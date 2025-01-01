business internet cost

Surging fuel costs, inflation impacting fleets - Verizon Business report

Companies are looking to GPS fleet tracking to help meet customer demands, offset rising costs and protect against accidents, according to Verizon Connect 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report
Verizon introduces $39 a month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

Small Business Owners in select Boston zip codes can now take full advantage of 50 Mbps Verizon Fios Business Internet Offer at $39 a month
Verizon Business expands 5G Business Internet to 21 more U.S. cities

Verizon Business today announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity offering for businesses of all sizes, is expanding to 21 new U.S. cities this month.
Atos uses Versa Secure SD WAN to Achieve Cost Savings Business

Learn how Verizon used Versa Secure SD WAN solution to digitally transform over 230 Atos sites that when combined with Cloud-Fi, lead to global cost savings.
Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

Get in-demand skills for in-demand jobs, at no cost to you.

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

Atos uses Versa Secure SD WAN to Achieve Cost Savings Business

Atos is a global leader in the digital transformation industry, with 112,000 employees and annual revenue of approximately 11 billion euros. Headquartered in France, this European firm delivers best-in-class cyber security as well as cloud and high-performance computing. Atos offers a vast portfolio of solutions—including cybersecurity services, data analytics, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, automation and the Internet of Things—in addition to its consulting services. With worldwide operations, Atos provides tailored end-to-end solutions for virtually all industries in 71 countries. As Atos was providing its customers with digital and consulting services, the company realized it needed a digital transformation of its own to support future growth. Atos needed to transform more than 230 locations—including 12 remote overseas sites—using software-defined wide-area networking (SD WAN) to help better prepare for the future. When Atos began to look at how it can support its own future growth, the company considered how it had recently transitioned its enterprise resource planning system to the cloud with many other SaaS expert solutions and was ready to also move its workplace services to a fully cloud based model. Before long, Atos also started to contemplate using an entirely cloud-based service to offer secure guest network access. Atos' global workforce would rely on these essential cloud services to remain productive, and that would only be possible with a robust network infrastructure. SD WAN could allow the Atos IT team to ensure the high standard of network performance it expected. Atos also wanted to be able to use local internet providers to improve network performance, maximize vendor choice and reduce costs. We wanted the increased flexibility that an SD WAN network can provide. It's difficult to find a supplier who can really deliver consistently worldwide, so we wanted that flexibility to be able to pick and choose and then overlay an SD WAN solution on top, said Damian Mudge, Head of IT, Network, Atos. This new architecture gave us a bit more freedom in terms of the underlay. The cost savings were quite significant.,Previously, we had a single provider worldwide, but they couldn't give us the flexibility of an SD WAN architecture that we wanted, explained Mudge. They were not as ready as Verizon was to take us to the next stage of a more flexible architecture, and they just couldn't take us forward to the future as quickly as we wanted.,Having worked extensively with Verizon in the past, Atos knew Verizon would bring considerable networking expertise to bear on the project and that it would be a strong partner in completing the SD WAN rollout. Verizon looks like a very attractive package compared to some of the competition, said Mudge. For me, the most important thing is knowing your partners have your back, so you can have your customers' backs. That's invaluable. With these advantages in mind, Atos selected Verizon to see its global SD WAN initiative through to completion. Head of IT, Network, Atos,Verizon proposed an innovative Versa Secure SD WAN solution to digitally transform over 230 sites in total: including roughly 160 in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region; 25 sites in the U.K. and Ireland (UKI); nearly 30 sites in North and Latin America (NORAM/LATAM); and over 30 sites in the Asia Pacific and Latin America (APAC/LATAM). To date, Verizon and Atos have deployed Versa SD WAN at more than 220 of these locations—including 12 extremely remote sites. With SD WAN's flexibility, Atos can now leverage a full complement of cloud services to meet its evolving needs. For example, Atos recently deployed Cloudi-Fi, a 100% cloud-based service, to implement guest internet services with a zero trust security strategy. Working with Verizon at over 220 sites and counting, we seamlessly integrated Cloudi-Fi with Versa secure SD WAN to achieve a secure and cost-effective global implementation... We used to have a legacy on-premises service. It was clunky, it was cumbersome. With our SD WAN solution, it's been very easy to deploy, said Mudge. The Atos IT team also uses SD WAN to carry out its responsibilities more effectively. Originally, we had a traditional on-premises workplace, where you had to go to an office and build your machine and everything was managed there, Mudge explained. We moved to a cloud-based service that allows us to provision machines from the office and/or remotely. All of that now goes out through the local internet breakout, so it's more efficient for us. Mudge noted that this method is also more cost-effective because it allows Atos to use these local breakouts instead of relying on expensive, multiprotocol label switch circuits.,, Head of IT, Network, Atos,"We are transforming the network at over 230 locations in more than 50 different countries. By switching to the new SD WAN infrastructure we will achieve 25-30% cost reduction compared to our previous WAN solution, said Mudge. "Through strong collaboration we were able to achieve all of this despite the challenges presented, including the Covid-19 pandemic and its associated restrictions, lockdowns, and the production delays of hardware arising from the global semiconductor shortage, etc. However, where there is a will there's a way, and together we found a way. In all, this is a project that has been delivered much more quickly than previous projects of a similar scope.",Mudge and his team have also observed a marked improvement in network performance since partnering with Verizon to deploy Versa Secure SD WAN. We have had far fewer major incidents and outages on the new service compared to the old one, he said. Whereas we used to have a couple of incidents every week, there have been times during this year where we've had no site outages for several weeks, sometimes months. Network resiliency and redundancy are achieved by having separate Verizon networks for primary and backup reliable network connectivity. By leveraging SD WAN to modernize its IT services in this way, Atos can give its employees a better experience. Also, since a large portion of the workforce was working remotely throughout the earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atos IT team was able to make these improvements without introducing too many disruptions. We're telling it all as one story of improving the office network for people and saying, 'Look, we've been busy while you were working at home,' explained Mudge. Atos employees have already begun sharing positive feedback with the IT team. We conduct an annual end-user satisfaction survey on the different aspects of IT, Mudge said. For the last couple of years, we didn't really ask that much about the office network because they were working from home. But we did ask them at the beginning of this year, and for the first time, we had a much higher score than we'd had in previous years. It was clear that they recognized, region by region without exception, that there had been an improvement in the office network when it came to things like the guest network. Now that Atos has a clear path to complete its SD WAN rollout, the company aims to finish as many sites as possible at the same rapid pace they have accomplished with Verizon. Considering the significant challenges the pandemic posed, Mudge views this as a remarkable achievement. We're on track to finish this much faster than any previous project, and I think that's mainly due to the strength of the collaboration and working relationship between our two organizations, he said. With a flexible network architecture and a strong relationship with Verizon in place, Atos has the strong foundation it needs to ensure a bright future of continued business growth. Explore more connectivity solutions for your business. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Digital Shelf Labels Increase Price Accuracy and Reduce Labor Costs Business

Digital shelf labels can help increase price accuracy and reduce labor costs

Author: Sue Poremba

One of the most exciting trends in retail customer experience is to provide a . No, that isn't a typo but a way of describing a hybrid experience that makes the most of the benefits of physical and digital experiences. Merchants seek to combine the advantages of the digital realm, such as better product information and engaging user displays, with the convenience and experience of being in-store. Digital shelf labels and electronic price tags are examples of this kind of retail technology. As we will see, not only can they enhance customer experience, but benefits for businesses also include:,What are digital shelf labels?,Digital shelf labels display product prices digitally, i.e. an electronic price tag replaces the more familiar plastic or paper tags displayed underneath store items. Electronic shelf labels use electronic or liquid crystal paper to display information on a screen connected with the retailer's network to coordinate the prices on the shelf with point of sale (POS) devices at checkout. The labels can be updated automatically, thousands at a time across various channels, rather than rely on a store employee to physically print and walk the store to switch out prices. An electronic price tag can . It can offer more details about each item that allows the customer to compare between brands, such as the nutritional information of grocery items. It can also display supply chain information, including the total number of items in stock. Acceptance of digital shelf labels in retail,The retail industry appears to be adopting the electronic price tag. It is expected that by 2028, , according to research by Meticulous Research, with a growth rate of more than 20% in a six-year period. A recent found that up to 26% of grocers and general merchandisers and up to 11% of specialty and department stores are expected to have the capability to use electronic shelf labels by the end of 2023. Benefits of deploying digital shelf labels and electronic price tags,Among the benefits retailers may see when they make the switch include:,Next steps,Digital shelf labels are just the beginning of retail's digital transformation, and the technology itself continues to improve. Moving beyond prices and item information on a store shelf, technology like give customers more details about the drinks and food items inside coolers in convenience and grocery stores. Not only do the screens offer basic information about the products, but they also offer rolling advertisements and sense customer movement by the doors. Along with digital price tags, and other technologies can be used to engage consumers and build the customer experience and improve supply chain operations. QR codes tied to unique cloud identities can alert the need for more production of that product or trigger a store order. At the same time, the QR codes provide brand and item information to the customer. Most importantly, the digital transformation in retail the store. It sets up a streamlined supply chain and pricing process to protect the retailer from future situations like another pandemic or staffing shortage while offering customers many of the benefits they've come to enjoy in their online shopping experience. Learn more about how like digital shelf labels combine online shopping convenience with the gratification of an in-store purchase. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Building Energy-Efficient Schools: Cutting Carbon and Costs Business

Building energy- efficient schools: Help cut carbon and costs

Author: Katie McNeil

The biggest budget item for most of the nation's 130,000 K-12 schools? Salaries. The second? . U.S. government estimates indicate that districts spend at least , while as much as is used inefficiently or unnecessarily. Energy-efficient schools, therefore, have the potential to not only significantly reduce schools' environmental impact but also offer budget benefits for districts. The American Society of Civil Engineers' 2021 Infrastructure Report Card . The report found 53% of schools need to replace their heating, venting and air-conditioning systems, while 29% of energy management systems were in fair or poor condition. At the same time, innovative districts are tackling the . With new federal funding to , administrators can plan for long-term investments in energy efficiency to lower utility bills and reinvest money into what matters most: student learning. The benefits of energy-efficient schools,By installing new lighting systems, purchasing more efficient office equipment, upgrading boilers or retrofitting central plant systems, energy-efficient school buildings can save districts millions. San Diego Unified School District, the nation's 8th largest, has from its sustainability measures. K-12 schools that implement energy-saving measures can help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It's estimated that school facilities emit about 72 million metric tons of carbon dioxide each year—. Sustainability efforts at one Pennsylvania district by 7,000 metric tons, which is the equivalent to the annual emissions of 1,300 cars. Benefits to the planet also translate to students. Energy-saving actions offer an important teaching opportunity to combat climate change for a generation likely to be more affected by it. Facility upgrades to can also have other impacts, such as:,Studies have shown a correlation between . Poor ventilation from outdated HVAC systems can cause , including asthma, headaches, and fatigue, which contribute to lowered concentration and increased absenteeism. Barriers to energy-efficient school buildings,Costly upgrades and retrofitting may prevent many schools from implementing energy-efficient measures. The —largely a local, taxpayer responsibility—means that the lower-income neighborhoods that stand to benefit the most from building upgrades are the same districts with limited budgets. Government initiatives are seeking to reduce upfront costs for the creation of energy-efficient schools. The , , and 2021 Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act provide tens of billions of dollars in new funding to U.S. K-12 public schools for facility and transportation improvements. Over the next 10 years, the will send $130 billion into schools for infrastructure improvements. The good news—every dollar saved from inefficient energy consumption is another dollar toward upgrades to enhance the learning environment and improve student learning. Other ways to drive costs down,It's not just buildings where energy-efficient schools can make inroads. School buses travel about , providing transportation to and from school for more than 25 million American children every day. Recent estimates suggest only about . Estimates suggest fully converting all school buses from diesel to electric would , or the equivalent of removing one million cars from the road. Electric buses can cost double the , but the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provided $5 billion in funding for . Experts suggest school buses have . They charge at night, when demand for electricity is lower, and operate a predictable route that allows for efficient planning and eliminates the concern that a charge won't last the distance, also known as range anxiety. How to save energy at school—starting today

Large-scale infrastructure improvements are not the only way K-12 schools can start today to make small behavioral changes to reduce their energy needs. Immediate ways to save energy at school

Long-term actions for energy-efficient schools

Sustainability is no longer "nice to have." It's a critical part of any business decision. School districts can with energy-efficient schools. By doing so, they offer a promising future to the next generation. Learn more about how Verizon's networks and can help schools save energy while transforming learning experiences. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
