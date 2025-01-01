business security products

Transition to a SASE solution that enables security to be woven into your hybrid network, priming you for frictionless business growth. Investing in SASE can help you meet diverse business goals. The path there can be littered with many hurdles such as technology interoperability and agreeing priorities. But when implemented effectively, SASE will enable you to:,Implement a common, zero-trust based approach across the business to ensure greater protection against attacks and data loss. Minimize the number of security technologies your teams have to manage and maintain. Scale quickly while still being able to optimise both network performance and security. Increase your risk confidence with the knowledge that critical assets and data have homogenized security policies applied. Consolidate underutilized or redundant technologies to help streamline your costs. Make mergers and acquisitions (M&A) easier through more efficient adding and removing of users and applications. Deploy new applications and users faster by moving your operations to the cloud. Optimize application routing wherever the user may be connected to the network, and provide a consistent user experience. Leverage SD WAN that can increase your overall performance through a combination of caching, application organization, secure connectivity and intelligent path control. Reduce the complexity of your IT infrastructure by consolidating network and security into a unified cloud-based technology stack. The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed SD-WAN/SASE Services 2023 Vendor Assessment has named Verizon a Leader. Implementing SASE is complex. It comprises multiple technologies and requires migrating thousands of users, often across hundreds of business locations. Taking a phased approach that prioritizes your most critical business needs will help you overcome the challenges large enterprises face when embarking upon a SASE migration.. Defining a target operating model will help you pinpoint your desired end state and help you determine how, and by whom, your policies should be managed. Choosing a vendor that can meet all your business and technical requirements requires analysis and consideration because features across SASE technology can vary. Creating a roadmap that outlines the phases of your program of work will help ensure your SASE transition is handled effectively and with minimal disruption to your business. See the potential savings of moving to a SASE framework. See which SASE vendors are recognised in the first Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE report. We have 20 years of experience in the design, deployment, and management of network and security infrastructure. We have been designing, implementing and managing integrated solutions that provide a secure network perimeter around enterprise IT environments for over a decade. Market Guide for Single-Vendor SASE, Neil Macdonald, John Watts, Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner, 28 September 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. As a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, 2015–2022; as a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers in 2011–2014; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers 2005, 2007, 2009–2010; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Managed and Professional Network Service Providers, North America in 2008. Smaller businesses may not have access to the same level of security protections that larger companies do. Until now. Business Internet Secure from Verizon is a simple and effective security bundle that helps protect your business inside and out--all backed by Verizon's 24/7 expert security tech support. Fios Business Internet customers with an eligible router can purchase Business Internet Secure as a value-added service, and it can be added to your existing account or to a new order. Back up your files to the cloud and share them securely from your computer or smartphone. Verizon Fios and Basic Internet customers can get 24/7 live support from tech experts. *Available to businesses with 19 employees or less. Requires qualified, current Fios Business Internet service and a BHRx or later generation Verizon router.
Transition to a SASE solution that enables security to be woven into your hybrid network, priming you for frictionless business growth. Expertise to help you navigate complexity and deploy an integrated SASE solution that operates in harmony with your hybrid environment. Help align key stakeholders and identify required business outcomes,Create a cyber maturity model that provides a path to cyber resilience,Define a target operating model and roadmap,Implement services following standardized and mature delivery frameworks that can be tailored as needed,Define the migration processes and tooling required,Assist with migrating legacy network and security technology to the cloud,Integrated threat detection and response,Visibility and control with our NaaS Management portal,Customized monitoring and management for complex environments, SASE can help you manage cyber resiliency, improve business agility, reduce costs and streamline digital transformation. Learn how businesses in Europe and APAC are harnessing the potential of SASE to unleash unprecedented operational efficiency in the new research from Standard & Poor's Global Market Intelligence. Protect your digital organization with network and security policy enforcement across all your environments, while automating and scaling user to application protection from the cloud. Oct 26, 2022. Achieve reliable and complete connectivity with Verizon Advanced SASE including Software Defined Secure Branch with Versa Networks. Oct 26, 2022. By collaborating with best-in-class providrs across the ecosystemto provide seamless, superior solutions, we help organizations improve performance and realive value faster. Dec 12, 2023. We have 20 years of experience in the design, deployment, and management of network and security infrastructure. We have been designing, implementing and managing integrated solutions that provide a secure network perimeter around enterprise IT environments for over a decade. Market Guide for Single-Vendor SASE, Neil Macdonald, John Watts, Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner, 28 September 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. Published: 21 February 2022. Analyst(s): Neil Rickard | Bjarne Munch | Danellie Young | Karen Brown. As a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, 2015–2022; as a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers in 2011–2014; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers 2005, 2007, 2009–2010; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Managed and Professional Network Service Providers, North America in 2008. Fujifilm Group deploys Verizon Business Group’s Advanced Security Operations Center

Verizon Business is supporting Japan’s FUJIFILM Holdings and its subsidiaries strengthen its global cybersecurity monitoring and cyber intelligence capabilities.
Learn more

2022 Verizon Business Payment Security Report: Preparing to navigate PCI DSS v4.0

The 2022 PSR includes a step-by-step, logical systems approach to managing complex security problems in advance of the PCI DSS v4.0 2024 deadline.
Learn more

Verizon Business boosts product and marketing groups with two new leadership appointments

Debika Bhattacharya has been named Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business, and Iris Meijer has been named Senior Vice President of Business Marketing and Revenue Operations, Verizon Business
Learn more

Case Studies related to "business security products"

Atos uses Versa Secure SD WAN to Achieve Cost Savings Business

Learn how Verizon used Versa Secure SD WAN solution to digitally transform over 230 Atos sites that when combined with Cloud-Fi, lead to global cost savings.
Read Now

Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Read Now

How South Amboy, NJ Fights Crime with Intelligent Video & Smart Street Lighting Business

Local law enforcement in South Amboy, NJ utilizes intelligent video surveillance and lighting solutions to aid in their efforts of keeping the city safe.
Read Now

Videos related to "business security products"

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

