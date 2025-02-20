Business to business sales

Business Products and Services

Whatever your business size or type, our products can help you do more. Discover the latest phones, tablets, hotspots and 5G devices for your business. Compared to Business Unlimited 2.0 plans. Compared to Business Unlimited 2.0 plans. Get internet solutions that are fast, affordable, reliable and available virtually anywhere you do business. Fios is available in select areas. Fios is available in select areas. Availability varies; may not be available in your area. Availability varies; may not be available in your area. We can support your ambitious technology roadmap with a Network as a Service strategy that enables innovation and game-changing digital customer experiences. Penske relies on Verizon to help repair technicians access the proprietary applications they need to provide assistance on the road. With decades of experience, we can help you keep your network up to date, secure and reliable. Get a custom, virtualized network to help enable rapid scalability, improve agility, monitor performance and optimize costs. Whether you're responsible for one store or a global network, you can benefit from security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to help keep modern cyber threats at bay. Cintas was able to upgrade their IT infrastructure and improve communications across hundreds of locations with the help of Verizon network and managed services. Reduce complexity, control costs and fortify your network infrastructure at—and beyond—the edge. Get always-on solutions that can help you quickly identify security incidents and limit their impact. Connect employees and customers while in the office or remote with reliable communication solutions. Alley-Cassetty Companies, Inc. turned to Verizon when they wanted to upgrade their communication solutions, improve productivity and increase revenue. Add calling outside your organization to Microsoft Teams to enhance productivity and collaboration with customers, partners, suppliers and others. Simplify how you connect and collaborate with cost effective unified communications to help improve productivity and efficiency. Help boost satisfaction, retention, renewals and wallet share with contact centers that help integrate customer touch points, personalize service and create a seamless connection. Get an intuitive user interface and comprehensive features that put you in control to help streamline customer service. Better protect your customer information, intellectual property and reputation with the latest voice tools. See how IoT can help you maintain safety, manage costs, boost efficiency and enhance the customer experience. See how FloorCloud created an interior climate monitoring system with the help of Verizon hardware to keep projects running smoothly. Transform your business with leading-edge connected devices, and use the Verizon ThingSpace platform to activate, monitor and manage their status. Connect IoT devices to the Verizon network for reliable connectivity, performance and security. Discover how GPS tracking, cameras, reports, alerts and more can help transform the way you manage your fleet. Apex Landscaping chose Verizon GPS tracking solutions to better manage their vehicles and workers, and build trust with customers. Manage your vehicles, drivers and jobs, streamline maintenance, cut costs and prioritize safety with our GPS fleet tracking solutions. Backed by artificial intelligence, our dash cam solutions detect distracted driving and road hazards in real time to help you coach safe driving. Get fast, secure cloud computing at the network edge—for real innovation in real time. See how the Florida Panthers changed the game by implementing cashierless concessions in Amerant Bank Arena, so fans could get back to their seats without missing any big plays on the ice. Get the managed, mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions you need to fuel your business transformation. See how our partnerships help enable the creation of next-generation applications. 