Business to business sales

Business Products and Services

Whatever your business size or type, our products can help you do more. Discover the latest phones, tablets, hotspots and 5G devices for your business. Compared to Business Unlimited 2.0 plans. Compared to Business Unlimited 2.0 plans. Get internet solutions that are fast, affordable, reliable and available virtually anywhere you do business. Fios is available in select areas. Fios is available in select areas. Availability varies; may not be available in your area. Availability varies; may not be available in your area. We can support your ambitious technology roadmap with a Network as a Service strategy that enables innovation and game-changing digital customer experiences. Penske relies on Verizon to help repair technicians access the proprietary applications they need to provide assistance on the road. With decades of experience, we can help you keep your network up to date, secure and reliable. Get a custom, virtualized network to help enable rapid scalability, improve agility, monitor performance and optimize costs. Whether you're responsible for one store or a global network, you can benefit from security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to help keep modern cyber threats at bay. Cintas was able to upgrade their IT infrastructure and improve communications across hundreds of locations with the help of Verizon network and managed services. Reduce complexity, control costs and fortify your network infrastructure at—and beyond—the edge. Get always-on solutions that can help you quickly identify security incidents and limit their impact. Connect employees and customers while in the office or remote with reliable communication solutions. Alley-Cassetty Companies, Inc. turned to Verizon when they wanted to upgrade their communication solutions, improve productivity and increase revenue. Add calling outside your organization to Microsoft Teams to enhance productivity and collaboration with customers, partners, suppliers and others. Simplify how you connect and collaborate with cost effective unified communications to help improve productivity and efficiency. Help boost satisfaction, retention, renewals and wallet share with contact centers that help integrate customer touch points, personalize service and create a seamless connection. Get an intuitive user interface and comprehensive features that put you in control to help streamline customer service. Better protect your customer information, intellectual property and reputation with the latest voice tools. See how IoT can help you maintain safety, manage costs, boost efficiency and enhance the customer experience. See how FloorCloud created an interior climate monitoring system with the help of Verizon hardware to keep projects running smoothly. Transform your business with leading-edge connected devices, and use the Verizon ThingSpace platform to activate, monitor and manage their status. Connect IoT devices to the Verizon network for reliable connectivity, performance and security. Discover how GPS tracking, cameras, reports, alerts and more can help transform the way you manage your fleet. Apex Landscaping chose Verizon GPS tracking solutions to better manage their vehicles and workers, and build trust with customers. Manage your vehicles, drivers and jobs, streamline maintenance, cut costs and prioritize safety with our GPS fleet tracking solutions. Backed by artificial intelligence, our dash cam solutions detect distracted driving and road hazards in real time to help you coach safe driving. Get fast, secure cloud computing at the network edge—for real innovation in real time. See how the Florida Panthers changed the game by implementing cashierless concessions in Amerant Bank Arena, so fans could get back to their seats without missing any big plays on the ice. Get the managed, mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions you need to fuel your business transformation. See how our partnerships help enable the creation of next-generation applications. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes.
My Business Wireless Account Management Business

On the page, you can view and manage the wireless accounts you are assigned to manage. This page is your go-to resource for most things related to the lines of service across your account. To access the All wireless numbers page when , navigate to . The navigation bar at the top of the page helps you find what you're looking for through search, as well as by filters, groupings and display columns that you can customize. lets you search by wireless number, wireless user ID, wireless username, account number, device ID, SIM ID and cost center. lets you filter results by line status, upgrade eligibility, device capability (including 5G), brand and device type. lets you sort items by billing account, upgrade eligibility and cost center. lets you choose up to six different columns to display, including wireless number, user ID, billing account, wireless ID, equipment model, device ID, cost center, upgrade eligibility and SIM ID. Column links also give you a powerful way to find and access different things. For example, click on a:,Click the icon or icon on the navigation bar to get a digital or hard-copy version of what's displayed on the screen. You can gain access to a variety of account management functions by clicking the dropdown menu above the navigation bar and choosing from the different menu options. The menu option lets you:,The menu option lets you:,The menu option lets you:,The menu option lets you:,The menu option lets you:,Each displayed menu option also indicates how many wireless lines that specific management feature can change or update, such as or . If you're an account admin who manages two or more Company IDs in My Business Wireless, you might want to consider using Linkset to more easily manage those IDs. It lets you access accounts and navigate between Company IDs in My Business Wireless using a single user ID and password in one browser window, as well as run reports across multiple companies and create and manage users. When using Linkset, your active Company ID will display at the top right of the My Business Wireless home page as well as to the right of your lines and orders. To switch between companies:,Note: You can also use the dropdown menu to sort by Company Name instead of Company ID. To set the default company that you see on the My Business Wireless home page when you log in, do the following:To use Linkset, you must have access to all accounts on the Company ID. To get Linkset set up, you need to talk to your Verizon sales and support team, or call 1.800.922.0204 to get the process started and to get a new user ID and password for Linsket. Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more.
DISTRIBUTECH International Business

DISTRIBUTECH International is the leading annual electric generation and transmission event, showcasing technologies that span the power plant through distribution to businesses and homes. This year's theme, Experience the Energy Movement, focuses on transforming electricity, connecting smart cities and utilities and empowering reliable electricity distribution. Visit Verizon at booth #1233 or schedule a meeting with one of our industry experts during the show. We'll show you how Verizon can help drive operational efficiency with smart grid technologies, field area networks and connected technologies—plus secure your infrastructure with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. You will also have the opportunity to check out one of our latest Verizon Frontline public sector deployable assets, the Rapid Response Connectivity Unit (RRCU), and learn more about how we deliver reliable and resilient mission-critical communication solutions. for a free expo pass by entering Verizon promo code into the checkout box on the Distributech website (first 100 registrants).*,Boost productivity, reliability and resiliency with transformational smart (AMI) metering and grid technologies. Verizon integrates near real-time monitoring of advanced metering with asset management services. Today's smart grid technology can offer you a real competitive advantage. For example, connected devices provide you with up-to-date information about electric consumption and operations—helping you identify patterns and trends. With better data and insights, you can better manage your infrastructure, assets and operations. With renewables becoming a greater portion of total energy output, it is critical to monitor sources in near real-time. Verizon's IoT solutions can help monitor your collective power output while our conditions-based monitoring solutions can help prevent outages before they happen. Protect your infrastructure and data, navigate the threat landscape and address stringent security requirements with Verizon security solutions. Accelerate the adoption of V2X bidirectional charging technology for electric vehicles (EVs) with Verizon Ventures' portfolio company, Fermata Energy. Enable increased grid renewable energy generation through V2X solutions that when scaled, provide supply and demand balance. Fermata Energy's bidirectional charging platform:,The Rapid Response Connectivity Unit (RRCU) is a first-of-its-kind, industry-leading, deployable asset that provides satellite backhaul. Ideal in situations where cellular coverage is poor, nonexistent or required for a dedicated group, the unit is custom built to go where others can't. Transformation Place, Theater 2,Join moderator Matt Montgomery, Sr. Managing Director, IIoT Practice, Verizon, and panelists Brian Walsh, Director, AMI IT Solutions Delivery, National Grid, and Driss Zaaf, Distinguished Solutions Architect, Verizon, for this session, where you'll learn how Verizon and National Grid partnered along with Landis & Gyr to build a reliable network using several network services ranging from cellular to Verizon MPLS. The discussion will also cover the use of Agile methodology to accelerate AMI deployment as well as some best practices. Transformation Place, Theater 2,Attend this discussion on intelligent lighting led by Advanced Energy Group CEO, HG Chissell, and panelists Jim Cowling, Director Outdoor Lighting, Duke Energy, Michelle James, VP, Strategic Industry Programs, CTIA-Smart City, and Brian Rudy, Senior Director - Strategic Orchestration, IIoT, Verizon Business as they explore how Verizon's Intelligent Lighting solution is helping utilities achieve improved operational efficiency, asset management and maintenance, reduced energy consumption and enhanced street safety and engagement. Energy and utilities providers are the central nervous system of the modern community. Learn how smart grid technologies help them enable electricity and distributed resource delivery automation, increase energy efficiency, support renewable energy integration and deliver secure, advanced metering capabilities. Let's connect. Schedule time with our experts. Schedule a meeting or booth tour at DISTRIBUTECH 2024 by clicking the button below or contacting your sales representative directly. Experts from Verizon will be available to answer your questions and demonstrate solutions that can support your transmission and distribution goals. Schedule a meeting or booth tour at DISTRIBUTECH 2024. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(4371)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $28.61/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Starts at $27.77/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details

Ralf Lauer named Managing Director of Sales for Verizon Business DACH Region

Ralf Lauer will be responsible for driving growth and customer success for one of the largest regions in Verizon&#x27;s EMEA business. An industry leader with more than two decades of experience...
Learn more

Verizon Business delivers network transformation services to HUB International

Verizon to build customized managed network services for over 450 HUB offices in the US and Canada
Learn more

Verizon Business and Wipro partner with Network-as-a-Service offering

Verizon Business, today announced a global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) partnership with Wipro Limited that will accelerate the network modernization and cloud transformation journey for businesses.
Learn more

How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet Business

Learn how LTE Business Internet helps Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connect their construction job sites to aid in their construction efforts.
Read Now

Intermountain Healthcare Teams Up with Verizon to Reach More Patients Business

Learn how Intermountain Healthcare was able to screen more patients by utilizing Verizon LTE Business Internet for their mobile mammogram vehicles.
Read Now

Indianola Police Department's Advanced Communications Technology Business

Learn how a small town's law enforcement technology is helping police officers keep the public and citizens safe with solutions like mobile device management.
Read Now

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

Stores

slide 1 to 3 of 3
slide 1 to 3 of 3
1

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

Closed
1600 New Garden Road
Greensboro, NC 27410
Get Directions
(336) 281-3764
(336) 281-3764
Request a business sales appointment
2

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

Closed
1001 W Pierce St
Carlsbad, NM 88220
Get Directions
(575) 885-0263
(575) 885-0263
Request a business sales appointment
3

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

Closed
6609 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
Get Directions
(865) 470-4111
(865) 470-4111
Request a business sales appointment
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)