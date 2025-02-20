Business to business sales

DISTRIBUTECH International Business
DISTRIBUTECH International is the leading annual electric generation and transmission event, showcasing technologies that span the power plant through distribution to businesses and homes. This year's theme, Experience the Energy Movement, focuses on transforming electricity, connecting smart cities and utilities and empowering reliable electricity distribution. Visit Verizon at booth #1233 or schedule a meeting with one of our industry experts during the show. We'll show you how Verizon can help drive operational efficiency with smart grid technologies, field area networks and connected technologies—plus secure your infrastructure with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. You will also have the opportunity to check out one of our latest Verizon Frontline public sector deployable assets, the Rapid Response Connectivity Unit (RRCU), and learn more about how we deliver reliable and resilient mission-critical communication solutions. for a free expo pass by entering Verizon promo code into the checkout box on the Distributech website (first 100 registrants).*,Boost productivity, reliability and resiliency with transformational smart (AMI) metering and grid technologies. Verizon integrates near real-time monitoring of advanced metering with asset management services. Today's smart grid technology can offer you a real competitive advantage. For example, connected devices provide you with up-to-date information about electric consumption and operations—helping you identify patterns and trends. With better data and insights, you can better manage your infrastructure, assets and operations. With renewables becoming a greater portion of total energy output, it is critical to monitor sources in near real-time. Verizon's IoT solutions can help monitor your collective power output while our conditions-based monitoring solutions can help prevent outages before they happen. Protect your infrastructure and data, navigate the threat landscape and address stringent security requirements with Verizon security solutions. Accelerate the adoption of V2X bidirectional charging technology for electric vehicles (EVs) with Verizon Ventures' portfolio company, Fermata Energy. Enable increased grid renewable energy generation through V2X solutions that when scaled, provide supply and demand balance. Fermata Energy's bidirectional charging platform:,The Rapid Response Connectivity Unit (RRCU) is a first-of-its-kind, industry-leading, deployable asset that provides satellite backhaul. Ideal in situations where cellular coverage is poor, nonexistent or required for a dedicated group, the unit is custom built to go where others can't. Transformation Place, Theater 2,Join moderator Matt Montgomery, Sr. Managing Director, IIoT Practice, Verizon, and panelists Brian Walsh, Director, AMI IT Solutions Delivery, National Grid, and Driss Zaaf, Distinguished Solutions Architect, Verizon, for this session, where you'll learn how Verizon and National Grid partnered along with Landis & Gyr to build a reliable network using several network services ranging from cellular to Verizon MPLS. The discussion will also cover the use of Agile methodology to accelerate AMI deployment as well as some best practices. Transformation Place, Theater 2,Attend this discussion on intelligent lighting led by Advanced Energy Group CEO, HG Chissell, and panelists Jim Cowling, Director Outdoor Lighting, Duke Energy, Michelle James, VP, Strategic Industry Programs, CTIA-Smart City, and Brian Rudy, Senior Director - Strategic Orchestration, IIoT, Verizon Business as they explore how Verizon's Intelligent Lighting solution is helping utilities achieve improved operational efficiency, asset management and maintenance, reduced energy consumption and enhanced street safety and engagement. Energy and utilities providers are the central nervous system of the modern community. Learn how smart grid technologies help them enable electricity and distributed resource delivery automation, increase energy efficiency, support renewable energy integration and deliver secure, advanced metering capabilities. Let's connect. Schedule time with our experts. Schedule a meeting or booth tour at DISTRIBUTECH 2024 by clicking the button below or contacting your sales representative directly. Experts from Verizon will be available to answer your questions and demonstrate solutions that can support your transmission and distribution goals. Schedule a meeting or booth tour at DISTRIBUTECH 2024. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedLearn more