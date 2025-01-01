call center services for small businesses

CWMA Wireline - Call Center Services

Verizon has invested in an ITIL based Program Management Office (PMO) dedicated to support all ITT72 Eligible Entities, as well as, providing enhanced support for our critical Public Safety Customers. View key information about the Commonwealth of Massachusetts ITT72 Contract No. 555593 along with specific reference materials and documents. Hosted Intelligent Contact Routing (ICR) is a comprehensive, managed, network-routing solution that intelligently routes multimedia transactions, such as voice, e-mail, chat, and web collaboration for contact centers. Hosted Intelligent Contact Routing gives customers with multiple contact centers the power to operate as one virtual enterprise. Deployed in a network-class environment and accompanied by a suite of optional managed services, Hosted ICR is based on software from market leader Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories. Our Hosted ICR service provides contact-by-contact intelligent routing, through a universal queue, that directs each contact to the agent best able to serve each customer's need, whether in a contact center, home office, or at a remote branch office location. Hosted ICR employs user-defined business rules, caller characteristics, data requested and provided by the caller, and data retrieved from contact center host computers (HostConnect) - all within our network. Verizon IP Contact Center Business Solutions Consultants are certified and highly experienced in the operation of network-based contact routing hardware and software and understand the network routing aspects needed for each customer's business. Hosted Interactive Voice Response - Enhanced Call Routing (ECR) is a network-based Interactive Voice Response (IVR) service that provides automated-attendant treatment and routing for inbound calls using a combination of callers' menu choices, originating automatic number identification (ANI), time of day, database look-ups, caller-entered digits, and/or destination labels provided by customer systems. ECR enables callers to reach the right resource the first time, or to be transferred without having to make a new call. ECR is scalable, adapting to applications from simple menu routing to complex systems that require more advanced features. An endless variety of feature combinations is available to make sophisticated, unique, business solutions. You can also create and manage your own toll-free/IVR call plans using Integrated Call Tree (ICT). ECR eliminates the need for customers to invest in new hardware, software, and services personnel because Verizon hosts, services, and upgrades this Contact Center Solution. ECR utilizes our next generation service nodes (NGSN), and is fully integrated with the Verizon network, allowing customers to maximize their Customer Relationship Management (CRM) applications. In addition, ECR customers can take advantage of SAFE - an encryption technology that Verizon has implemented which provides added security to the transmission of customer private data. This is specifically valuable to enterprises who include sensitive personal information (SPI) in their ECR applications. When they do include SPI and have data passing from our network to the premises, SAFE can help secure that data. Speech Services is a suite of network-based services utilizing automatic speech recognition (ASR) and related technologies to enable callers to conduct self-service inquiries and transactions via the telephone. Speech Services is targeted primarily toward enterprise and government contact centers. By offering callers the option to use automated speech, your customers can serve callers more efficiently, reduce queues (resulting in shorter hold times and fewer abandoned calls), improve the overall caller experience, and reduce expenses. Since speech technology is rapidly evolving, Verizon has deployed speech engines from the industry's leading vendor, Nuance, to offer the most accurate speech recognition and most natural sounding text-to-speech. Verizon hosts the speech applications on a reliable, redundant, scalable platform that is housed in multiple secure data centers on our network. Our platform is engineered to deliver a robust feature set, supporting applications that allow your customers to get the most out of today's and tomorrow's speech capabilities. Intelligent Contact Routing Integration, or ICRI, allows customers to put their Genesys or Cisco intelligent routing in the best place - in the network and integrated with ECR. It allows a customer to utilize the full robustness and complexity of their Intelligent Call Routing solution by coupling it with the power of ECR, interacting together to make smarter routing decisions to allow a customer better handling of their clients' needs. Gateway is a Contact Center Services Solution that provides both switched and dedicated toll-free services, allowing customers total routing control based on user-defined parameters. Gateway permits high-speed links between a company's Customer Access Point (CAP) and the Verizon Data Access Point (DAP)-allowing customers on-premises control of their toll-free routing within our network. This can be used shorten call handling times, automate traffic, and direct calls to other locations. Gateway also allows a customer that has traditionally relied on a single carrier to begin porting percentages of its traffic to Verizon. Customers do not have to provision and support newly ported traffic, and they do not have to use a different set of network management equipment. Verizon IP Interactive Voice Response (IVR) is a component of the IP Contact Center (IPCC) portfolio of internetworking services, which tightly couples signaling and functionality from the Advanced Toll Free and IP networks to deliver the intelligent routing and call treatment required by today's contact centers. IP IVR is a network-based IVR service that provides automated attendant treatment and routing for inbound calls using a combination of callers' menu choices, originating automatic number identification (ANI), time of day, database look-ups, caller-entered digits, and/or destination labels provided by customer systems. IP IVR enables callers to reach the right resource the first time or to be transferred without having to make a new call. IP IVR is scalable, adapting to applications from simple menu routing to complex systems that require more advanced features. An endless variety of feature combinations is available to make sophisticated, unique, business solutions. IP IVR provides customizable treatment, routing, and transfers for VoIP Inbound Toll Free and Local Origination calls that allow seamless internetworking between customer IP and TDM contact centers with the Verizon SS7 (PSTN) and IP networks. Virtual Contact Center is a network based multimedia contact center offering. Fully managed within application hosting facilities, Virtual Contact Center provides companies with a comprehensive library of customer support capabilities without requiring a costly investment in software, hardware, and support personnel. With Virtual Contact Center, your customers can offer better customer service through a variety of multimedia contact options and customer prioritization and intelligent contact routing tools. Virtual Contact Center provides a comprehensive set of contact center capabilities. From hiring staff, training agents, staffing your contact center, and handling interactions - Virtual Contact Center provides your contact center with the tools required to provide an exceptional customer experience. Because Virtual Contact Center is a complete in-network solution, a company's customer service agents only require a PC, Internet Connection, and a telephone to get started. Backed by strict Service Level Agreements your customers can have confidence in their contact center technology regardless of the geographical or physical locations of their agents. Verizon VoIP Inbound is a component of the IP Contact Center (IPCC) portfolio of internetworking services, which tightly couples signaling and functionality from the Advanced Toll Free and IP networks to deliver the intelligent routing and call treatment required by today's contact centers. The IPCC services are network-based and include IP Interactive Voice Response (IVR) in addition to VoIP Inbound. VoIP Inbound is standards-compliant and provides single-call service that allows PSTN-originated Toll Free calls to seamlessly terminate and transfer to a SIP or TDM endpoints, without call re-originations that tie up CPE port capacity. VoIP Inbound includes advanced toll free features -including automatic ISDN User Part and SIP Error overflow for reliable termination to SIP or TDM devices anywhere; and, when combined with IP IVR, supports customer-driven pre/post call routing and/or call treatment and queuing for customers using Cisco ICM or Genesys Customer Interaction Management. As an extension of the Advanced Toll Free network, VoIP Inbound provides seamless service for hybrid (TDM and IP) terminations and transfers which makes it possible for customers to migrate their contact centers to IP at their own pace, without disrupting contact center operations or service levels. The customer continues to dial an 8XX number (TDM) and VoIP Inbound converts the Toll Free call into Voice over Internet Protocol, and delivers it to the contact center(s) over standard access methods such as Internet Dedicated Access, Private IP, or ISDN. If necessary, the call may be converted back to TDM for delivery to a TDM end point, in which case it will be priced and billed as a traditional Advanced Toll Free call.