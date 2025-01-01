cbrs private lte

Author: Keith Shaw,An organization investing in digital transformation may need to consider whether it makes sense to continue using traditional publicly accessible networks, or whether a private network could provide better performance and security. There are a number of private network options that companies might want to consider, including a new class of secure private wireless networks that offer more potential to address the need for high bandwidth, low latency and greater capacity for mission-critical applications. What is a private network?,A private network is a discrete, customized cellular network that is not connected to the public cellular network. Because it is private it can have dedicated resources (such as network infrastructure or spectrum) and secure limited access to only certain users. A private network can be as geographically small as a specific factory or as large as a utility grid. Different types of private networks,Private networks can also include wired technologies such as (MPLS), (both E-Line and E-LAN), and services. All of these options provide features that are important for many types of core WAN capabilities. It is also possible to create virtual private wireless networks by configuring the network so that only specific devices (fixed or mobile) can gain access to the segregated private WAN resources. The newest private wireless network (private network) technology is known as private 5G. Private 5G has some new features that can provide a company with a customized 5G campus environment to be used for specific use cases, or for applications that need higher speed and capacity combined with lower latency than you would typically find on a public wireless network. The benefits of a private network,Private networks let companies customize their network according to specific organizational needs and locations. They allow enterprises and public sector organizations to bring tailored 5G experiences to indoor or outdoor facilities, even if they are located outside a public 5G coverage area. Some of the ways a private wireless network could be customized include:,Network performance,Many innovative applications, such as (AGVs) in a warehouse or factory environment or mission-critical , require near real-time network response. A private wireless network can address this need for dedicated bandwidth capacity and range, and consistent, always-on service. Security and data sovereignty,With the ability to limit who can access your network, a private solution can offer more security than a public network. Further, because the traffic remains on-site, cyber threats such as can be mitigated. Dedicated on-premises servers also allow enterprises to retain control over their data so nothing leaves the premises unless authorized. This can be particularly important for organizations with operations in multiple countries facing different data protection and regulatory requirements such as the (GDPR). Private network industry use cases,Across a variety of industries, organizations are benefiting from private wireless network deployments. Examples of include:,Manufacturing,Ubiquitous, low-latency coverage for facility operations can help companies maximize their uptime and help save costs. Companies can use the network for quality-of-service (QoS) traffic prioritization, high-definition video for quality control and inspection, remote industrial robotics and AGVs, digital twins for simulation models, and remote maintenance and technical support through augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality (VR) applications. Utilities,Dedicated bandwidth and low latency can give companies smarter ways to control energy flow and support utility distribution applications. Examples of private 5G use cases include drone surveillance, worker safety applications, remote diagnostics of equipment, smart grids, automated power distribution, and machine learning for better data analytics. Oil, gas and mining,Private 5G can help maintain a secure and robust network connection even in remote locations and harsh conditions. Application examples include autonomous and remote-operated drilling, surveillance videos and drone monitoring, high-precision positioning, seaport and terminal operations, AR/VR staff training and preventive safety alerts. Healthcare,The high reliability and lower latency of a private 5G network can help support critical wireless device connections. Examples include supporting connected medical devices, AGVs for material movement, inventory control, data security, video analytics and safety, and staff connectivity. Retail,A private wireless network can help stores avoid congestion issues to improve coverage, performance and security, and allow for the adoption of new digital initiatives. Application examples include proactive shelf restocking due to better inventory intelligence, responsive and relevant customer signage and visuals, automatic checkouts, and faster operational data insights. Private network industry use cases,Organizations can choose to build out and run their own private 5G network, or they can receive additional benefits by working with a mobile network operator (MNO) or systems integrator. Fully managed, monitored and maintained, a private 5G network can be a solution that helps businesses solve current IT challenges and gain operational efficiencies. The private infrastructure includes the installation of small-cell wireless transmitters and receivers that help minimize the competition for bandwidth. The system also uses an on-premises packet core that provides security and low latency for critical processes and applications. As an option, companies can store their data locally and , which are critical for applications that require low latency and maximum security and network isolation. Private network customers have two spectrum options:,For example, Verizon's provides speed and bandwidth that is superior to CBRS for large enterprises and public sector customers, including college campuses, industrial and manufacturing sites, warehouses and other large areas. Private 5G leverages 5G Ultra Wideband and 4G LTE capabilities as an operational environment requires and also maintains the interconnection to a company's LAN, SD-WAN and enterprise applications. 5G Edge with Private Mobile Edge Computing Business

Private mobile edge computing (MEC) is a dedicated platform installed on premises to enable support for your most critical and latency-sensitive applications. Deploy an end-to-end solution with a fully managed, on-premises cloud computing platform. Tightly integrated with Verizon Private Wireless Network, it delivers extreme low latency to areas within large campuses, warehouses, factories and more—with greater security. Our 5G Edge with private MEC provides the technology you need to support your most critical and latency- sensitive applications. Frost & Sullivan Global MEC Company of the Year for 2023 and Frost Radar leader for Private MEC,Securely connect devices and data with Private 5G and Private LTE Networks without sacrificing performance. Connect to the cloud using Verizon SD-WAN and Secure Cloud Interconnect service integration. Optimize networks, devices, maintenance and integration costs with Verizon Managed Services. Public MEC is a service that's available to any Verizon customer. With Private MEC, specific MEC services are located on the business customer's premises. Best for applications that support mobile users and devices, such as autonomous vehicles on the public 5G network. Substantially reduces app latency, compared to traditional cloud-computing architecture. Brings compute resources closer to your bandwidth-intensive application endpoints to help reduce backhaul costs. Supports applications that do not require constant, dedicated compute resources—which can help reduce compute costs. Supports applications that are contained to a single endpoint with a private 5G network inside, such as a manufacturing facility. Located on premises, it accommodates applications that require extreme low-latency for better performance. Reinforces onsite dedicated servers to provide better control over data and enhanced security. Accommodates compute-intensive requirements that call for dedicated always-on reserved requirements. Verizon 5G Edge with private MEC is a fully managed solution that brings industry-leading cloud providers to the Verizon Private 5G Network. Together, they support the building of innovative applications and workloads that require low-latency access to on-premises systems, local data processing and data residency. Read how 5G can support the sensors used in manufacturing facilities to detect when something is broken or needs to be replaced. Find out how 5G could support blending digital and physical aspects of shopping into powerful new retail experiences. Learn how 5G technology could help mitigate accidents at work by letting you know exactly what's happening—almost instantly. Generate a free business value report to see how much Private Wireless Network and private MEC can improve your bottom line. When security, control and latency are critical, a private MEC may be your best cloud option. Learn some of the important advantages of deploying 5G Edge with private MEC. Get the latest announcements and information to help develop edge computing applications. Stay current on the latest edge computing trends and use cases, so you can make better-informed decisions for your business. Join the 5G Edge Partner Program for help designing and deploying your edge computing solutions. And get access to co-marketing.
What Is Private 5G? Business

What is private 5G?,Author: Shane Schick,As more organizations harness the such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and augmented reality, private 5G could offer the next-gen network they need to deliver outstanding customer and employee experiences. that as more devices are connected to a maturing 5G ecosystem, private 5G networks will become increasingly desirable for businesses of all sizes. They note that a number of industry leaders, like Bosch and Ford, are including private 5G in their future plans, ensuring they don't miss out on its potential for improved security and flexibility. What businesses are turning to 5G private networks?,According to J.P. Morgan research, to make use of 5G technology. The report suggested private networks will soon be set up in many industries. as they deploy connectivity applications for solar energy and wind farms, for instance, while are looking to use the technology to provide reliable indoor and outdoor connectivity in sometimes challenging environments. 5G private networks are already being . might look at 5G as a way to provide the seamless, uninterrupted mobile connection that frees associates to serve customers with tablets, smartphones or wearable devices, while private 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) could help retailers manage inventory stocking and provide . How to successfully set up private 5G networks,Forbes also finds about successful implementation of private 5G networks, including its immense complexity, integrating it with legacy networks, and uncertainty surrounding cost. Businesses can work with companies such as mobile operators who already own spectrum or investigate lightly licensed spectrum options like CBRS. The next step involves choosing the most appropriate deployment model based on your business needs. This could mean taking a dedicated on-premises approach, for example, deploying a radio access network (RAN) and core, and connecting to smartphones, routers and other edge computing devices. Organizations could choose to build out 5G private networks on their own, but they could also benefit from the . These partners can help them understand the operational requirements and provide security as well as high-performance wireless business internet connectivity. Organizations should look for partners who understand how to ensure controlled authorized user access and full data ownership, whether your team is working in industrial settings like a factory or a more geographically distributed campus environment. Third parties that help with rolling out 5G services for businesses should also have a proven track record in helping to connect their , software-defined wide-area network () and LAN. Regardless of the option you choose, private 5G could be key to overcoming Wi-Fi limitations, boosting data privacy, replacing legacy networks and accelerating the convergence of operational technology and IT. Learn more about today. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Companies purchase spectrum and then connect devices and applications without using public cellular services. 5G offers strong data encryption as well as several anti-tracking and spoofing features. Long-Term Evolution is a mobile broadband communication standard most commonly used in 4G networks. Verizon Business launches On Site LTE, a private network for enterprise customers

Verizon Business launches On Site LTE for enterprise customers in the US, providing a private, secure and dedicated on-premises wireless network platform.
Verizon Business takes Private 5G global

Verizon teams up with Nokia to offer Private 5G capabilities to enterprises in Europe and Asia-Pacific
Verizon Business launches turn-key private networking solution with Celona

Verizon Business today announced a new, turn-key private networking solution with Celona, that will accelerate the use of private 5G to support a new generation of business initiatives.
Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
