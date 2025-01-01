Client engagement model

Verizon Business drives inclusive engagement with new BlueJeans Meetings features

Enhancements across mobile, desktop and Meta Portal focused on improving hybrid collaboration experiences to foster a more diverse and inclusive work environment
Customer Engagement & Experience Services

Customer Engagement & Experience Services

Engage customers with personalized and seamless experiences by blending human and artificial intelligence. Customer engagement technologies play a key role in improving experiences. Whether it's customers needing information or support, or constituents engaging with government agencies, artificial intelligence (AI) and next-gen technologies can elevate personalized experiences with seamless, instant and consistent interactions that people crave. Plus, they can help save you time and money. Verizon CIVR uses speech technology powered by AI to deliver an intuitive customer service experience that can help callers resolve issues on their own. Our cutting-edge features can help you deliver a better customer experience. Match phone numbers with customer data to identify callers and create more personalized experiences that can anticipate customer needs. As an AI-powered digital self-assistant, Virtual Agent helps you deliver automated and personalized self-serve experiences that are consistent across your digital channels. Deliver relevant responses and take advantage of AI to continually learn how to improve interactions. Offload basic, high-volume tasks while routing sensitive and more complex issues to live agents. Use AI and machine learning to help agents in your contact center quickly find answers to customer or constituent issues in an accurate and consistent manner. Get accurate answers to questions and guidance from sources that might include images, video and web pages. Use workflow automation to collaboratively build content that all agents in your organization can use. Give customers on your website, mobile app or messaging platform instant access to agents via chat, voice or video. Allow your agents to easily manage multiple chat interactions at once. Pass along conversations and data from virtual agent to human agent so customers don't need to retell their story. Enable your marketing and digital teams to listen to, chime in on and analyze social conversations about your brand. Identify high-priority posts and create meaningful one-on-one engagements with consumers and influencers. Discover your share of voice and get actionable insights on language, emotion and tone of voice. Already know what you're looking for? This Frost & Sullivan report helps demonstrate how to bring a competitive edge to your contact center with the advanced data, tools and systems that your employees need to best perform their roles–regardless of location. When you learn about AI from a customer experience (CX) perspective, you discover that it can have a broad impact on organizations and the benefits it can provide to contact centers. When interacting with a federal agency, citizens and staff members expect digital experiences that rival those provided by businesses. There are specific steps agencies can take to facilitate their ability to deliver those types of experiences. AI can have dramatic positive impacts on the experiences you provide customers, but doing it right requires thoughtful, strategic steps. Tracking certain key performance indicators (KPIs) not only can help you determine if your AI-powered customer experience technologies are paying off, but they can also help you spot trends in areas where your agent performance could improve. Social media can elevate your brand, but use it strategically to reach customers. Build trust and learn loyalty by providing customers with intelligent self-service tools. Empower your agents with relevant and accurate responses to customer questions.
Enable the Hybrid Work Model for Small Businesses Business

Enable the Hybrid Work Model for Small Businesses Business

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Increased mobility is the future for even the smallest organizations. See where your ideas can take you with the right remote work solutions to support you. Transformative workplace goals aren't limited by the size of your organization. Take advantage of advanced technologies that can help you create a digital presence, expand your reach and remain competitive. Leverage flexible technology without breaking the bank. Build reliable models that don't rely on a large IT staff. Implement advanced solutions that showcase a digital-savvy approach. Duo Studio does everything more conventional digital agencies do while staying mobile, thanks to their Verizon connection. Explore the future of work and the technology that can help you build team connection and engagement. As the demand for more tech grows, business owners and smaller agencies can integrate reliable solutions designed to fit their needs and enable working from anywhere. Get flexible connectivity with bandwidth dedicated to your organization at scalable speeds. Power your small- to medium-sized business, mobile locations and temporary sites with speed, agility and flexibility. Use a fast fiber-optic connection that meets your demands for high-volume streaming, video conferencing and apps. Bring the power of 5G to your business and connect your tablets, phones, points of sale (POS) and more on an ultrafast wireless network. Help ensure your customers and employees can always reach you, even if you're in the field or working remotely, and make them feel as if you're all in the same room together. Boost productivity and collaboration with a phone number that can ring multiple devices simultaneously. Expand your unified communication capabilities outside of your network. Simplify how you connect and collaborate with teams whether they're onsite or remote. Creating a digital presence doesn't mean you're facing employees and customers through impersonal screens. Leverage what mobility solutions offer to tap into a dynamic talent pool while reaching your clients wherever they are. Sign up for 24/7, on-demand access to tech experts who can help you with virtually any software, hardware or cloud issue. Keep working wherever business takes you. Stay productive and operational on the go. Make digital payments easier than ever. Get powerful protection benefits that cover your device in case of loss, theft, damage and post-warranty defects. Maintain the dynamic you've created for your organization. Give your employees who are working from home the tools they need to get the job done. Explore the potential of cloud contact centers to positively impact customer and employee experiences.
Ch. 2: A Collaborative Work Environment for Employee Engagement | Frost & Sullivan Business

Welcome! We are ready to support your communication and collaboration needs. Chat now for assistance. Workforce demographics are increasingly diverse, with multiple generations working and collaborating on projects. An expanded array of communications and collaboration tools unites them. Cloud video-first and messaging-centric solutions appeal to the growing cohort of digital-native workers who cherish dynamic user experiences and covet the flexibility to control how and when they communicate and connect/collaborate. More established and digital immigrant employees are also expanding their digital toolsets, with remote work driving their use of and comfort with video conferencing, team messaging, mobility, and other collaboration capabilities. Digital tools boost employee engagement in the era of flexible work. Frost & Sullivan data show that 52% of technology decision-makers worry that the shift to remote and hybrid work models has weakened employees' well-being and relationships with coworkers. Accordingly, 77% of surveyed business leaders plan to carry out employee engagement initiatives that empower workers to make better decisions and feel more connected. Frost & Sullivan data show that 91% of IT/telecom decision-makers consider conferencing and collaboration important or crucial to achieving their business goals. Cloud meeting and messaging tools are becoming indispensable to employee-centric organizations, particularly as they move their communications solutions to the cloud, as reflected in the data:,Cloud communications and collaboration tools can build strong connections across distributed teams, keep remote workers engaged, and align multi-generational employees with core company values and goals. As a result, productive, engaged employees remain satisfied and loyal. Organizations must carefully plan and align communications upgrades with their long-term strategic goals. The often ad-hoc proliferation of communications and other digital tools within organizations creates significant challenges for IT/telecom administrators. Frost & Sullivan data show four top challenges for IT/telecom administrators:,Security concerns,Ensuring network stability,Privacy concerns,Challenges with systems integration and managing multiple vendor solution environments,Many organizations recognize that the use of cloud collaboration tools enhances productivity, accelerates team decision making, and helps build camaraderie. But most enterprises must first rationalize their existing communications and collaboration deployments before they can advance cloud migration projects. They should also avoid perpetuating cloud services silos created by single-modality point solutions. To address the ever-evolving needs of a diverse and increasingly multi-generational workforce, organizations should invest in integrated cloud communications services platforms that give users the flexibility to enjoy the following:,By 2024, tightly integrated multi-vendor solutions will account for 48% of communications environments globally, whereas end-to-end single-vendor solutions will comprise 26%. Among organizations adopting or upgrading unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solutions, 45% prefer to buy a full-stack UCaaS solution that includes cloud private branch exchange (PBX), meetings, and messaging from the same provider. Tightly integrated multi-vendor solutions,End-to-end single-vendor solutions,Prefer to buy a full-stack UCaaS solution,Tightly integrated cloud communications and collaboration suites provide myriad benefits:,Organizations must choose a solution and provider based on their unique user needs and workflows. How to set up the Verizon Internet Gateway (models # WNC-CR200A & ASK-NCM1100)

How to set up Wi-Fi Backup (model ASK-NCM1100) | Verizon

How HappyOrNot's IoT Solutions Boost Customer Satisfaction Business

Learn how HappyOrNot leveraged Verizon's Cat-M1 IoT solutions to deploy its innovative customer feedback service in the U.S.
