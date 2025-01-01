cloud contact center platform

Cloud Contact Center

Deliver the ultimate customer experience with unified customer interactions, built-in AI and rich customer experience (CX) platforms. Give customers a simple and effortless journey, including being able to move from one channel to another easily without having to reenter information or repeat an issue's context. Integrate customer touchpoints with AI-driven, all-in-one platforms for voice, digital and workforce engagement that scales and is easy to use. Empower employees with the tools they need to make their jobs easier, to add efficiency and to deliver better CX. Increase customer satisfaction and loyalty with data- and analytics-driven CX personalization that recognizes customer interactions and tailors their individual experiences accordingly. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. Engage your customers through our next-generation cloud contact center. Verizon cloud-based solutions work together to help a toy manufacturer scale to meet a 300% increase in holiday demand. Unifying its contact centers onto a single platform helped this bank do more than improve experiences. Organizations might think they are doing a good job, but many customers are frustrated by outdated systems and processes that don't match up to the best-in-class experiences. Learn why customer loyalty depends on a seamless journey, every time. How personalized, proactive customer service creates next-generation customer experiences. Your cloud contact center is the central nervous system for your business. That's why you need to be wary of low-cost and easy-to-deploy promises. Finding the right balance between AI and human interactions—and appropriate transparency around the use of AI in business—will be increasingly important. A customer service or call center platform offering advanced features and technology in the cloud. CCaaS platforms are usually provided by a third party and typically include core technologies like automatic call distribution (ACD), interactive voice response (IVR), AI, workforce management tools, analytics and more. A hosted contact center is a communications solution tied to a physical server. A cloud contact center leverages cloud computing, so there is no need for direct network connections or client-side infrastructure or physical servers. We would be happy to discuss the best solution for your business. To learn more about CCaaS and improving customer experience, please call 1.877.235.2361 or to set up a consultation.
Webex: Enterprise Cloud Based Contact Center

Connect with your customers using a next-generation cloud-based contact center built for the future of customer experience. Webex Contact Center is a next-gen, enterprise-grade, cloud-based contact center solution with omnichannel contact options. Webex Contact Center is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud contact center solution that transforms a customer's contact center experience with cross-channel support and robust self-service, all seamlessly delivered over Verizon's reliable network. As a cloud-based solution, Webex Contact Center brings the innovation, scalability and agility of the cloud to your business without sacrificing security, enabling rapid time to market while minimizing upfront capital investments. Easily integrate contact-center operations into several industry-leading customer relationship management (CRM) systems, including Salesforce, Zendesk, Microsoft Dynamics and others. Webex Contact Center easily integrates with the Webex suite of products—Webex Calling, Messaging and Meetings—which can be managed as a unified administrative experience via Webex Control Hub. Users can simplify login and password management with a single sign-on to access all applications and services. Get greater control over every customer interaction from a centralized point. Track which agents, teams, sites and partners are available at any given time and send each interaction to agents with the best skills for resolving an issue. Enable agents to engage peers inside and outside your contact center to help improve your customers' experiences and optimize outcomes from every interaction. Support diverse customer channels (calls, text, chat, email, and social media) while also providing customers with options for fast and easy self-service, 24/7. An AI-powered, experience-focused desktop, including customer journey information and analytics, supports first-call resolution, greater overall agent satisfaction and improved retention. Scale and add features efficiently. User tools, such as a drag-and-drop flow control builder, empower greater flexibility and management without burdening IT resources. Integrate your cloud-based contact center solution with leading CRM applications such as Salesforce to help reduce contact switching. Analyze and manage your contact center with web-based tools that optimize operational efficiency. Manage agent performance with features such as call monitoring, coaching and barge-in. Unify your business communications and services by integrating Webex collaboration and contact center tools so that agents can reach experts in the organization to help customers. Intelligently distribute calls across teams and agents, including remote agents at multiple sites. Build customer contact flows using a simple drag-and-drop interface. Maintain consistency across teams with automatic call distribution (ACD) features that work the same for all agents, local or remote, regardless of their phone endpoints. Enable your customers to keep their positions in the queue and receive a callback when the agent is available. Take advantage of both touch-tone and speech-enabled interactive voice response (IVR) for inbound and outbound calls and callbacks. Give customers intuitive, online self-service, 24/7, using a chatbot for simple inquiries. IVR can provide a natural self-service experience for voice-over-the-phone inquiries. Your contact center solution leader,years of partnership with Cisco,years of contact center experience,minutes of IP Contact Center traffic yearly,The ability to quickly resolve customers' issues is critical to maintaining their loyalty—and the cloud can help. With Webex Contact Center from Verizon, you can delight your customers, inspire your team and offer personalization on every channel, nearly anywhere, anytime. Cloud contact center technology offers a set of cloud-based resources that empowers staff to turn their home offices into a virtual call center. Webex Contact Center digital-first tools connect customers to the right agents, transforming the customer experience. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. A cloud contact center is designed and built as a SaaS cloud solution, bringing the innovation, flexibility, scalability and agility of the cloud to your business without sacrificing security. As a cloud-based solution, Webex Contact Center enables speed to market and new bot-driven revenue opportunities while minimizing upfront capital investments. With Webex Contact Center, your customers can reach your business using their preferred channel of communication. For your agents, an AI-powered desktop provides full visibility into the customer journey and a complete customer history—including previous feedback—to help personalize customer conversations. Webex Contact Center is an ideal choice for:,Once you've decided that moving to a cloud contact center is the right strategic move for your business, you'll need a migration plan and a partner that can help you design and deploy your solution, prioritizing the customer experience at every step. Verizon has more than 30 years of contact center experience. We're also a Cisco Gold Certified partner and Cisco Authorized Technology Provider for Unified Contact Centers. Let us help you design a customized, next-generation cloud contact center solution with Webex Contact Center. Designed and built as a SaaS solution, Webex Contact Center can bring the security, innovation and agility of the cloud to your business without sacrificing scalability. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Genesys Cloud Contact Center Solutions

Secure, simplified, streamlined, solved. That's CX done right. Genesys Cloud is an all-in-one cloud contact-center solution that enables personalized customer experiences across phone, email, chat, text and social channels. Deploy tools like automatic call distribution (ACD), interactive voice response, conversational AI, email, social media, chat and text/SMS. Implement real-time dashboards to provide insights across all channels to help you manage your contact center. Optimize customer journeys and workflows. Aggregate customer data across sources so that enterprises can visualize, analyze and optimize end-to-end customer journeys at scale. Control costs through flexible, scalable options. Verizon can better understand your needs to help optimize customer service. Everything your agents need to automate tasks, get insights from customer journeys and gain operational efficiencies. Deploy smarter, intent-driven, conversational self-service to help accelerate resolution. Digitally empower customers across self-service and agent-assisted engagements. Analyze and identify behavior patterns that guide routing and tasks for the outcome and agent performance. Get up and running in hours or weeks—not months—because of easy signup and activation. Being provisioned on a FedRAMP® Authorized environment provides confidence the platform meets government security directives for cloud-based solutions. The cloud partner you can trust,Verizon and Genesys combined experience designing, implementing and supporting contact center solutions,Customer experiences powered each year by Genesys,Minutes of IP inbound customer traffic delivered by Verizon in 2023,Genesys has recognized Verizon Business as their North America Service Provider of the Year for 2022. Help improve the overall customer experience of your contact centers. Read the AI and Machine Learning chapter of the 2022 ContactBabel UK Contact Center Decision Maker's Guide. Explore how Verizon and Genesys have partnered to enhance their CX solutions. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Genesys Cloud CX® unifies customer and agent experiences across phone, email, chat, text and social channels to deliver secure, flexible exceptional customer service. Genesys Cloud CX uses contact center as a service (CCaaS) software to analyze customer behavior and help enable personalized customer experiences across phone, email, chat, text and social channels so you can better predict actions and shape customer experiences. Genesys Cloud is used to power smarter, intent-driven, conversational self-service that accelerates customer resolution. The platform also uses analytics to help improve customer journeys and create optimal contact center interactions. A cloud contact center helps get customers the answers that they are seeking faster, whether through self-service or through agent-assisted engagement. Cloud-based solutions help companies analyze and identify patterns in customer behavior that can guide them through the right channel and help them better resolve issues. Self-service options lead to greater efficiencies, which can help yield cost savings. This also leaves contact center agents free to help customers with more complex issues, which can help enhance their performance and lead to greater engagement. Through experience orchestration, Genesys Cloud CX helps you improve customer experiences, get greater efficiency, drive revenue growth and improve operational performance. Yes, the Genesys Cloud CX platform is authorized for FedRAMP at the moderate impact level. Being provisioned on a FedRAMP Authorized environment provides confidence the platform meets government security directives for cloud-based solutions.
