Cloud network connectivity benefits

Edge Computing vs. Cloud Computing: What Are the Benefits in Higher Education?

Edge computing vs. cloud computing: What are the benefits in higher education? In the face of an uncertain future, higher education continues to weigh the benefits of edge computing against the benefits of cloud computing. As decision-makers consider the value of moving to the cloud, they could also find opportunities in redesigning campus IT infrastructure and moving applications to the edge. Edge computing vs. cloud computing in higher education. The edge computing-or-cloud computing debate in higher education is dictated by specific use cases and application needs such as: immersive learning, process-intensive research and lab applications, and near real-time collaboration, to name a few. Higher Education entities must consider that bandwidth and computing power vary widely across applications. A network needs to support classroom video conferencing and online tests and exams, not to mention researchers crunching enormous volumes of data and administrators handling potentially thousands of student applications during enrollment season. While cloud computing is still necessary for some higher education applications, edge computing is gaining traction for others. What are the benefits of cloud computing?,Cloud computing frees teaching from location dependence, increasing the number of students who can learn through online delivery of courses and through video conferencing and other enhanced, collaborative environments. It can also reduce the investment students make in software; most students can meet their basic needs with an inexpensive computer with a web browser. The cloud also grants institutions the ability to shift resources—curricula, tools, whatever—onto third-party providers' hardware. This cuts spending, reduces maintenance costs and frees up IT staff for more innovative work that can further enhance teacher and student experiences. Application developers working in a flexible cloud environment are better equipped to add or remove resources based on demand. And because the cloud is scalable, it is easier to make applications available to more teachers and students as needed. Furthermore, as data is secured and backed up regularly, business continuity is available for academic and administrative functions. However, cloud computing's centralized approach has its limitations—and that's where edge computing can help bring about new, transformative outcomes that were not possible before. Edge computing gets closer to the user,Edge computing distributes computing resources and application services via decentralized infrastructure. Instead of collecting and sending vast amounts of data to a central cloud, edge computing infrastructures can process and analyze incoming data at or near its source. Since communication paths are shorter, computation outputs have less distance to travel and can, therefore, deliver services in near real time. Think of edge computing as distributing multiple clouds that can serve staff and students spread across a campus or several campuses. Bringing the computing infrastructure closer to them reduces latency, which can improve the user experience for students, teachers, researchers and administrators. Edge content can still be backed up to central cloud data centers to ensure business continuity. Even though cloud computing offers plenty of cost reductions, migrating data still requires connectivity, bandwidth and latency needs—and those can be expensive. When computing power is distributed to the edge, data requires less bandwidth and distance to travel. Campus environments, especially those with research and medical centers, also generate massive amounts of data, which can be analyzed faster the closer they are to the edge. Edge computing vs. cloud computing: a balancing act,Edge computing is ideal for some applications in higher education, while cloud computing remains the best option for others. Cloud computing continues to be a workhorse for everyday applications and unique cases. Many organizations have moved their email systems to the cloud using third-party service providers because it is more cost-effective and frees up IT staff to do more work on strategic initiatives. Similarly, applications and systems that experience a spike in usage during specific times of the year are often better served by the cloud. Service providers can easily boost computing power and bandwidth to accommodate usage spikes during enrollment, graduation, concerts and sports events. A central cloud data center is also better for housing the shared high-performance computing resources that support research activities that require massive data lakes and apply artificial intelligence to vast amounts of data. User experience expectations play a key role in deciding between cloud computing and edge computing. By moving applications and data closer to stakeholders, edge computing generally delivers a better user experience. Ultimately, fast, reliable connectivity is a must-have for campus-based institutions so that stakeholders can access the information and applications they need to learn, teach and conduct research. Edge computing ensures resiliency and dramatically reduces latency because it shifts access to applications and data away from dependence on a central data center. Cloud computing and edge computing both have a place in higher education, and understanding their respective benefits is critical to maintaining a resilient network and maintaining robust performance for students in a digital-first world. Multi-Cloud Orchestration, Management and Connectivity

Work confidently in the cloud with secure, on-demand access to global cloud services and private cages in colocation data centers. Fully managed and self-managed multi-cloud options to fit your organization's needs. Deploy your Verizon network across and within multiple cloud service providers (CSPs) and private data centers. Multi-cloud orchestration and connectivity services leverage the Verizon network-as-a-service (NaaS) model to simplify the network architecture across multiple clouds. The Verizon Private Network provides additional security and industry-leading SLAs along with global coverage. Options for services include NaaS Cloud Management, Secure Cloud Interconnect (SCI), Software Defined Interconnect (SDI) and additional services. Verizon offers fully managed and self-managed configurations to simplify and secure complex multi-cloud architectures supporting applications. These services enable you to easily manage network connections and application traffic via a central console, making it easy to establish new connections quickly, load balance data traffic and govern your cloud network. Combine cloud networking technology, visibility and management via a single console interface for common deployment, governance, connectivity and security services across clouds. Connections can be turned up for a new cloud in as quickly as one business day with preprovisioned and automated cloud connectivity solutions. Our solutions are preprovisioned to connect to 217+ CSPs (including AWS, Google, IBM, Azure, Oracle, Salesforce and SAP) and colocation services in 185+ countries and territories. Reduce the need for additional overhead and specialized cloud knowledge with a consistent operations platform for connectivity, policy, security and more. Stay up and running with competitive SLAs and proactive fault notifications. Network support can be provided with a private network from Verizon. Fully managed options reduce the demands on your IT team with visibility into your deployment through a single pane of glass. With NaaS Cloud Management, run applications with multiple CSPs, customize support, modernize your legacy infrastructure and incorporate the latest technology to stay competitive. Verizon is not a CSP and has no preference for one cloud provider over another. This allows us to provide objective full oversight, management and connectivity to meet your organization's needs. Viewing and managing the multi-cloud network through a single console reduces the operational complexities of dealing with multiple cloud providers. Prioritize critical and real-time traffic with support for class of service (CoS) and quality of service (QoS) when using Private IP. When using Private IP, get fast options for mobile coverage and private cloud connectivity over the Verizon wireless network through a private wireless gateway. Separate traffic from the public internet by integrating the customers' Private IP or Ethernet private WAN with a virtual layer 2 access loop. This solution provides connectivity, orchestration and management services that enable you to seamlessly and securely interconnect across and within multiple clouds (public and private), as well as utilize services from multiple CSPs. Easily manage deployments via a central console. Fully managed and future self-service options offer a choice of business models to manage the multi-cloud network with connectivity, policy management and security services. Private IP customers can simply, securely and reliably connect to a global ecosystem of CSPs from your corporate WAN by creating private connections that are completely separated from public internet traffic. SCI offers on-demand, scalable bandwidth with consumption-based pricing so you can get the full flexibility from your cloud resources. SCI helps reduce TCO by providing large-scale cloud interconnections without the internet at a significantly lower cost compared to private circuits. If your organization uses Private IP, Ethernet–Dedicated E-Line, Ethernet–Switched E-LAN or Internet Dedicated Service, activate your connection on the day an order is placed to 200+ CSPs and most Equinix IBX colocation cages globally. Connect with access speeds up to 10 Gbps globally. SDI is a self provisioning process that can significantly lower telco access costs. It also enables cloud connectivity in minutes, instead of weeks or months and requires no truck rolls or special construction. Your proven cloud connectivity expert,Verizon is a leader for networking SLAs,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹Cloud connectivity to 185+ countries,Preprovisioned connectivity to leading CSPs,Find out how D-Link Corporation protected their information with the help of Secure Cloud Interconnect. Discover a simpler and easier way to manage and secure all of your cloud traffic. Leverage the power of the Verizon network to quickly establish connections to CSPs in Verizon's global ecosystem. In this paper, we'll take a look at the challenges the multicloud environment presents and offer a solution for addressing them. Learn how Verizon can support applications deployed in multiple CSPs. See the networking options and associated benefits. Discover how three Verizon customers improve security, agility and performance with Verizon cloud connectivity options. Wide-area data networking services that provide point-to-point, hub-and-spoke and any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites, including connectivity to cloud. A wide-area data networking service that provides any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. A high-speed, enterprise-grade dedicated network connection over the public internet. Add comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services to your IT toolbox. Verizon can connect with over 217 CSPs including AWS, Google, IBM, Azure, Oracle, Salesforce and SAP. Connections can be turned up as quickly as one business day with preprovisioned and automated connectivity once the CSP and any supporting networks are provisioned. We have Secure Cloud Interconnect with usage-based bandwidth and Software Defined Interconnect with guaranteed, fixed-bandwidth connections. Secure Cloud Interconnect is not restricted by size. Customers have the capability of bandwidth on demand, which eliminates the need for capacity planning. The connection automatically matches the highly variable cloud services usage patterns. Yes. Both Secure Cloud Interconnect and Software Defined Interconnect can support a hybrid cloud strategy (a portfolio of CSPs in combination with your own private clouds and traditional IT services). Some sample use cases include enabling disaster recovery and business continuity across multiple cloud providers. Choice and flexibility to access to the best technology in different CSPs, avoiding vendor lock-in, enhanced disaster recovery, high availability, greater global coverage and many others to meet critical organizational and applications needs. NaaS Cloud Management is a solution that provides connectivity, orchestration and management services. These services enable organizations to seamlessly and securely interconnect across and within multiple clouds (public and private), utilize services from multiple CSPs, and easily manage these deployments under a central console. Fully managed and future self-service options provide a choice of business models to manage the multi-cloud network with connectivity services, policy management and security services. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. The Benefits of Cloud Infrastructure for Your SMB Business

What are the benefits of cloud infrastructure for SMBs? No matter what size your business is, applications to support your objectives have never been more important and the network that they run on has to be there to support them. As technologies such as and use cases for become more widely available to small and medium businesses (SMBs), understanding what cloud networking is, the benefits of cloud infrastructure and how to harness the cloud can help SMBs to centralize and simplify network management and unlock new business opportunities. What is cloud networking? Cloud networking relies on using resources that are hosted in a public or private cloud platform that are managed centrally in-house or by a service provider, and are available on demand. Network as a Service (NaaS) is one form of cloud networking, where the service provider creates a solution that is a combination of network services that can be easily purchased and used by a business, be it large or small. Making the right investment in technology,Whether it's , or , 5G is helping to create all sorts of new business opportunities. Research suggests that SMB leaders are already that comes from investing in the right networking technology:,How do you modernize your network and ensure you're ready to capitalize on the revolutionary opportunities these next-generation technologies will create?,The advantages of the Network as a Service model for SMBs,Most SMB leaders are laser-focused on their core businesses—their customers, their employees, their local and national markets. There are not enough hours in the day to be thinking about your network or other core IT services, even though you know it's important. Moreover, typically, there is not a huge IT team to help—if any at all. This is where Network as a Service can help. It continues to enable access to modern software and infrastructure in a cost-effective manner, while not requiring an enterprise-sized IT staff to support it. Cloud application and platform technologies and the concept of delivering these as a service have already delivered many business improvements, including email, business software and productivity apps. Now, the benefits of Network as a Service have arrived. The model delivers network infrastructure and services using a subscription model, similar to cloud-based software, known as Software-as-a Service (SaaS), you likely already use. Among other benefits, the NaaS approach gives SMBs access to a wide range of cutting-edge technologies and services in a far more cost-effective manner than would be possible if you built and managed your own network from the ground up. Five reasons for SMBs to adopt the Network as a Service model,There are numerous advantages to adopting a NaaS solution for your network. Here are five fundamental benefits for SMBs. 1. Cost efficiencies,One of the primary benefits of cloud infrastructure in general is that it can deliver incredible computing power in a pay-for-what-you-use model, making it financially feasible for businesses of all sizes. Cloud essentially has an equalizing impact on enterprise technology, and this is also true for the network. You can deploy a cutting-edge network on a subscription or operating expenditures (OPEX) model that is right-sized for your business—instead of having to buy, implement and maintain all that infrastructure yourself, which almost invariably requires a much more expensive investment up front that is often prohibitive for smaller companies. 2. Time savings,This also means you can deploy and maintain a network much faster. You'll be leveraging cutting-edge network infrastructure and services that the underlying network provider has already built instead of setting everything up yourself. 3. Maximum expertise,Similarly, the NaaS model gives you access to world-leading knowledge and experience from experts that live and breathe networking. You can stay focused on your business and leverage the industry know-how of trusted experts to guide your network transformation. 4. Scalability and flexibility,NaaS is far more future-proof for growing, evolving SMBs. A NaaS can scale up (or down) as your business grows and its unique needs change over time. 5. Innovation catalyst,One of the most impactful long-term benefits of cloud infrastructure is that it is a means rather than an end. By helping you to efficiently modernize your network, the NaaS approach facilitates further innovations in customer experience, employee engagement, new applications and more. Your ROI compounds as your network continues to power new opportunities for your business. Network transformation is critical to success in the digital future. Partnering with a recognized leader in networking solutions can give you access to the benefits of cloud infrastructure with assured service quality, reliability and security. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
