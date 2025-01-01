cloud telemarketing

Cloud Contact Center

Deliver the ultimate customer experience with unified customer interactions, built-in AI and rich customer experience (CX) platforms. Give customers a simple and effortless journey, including being able to move from one channel to another easily without having to reenter information or repeat an issue's context. Integrate customer touchpoints with AI-driven, all-in-one platforms for voice, digital and workforce engagement that scales and is easy to use. Empower employees with the tools they need to make their jobs easier, to add efficiency and to deliver better CX. Increase customer satisfaction and loyalty with data- and analytics-driven CX personalization that recognizes customer interactions and tailors their individual experiences accordingly. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. Engage your customers through our next-generation cloud contact center. Verizon cloud-based solutions work together to help a toy manufacturer scale to meet a 300% increase in holiday demand. Unifying its contact centers onto a single platform helped this bank do more than improve experiences. Organizations might think they are doing a good job, but many customers are frustrated by outdated systems and processes that don't match up to the best-in-class experiences. Learn why customer loyalty depends on a seamless journey, every time. How personalized, proactive customer service creates next-generation customer experiences. Your cloud contact center is the central nervous system for your business. That's why you need to be wary of low-cost and easy-to-deploy promises. Finding the right balance between AI and human interactions—and appropriate transparency around the use of AI in business—will be increasingly important. A customer service or call center platform offering advanced features and technology in the cloud. CCaaS platforms are usually provided by a third party and typically include core technologies like automatic call distribution (ACD), interactive voice response (IVR), AI, workforce management tools, analytics and more. A hosted contact center is a communications solution tied to a physical server. A cloud contact center leverages cloud computing, so there is no need for direct network connections or client-side infrastructure or physical servers. We would be happy to discuss the best solution for your business. To learn more about CCaaS and improving customer experience, please call 1.877.235.2361 or to set up a consultation.
Genesys Cloud Contact Center Solutions

Secure, simplified, streamlined, solved. That's CX done right. Genesys Cloud is an all-in-one cloud contact-center solution that enables personalized customer experiences across phone, email, chat, text and social channels. Deploy tools like automatic call distribution (ACD), interactive voice response, conversational AI, email, social media, chat and text/SMS. Implement real-time dashboards to provide insights across all channels to help you manage your contact center. Optimize customer journeys and workflows. Aggregate customer data across sources so that enterprises can visualize, analyze and optimize end-to-end customer journeys at scale. Control costs through flexible, scalable options. Verizon can better understand your needs to help optimize customer service. Everything your agents need to automate tasks, get insights from customer journeys and gain operational efficiencies. Deploy smarter, intent-driven, conversational self-service to help accelerate resolution. Digitally empower customers across self-service and agent-assisted engagements. Analyze and identify behavior patterns that guide routing and tasks for the outcome and agent performance. Get up and running in hours or weeks—not months—because of easy signup and activation. Being provisioned on a FedRAMP® Authorized environment provides confidence the platform meets government security directives for cloud-based solutions. The cloud partner you can trust,Verizon and Genesys combined experience designing, implementing and supporting contact center solutions,Customer experiences powered each year by Genesys,Minutes of IP inbound customer traffic delivered by Verizon in 2023,Genesys has recognized Verizon Business as their North America Service Provider of the Year for 2022. Help improve the overall customer experience of your contact centers. Read the AI and Machine Learning chapter of the 2022 ContactBabel UK Contact Center Decision Maker's Guide. Explore how Verizon and Genesys have partnered to enhance their CX solutions. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Genesys Cloud CX® unifies customer and agent experiences across phone, email, chat, text and social channels to deliver secure, flexible exceptional customer service. Genesys Cloud CX uses contact center as a service (CCaaS) software to analyze customer behavior and help enable personalized customer experiences across phone, email, chat, text and social channels so you can better predict actions and shape customer experiences. Genesys Cloud is used to power smarter, intent-driven, conversational self-service that accelerates customer resolution. The platform also uses analytics to help improve customer journeys and create optimal contact center interactions. A cloud contact center helps get customers the answers that they are seeking faster, whether through self-service or through agent-assisted engagement. Cloud-based solutions help companies analyze and identify patterns in customer behavior that can guide them through the right channel and help them better resolve issues. Self-service options lead to greater efficiencies, which can help yield cost savings. This also leaves contact center agents free to help customers with more complex issues, which can help enhance their performance and lead to greater engagement. Through experience orchestration, Genesys Cloud CX helps you improve customer experiences, get greater efficiency, drive revenue growth and improve operational performance. Yes, the Genesys Cloud CX platform is authorized for FedRAMP at the moderate impact level. Being provisioned on a FedRAMP Authorized environment provides confidence the platform meets government security directives for cloud-based solutions.
Using Cloud Applications To Enhance EHR Access Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Using cloud applications to enhance EHR access,Author: Megan Williams,With everyone seemingly using health apps on smartwatches and plenty of cloud applications supporting (EHRs), and (EMRs), why is your doctor's office still using a fax machine to transfer records? still use paper files and fax machines to exchange medical information. While that approach is effective, it is also inefficient, slow, and is increasingly seen as a roadblock to improved patient care. Despite the inefficiencies of using dated technology, health systems and providers still rely heavily on paper-based methods for exchanging healthcare information. There are a number of reasons for this state of affairs: many doctors' offices, hospitals, labs, medical imaging facilities, pharmacies, and medical providers have long suffered from using outdated technology, a lack of interoperability between systems, costly implementation and other Sometimes there simply is no other way of exchanging records with clinicians who might sit outside of a hospital network or sit between providers. Increasingly, healthcare cloud applications are helping to close the gap. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act ( provides regulatory guidelines to secure healthcare information while in transit and in storage. This is often referred to as data in motion and data at rest. Cloud technology is transforming the way hospital systems, clinicians, medical specialists and providers are able to share and transfer patient sensitive data, by making digital versions of a patient's chart available (nearly instantaneously) with the added benefits of verifying authorized users releasing the patient information. EHRs facilitate the secure exchange, storage, and access to patient information by authorized users across the healthcare landscape. help support the delivery of efficient, integrated, high-quality healthcare. Cloud applications and EHR access,Applications in the cloud can support the exchange of clinical records across disparate systems, doing so in a secure and efficient manner. Medical applications can use health data standards to support interoperability (including , and ) to increase EHR access and security. Cloud based applications are often built from the ground up using these standards, increasing the ease that data can be seamlessly and securely shared across systems. The future of cloud applications,The potential of using cloud applications to is almost limitless, but one of the greatest and most immediate opportunities lies in the reduction of the use of traditional faxing. One simple example is eFax (a cloud-based application) that uses standards-based EHR access that can embed directly into electronic records to support communication between secure systems. This happens through application programming interfaces (APIs) that integrate faxes into the EHRs themselves—meaning facilities using cloud faxing can send, retrieve and even store faxes in their systems for easy access and for sharing within or outside their organization. eFaxes can help to cut back on the work required to locate paper files as well as the cost of keeping and properly disposing of hard copy files. Across the board, cloud applications are shifting healthcare accessibility, improving EHR access and security, and helping to support interoperability. Modern solutions that align with the role faxing plays in healthcare communications can serve as an effective communication gateway—connecting organizations to the rest of the healthcare community and helping them improve care coordination, efficiency, and the overall patient and provider experience. Learn more about in the digital age of communication. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes service for edge and multi-cloud deployment

Enterprises can now manage containerized applications across hundreds or thousands of sites through the VNS Application Edge platform.
