Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
Verizon Business launches On Site 5G a private 5G network for enterprise & public sector

Verizon Business today announced the launch of On Site 5G, Verizon’s first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S.
Verizon Business and Wipro partner with Network-as-a-Service offering

Verizon Business, today announced a global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) partnership with Wipro Limited that will accelerate the network modernization and cloud transformation journey for businesses.
Verizon Business launches On Site LTE, a private network for enterprise customers

Verizon Business launches On Site LTE for enterprise customers in the US, providing a private, secure and dedicated on-premises wireless network platform.
Private 5G Network Solutions

Find out more about our 5G Network. Chat now! Adapt in real time, unlock growth and power innovation—all with customizable onsite 5G network connectivity. Private 5G Network brings ultrafast, low-latency wireless connectivity to your location—helping your business become more efficient, agile, secure and competitive. Private 5G Network enhances your operations by providing precise and pervasive coverage in even the most challenging environments. Designed for your unique business requirements, Private 5G Network features:,With private 5G connectivity and managed services from Verizon, you can focus less on your network and more on your core business to increase productivity and accelerate innovation. Enhance network privacy, resiliency and application availability by gaining more control over who and what can connect to your dedicated network. Complement your existing Wi-Fi and reach beyond it with scalable, consistent and reliable 5G coverage across your premises—both indoors and outdoors—often with fewer access points to manage. Our robust partner ecosystem provides options for a wide variety of capabilities, from edge computing (MEC) to large-scale IoT. Add 5G-ready devices to your existing infrastructure, without needing to rip and replace existing infrastructure. We offer Private 5G solutions for businesses and organizations of all sizes, from complex, multi-site enterprises to government agencies and small and medium businesses. We pay careful attention to your current business objectives and use cases while building a foundation to scale and support your future digital transformation needs. Enable transformative initiatives—such as "factory of the future," quality control driven by AI and machine learning, and more—while reshaping customer experiences. Private 5G Network lets you collect and analyze operational data in near real time, helping to make your organization more competitive, agile and profitable. From the initial site survey to deployment and operation, Verizon experts are there every step of the way to maximize your network ROI. Learn why Gartner has recognized Verizon as a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services.¹,Whatever business you are in, Private 5G Network could be the solution you need to achieve your most critical objectives -- and to create new ones. Maximize uptime in adverse environments and help control costs with wide-range, low-latency coverage for all aspects of facility operations. Use Private 5G Network to support overall equipment effectiveness through:,Gain the coverage, performance and security your business needs when adopting new digital initiatives. Use Private 5G Network for:,Get high bandwidth and low latency for the performance and security your business needs to stay competitive. Use cases include:,Help bring security, reliability and coverage to critical wireless device and video connectivity—across the healthcare ecosystem. Use cases include:,Enable smarter ways to control energy flow and support utility distribution applications with dedicated bandwidth and low latency. Use cases include:,Help maintain a secure, robust network connection—even in remote locations and harsh conditions. Gain the coverage, performance and security your business needs when adopting new digital initiatives—all while sidestepping network congestion. Use Private 5G Network for:,CES Technologies puts on an innovative show with Verizon Private Wireless Network. The Florida Panthers improve the fan experience with Verizon 5G Edge Cashierless Checkout. Associated British Ports builds the port of the future. The Phoenix Suns are using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to help rack up wins, keep fans engaged and remain at the forefront of sports innovation. Convergence of Private 5G, IoT and MEC accelerating,Which one is best for your needs -- today, and tomorrow?,Study shows private networks drive productivity, efficiency and automation. A proven network partner,years managing customers' complex networks worldwide,America's most reliable 5G network³,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services²of Fortune 500 companies served,Innovate in real time with fast, secure cloud computing power at the edge of our network. Keep your mobile workforce connected and productive with flexible communication tools. Get a unified, shareable wireless infrastructure for an enhanced in-building 5G experience—regardless of the user's mobile service provider. Verizon Private 5G Network provides enhanced security, dedicated bandwidth and the flexibility to customize your network to meet specific business needs, including reliable and private connectivity. It offers more flexible, robust and low-latency connectivity that is best suited for adverse environments—both inside and outside campus network coverage—and for use cases that require mobility and low latency. To implement Verizon 5G Private Network, contact our experts who can help assess your requirements, design a tailored solution and manage the seamless deployment process for your organization. Verizon Private 5G Network offers robust security with features like encryption and access control. Each Private 5G Network is purpose-built for the site it will support, so the number of access points you need depends on a range of factors, including the environment (size; indoors, outdoors, or both), use cases, and the number of devices being connected. Yes, you can seamlessly integrate Verizon's Private 5G Network with your existing infrastructure, avoiding the need for a complete overhaul and enabling a smooth transition to enhanced connectivity. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services, Sylvain Fabre, Peter Liu, Pablo Arriandiaga, Gaspar Valdivia, Mohini Dukes, Kosei Takiishi, Frank Marsala, 6 January 2025. ²Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. ³Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics® 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 2H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes.
Fios Internet Services Business

,. Verizon Fios Internet Service uses state-of-the-art fiber-optic technology to deliver broadband internet access to your business. Its fiber-optic technology and speed set Verizon Fios Internet Service apart from other solutions to provide you with:,When you access the internet with Fios, a fiber-optic cable carries laser-generated pulses of light that transmit a data signal to your office. Once the signal arrives, an Optical Network Terminal (ONT) converts it to an electrical signal that is understood by your computer. Your ONT takes all converted incoming information and delivers it to your router via an Ethernet cable. After the signal has passed through your firewall, the Ethernet cable carries the signal to the network interface card (NIC) plugged into your computer. When your computer sends data over the internet, the electrical signal from your computer is converted back to light signals by the ONT and transmitted to the recipient over the fiber-optic cable. This enables consistent, remarkably fast internet speeds, making it ideal for streaming, online gaming and supporting multiple devices. Verizon provides and installs the equipment needed for your Fios internet connection. The ONT translates the pulses of light that carry the data over the fiber-optic cable into electric signals that are recognized by your computer. Your ONT requires electricity to operate all Verizon services provided on the Verizon Fios network and has its own built-in ONT Power Supply Unit (OPSU). The OPSU powers the ONT by connecting it directly to an electrical outlet at your location. To ensure connectivity to the Verizon Fios network, make sure your ONT Power Supply Unit is plugged in at all times. The OPSU contains a single indicator light that tells you if electrical power is present. If the indicator light is dark, electricity is not flowing from the outlet to the ONT. During normal operation, the light should be green. The ONT requires very little power to operate. In fact, the amount of power needed is as little as what it would take to operate a couple of night-lights. With an active battery, the BBU will provide backup power for your basic Fios voice services, including Emergency 911 dialing, for up to eight hours in the event of a commercial power failure. You are responsible for purchasing and replacing the battery in the BBU. Much like you would need to replace the batteries in a portable radio from time to time, periodically the BBU must be replaced. Please note that a damaged or leaking battery may damage Verizon network equipment and should be removed and replaced immediately. The Fios Router provides the access point to the internet and includes a firewall that helps to protect your computer from unauthorized access by hackers. It supports networking using coaxial cables, Ethernet or Wi-Fi. Find the area where your utilities enter your office and locate an indoor grounded electrical outlet nearby that accepts three-prong power cords and is not controlled by a switch. If you already have an ONT installed, installation typically takes between three and four hours. If you don't have an ONT, installation can take between four and six hours. An adult who can make decisions regarding equipment placement and computer configuration options must be present for the entire installation. The Verizon technician will need access to the location where your utilities enter your business. The technician will also need room to work around your computer, as well as any areas where Ethernet jacks will be installed. If you ordered Fios TV, the technician will need room to work around your TVs. In order for the Verizon technician to be able to install Fios, you must have administrator rights for your computer. If you have installed software on your computer before, you probably already have administrator rights. You also need to have any other usernames or passwords needed to access your computer, including your firewall, networking router and Windows® login. If you are a Basic Internet customer who is upgrading to Fios, please have your current Verizon online user ID and password available. If drilling is required for your installation, our skilled technician will work with you on the proper placement. If you do not own the property, permission to drill will be required from your landlord. The installation of Verizon Fios Internet is a two-step process. The first step is to install a fiber-optic line to your office. We will perform this step after you place your Fios order but before your installation appointment. Generally, this involves either aerial or underground work and depends on how previous utilities were delivered to your office. You typically do not need to be present for this part of the installation. With an aerial installation, Verizon will install the fiber-optic line from a telephone pole to the side of your office. The ONT will be installed inside the office at a later time. Sometimes aerial installations are performed the same day as your scheduled installation appointment. With an underground installation, Verizon will contact the utility companies in your area to locate their services. Next, a Verizon crew will dig a trench and bury the fiber from the fiber terminal in your neighborhood to the entry location at your business. This work is typically done 24 to 48 hours prior to your installation appointment. Note: Please mark your sprinkler system or any other obstacles that may be buried in your yard. This helps ensure that no damage occurs during installation. The second step for Fios Internet setup is to have your Fios equipment installed in your office. During your installation appointment, a Verizon technician will install Verizon Fios Internet service equipment in your office and establish a wired connection with the fiber terminal in your neighborhood. Next the technician will connect your computer to the Fios equipment in your office and guide you through the Fios software installation, account setup and activation on your primary computer. The ONT is usually installed inside of your office, house or apartment in the area where any existing phone services enter. The Fios equipment might also be installed in a central equipment room that you may not be able to access. The Verizon technician will run data wiring from the ONT to your router and, if necessary, install an Ethernet jack. The technician will also connect your computer to your router. Note: If you need new wiring installed inside of your walls, consider hiring a contractor prior to your Fios installation. Your Verizon technician will guide you through the Fios software installation and activate Fios on your primary computer. Additional computers can be configured by the technician for an extra fee. Once all work is completed, the technician will verify that your Fios service is working and that you can access the internet. Most connection problems can be resolved by simply rebooting your router. If rebooting your router didn't solve the issue or if you don't have a connection issue with your router, review specific troubleshooting tips for your router. Your Fios Internet service and Fios TV On Demand service share capacity on the fiber-optic connection to your office. The capacity available for your FiOS Internet access service may be reduced if you are watching multiple Fios TV On Demand titles simultaneously. For router-specific troubleshooting tips, refer to the following resources:,If you have questions about a discontinued item, please refer to the original equipment manufacturer for assistance. If you would like to upgrade your equipment, you can . If you think you are experiencing less than expected speeds with Verizon Fios Internet, please first check your speeds using the . Factors that can limit speeds on wireless devices include:,Sometimes simply changing the location of your router can improve performance. Depending on your current equipment, you might also be able to improve speeds by upgrading to a newer router or purchasing a wireless network extender to improve router signal strength. Visit . An intermittent loss of your connection to the internet can be caused by electronic or physical interference from the following:,Televisions, entertainment electronics, microwaves, other electrical equipment and large metal objects can cause interference. Try to keep your networking router away from these sources of electronic interference. Routers near your office running wireless networks at the same frequency as your router can interfere with your connection. Changing the channel of your wireless router can sometimes solve this problem. Walls, floors, entertainment electronics, appliances, furniture and other physical obstructions can cause interference if the wireless signals have to pass through them. Moving your networking router to another location that isn't in the line of sight of these potential interference factors can improve your connection. To determine if your ONT has power, do the following:,Although the ONT lines are grounded, do not attempt to open the ONT or test the lines during rain, a thunderstorm or other hazardous weather conditions. Also, if there is a loud hum on the line, do not test the ONT. Contact Verizon for assistance. Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
5G Innovation Sessions 2022 - Phoenix, AZ Business

Join Verizon Frontline for an exclusive event exploring the transformative impact of 5G and 5G Edge at the Phoenix Suns' state-of-the-art Footprint Center. The cutting-edge, 5G-powered arena will showcase the near-real-time data analytics that enhance the fan experience, demonstrating the power of the Suns' partnership with Verizon, while our line-up of speakers and product experts will discuss how you can put these and other innovative solutions to work for your agency, company or organization. Verizon Frontline is our commitment to delivering reliable and resilient mission-critical communication solutions to the public safety community. For nearly 30 years, we have been supporting first responders by having an award-winning network that is enabled with priority and preemption, a dedicated crisis response team, and best-in-class 24/7 customer support. During this Public Safety-focused 5G Innovation Session you will:,Attendance is free but space is limited. Register today to secure your spot. 5 PM - 7:30 PM MT,201 E. Jefferson Street Phoenix, AZ 85004,, SVP & President, Industrial IoT & Automotive Practice, Verizon Business,, Vice President of Sales, Verizon Account, Ericsson North America,, President, Verizon Frontline , City of Phoenix,, EVP/Co-Head of Sports, NBA & NHL Arenas, Ticketmaster , Director, Product Marketing, Verizon Business , Head of 5G Marketing, Ericsson North America , Retired Fire Chief, City of Phoenix , Principal Product Sr. Manager, Amazon Web Services , Assistant Vice President, Public Safety, Verizon Frontline,, Group Vice President, US Corporate Enterprise Accounts, Verizon Business , Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer, Phoenix Suns , Chief Information Officer, Phoenix Suns,, Vice President West Business Markets, Verizon BusinessSVP & President, Industrial IoT & Automotive Practice, Verizon Business. Vice President of Sales, Verizon Account, Ericsson North America. President, Verizon Frontline. City of Phoenix. EVP/Co-Head of Sports, NBA & NHL Arenas, Ticketmaster. Assistant Vice President, Public Safety, Verizon Frontline. Principal Product Sr. Manager, Amazon Web Services. Retired Fire Chief, City of Phoenix. Director, Product Marketing, Verizon Business. Head of 5G Marketing, Ericsson North America. Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer, Phoenix Suns. Chief Information Officer, Phoenix Suns. Group Vice President, US Corporate Enterprise Accounts, Verizon Business. Vice President West Business Markets, Verizon Business. We've got your logistics covered. 201 E. Jefferson Street Phoenix, AZ 85004 Our goal is to create an environment that is as safe as possible. Verizon recommends a mask or face covering for all guests, however, the state of Arizona no longer requires people to wear a mask when entering and moving about large events. Verizon Frontline's Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) vehicle is a mobile, private 5G Ultra Wideband and private mobile edge compute (MEC) rapid-response command center capable of deploying 5G UW and advanced computing solutions for first responders and the Department of Defense under nearly any conditions. Verizon Frontline's Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) vehicle is a mobile, private 5G Ultra Wideband and private mobile edge compute (MEC) rapid-response command center capable of deploying 5G UW and advanced computing solutions for first responders and the Department of Defense under nearly any conditions. A one-of-a-kind, private, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) standalone network-capable, deployable trailer, THOR's Hammer is the latest in its line of next-generation public safety communications innovations. Developed with dual-core network capabilities, which enable enhanced operational flexibility, the nearly 30-foot trailer is able to act as either a private 5G standalone (or non-standalone) network that can be managed locally from within the trailer. A one-of-a-kind, private, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) standalone network-capable, deployable trailer, THOR's Hammer is the latest in its line of next-generation public safety communications innovations. Developed with dual-core network capabilities, which enable enhanced operational flexibility, the nearly 30-foot trailer is able to act as either a private 5G standalone (or non-standalone) network that can be managed locally from within the trailer. Verizon Frontline's Mobile Utility Technology Transport (MUTT) is a one-of-a-kind, reimagined police cruiser. The repurposed Chevrolet Tahoe is designed to provide first responders with access to everything from 4G LTE, 5G Nationwide and 5G UW connectivity to Mission Critical Push To Talk (MCPTT), General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) and Land Mobile Radio (LMR) communications capabilities. Verizon Frontline's Mobile Utility Technology Transport (MUTT) is a one-of-a-kind, reimagined police cruiser. The repurposed Chevrolet Tahoe is designed to provide first responders with access to everything from 4G LTE, 5G Nationwide and 5G UW connectivity to Mission Critical Push To Talk (MCPTT), General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) and Land Mobile Radio (LMR) communications capabilities. Wicket offers opt-in facial recognition technology that, when paired with the incredibly low lag times and cloud-based processing power of Verizon 5G Edge, could quickly identify season ticket holders, employees, and others so they can quickly pass through checkpoints. Wicket offers opt-in facial recognition technology that, when paired with the incredibly low lag times and cloud-based processing power of Verizon 5G Edge, could quickly identify season ticket holders, employees, and others so they can quickly pass through checkpoints. By using LiDAR-based technologies to analyze crowd patterns, venue operators can make immediate decisions to help improve the flow of people. By using LiDAR-based technologies to analyze crowd patterns, venue operators can make immediate decisions to help improve the flow of people. This digital touch screen city highlights the interconnectedness of the systems, networks, solutions, and society that utilizes our technology across multiple industries and customer use cases. This digital touch screen city highlights the interconnectedness of the systems, networks, solutions, and society that utilizes our technology across multiple industries and customer use cases. As millions continue to wait for reliable home broadband, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is an efficient and scalable alternative to wired connections, accelerated by 5G. With smart and targeted deployments, our studies show that the investment typically pays off in less than two years. As millions continue to wait for reliable home broadband, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is an efficient and scalable alternative to wired connections, accelerated by 5G. With smart and targeted deployments, our studies show that the investment typically pays off in less than two years. A next-generation, private network, tailored to drive Industry 4.0, the modernization and digitalization of infrastructures and business process operations. A next-generation, private network, tailored to drive Industry 4.0, the modernization and digitalization of infrastructures and business process operations. Mission critical communications and applications deliver next generation, high performing, resilient and secure mission critical mobile broadband communication services empowering digital transformation for Public Safety agencies and Critical Infrastructure industries. Mission critical communications and applications deliver next generation, high performing, resilient and secure mission critical mobile broadband communication services empowering digital transformation for Public Safety agencies and Critical Infrastructure industries. . California residents can view our . * Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. TJ Fox is President of Industrial IoT and Automotive for Verizon Business, responsible for catalyzing Verizon's growth in the burgeoning connected vehicle and industrial device markets. He oversees business development, commercial modeling, and cross-functional efforts for Verizon in the industrial IoT and Automotive businesses. He is a 28-year V Teamer with a proven track record of driving growth, especially in new or high-priority segments. Fox previously served as SVP and President of Verizon Business Markets, leading 5,000 sales professionals dedicated to selling wireless and wireline solutions to small and medium businesses in the U.S. contributing to an annual revenue of $12B. In Verizon's first year under the new operating structure, the combined teams drove sales and increased revenue year over year by 6%. In the course of Fox's Verizon tenure, he has been immersed in many different areas of the business, including Retail and Business sales, Telesales, US Operations, US Customer Service Operations and Verizon Enterprise Solutions. He has held several senior executive-level national and field operations roles, including SVP of the Wireless Business Group and SVP of National Operations for Verizon Wireless, and also served as President of the Illinois/Wisconsin region of Verizon Wireless. He has been honored as a Crain's Chicago "40 under 40" award winner and a seven-time recipient of Verizon President's Cabinet award, which is the highest honor that a Verizon sales professional and leader can attain. Fox is passionate about volunteering because helping his community affords the opportunity both to give back and better understand how to effect change. Fox served as a board member of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, and served as Chairman of the Board for Prevent Child Abuse America (PCAA), where he remains an active member of the Leadership Council. He currently lives in northern New Jersey with his wife and two children. He is a native of Annapolis, Maryland and earned his Bachelor's degree at Virginia Tech. Mitch has been with Ericsson since 2001. He is leading the sales of Ericsson's Emerging Business portfolios, Core network, and IT Managed Services. Prior to joining the Verizon Account in 2020, Mitch held various strategic leadership and technical roles at Ericsson within Core R&D and Services organizations, spanning North America, Europe and Asia. Mitch holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Iowa State University. He lives with his wife and four children in Tewksbury, New Jersey. As EVP and Co-Head of Sports, Kurt oversees the NBA and NHL Teams/Arenas business segment for Ticketmaster. Kurt and his team focus on delivering the highest level of client care and innovation to their partners while helping clients leverage industry leading technology and services that drive more revenue and deliver more fans. Joining Live Nation Entertainment in May of 2013, Kurt brings over 25+ years of industry knowledge. Prior to his role at Ticketmaster, Schwartzkopf spent 5 years as Chief Marketing Officer for the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Mammoth and Pepsi Center (now Ball Arena) where he oversaw all team ticket sales & service, premium sales & service, marketing, creative, digital/interactive media, box office operations, game entertainment, fan development and community relations for the clubs and arena. Schwartzkopf also spent seven years with the Los Angeles Kings and STAPLES Center and was part of the executive team that transitioned from the Great Western Forum to STAPLES Center in 1999 and helped launch a new era of Kings hockey and live events in downtown Los Angeles. He also has over nine years of collective experience with FELD Entertainment, Inc. both as a promoter and then Regional Vice President. In his role as an RVP Kurt supervised the Western U.S. and Western Canada for all FELD tours. Kate Gallego has a vision for Phoenix: she sees it as a place that is vibrant and growing, and one where every person is treated with dignity and respect. Mayor Gallego is a strong advocate for smart business growth and investment – she recently helped land the city's largest-ever business development deal, a $12 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant that will bring significant economic development for decades to come. She is leading the city to global status as a leader in bioscience, research, and advanced medical manufacturing. The Mayor is also leading Phoenix to meet its goal to become the most sustainable desert city in the United States. She has fostered investments in cool solutions, including the nation's first, publicly funded Office of Heat Response and Mitigation; launched the city's successful cool pavement pilot; and led the charge toward building EV infrastructure and a strong transportation system to clear the air and empower families and individuals to spend less time stuck in traffic. Mayor Gallego is the second elected female Mayor in Phoenix history and one of the youngest big city Mayors in the United States. In November 2020, she was returned to office with the highest number of votes ever cast for a mayoral candidate in Phoenix. A graduate of Harvard University, she earned an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Prior professional pursuits include strategic planning and economic development for one of Arizona's largest utility companies and service in state government, as part of the Governor's team. She was elected to the Phoenix City Council in 2013, and won the office of Mayor in 2019. Mayor Kate Gallego enjoys a desert hike and a good read. She is Mom to five-year-old Michael. Anil Lalwani is responsible for AWS Edge Product Management and Go-To-Market. He brings over 25 years of experience in the enterprise technology space and is passionate about helping customers solve business problems using modern digital technologies. Anil began his career as a software engineer and managed solution architect, business development and product management fronts. Prior, he led and scaled AWS services - DynamoDB and ElastiCache to fastest growing NoSQL Databases. Before joining Amazon, Anil was a Sr Director at Oracle, and responsible for Business Development, Partners and Solutions Architects. Anil graduated with top honors from Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, India and holds an MBA from UC Berkeley. In his current role as Vice President, Enterprise Investment Accounts, Mike is responsible for leading a diverse organization of approx. 200 professionals focused on growing new share in over 5,000 large Enterprise customers in the United States. His teams are tasked with uncovering new opportunities and selling compelling solutions that leverage the assets and capabilities of Verizon across the wireless and wireline portfolio - and solve key business challenges for these enterprises. As a part of his responsibility. Mike has designated a team that exclusively supports our growing efforts and investment in the Sports and Large public venue space. This team is focused on delivering solutions to Sports leagues, teams and clubs that leverage our investments and partnerships across this exciting space. Prior leadership roles included Sales Engineering, Sales Operations, Business Development, and Senior Sales leadership roles in Direct the Medium Business, Indirect Channel, and Enterprise segments. Costello is in his 16th season with the Phoenix Suns. As Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President, Costello oversees all revenue generation departments including Ticket Sales and Service and Global Partnership Solutions. Costello also oversees the organization's strategies involving innovation and Information Technology, as well as Suns Legacy Partners' interest in the Legends Entertainment District. Prior to becoming Chief Revenue Officer & Senior Vice President of Business Innovation, Costello was Chief Commercial Officer. Before the 2018-19 season, in an organization-wide initiative helmed by Costello's vision and guidance, the Suns partnered with PayPal to create a first-of-its-kind global partnership that made PayPal the first-ever jersey patch partner of the Suns and the Official Payment Partner of the Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Real Club Deportivo Mallorca. In July 2019, the Suns were awarded the NBA's Changemaker of the Year Award at the NBA's Revenue & Analytics Workshop in recognition of their innovative approach to partnering with PayPal. Costello began his career in television advertising with Cox Media, and while there he had successful years as a local account executive focusing on local business, national sales manager focusing on bringing national ad sales dollars to the state of Arizona, and national Hispanic sales manager. Costello currently serves on the Phoenix Suns Charities Board of Directors, Great Hearts America Board of Directors, the Steward Health Care Board of Trustees and is a Honorary Commander at Luke Air Force Base. A graduate of the University of Nevada Las Vegas, he is married to Melissa (an attorney with Bryan Cave) and has two children, Logan and Dylan. Danny Johnson, a 20+ year veteran in the technology industry, is a seasoned executive possessing experience in software development, engineering, sales, consulting, product development, and marketing. Danny has started and launched innovative products and solutions into multi-billion dollar markets and is currently Director of product marketing for Verizon Business Group where his responsibilities include: portfolio positioning and messaging, competitive differentiation, and new channel activation for Verizon Business Group's 5G, MEC, IoT, and SDN portfolios. Steve is in his tenth season with the Phoenix Suns as their Chief Information Officer. An early Information Technology trailblazer, he joined the Houston Oilers in 1990 as one of only six Sports Technologists in the world. Since then, he has served as Chief Technologist for the Tennessee Titans, Houston Astros, and San Diego Padres. His unique experience working with professional athletes and team organizations in the NFL, MLB, and NBA, has given him insight on how to achieve and maintain personal peak performance. He currently sits on the Board of Directors for MoonshotAZ, an Arizona technology and business Incubator. Previously, Steve sat on the Executive Advisory Board of S.E.A.T. (Sport Entertainment Alliance in Technology), the NBA's Innovation Hub and was a founding member of the NFL's Technical Advisory Committee. A native of Detroit, Michigan, Reese ran track at Saginaw Valley State University, where he earned All-America honors in 1980. In 1984, he received his B.B.A. from the University of Houston where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a concentration in Information Systems. Steve is married to Joanne, the love of his life, and has two sons, Steve (33) and Matthew (31). In his time away from the office, Steve trains his Australian Labradoodle, Houston, who provides therapy services to the elderly who suffer with Alzheimer. Dave Hickey is Vice President of the West Business Markets where he oversees all Mid-Markets business sales. He is responsible for an organization of approximately 850 sales professionals and leaders serving the mid-market space businesses driving over $1.6B in annual revenue. Dave joined Verizon in 2000 as a Business Account Executive and has held various roles within the organization, including Major Account Manager, Business Sales Manager, Associate Director, and Director of SMB, Retail, Enterprise, and Government. Throughout his career, Dave has accumulated a broad depth of experience in technology and business development. He has earned a reputation for molding the teams he leads into elite organizations that not only exceed and achieve maximum success but have a sense of positive energy and transparency that pave the way for teamwork and growth. Dave brings his spirited energy to the team around strategic direction, funnel management, high activity levels, and developing emerging talent. Dave's passion is established from a centralized framework in tactful employee culture and customer engagement, creating relationships that serve all sides of the business. He and his family reside in Southern California, where he is an advisor to EvoNexus, a not-for-profit organization that has a unique incubation program that attracts applications from early-stage technology ventures across the globe seeking to benefit from strategic advisors and capital connections. Maggie Hallbach is the President of Verizon Frontline, leading the,Maggie has held a number of executive roles during her more than two decades at Verizon. Most recently she served as Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Sales for VerizonPublic Sector where she led the team focused on developing, designing and capturing strategic opportunities in the Public Sector. She has also served as Vice President of the state, local and education markets for Verizon. In this role, she and her team were responsible for developing solutions to address the increasingly complex requirements of state and local governments and education clients. Additionally, Maggie has held a variety of roles focused on delivering customer experience enhancements and increasing shareholder value. She headed Verizon's Lean Six Sigma efforts to drive ongoing business transformation and process improvement across Verizon Enterprise Solutions. Maggie earned a Master of Business Administration in marketing and finance from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business and holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from Brown University. She is also on the boards of directors at the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) and the United Service Organizations (USO). Maggie is committed to inclusion of youth and adults with special needs, dedicating time to TOP Soccer, Best Buddies International and supporting the Arc of Northern Virginia. Patty Roze serves as Vice President, Sales for Public Sector focused on state, local and education markets for the Verizon Business Group, part of Verizon Communications. In this role, she leads a nationwide team responsible for developing solutions to address the complex requirements of state government, local government, and education clients. Patty and her team oversee the seamless delivery of integrated solutions across Verizon's industry-leading portfolio including best in class wireless mobility services, cloud and information technology, security, strategic networking, and advanced communications offerings to meet the needs of public sector and the citizens they serve. Patty earned her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Ashford University in San Diego, CA. His team partners with first responder and public sector agencies nationwide to help them stay connected, innovate, plan for the future, mitigate pain points, and prepare for times of crisis. His team is responsible for Verizon Frontline Public Safety strategy, and overall customer experience for our most critical customers. Verizon Frontline is committed to the public safety community, putting the nation's #1 Network for Public Safety to work every day ensuring the mission-critical communication needs of public safety professionals are met. His team takes pride in its partnership with federal, state, and local agencies, and sponsors numerous public safety events and associations throughout the country. Mike Loomis is the General Manager for Nokia Federal Solutions LLC, leading Nokia's engagements with and product investments to meet the needs of the US Federal Government. Mike took this role on August 1st 2021. Prior to taking on the GM position at Nokia Federal, Mike was responsible for Nokia's webscale segment (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft). This role was targeted at datacenter infrastructure, datacenter interconnect and 5G/public cloud partnerships. Mike has held several executive positions within Nokia/Alcatel-Lucent including leading global sales for large enterprise, an original member of Nuage Networks software defined networking 'spin-in' and responsible for technical sales, and CTO of Verizon customer team. Mike earned an ROTC scholarship at Rensselear Polytechnic institute and served as an officer in the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division counting Operation Desert Shield/Storm among several deployments. After the Army, Mike began his networking career working for Welfleet Communications which ultimately landed him in Nortel after a series of mergers and acquisitions. Arshdeep Sawhney is the Director of Product Management at Verizon Business Group. She is responsible for enabling robust, mission critical and innovative solutions for Federal, State and Local, and Education customers. Arsh has successfully launched wireless, wireline, applications and cloud based solutions in Verizon. Previously, she has led product development, global strategy and business operations with roles of increasing responsibility at Panasonic, Motorola and Metrico Wireless (now Spirent). She has been in the telecommunications industry for 15+ years and holds an undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering and an MBA. Anthony Battista is the Managing Director of Solution Architecture in the Verizon Business Group aligned with the State, Local and Education (SLED) segment. Through a combination of vision setting and collaboration, Anthony leads a national team of architects responsible to discover and align our constituents' business and technical requirements with Verizon capabilities in order to deliver each constituent's desired outcome. This team serves as the single point of accountability for pre-sales technical solution development across the entire Verizon product portfolio. In 17 years with Verizon, Anthony has held positions of increasing responsibility within the Solutions organization and across multiple disciplines within Sales Engineering, Enterprise Architecture, Solution Architecture and Solution Architecture Management. Prior to joining Verizon, Anthony held various positions in Sales Engineering, Sales Management, Sales, Project Management and technical writing at other technology and consulting firms. Including his time at Verizon, Anthony brings more than 25 years of experience to Verizon and his customers. Anthony resides outside Baltimore, Maryland with his wife and two sons. He is actively involved with local organizations in support of Breast Cancer and Autism. Anthony holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Baltimore. Brian Dugan served with the Tampa Police Department for 31 years, his final four years he served as the 32nd Chief of Police. Throughout his career, Chief Dugan recognized the value of community relationships. He quickly rose through the ranks leading to his appointment of Chief of Police in 2017. This appointment came after a very dark period for the City of Tampa. In the fall of 2017, a serial killer targeted the Seminole Heights community. Chief Dugan led a coalition of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies as the unwavering voice of calm and strength for the city, until the suspect was brought to justice. Under his command, the Tampa Police Department was the lead agency among 70 other law enforcement partners for Super Bowl LV in 2020, as well as the lead agency for security during back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. The Tampa Police Department also coordinated security for the celebratory boat parades which, due to the pandemic, were the first of its kind. Brian Dugan is best known for the innovative ways he cultivated police-community relationships through outreach and engagement. He created a integrated approach to fighting crime by developing a sustainable methodology of enhancing public trust and building community partnerships. This was evident through his creation of the Community Investment Grant program, popular podcase series, modern citizen police academies, and his commitment to officer trainings focused on treating all citizens with dignity and respect. Under Dugan's leadership, citizens could learn first-hand about their agency through a series of half-day citizens academies. Dozens of community leaders, local business owners, activists, and professional athletes have experienced real-life scenarios experienced by offices through this engagement program. Chief Dugan invited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Bay Lightning players to participate in the working for social justice program. This partnership created a productive environment for an exchange of ideas, concerns, and challenges. Chief Dugan will always be proud of his officers for driving down crime, but he is most satisfied with the community policing that takes place in Tampa every day. Officers and employees work side-by-side with citizens to solve and prevent crimes. Determined to put "bad money" to good use, Chief Dugan implemented a Community Investment Grant program with the use of drug forfeiture funds. The department invested in local non-profits whose missions ranged from empowering underprivileged children through education to providing ex-offenders with employability skills to reduce recidivism. During his tenure, Dugan launched "Role Call with Chief Brian Dugan" a unique podcast series highlighting the diverse roles of community members in public safety. Each week he traded in his police radio for a microphone to host the 30-minute show alongside a featured guest. With a reach of more than 1,000 listeners, these candid conversations helped draw important parallels between community service and police work. Chief Dugan earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice form West Liberty University and a Master of Public Administration degree from Troy State University. He is a graduate of the prestigious Southern Police Institute's Command Officers Development Course. In 2014, he attended the Senior Management Institute for Police. He is a graduate of the FBI's National Executive Institute and Leadership Tampa. Chief Dugan is also a member of several professional associations, including the Tampa Bay Area Chiefs of Police Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, National Association of the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and Police Executive Research Forum. As a cancer survivor, Brian is grateful for each day he can make a difference in the community of law enforcement. However, his most important role is his role as a husband and father of two children. Karen P. Tandy has more than 40 years of leadership experience in the public and private sectors with executive board experience serving on for-profit and nonprofit boards. She heads a government affairs consulting firm in the Washington, DC, area. Ms. Tandy was appointed by President George, W. Bush and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the first female to head the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), where she managed a $2.4 billion budget and approximately 11,000 employees in 86 global offices from 2003 to 2007. During her tenure, the DEA dismantled 80% more significant drug-trafficking organizations, contributing to a 23% reduction in teen drug use, and the lowest level of workplace drug use in almost 20 years. Prior to the DEA, Ms. Tandy led the nationwide Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Forces, comprised of thousands of federal and state law enforcement agents and prosecutors across the U.S. After 12 years as a federal prosecutor, she was named U.S. Associate Deputy Attorney General during the Clinton and Bush administrations, with responsibility for developing national policy and strategies involving drug enforcement and counter money laundering. In the private sector, Ms. Tandy was the Senior Vice President of Government Affairs for Motorola Solutions, where she was Motorola's top public-policy spokesperson on issues related to global telecom policy. Ms. Tandy was appointed by the U.S. Congress to the Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking in 2020. She is Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, previously leading its law enforcement operations committee. She also is a member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Advisory Council (DHS HSAC), appointed under the Obama and Trump administrations. Previously, Ms. Tandy chaired the Board of Directors of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (2019 to 2020) and chaired several law enforcement-related Homeland Security Advisory Council Panels, including Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Integrity and Use of Force (2015 to 2016): Immigration and Customs Enforcement Use of Privatized Detention Facilities (2016); and CBP Families and Children Care at the Southwest Border (2018 to 2019). Ms. Tandy is a lawyer admitted to the state bars of Texas and Virginia, and is the Founder and Principal of KPT Consulting, LLC. She resides in northern Virginia. Bryan W. Schromsky, Managing Partner, 5G Public Sector for Verizon has been with Verizon for more than 20 years. During his tenure he has held various engineering, marketing, and project management positions. Bryan has worked closely with Federal, State, and Local government agencies in designing and implementing public safety voice and data networks using 2G, 3G, 4G and now 5G technology. A graduate of the University of Kentucky and the FBI Citizens Academy, he has served on various government mobility panels including the FBI Information Technology Study Group, NOBLE, HAPCOA, National Security Agency, and IACP mobility committees. He has also been nominated and approved by the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation to serve on the ITS Program Advisory Committee for three terms. Kim Mirabella serves as the Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Sales for Verizon Public Sector and oversees the development, design and capture of strategic opportunities. Kim's tenure at Verizon spans 24 years and includes a variety of roles within government sales, Fios consumer sales, Verizon Lean Six Sigma and marketing. Most recently, she served as the Director of Southeast Government Sales within the Public Sector team, focused on state and local government, public safety, K-12 and higher education. She started her career serving wireline customers, selling IP networking, voice/data networks, security, managed services, advanced comms and more. In 2021 Kim was honored with the Verizon Credo Award for her work in delivering excellence for her customers, employees, shareholders and society. She worked with various law enforcement partners ahead of Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, FL to make sure all aspects of Verizon were ready for the big game. Kim has been instrumental in enabling hybrid learning for thousands of students through Verizon's Distance Learning program and delivery of affordable wireless solutions. She is a Tampa, Fla. native and graduate of the University of Tampa with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and a minor in Marketing. Kim is passionate about her community, volunteering and is on the Board of Directors for the Tampa Chamber of Commerce. Sandy Jo MacArthur has a career in policing spanning over 40 years with the LAPD, 35 of which were fulltime and five as a reserve officer. She attained the rank of Assistant Chief before her retirement in 2015 and continues to work with the Training and Education Division. Her experience includes: field operations, budget, technology, 911 center, personnel hiring and promotions, police training, and employee wellness. Her expertise includes: handling cases involving people with mental illness; crisis intervention tactics; use of force training, skill development and adjudication; human relations and resources; diversity and discrimination; conflict management; curriculum design; and training delivery. Ms. MacArthur currently works with the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office as the Mental Health Training Coordinator, teaching law enforcement officers from throughout the county de-escalation skills when handling calls for service involving persons with mental illness. She is an adjunct professor at the Pepperdine University School of Law teaching mediation and the psychology of conflict. She also consults with law enforcement agencies across the nation. She also works with the University of Chicago Crime Lab assisting with several projects pertaining to the Chicago Police Department, including employee wellness, early intervention programs and various training for in-service personnel. Ms. MacArthur received a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Arizona State University in 1980, a master's degree in behavioral science, specializing in negotiations and conflict management, from California State University, Dominquez Hills in 1997, and is currently pursuing her doctorate in psychology. Chief Kalkbrenner was one of only six female Fire Chiefs of large metropolitan fire departments in the country. Her philosophy is that public administrators are community stakeholders and play an integral role in shaping the community where they work and live. Chief Kalkbrenner led 2,300 members and oversaw an operating budget of more than $550 million dollars, carefully stewarding taxpayer dollars and city resources while serving as Phoenix Fire Department's Fire Chief. Chief Kalkbrenner served in every operational capacity within the Department's six divisions, including Operations (Fire and Emergency Medical Services response), Fire Prevention, Human Resources, Physical Resources, Information Technology, and Training. That experience provided her with the insight and understanding of all aspects of the Phoenix Fire Department. Chief Kalkbrenner's Labor/Management Teams had an ongoing commitment to present-day Strategic Plans that addressed the current and future needs of the community and Phoenix Fire Department. The Strategic Plans were the guiding force for continued innovation and customer service to the citizens of Phoenix. The plans include the 26 jurisdictions the Phoenix Fire Automatic Aid System responds into. The plans keep the PFD and the Automatic Aid Consortium relevant and continue to move the organizations forward. These plans include six key initiatives:,Chief Kalkbrenner holds an Associate Degree in Fire Science from Phoenix College, a Bachelor's Degree in Fire Service Management from Ottawa University and is a graduate from the Naval Postgraduate School. She has served as an adjunct instructor for the Fire Services program at Maricopa County Community Colleges. As Head of 5G Marketing, North America for Ericsson, Peter aspires to help enterprise, industry, and service provider stakeholders to understand and realize the full potential of 5G technology and mobile G forces. In 2020 Oanlytica ranked him as the #1 expert technology influencer on LinkedIn. This recognition comes from three decades as a broadband networker in the fixed and mobile domain, two decades as a professional speaker, and one decade exploring digital marketing. After hours he is passionate about formula one racing, photography, travel, and time with friends and family. City of Surprise Emergency Manager Tracy Montgomery, has a 30-plus year career in law enforcement with the 7th largest police department in the country where she rose to the rank of Assistant Police Chief. She has an extensive background in emergency management. In her former role she oversaw the Technical Services and Homeland Security and Defense Divisions, focusing on city and regional preparedness in the Phoenix area. Montgomery was the Executive Steering Committee Co-Chair for the Arizona Counter Terrorism and Information Center (ACTIC), and was instrumental in the establishment of the valley's Regional Interoperable Public Safety Communications System known as the Regional Wireless Cooperative. In her last assignment she oversaw the delivery of Police and Public Safety services at Sky Harbor International Airport. Tracy holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from University of Phoenix; a Master's Degree in Education with an emphasis on Counseling and Human Development from Northern Arizona University; and a Master's Degree in Security Studies with an emphasis on Homeland Security and Defense from the Naval Postgraduate School. Montgomery is a Certified Public Manager (CPM) through Arizona State University; is a graduate of the FBI National Academy's 208th Session; and served as a Community Fellow at the Morrison Institute for Public Policy at Arizona State University for eight years. She holds many National Incident Management System (NIMS) certifications including Incident Commander, and was a member of the Phoenix Police and Fire Departments' Type 2 Incident Management Team. Tracy also continues her work in public safety as a reserve police officer. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)