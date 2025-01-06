commercial wireless access points

Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

Fixed Wireless Access for K-12 Schools Success Story Business

Learn how Rock Island Milan School District teamed up with Verizon to deploy a fixed wireless solution for students during the pandemic.
Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
5G and Edge Computing Use Cases Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! 5G and edge computing use cases,Author: Keith Shaw,The combination of 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) can create opportunities for businesses across industries. Understanding these edge computing use cases can help companies realize the power of these innovative networking and computing technologies. can provide companies with higher data speeds, lower latency and greater capacity than previous mobile networks. can build on these innovations by moving computing resources closer to the edge of the network instead of in a distant cloud data center. By providing a platform to run edge computing applications closer to the devices and equipment generating critical data, companies can often make faster and better decisions. Edge computing examples across industries,Here are some edge computing use cases that showcase the potential benefits of combining the lower latency that 5G offers with MEC technologies. Manufacturing,The combination of could enable factories to monitor multiple types of assets used in production, such as robotics, connected devices, and other types of manufacturing equipment. Manufacturers could analyze data generated by equipment and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to help predict when equipment will require maintenance, preventing more expensive downtime situations. Moreover, an automotive parts manufacturer could connect its robotic welding machines to a 5G network to capture and process data in near real-time. That data could then be fed into a factory's simulation models generated by a . These simulations could help the factory create scenarios that allow the welding robots to make customized parts. On a production line, video cameras could scan finished materials for quality defects in near real-time through 5G and edge computing technologies. Video cameras used for physical security surveillance could also take advantage of 5G and computer vision to automate security monitoring of a worksite or factory grounds. For factory workers, 5G and edge computing applications could be used in safety and training scenarios through augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets. The headsets could provide on-the-job training for dangerous tasks in a safer environment. In addition, AR can provide a virtual overlay to assist technicians with repair information or connect them over video to a remote technician who can provide advice from hundreds or thousands of miles away. Supply chain and logistics,Companies in the could benefit from edge computing to help get products and orders out the door faster. For example, automated guided vehicles, autonomous mobile robots and automated forklifts could use their sensors to more safely and efficiently navigate a warehouse floor, with near real-time decisions being made through lower-latency 5G and edge computing processing on-site. E-commerce fulfillment centers and distribution centers that also deploy mobile robots to help fill orders could benefit from a 5G and edge computing deployment. They could make decisions more quickly when filling orders, directing or redirecting robots to find goods in storage areas faster. Once out the door, wireless tracking technologies, including , could ensure products delivered to store locations are accurate and undamaged. Retail,Retailers looking to provide cashless and options for customers can benefit from faster connection speeds. In a cashierless payment scenario, 5G connections can analyze and track products a customer places in their basket and trigger the payment system to charge a customer's card when they leave the store. Retailers could also use VR and AR technologies to , providing additional information on goods, clothes and other items they want to purchase. For example, an augmented dressing room mirror might show a customer how they'll look wearing a piece of clothing. This technology could take advantage of a company's 5G wireless network and MEC capabilities to provide the speed and low latency needed to produce a seamless customer experience. In another example, a grocery store could use 5G and edge computing to provide each customer with a mobile app that generates a customized map and route through the store to guide them to each item on their shopping list. Along the way, customers could use their phones to scan products to receive more information about them, such as nutrition information, recipes, coupons and alternative product options or special promotions. The retailer could use the data the app generates to provide analytics for product distribution. Cameras and product sensors on store shelves can also better track inventory, alerting store managers of out-of-stock items that can be replenished or ordered more efficiently. Event venues,Several 5G and edge computing examples apply to the venue space, such as a stadium hosting a professional sporting event or a concert. By combining 5G edge, LIDAR and crowd analytics software, venues can count the number of people in specific areas, including their movement and flows. This near real-time data gives managers a broader picture of their operations, which lets them make more informed decisions during live events to quickly address safety and security. This could also let them optimize the layout of their facility for retail, food and beverage sales, as well as other selling opportunities to help maximize profits, reduce congestion and take advantage of advertising or sponsorship opportunities. 5G and edge computing technology can also enable cashierless checkout, in which computer vision equipment and overhead cameras create an autonomous retail environment that reduces a common pain point for event attendees. Instead of standing in a long line to buy merchandise or concessions, guests can select items from a shelf and simply walk out, with the technology seamlessly seeing what they bought and charging the customer appropriately. Easier shopping can increase the number of customers and transactions while helping to alleviate staffing issues needed for traditional checkout methods. A third example for event venues is accelerated access, where 5G and edge computing solutions could help deliver touchless and accelerated ticketing and guest entry methods, along with access control for employees and visitors. This technology uses artificial intelligence and opt-in facial authentication to help speed the entry process for guests, while also replacing traditional employee badges or visitor passes. By using computer vision and biometric technology, venue operators could improve their overall security posture by removing the threat of stolen or misplaced credentials, as well as speed up the process for guests so that they can enjoy the venue and other commercial opportunities. Once customers are at their seats, 5G networks could provide video streaming with different camera views on their smartphones; ; and attendees can view near-instant statistics, images and video replays. Partner with Verizon for your edge computing applications,These scenarios are just some of the ways 5G and edge computing could help your business. Industries such as , , , , and , for example, stand to benefit from 5G and edge computing technologies. The power and performance that 5G can offer, coupled with the advantages of edge computing, provide an almost unlimited number of potential use cases for nearly every industry, limited only by our imagination. Learn more about how Verizon and its partners can help you . These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly.
Private 5G Network Solutions

Find out more about our 5G Network. Chat now! Adapt in real time, unlock growth and power innovation—all with customizable onsite 5G network connectivity. Private 5G Network brings ultrafast, low-latency wireless connectivity to your location—helping your business become more efficient, agile, secure and competitive. Private 5G Network enhances your operations by providing precise and pervasive coverage in even the most challenging environments. Designed for your unique business requirements, Private 5G Network features:,With private 5G connectivity and managed services from Verizon, you can focus less on your network and more on your core business to increase productivity and accelerate innovation. Enhance network privacy, resiliency and application availability by gaining more control over who and what can connect to your dedicated network. Complement your existing Wi-Fi and reach beyond it with scalable, consistent and reliable 5G coverage across your premises—both indoors and outdoors—often with fewer access points to manage. Our robust partner ecosystem provides options for a wide variety of capabilities, from edge computing (MEC) to large-scale IoT. Add 5G-ready devices to your existing infrastructure, without needing to rip and replace existing infrastructure. We offer Private 5G solutions for businesses and organizations of all sizes, from complex, multi-site enterprises to government agencies and small and medium businesses. We pay careful attention to your current business objectives and use cases while building a foundation to scale and support your future digital transformation needs. Enable transformative initiatives—such as "factory of the future," quality control driven by AI and machine learning, and more—while reshaping customer experiences. Private 5G Network lets you collect and analyze operational data in near real time, helping to make your organization more competitive, agile and profitable. From the initial site survey to deployment and operation, Verizon experts are there every step of the way to maximize your network ROI. Learn why Gartner has recognized Verizon as a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services.¹,Whatever business you are in, Private 5G Network could be the solution you need to achieve your most critical objectives -- and to create new ones. Maximize uptime in adverse environments and help control costs with wide-range, low-latency coverage for all aspects of facility operations. Use Private 5G Network to support overall equipment effectiveness through:,Gain the coverage, performance and security your business needs when adopting new digital initiatives. Use Private 5G Network for:,Get high bandwidth and low latency for the performance and security your business needs to stay competitive. Use cases include:,Help bring security, reliability and coverage to critical wireless device and video connectivity—across the healthcare ecosystem. Use cases include:,Enable smarter ways to control energy flow and support utility distribution applications with dedicated bandwidth and low latency. Use cases include:,Help maintain a secure, robust network connection—even in remote locations and harsh conditions. Gain the coverage, performance and security your business needs when adopting new digital initiatives—all while sidestepping network congestion. Use Private 5G Network for:,CES Technologies puts on an innovative show with Verizon Private Wireless Network. The Florida Panthers improve the fan experience with Verizon 5G Edge Cashierless Checkout. Associated British Ports builds the port of the future. The Phoenix Suns are using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to help rack up wins, keep fans engaged and remain at the forefront of sports innovation. Convergence of Private 5G, IoT and MEC accelerating,Which one is best for your needs -- today, and tomorrow?,Study shows private networks drive productivity, efficiency and automation. A proven network partner,years managing customers' complex networks worldwide,America's most reliable 5G network³,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services²of Fortune 500 companies served,Innovate in real time with fast, secure cloud computing power at the edge of our network. Keep your mobile workforce connected and productive with flexible communication tools. Get a unified, shareable wireless infrastructure for an enhanced in-building 5G experience—regardless of the user's mobile service provider. Verizon Private 5G Network provides enhanced security, dedicated bandwidth and the flexibility to customize your network to meet specific business needs, including reliable and private connectivity. It offers more flexible, robust and low-latency connectivity that is best suited for adverse environments—both inside and outside campus network coverage—and for use cases that require mobility and low latency. To implement Verizon 5G Private Network, contact our experts who can help assess your requirements, design a tailored solution and manage the seamless deployment process for your organization. Verizon Private 5G Network offers robust security with features like encryption and access control. Each Private 5G Network is purpose-built for the site it will support, so the number of access points you need depends on a range of factors, including the environment (size; indoors, outdoors, or both), use cases, and the number of devices being connected. Yes, you can seamlessly integrate Verizon's Private 5G Network with your existing infrastructure, avoiding the need for a complete overhaul and enabling a smooth transition to enhanced connectivity. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services, Sylvain Fabre, Peter Liu, Pablo Arriandiaga, Gaspar Valdivia, Mohini Dukes, Kosei Takiishi, Frank Marsala, 6 January 2025. ²Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. ³Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics® 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 2H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly.
Enterprise Business Intelligence for Retail| Verizon Business

, Partner with Verizon to help transform your retail business with secure, reliable solutions. From implementing the latest technology to controlling costs to staying competitive, retail businesses today must address a wide range of challenges to meet customer expectations. A Verizon Private 5G Network can help you gain network bandwidth, coverage and speed to support in-store innovations—while helping you streamline operations, manage inventory in near real time and more. This is Enterprise Intelligence. Learn how Associated British Ports enables a smart supply chain to efficiently track nearly 600,000 vehicles and over 1.2 million cruise ship passengers annually through the Port of Southampton. See how Penske uses Verizon network solutions for mobile maintenance and repair units, to help keep trucks up and running. See how the Phoenix Suns are using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Edge to help rack up wins, keep fans engaged and remain at the forefront of sports innovation. Learn which key strategies, capabilities and technologies retailers are adopting to help improve operational efficiency. Explore research from Incisiv and Verizon on retailer transformation efforts, technology priorities and network capabilities at stores. ,Get the retail business intelligence tools you need to address your unique challenges. It's your vision. It's your Verizon. Leverage fast and reliable networking capabilities to enable near real-time data, support emerging immersive technologies, and quickly scale and adapt to changing business requirements. Leverage fast and reliable networking capabilities to enable near real-time data, support emerging immersive technologies, and quickly scale and adapt to changing business requirements. Elevate customer satisfaction and loyalty with convenient, personalized digital experiences that surprise and delight your customers while differentiating your brand. Elevate customer satisfaction and loyalty with convenient, personalized digital experiences that surprise and delight your customers while differentiating your brand. Use advanced technologies, such as IoT, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions, to boost operational efficiencies and create a more flexible, robust and sustainable supply chain. Use advanced technologies, such as IoT, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions, to boost operational efficiencies and create a more flexible, robust and sustainable supply chain. Protect your business—whether that's a single store or a global network—with security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to keep modern cyber threats at bay. Protect your business—whether that's a single store or a global network—with security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to keep modern cyber threats at bay. Our advanced solutions can help simplify the process of transforming the way your retail business operates. Get an onsite network tailored to your retail business that provides control, security and flexibility—so you can adapt to changing needs in real time. Bring together networking and security services under a cohesive framework—to help securely enable your retail business with cloud-based agility and scalability. Get cloud computing power at the edge of an advanced 5G network, closer to where your business needs it, for real-time application performance and to help you respond to change faster. There is a certain point in the growth path of an enterprise where visibility, control and connectivity is needed to operate. Enterprise Intelligence could be the outcome of your digital transformation, and we can help you tap into the interconnectedness of data, people and processes to help you attain operational excellence, adaptability and the ability to seize emerging opportunities. To fast track your digital transformation, you need technologies that can support your business operations. You need an advanced network and infrastructure that fuels data-rich applications in cloud computing, and innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things to generate insights from vast amounts of data. When you partner with Verizon, you gain the ability to access accurate, up-to-date information that helps your organization make informed decisions, streamline processes, mitigate risks and seize opportunities in a rapidly evolving business landscape. Through real-time data collection, analysis and visualization, organizations can gain a deep understanding of their operations, customer behavior and market trends. Enterprise Intelligence is fueled by Verizon's comprehensive solutions which include Network as a Service (NaaS) Solutions, Private 5G Network, mobile edge computing (MEC), 5G Edge and Software as a Service (SaaS) 5G Solutions. With these solutions, you are empowered to make data-driven decisions in real time by leveraging insights and interconnecting them to provide a better, wider view of everything happening across your business. By embracing Enterprise Intelligence, you have the insights needed to help you streamline processes, improve resource allocation, automate routine tasks and proactively address operational challenges. This in turn can lead to increased productivity, can reduce costs and can improve overall efficiency. In manufacturing for example, Enterprise Intelligence can provide data in near real time to help you improve supply chain management and production processes. In logistics and transportation, you can quickly leverage data to improve route planning, delivery times, and help reduce fuel costs. In retail you can use more informed insights to help track inventory in real time to keep up with customer demand. Across these industries and more, the insights that Enterprise Intelligence provides can enable organizations to adapt to challenges, drive innovation and gain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Enterprise Intelligence can benefit a wide range of industries. For example, when Associated British Ports (ABP) needed to streamline processes, get a consistent view of operations and enable new technology, we helped them by deploying our Private 5G Network to help connect eight access points covering between 200 and 230 acres at the port. With the ability to access accurate and up-to-date information, they were able to make informed decisions, improve processes, mitigate risks and seize opportunities in a rapidly evolving business landscape. And, when Team Penske needed to analyze the performance of cars coming in and out of the first turn at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in preparation for the Indy 500, we provided dedicated support with our 5G Ultra Wideband network, enabling them to identify patterns, detect anomalies and respond promptly to changing conditions. Organizations can benefit from a strategic partnership that combines reliable connectivity, innovative solutions and a commitment to delivering the capabilities needed for successful digital transformation. Choosing Verizon as a partner to pursue Enterprise Intelligence offers several advantages. You can rely on our proven track record as a leading telecommunications provider with a strong network infrastructure. And you can take advantage of a broad portfolio of solutions and services specifically designed to enable Enterprise Intelligence, including advanced networking capabilities, cutting-edge technologies and expertise in connecting ecosystems. Enterprise Intelligence is enabled by establishing a new kind of relationship between your business and your network. We call that connection Network as a Service (NaaS) Solutions, and it's what allows companies to work with Verizon to custom build their own solutions. Our network infrastructure helps empower organizations to securely and efficiently connect their systems, users and applications, helping unlock the full potential of operating with Enterprise Intelligence. With America's most reliable 5G network and a robust global IP network, Verizon provides the connectivity and bandwidth necessary to enable real-time data collection, analysis and decision-making. A suite of integrated connectivity and network services that provides a programmable and virtualized network environment from core to edge, enabling secure communication between users, applications and other cloud resources. A wireless 5G network tailored to your business gives you control, security and the ability to adapt to changing needs in real time. Combines Verizon's award-winning mobile network with industry leading partner cloud services to bring computing resources closer to where you need them to deliver near-real-time application performance. Predesigned, use-case-specific solutions built on the power of 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) infrastructure to help organizations quickly and effectively address critical business challenges, drive efficiencies, manage costs and improve the customer experience. Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics® 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 1H 2023. Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics® 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 1H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon. Learn how to make the most of your network by being the first to hear about webinars and other content related to your business. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
Press related to "commercial wireless access points"

Verizon Business and Wipro partner with Network-as-a-Service offering

Verizon Business, today announced a global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) partnership with Wipro Limited that will accelerate the network modernization and cloud transformation journey for businesses.
Learn more

Verizon Business launches On Site 5G a private 5G network for enterprise & public sector

Verizon Business today announced the launch of On Site 5G, Verizon’s first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S.
Learn more

Verizon Business brings private MEC to enterprise customers with AWS

Verizon Business AWS are expanding their 5G collaboration to deliver private mobile edge computing (MEC) to enterprise customers in the U.S.
