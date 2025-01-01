computer for office work

The Future of Office Space: Work That Works for Everyone Business

The future of office space: Work that works for everyone,Author: Gary Hilson,Upon the shift to remote work, many employees set up ad hoc, temporary office corners in their homes. However, as attitudes about remote work continue to change, many have begun to think about what the future of office space means for them. Remote work is likely to continue playing a big role in the future of the office, even in a post-pandemic world. What that world looks like for each employee will be different, depending on their personal circumstances. But it is clear the future of office space will be a collaborative one, with remote employees needing the support of employers. The future of office space,Recent experience shows the future of the office will likely be a hybrid mix of remote work, hot desking, and people who leave home to go to work in an office every day. Although companies , they will likely continue to support remote workers wherever they may be. The future of office space requires a model that enables employees to be seamlessly and securely connected and as productive as possible wherever they are. For the office itself, it means accommodating remote workers who occasionally want or need to be in the office with the ability to easily connect their laptop to the corporate network, as well as provide meeting space that will easily accommodate both on-site and virtual attendees without placing a high demand on IT staff. The future of office space means connectivity is essential, and productivity is heavily dictated by the quality of remote networks. to support the future of office space should include:,The future of the office at home requires connectivity and comfort,Remote workers must think about the future of the office in their homes beyond a laptop on their dining room table. They should have a dedicated space to work that includes adequate connectivity with a fast, secure router that supports the bandwidth needed to conduct video conferencing and access any corporate resources. The workstation should be dedicated to their job, rather than using a personal device. For optimum security and productivity, the employer should consider providing and configuring this equipment for the employee. Employee smartphones can be 5G-enabled to support bandwidth and security requirements and should be equipped with business grade features to enable workers to be reached on the same number and within the same call flows, wherever they're working. Remote employees should have the right desk and chair—ergonomics remain important no matter where they're working. Creating a comfortable work environment is important, too. Employees should be supported to build the office of the future. Organizations should consider funding and providing guidance to make sure remote workers have all the technology and equipment they need to meet security and performance requirements, as well as ongoing support. Collaboration is crucial to optimizing productivity and achieving success, but this also applies to navigating the future of office space. Learn more to achieve a future of work that works for everyone. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly.
Small But Mighty Remote Work Security Risks

Mobile Security Index 2021 Report,Many employees now have access to much of the same valuable corporate data—customer lists, banking details, employees' personal data, billing information and much more—via their mobile devices as Commuters who sat in the office. This means that the compromise of a mobile device can now pose just as great a risk to your customer data, intellectual property and core systems. The top compromised asset varieties for the 2020 DBIR time frame in cyber-espionage breaches were desktop or laptop (88%), mobile phone (14%), and web application (10%). The majority (71%) of respondents said that mobile devices are "critical to their business," which we defined as an answer of 8 or higher on our 10-point scale. And over a third (34%) scored the importance of mobile devices at the maximum 10. Three-fifths (60%) of respondents said that mobile devices are their company's biggest IT security threat. Of those who didn't agree with that statement, the vast majority (85%) said that mobile devices are at least as vulnerable as other IT systems. And close to a third (31%) of all respondents agreed that mobile device threats were growing faster than other threats. Forty-four percent rated the risk as significant or high. A further 42% rated it moderate. That picture varies by industry, with sectors like professional services and financial services expressing much greater concern. Learn more about mobile device security threats in your industry in our set of industry-specific companion reports:
The Answer to Remote Work Small Business Challenges may be Easier Than You Thought Business

The answer to remote work small business challenges may be easier than you thought,Author: Megan Williams,Many small business owners will know there is a difference between being able to recognize an opportunity and having the resources and expertise to capitalize on that opportunity. For some small businesses, remote working is one such opportunity. Research from Gallup shows do so for its increased flexibility, reduced commuting time, and improved well-being. Indeed, of those currently working remotely in some capacity, nine out of 10 want to stay that way. At a time of , this means a remote work small business may have an advantage over in-office competitors regarding its ability to attract and retain talent. Employers can also benefit from remote or hybrid working arrangements. One study found hybrid and remote employees are than their in-office counterparts, while said they are just as or more productive working from home than they are in the office. For all these advantages for remote work small business, it is important to recognize small businesses may not have the same remote work resources available as large enterprises, many of whom were possibly using unified communications and collaboration tools pre-pandemic. For leaders of small businesses, this translates to an opportunity—one where adding the right collections of solutions for near real-time collaboration may lead to improved efficiency and happier employees. The impact of small business work from home policies,It might be heartening to know many small businesses have gone through a similar process in recent years. One survey found , 25% of SMBs accelerated their digital transformation due to COVID-19, while 31% of owners said embracing new technology helped their business during this time. A separate survey found that 56% of SMB owners believed it was working from home. Additionally, 63% of owners improved their relationship with employees by trusting them more, and 55% believe they now have better communication with their workers. Addressing remote work small business challenges,You might be thinking this type of change is easier said than done—and you would be right. A remote work small business is 42% more likely to lose staff than an enterprise . Other challenges related to remote work resources identified by SMB employees in the same survey include:,Remote work small business tools that get you there,One way to combat these challenges starts with unified communications and collaboration tools. By employing , you can help your employees get past distractions, improve productivity and time management, and transform communication from a challenge to one of their most valuable remote work resources. By stepping into a vision of persistent collaboration, you'll help bring your team together. Team members will be able to access file-sharing history, threaded chats, what's been accomplished and what hasn't, the reasoning behind decisions, and what steps need to be taken next. Features like presence indicators can help bridge the gap between remote work and the physical office as statuses can show whether someone is offline, in a meeting, or at their computer. To make this a reality, you'll be exploring tools like instant messaging and chat apps, phone and video conferencing support, and auto-receptionists. Remote work resources and tips,How you provide remote work options may have significant input on your success. Keep these tips in mind as you're evaluating potential solutions and remote work resources:,Flexibility,Remote work is still evolving, so prioritize solutions that give you the flexibility you need as your workforce and your business environment adapt. Any you choose should be easy to deploy and plug and play, so you and your employees are up and running as efficiently as possible. Cloud computing,Cloud options may be a solid bet in providing efficiency, access, and adaptability. Cloud options are scalable so that they can easily grow with the business without requiring significant investment. They can also help you dive into and expand analytics and decision-making beyond the physical office. Mobile-forward,Your employees will be working from home and in areas outside the home. Make sure any solutions you're considering prioritize mobile platforms. for example, can provide a simple and intuitive interface through a mobile app to help your remote employees manage calls from anywhere. Bring your own device (BYOD),It is likely employees will be using their own devices for at least some of their work. will be paramount since remote work opens the door to a range of personal devices, physical environments, and new threats. Look for solutions with security profiles that are ready for the world of work from home. As you're exploring your options, know that the technology you need to provide a remote work experience that keeps up with larger players may be more accessible than you think. A Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) framework may help you past the hurdles that are slowing your remote work progress—helping you build more productive, engaged, and happier teams and scale progress as you move forward. Learn more about how to help remove the barriers of remote work and small business collaboration to help make teams more productive with UCaaS. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly.
Verizon Business teams with Deloitte to expand 5G and mobile edge computing applications

Verizon Business and Deloitte are building an extended ecosystem for 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions aimed at manufacturing and retail.
