computer security services

Links related to "computer security services"

Security Information and Event Management Service Solutions

Managed SIEM serviceIn recent years, the adoption of new technologies has changed the way organizations work. Companies are generating and protecting more data than ever, and storing it in the cloud and across multiple devices. This is fundamentally changing the IT security requirements of organizations. Monitoring the security compliance of systems and devices is no longer sufficient— enterprises require comprehensive cyber detection capabilities and intelligence to recognize and mitigate potential threats. Traditional Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools are used to collect event data generated by your organization's IT infrastructure. This information is then interpreted in an enterprise context by correlating event data with other sources of contextual information, to identify anticipated and unanticipated actions that might indicate misuse of business assets, or result in a potential business risk. With Verizon's Managed SIEM services, your organization will benefit from our intelligence gained from providing security services for 25 years, while still retaining the advantages that a dedicated SIEM solution offers in terms of data control. This combination helps you to quickly establish an operational SIEM service and achieve a level of security monitoring that goes beyond what you can provide in-house. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Managed SIEM is a continuous security monitoring solution for rapidly identifying security threats, helping you respond to potential compromises before they materialize into serious data breaches or cause major harm to your critical business infrastructure. Our service provides a fast response, expert incident management, access to comprehensive security intelligence and detailed reporting capabilities. We actively gather and digest security threat intelligence from both internal and external sources, to proactively identify, analyze and assess possible impacts on your IT infrastructure. These findings will be made available to you through the Managed SIEM Content Library, empowering you with the knowledge and tools you need to stay secure. Our Managed SIEM service includes 24x7 monitoring of your SIEM alerts. Verizon's Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts will intepret the information generated in relation to your business context and assess the potential impact on your environment. If they determine that these alerts are valid, they will escalate them according to their classification within the Service Level Agreement (SLA). Our 24x7 health monitoring and device management service will help to keep your log management and security monitoring architecture up and running, and collect and analyze log evidence on a continuous basis. We understand that you expect a predictable and measurable quality of service. Our SLAs clearly specify what you can expect from our Managed SIEM services and by when. We also publish quality metrics, fully document escalation procedures and define the responsibilities of each party. Read the next page to learn more about the specific components of our Managed SIEM service. Managed SIEM Intelligence and Improvement Services provide you with access to a body of knowledge based on our security expertise and intelligence. These insights can be used to maintain, improve or mature your security monitoring capabilities. You'll have access to Verizon's best practices, recommended architecture and guidelines for implementing and operating SIEM analytics. We also evaluate SIEM vendor upgrades and updates, to analyze their impact and determine if they pose any reliability problems. Only after a positive outcome will the patches be released for installation. This testing prior to deployment helps reduce the potential impact to your service availability and performance. The Verizon Managed SIEM Content Library serves as the foundation for our Managed SIEM analytics. The library consists of a collection of predefined and proven SIEM content. Each use case is built around a set of event monitoring scenarios that can be implemented on the SIEM infrastructure using one or more correlation rules, filters, report definitions and/or dashboards. Verizon will provide recommendations to maintain and improve the running SIEM content, as new threats and changes arise in the environment. When this happens, you'll be sent content library update notifications. These contain recommendations and internet links with additional information, to aid your understanding of the risks and mitigation strategies. We'll appoint you with a trusted Security Services Advisor, who will host regular security review meetings. All customers have access to security advisors who work across several accounts, but your own dedicated advisor can be contracted at an additional charge. Your advisor will provide you with:,A Senior SIEM Engineer can work with your organization to review your platform configuration and running content set, and provide recommendations on use case creation as well as dashboards, tuning and log source tuning. They can also implement any changes to the running SIEM content after impact analysis and validation. Our Managed SIEM services are delivered from our regional SOCs, where our security analysts deliver monitoring and management services on a 24x7 in-region basis. Our security experts will continuously monitor your SIEM alerts, and escalate any incidents requiring immediate action to your nominated security personnel. They will analyze all SIEM-generated alerts for their potential impact on your business. They'll also generate and interpret different reports to proactively identify trends and potential anomalous behavior, before they become serious threats or security breaches. We're also responsible for the lifecycle management of your SIEM content. This will involve interacting with your security teams on a daily basis, to evaluate and help maintain the efficacy and validity of the implemented SIEM content set. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center is an additional resource that strengthens our ability to draw conclusions and provide security recommendations to you with confidence. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center helps to aggregate sources of threat data, using our expansive IP backbone and extensive forensic caseload. We then normalize this data, analyze it and produce actionable intelligence. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center provides three types of intelligence—strategic, tactical and applied intelligence. Strategic intelligence provides information about attack tactics and methods. Tactical intelligence provides information relating to specific indicators of compromise. Applied intelligence brings these two sources together, to recognize potential threats to your system. Collectively, these three levels of insight help your organization to prepare for, recognize and respond to cyberattacks effectively,Manage risk and drive improved incident detection with threat intelligence and analysis that quickly identifies threats to your network. Partner with us to build a customized Advanced Security Operations Center for your organization. Hunt down cyberattacks at enterprise scale with computer-driven speed and precision. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

5G Edge Computing Services Business

Leverage a platform that helps you build, deploy and manage edge applications across a distributed MEC infrastructure—for greater visibility and control. 5G Edge Services is a pre-integrated suite of tools with a single intuitive dashboard. It allows you to easily monitor performance across your MEC infrastructure, simplifies development and deployment of standard APIs, and provides end-to-end network visibility and insights. All for a better overall management experience. Access a suite of edge-optimized tools that are agnostic across public and private MEC deployments and cloud service providers (CSPs). Enable a dynamic deployment model that can help optimize costs and provide services in a distributed environment. Utilize automation tools designed to manage deployments at scale and across distributed infrastructures. Use these videos to learn how our services can help you get more from your advanced edge applications. Learn how to make launching applications and services to your MEC platform as easy as uploading a file. See how you can bring drag-and-drop simplicity to your most complex applications. Explore how to help maximize application speed from anywhere, giving users a better mobile experience. Find out how you can keep all your devices—including the applications and services running on them—up to date and secure. Learn how you can enable applications and services to send updates and alerts, for better business outcomes. Get the most from your edge applications—now and in the future. Get end-to-end analytics to provide actionable intelligence and optimization of solutions. Utilize a single platform to support multiple CSPs and operations, which can lead to a lower cost of ownership. Help power real-time decision making with a simple low-code or no-code graphical user interface (GUI) experience. Enable a self-service platform for better control and security. Gain enhanced device management capabilities for improved security and help with end-to-end performance. Achieve higher availability with automation so you can reduce operational errors using tool sets. Take advantage of a platform roadmap to support demanding requirements while providing real-time enterprise intelligence. Use your cloud infrastructure platforms to provision and manage resources at the mobile network edge for ultra‑low‑latency apps. Direct your application clients to connect to the optimal service endpoints of your 5G Edge applications. Get end-to-end support for your 5G Edge solutions, co-marketing opportunities and more. 5G Edge computing services are part of Verizon's edge computing solution portfolio. The portfolio contains mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions for both and . 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength, a public MEC solution, uses Verizon's public 5G and LTE for connectivity to the MEC platform, which is collocated in Verizon service access points (SAP). This provides the low latency emerging applications need and the advantages of leveraging Verizon's public wireless network. The 5G Edge with private MEC portfolio consists of MEC stacks from AWS, Microsoft and Google and is deployed in conjunction with a Verizon Private Wireless Network for device connectivity. Private MEC solutions are deployed at a client's location and can support a single location or multiple nearby locations, as well as applications requiring the lowest possible latency. Private MEC can also help address data sovereignty and security concerns since data can be stored and processed on-site and not sent to the public cloud. The 5G Edge computing services portfolio can support multiple applications across many different verticals, helping drive new efficiencies and deliver business outcomes. Nearly every industry can benefit from 5G and edge computing. Some specific examples include:,5G Edge computing (mobile edge computing) enhances many existing applications and enables a range of new emerging applications across many industries. Solutions in manufacturing and warehousing could be production quality assurance utilizing computer vision to spot defects, AGV/AMR management for more efficient operations, real-time inventory management and pick-and-pack quality assurance. Retail can benefit from autonomous or to streamline the shopping experiences. Venues such as sports stadiums can enhance the overall customer experience with solutions that can accelerate access and reduce lines using facial recognition. Analytics can help manage general attendee experiences such as finding the shortest concession line and the closest restrooms. Cloud services, or , uses centralized data centers to support compute and data storage needs. This centralized architecture helps provide on-demand scalability and reduce overall costs. However, using it can move the services far from many locations, creating latency and potentially high data transport costs. Edge services, or , moves all of this to the edge of the network—closer to end devices and users, where data is generated. This close proximity allows for far lower latency as well as real-time data processing and response times for critical applications. In the case of private MEC, on-premises hardware can provide additional data security, allowing control over what data is stored locally. 5G Edge Services is a value-added platform, pre-integrated with Verizon's 5G Edge public and private MEC. It is designed with special-purpose tools to simplify building, deploying and managing edge computing applications across hybrid environments. Verizon offers these capabilities as a part of , at no additional cost. To learn more about Verizon 5G Edge solutions and 5G Edge Services, give us a call at 1-800-317-3844 today. Or you can with a 5G Edge expert. Existing customers, to your business account or . *5G Ultra Wideband available in select areas. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Voice Security Services

Protect your customer information, intellectual property and reputation throughout all your voice communications. The convergence of voice and data into IP based networks has introduced news threats and vulnerabilities into the voice channel. Because there is not a single bullet to neutralize these threats, Verizon recommends a layered approach to securing your voice and contact center traffic. In additional to the basic levels of protection within our transport network we offer services that can enhance at each layer. Reduce the risk of fraud and simplify the authentication of your end users to improve your customer experience as well as your contact center's productivity. Identify first-time and repeat fraudsters with precision, before they can access sensitive information. Fight account mining, brute force attempts and robotic dialing in interactive voice response. SecureLogix voice security solutions from Verizon can help secure your voice networks against attacks and other threats to your contact centers, while reducing the number of unwanted calls. Reduce unwanted calls, protect against contact center threats and secure your business. Control operating costs by removing unwanted calls and unify call center policy enforcement, authentication and network orchestration. Screen and block incoming calls, so you only get the calls you want. Show that callers are who they claim to be. Establish trust in Caller ID data, increasing the number of calls that get answered. Screen and block incoming calls, so you only get the calls you want. Easily set up filters to autoblock frequent offenders. View the risk level of incoming calls: potential spam, robocaller or fraud. Improve your communications archiving strategy. Our solution makes it easier to capture and archive all SMS and MMS messages sent to and received from corporate-enabled Verizon Wireless mobile devices. Track messages when users are on the Verizon network and when they're on Verizon Wireless partner networks. Our network-based solution means IT managers don't have to manage yet another mobile application. Already know what you're looking for?,Learn how to protect your organization from voice secrity threats. Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. In this webinar, leaders from Verizon and Pindrop security explore fraud resurgence in contact centers and discuss how to proactively protect your business and consumers. Find out what a strong voice security strategy looks like and how to take the first steps. Keep your call center protected and productive. Learn how to establish a voice security strategy and roadmap for your organization. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or .
Learn more

Questions related to "computer security services"

Press related to "computer security services"

Fujifilm Group deploys Verizon Business Group’s Advanced Security Operations Center

Verizon Business is supporting Japan’s FUJIFILM Holdings and its subsidiaries strengthen its global cybersecurity monitoring and cyber intelligence capabilities.
Learn more

2022 Verizon Business Payment Security Report: Preparing to navigate PCI DSS v4.0

The 2022 PSR includes a step-by-step, logical systems approach to managing complex security problems in advance of the PCI DSS v4.0 2024 deadline.
Learn more

Verizon Business expands global managed services with Fortinet Secure SD WAN

Verizon Business enterprise and business market customers can leverage Fortinet Secure SD WAN to take a secure “work from anywhere” approach to their networks.
Learn more

Related Devices

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G

Starts at $22.22/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(195)
View details
Connected Devices

Arlo Go 2 LTE Security Camera

Starts at $5.55/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(88)
View details

Case Studies related to "computer security services"

CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Read Now

Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
Read Now

How South Amboy, NJ Fights Crime with Intelligent Video & Smart Street Lighting Business

Local law enforcement in South Amboy, NJ utilizes intelligent video surveillance and lighting solutions to aid in their efforts of keeping the city safe.
Read Now
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)