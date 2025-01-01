contact center agent

Stores

slide 1 to 3 of 3
slide 1 to 3 of 3
1

Verizon

Closed
645 Hurst St
Center, TX 75935
Get Directions
(936) 590-4458
(936) 590-4458
2

Verizon

Closed
8180 Orange Center Dr
Lewis Center, OH 43035
Get Directions
(740) 548-0449
(740) 548-0449
3

Verizon

Closed
135g Storrs Rd
Mansfield Center, CT 06250
Get Directions
(860) 942-8884
(860) 942-8884
1

Verizon

Closed
645 Hurst St
Center, TX 75935
Get Directions
(936) 590-4458
(936) 590-4458
2

Verizon

Closed
8180 Orange Center Dr
Lewis Center, OH 43035
Get Directions
(740) 548-0449
(740) 548-0449
3

Verizon

Closed
135g Storrs Rd
Mansfield Center, CT 06250
Get Directions
(860) 942-8884
(860) 942-8884
View all locations

Press related to "contact center agent"

Verizon Business to debut Contact Center Hub

New Cloud Contact Center Service for Small and Medium Businesses
Learn more

Verizon Business helps unveil Truist Innovation & Technology Center

Verizon Business supports the launch of their Innovation & Technology Center and will serve as a founding partner for the Innovators in Residence program
Learn more

Verizon Business and Visionable open center dedicated to accelerating connected healthcare

Verizon Business and Visionable have opened a technology-led center dedicated to accelerating the adoption of connected healthcare technologies for patient-centric care.
Learn more

Links related to "contact center agent"

How to Find the Right Contact Center Agent Desktop Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How to find the right contact center agent desktop,Author: Shane Schick,Every day, thousands of people sit down at their workspace, put on their headset and look at what's shown on their contact center agent desktop. What they see—and the extent to which they can take action on it—can make or break the quality of customer experience that a brand delivers. As questions and complaints begin to pour in, agents are expected to supply answers and solve problems quickly. However, that becomes more challenging when they're forced to do detective work by searching for the right data across many other systems. These could include customer relationship management (CRM) tools, an internal knowledge base and even shared drives. In some cases, the best resource could also be another employee working in a separate department. Tracking these subject-matter experts down can add to wait times and customer frustration. In fact, Gartner® recently found that not owned by the company, even if they're less credible or trustworthy. Agents might get equally frustrated by spending the majority of their time on manual, repetitive tasks such as inputting the same data into multiple applications. This could be among the reasons why the Wall Street Journal reported that the number of late last year was five times bigger than February 2020. Understanding the potential of agent desktop automation,These factors suggest it's time for organizations to reassess the contact center agent desktop they're providing to their teams. In doing so, they should be looking for the following features and functionality:,1. A holistic view of customer data 2. Self-service and workflow automation,If people are truly an organization's greatest asset, ask yourself where you want agents to focus their time and abilities. Without agent desktop automation, they'll likely be filling in fields in an application that could otherwise be pre-populated. They might be walking customers through customer satisfaction or net promoter score questions that might be better sent as an e-mail or text message. Generally speaking, any steps that are repeatable and don't require critical thinking skills mean agents may not be able to prioritize customers' needs and wants. Combining AI and robotic process automation (RPA) could help , while using voice recognition technologies for authentication could reduce the average call length by four percent. The time-savings from your contact center agent desktop can free up agents to focus on up-sells, advisory services and proactive retention. Customer self-service options can also be included as part of an agent desktop automation strategy. Chatbots, for instance, can take low-level work off an agent's plate while opening up opportunities for other business benefits. Researchers looked into the role of chatbots in customer service and concluded that . 3. Professional development through on-the-job insights,According to one survey, turnover is the , with 1.2 million U.S.-based agents leaving their jobs each year. One of the most cited reasons is poor training, which can also contribute to poor performance and burnout. Also, the majority of surveyed agents who considered themselves poorly trained were also pessimistic about their career. The days or weeks of training that service agents receive when they're first hired is really only the beginning. As they spend more time on the front lines dealing with customers who reach out, they may need to learn from a wide range of stakeholders. That doesn't mean they can routinely leave their cubicle and get advice from product managers or other agents, though. In fact, they might not be sitting in a contact center cubicle at all. Deloitte Digital published a report that said . Collaboration features will therefore become a critical element in a contact center agent desktop, so agents can tap into a myriad of expertise and data sources, as a part of ongoing training experiences so that they can effectively serve customers. Choose the right contact center desktop to enhance CX,This concept of a perfect contact center agent desktop is no longer a utopian dream, thanks to ongoing advancements in technologies such as AI, speech recognition, data analytics and machine learning. Learn more about how Verizon's can help you enhance personalization while boosting customer satisfaction and retention at the same time. Gartner, , April 2022. Source: Frost & Sullivan, 2022, Data Drives CX Success in 2022, with Social Media Leading the Way,, Christina McAllister, Forrester blogs, March 2022. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Cloud Contact Center

Deliver the ultimate customer experience with unified customer interactions, built-in AI and rich customer experience (CX) platforms. Give customers a simple and effortless journey, including being able to move from one channel to another easily without having to reenter information or repeat an issue's context. Integrate customer touchpoints with AI-driven, all-in-one platforms for voice, digital and workforce engagement that scales and is easy to use. Empower employees with the tools they need to make their jobs easier, to add efficiency and to deliver better CX. Increase customer satisfaction and loyalty with data- and analytics-driven CX personalization that recognizes customer interactions and tailors their individual experiences accordingly. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. Engage your customers through our next-generation cloud contact center. Verizon cloud-based solutions work together to help a toy manufacturer scale to meet a 300% increase in holiday demand. Unifying its contact centers onto a single platform helped this bank do more than improve experiences. Organizations might think they are doing a good job, but many customers are frustrated by outdated systems and processes that don't match up to the best-in-class experiences. Learn why customer loyalty depends on a seamless journey, every time. How personalized, proactive customer service creates next-generation customer experiences. Your cloud contact center is the central nervous system for your business. That's why you need to be wary of low-cost and easy-to-deploy promises. Finding the right balance between AI and human interactions—and appropriate transparency around the use of AI in business—will be increasingly important. A customer service or call center platform offering advanced features and technology in the cloud. CCaaS platforms are usually provided by a third party and typically include core technologies like automatic call distribution (ACD), interactive voice response (IVR), AI, workforce management tools, analytics and more. A hosted contact center is a communications solution tied to a physical server. A cloud contact center leverages cloud computing, so there is no need for direct network connections or client-side infrastructure or physical servers. We would be happy to discuss the best solution for your business. To learn more about CCaaS and improving customer experience, please call 1.877.235.2361 or to set up a consultation. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

Contact Center & Customer Experience (CX) Solutions

Let customer experience define your brand. Customer engagement and customer experience (CX) can boost satisfaction, retention, renewals and wallet share. That's why contact centers integrate all customer touch points and innovations like speech recognition, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and data analytics to personalize service and create a seamless connection. To keep customer service efficient, effective and innovative, you need the flexibility of the cloud. Verizon cloud contact center solutions provide quick and reliable network connections that can help you scale quickly while controlling costs. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart.. Connect with your customers with empathy and deliver amazing experiences. To personalize experiences and proactively guide callers to the best channel on first contact, you need technologies that can dynamically integrate information from different sources—and a network that can support those technologies. Access all the usage-based features and tools you need to make near real-time changes quickly and efficiently. Deliver the intelligent routing and call treatment required by today's contact centers. AI and next-generation customer engagement technologies can play a key role in improving CX, fostering brand loyalty, and saving you time and effort. Use these tools to help you provide personalized, instant and consistent interactions. Take advantage of a conversational, digital self-assistant for your customers to connect with 24/7/365. Deliver up-to-date, accurate answers and guidance with an AI-driven knowledge base. Shifts in technology require contact center strategies that meet customer expectations and move at the speed of change. Verizon offers end-to-end CX consulting services to help you create better experiences, drive results and mitigate security risks. Proactively monitor and manage your contact center infrastructure. Achieve your desired business outcomes with help creating personas, customer journeys and use cases. Protect your customer information, intellectual property and reputation throughout all your voice communications. Screen and block incoming calls, so you only get the calls you want. Voice Cypher is a simple, hardware-free solution that protects your employees' wireless voice and messaging communications through a single encryption app. Already know what you're looking for?,In this report, we explore how companies are using emerging technologies to improve customer loyalty as well as the challenges faced in ensuring impact. This Frost & Sullivan report helps demonstrate how to bring a competitive edge to your contact center with the advanced data, tools and systems that your employees need to best perform their roles–regardless of location. See new research from Longitude about striking the right balance between human interaction and AI for customer experiences. By deploying virtual hold technology or a queue management system, businesses can keep customers happy—and keep their business. With customer expectations higher than ever, companies must be ready to predict customer needs and fulfill them from virtually anywhere. Research conducted by Longitude on behalf of Verizon, finds that consumer trust in brands' data-sharing practices is tenuous and that this distrust extends to new technologies. Six thousand consumers in 15 countries were surveyed about their digital interactions with brands, including how they feel about sharing their data. Manage your Verizon services, streamline processes and control critical business functions from your desktop, tablet or smartphone. Listen to our hosts from Verizon and Frost & Sullivan examine recent advances in workforce engagement solutions, consider what it takes to successfully lead a hybrid work environment and provide specific ways to improve customer experiences in the new work reality. We've been providing critical infrastructure and solutions to tie businesses to their customers for more than 25 years. Our contact center operations support more than 100 million retail consumers, giving us deep insights to deliver game-changing customer experience. Explore how consumers feel about sharing their data to get personalized experiences in return. Cloud-based solutions help this toymaker meet a 300% increase in holiday demand. Virtual Contact Center helped this company keep up with a 200% boost in business,Explore research from Verizon and Longitude on the ways transparency helps nurture customer trust. Get CX tips and trends in your inbox. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or .
Learn more

Questions related to "contact center agent"

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)