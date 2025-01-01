contact center company

Contact Center & CX Solutions
Article,Discover how contact center AI solutions can help transform your organization and deliver a better customer experience across voice and digital channels. Oct 22, 2024,Infographic,A recent Verizon-commissioned white paper explores how business leaders are addressingtheir customer experience (CX) challenges. We present a selection of those findings here. Mar 29, 2024,Executive Brief,A proactive CX approach, infused with artificial intelligence (AI) and using cloud computing and sophisticated business analytics to enable delivery of personalized, consistent experiences across channels and platforms. Mar 28, 2024,Solutions Brief,Verizon is leading the way as one of the earliest carriers to offer RCD on IP Contact Center outbound calls. Mar 01, 2024,White PaperFeb 23, 2024,Solutions Brief,Google CCAI helps you leverage AI to scale your contact center interactions while maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction. Verizon can integrate Google CCAI with most contact center platforms. Feb 22, 2024,Solutions Brief,Transformational technologies available for your network. Feb 14, 2024,Solutions Brief,A Contact Center as a Service Transformation Strategy & Roadmap Assessment from Verizon Consulting Services can help future-proof your CX initiatives. Feb 08, 2024,Solutions Brief,Realize your vision for AI-driven customer support with Verizon Consulting Services. Feb 08, 2024