contact centre technology

Verizon Business to debut Contact Center Hub

New Cloud Contact Center Service for Small and Medium Businesses
Verizon Business helps unveil Truist Innovation & Technology Center

Verizon Business supports the launch of their Innovation & Technology Center and will serve as a founding partner for the Innovators in Residence program
Indianola Police Department's Advanced Communications Technology Business

Learn how a small town's law enforcement technology is helping police officers keep the public and citizens safe with solutions like mobile device management.
How EverWash is Improving Car Wash Technology with Wireless Business Internet Business

Learn how EverWash is utilizing Verizon's wireless business internet to improve car wash technology for owners and helping them deliver a positive customer experience.
CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
4 Contact Center Challenges and How Technology Can Solve Them Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! 4 contact center challenges and how technology can help solve them,Author: Satta Sarmah Hightower,Talking to a contact center agent may be the only communication a consumer has with your brand, and the stakes can be high for every interaction. Putting that into perspective, a Qualtrics survey found that 43% of respondents were at least somewhat likely to switch brands after only a . This is why it is critical to consider and address common contact center challenges to make sure your agents are set up for success. Here's an overview of four common contact and call center problems and solutions involving technology that can help companies better serve customers. Four contact center challenges,According to Zendesk's CX Trends Report, 70% of organizations see a . As a critical provider of your customer service, addressing these four contact center operational challenges can help to ensure that customer expectations are met and that your business performance is not adversely impacted. 1. Legacy technology,Outdated systems often prevent contact centers from running effectively. A survey by Call Centre Helper magazine found that nearly one-fifth of respondents said was the biggest barrier to making the customer experience easier. Some legacy technologies could prevent contact centers from implementing new solutions—such as , , , artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced (IVR) systems—that could enable them to deliver around-the-clock support. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce identified as a pandemic-era trend that is here to stay. According to Zendesk, three-quarters of customers when contacting a company. This is another area where antiquated technology can add to your contact center operational challenges. With automation, agents are better equipped to resolve a customer's issue faster—whether it's quickly routing their call to the right agent or gathering information in real-time to help agents deliver more personalized service. Modernizing technology and onboarding cloud-based, AI-driven solutions can help you move your contact center away from legacy systems, boost agent productivity and enhance customer service. 2. High turnover rates,According to the 2022 NICE Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) Global Survey Report on contact center attrition, contact center managers and employees found that the in 2021 was 42%. That number rose to 50% for companies with over 5,000 agents. The survey noted several factors that could help address these turnover rates:,Many of these issues are longstanding contact and call center problems and solutions for some of them will likely require more than just technology. However, there are ways technology can help organizations mitigate high attrition rates. can provide many of the features agents desire. Here are a few examples:,3. Operational and technology silos,Silos are one of the most persistent call center challenges. Research from Salesforce suggests that 76% of customers , yet a majority (54%) feel this expectation isn't being met. An omnichannel cloud contact center platform brings all support channels together in one place. Agents can easily transition between voice, text and digital interactions and better serve customers on the channel that works best for them. Live agent tools can pass along crucial contextual information when conversations are escalated from agent to agent (either virtual or human), meaning customers aren't required to recap the entire conversation. Virtual platforms also benefit from that consolidates and streamlines the sharing of information—which not only reduces silos but can reduce training times and improve agent efficiency, too. 4. Data complexity and inefficiencies,Every customer interaction is a valuable data point which contact centers can use to gain insight into the performance of their products and services and better understand how they are either exceeding or falling short of customers' expectations. Tools, such as , and can all help in this regard. Yet, maximizing the benefits of this data is one of the biggest contact center challenges today. In a Verizon survey of U.S. business and IT executives, a majority (54%) said positioning the company for was among the most challenging customer experience-related areas to improve. An AI-powered cloud contact center platform can provide a central location to consolidate, draw insights from and take action on this data. This could include:,A partner to help with contact and call center problems and solutions,Call centers play an important role in driving an enhanced customer experience, but legacy technologies, high turnover rates, persistent silos and data complexity can prevent them from performing effectively and efficiently. Collaborating with an experienced, proven technology provider can help to improve your ability to give customers what they need, and can help you create better experiences, drive results and mitigate security risks. Technology modernization, particularly a cloud-based contact center, will help address many of these contact and call center problems. Learn more about how you can easily ramp up to provide you the flexibility and innovation to deliver world-class personalized experiences at a global scale. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
The Top 3 Strategies for Creating Competitive Contact Centers Business

Welcome! We are ready to support your communication and collaboration needs. Chat now for assistance. Successfully connecting with customers and addressing their needs and concerns is essential for creating industry-leading customer experiences. Effective, well-equipped contact center agents are vital to executing a robust CX strategy. Advanced tools using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and automation enable contact centers to more effectively train and equip agents to excel. This chapter will examine how these tools and technologies can optimize agent time, improve productivity, and help personalize customer interactions. The chapter will also discuss how organizations can benefit from specialized agents. Changing workforce dynamics impact how contact centers optimize and retain the best talent, making the use of modern contact center tools crucial for optimizing operations. Such tools can prepare employers to engage the next generation of agents. For example, by 2030, 74% of the workforce will be of the millennial generation or younger, categorized by higher levels of education, greater diversity, and different work expectations than earlier generations. Another defining trend shaping the modern contact center workforce is the massive shift to a work-from-home status. While many companies are repopulating their offices and contact centers with agents, a Frost & Sullivan survey of 1,129 employers published in 2021 found that 83% expected at least 25% of their workforce to remain remote part- to full-time in the coming years. The versatile, scalable nature of new contact center technologies counteracts the challenges of managing remote workers and ensures that agents perform their roles successfully from anywhere. Contact centers can improve operations and CX through 3 strategies: optimizing how time is spent by both agents and customers, improving how agents are managed and coached, and leveraging subject matter experts (SMEs) and agent specialization. Successful organizations constantly seek ways to shrink average handle time (AHT), increase agent productivity, lower hold times, and improve CX by minimizing unnecessary interactions. One strategy for improving customer contact is ensuring that the business has broad and well- managed avenues to connect with customers. Exhibit 1 illustrates the range of channels through which customers now want to interact with businesses. Advanced contact center tools use omnichannel routing that enables agents to connect seamlessly and coalesce information from different channels into a complete customer profile. Organizations can also use technology to make these channels more effective. For example, AI- and ML-based tools can employ natural language processing and learn through their interactions, thereby consistently improving the accuracy of virtual agents. However, focusing agent time on interactions that need human involvement can begin before the client even reaches out to the contact center. Data analytics- driven contact center solutions can create customer profiles that capture past purchases, service tickets, and interactions conducted across any channel. AI- based tools can learn from these histories and related customer behaviors, delivering a range of benefits: for the customer, advanced tools can anticipate follow- up needs to intelligently route calls and predict the best self-service options; for the agent, advanced tools can create intelligent summaries of a customer's issues and journey to date, reducing the time needed to track down important information. Automation, guided assistance, extensive knowledge management, and robotic process automation (RPA) combine to limit agents' data entry, keystrokes, toggles between applications, and information searches. Arming agents with succinct, important information also mitigates the need for the client to repeat their issue with every new interaction. Advanced AI- and ML-driven tools can even suggest a solution to a problem or provide recommendations for an appropriate upgrade or cross-sell. In the cases where little history is available, smart, feedback-driven routing systems can still automate responses to frequent issues and funnel only more complex or sensitive topics to a human agent. Self-service options can quickly answer simple or common questions, reducing the queue—and hold time—to speak to a live agent for those issues that need more personal intervention. Companies are realizing that basing productivity primarily on legacy cost metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) can fall short of optimizing business performance. Managing remote employees adds further complexity to overseeing and measuring agent productivity. New productivity metrics are more closely tied to business outcomes and can apply to different workplace scenarios—whether in person, WFH, or hybrid—and include achieving higher first-call/contact resolution (FCR) marks; enhancing retention rates; and improving sales revenues, customer satisfaction and Net Promoter Scores (NPS). Workforce management solutions leveraging advanced technologies such as AI and ML can also better track—and learn from—new productivity metrics, pinpointing agent best practices. Advanced desktop analytics, blended with insights gained from speech and text analytics, gives managers in-depth knowledge of agent performance, even in WFH situations where direct supervision can be challenging. Managers can use the insights to create data-driven productivity and process improvements that can be replicated across an organization. For example, managers can measure and quantify the best practices of an agent with high FCR and then use the information to create training or tools to replicate the agent's success. Analytics can also provide insight into how effectively managers train new agents—notoriously difficult for remote work situations in particular—thereby enabling continued refinement of hiring and training processes. Along with evolving productivity measurements, successful agents and customer outcomes also stem from good employee coaching. The recent shift to remote work has made it difficult for many contact centers to oversee, manage, and train staff. Frost & Sullivan research finds that training on new processes, tasks, or applications is a leading obstacle facing contact centers. In 2020–2021, the issue of training was second only to COVID-19-related issues. More engaging and intuitive tools help companies train workers more quickly and manage them more effectively. How well an agent can connect with company tools, systems, and data is almost as important as the tools themselves. Cloud-based contact center solutions—especially when combined with data communication services—can provide the same voice quality, system access, security, and data speed, regardless of whether the agent is office-based or remote. Today's demanding customers routinely have issues beyond the abilities of generalists. This development has driven leading contact center organizations to move away from staffing universal agents and focus instead on specialized agents—those who focus on a specific customer category such as frequent fliers—and SMEs. Stratifying agents by products, customer spend levels, or service needs can increase productivity, performance, and CX. In turn, this approach makes agents' work more varied and interesting. The net result is higher levels of engagement as measured by voice of the employee surveys and dramatically lower attrition. New, advanced contact center solutions enhance this trend through sophisticated routing and analytics that channel the customer needs to the most qualified representative available. However, increasing agent skills and specializations and adding new channels have made scheduling and forecasting more complex. Remote work complicates this already multifaceted picture, making it even more important that contact centers invest in excellent quality management (QM), consistent and effective coaching, and analytics to uncover issues requiring immediate action. Advanced workforce management tools can also address complexity by forecasting agent availability and creating responsive, automated scheduling. Analytics-driven, automated contact center tools are essential to creating a higher level of service through SMEs and specialized agents. Optimized employee experience leads to satisfied customers. Every company must be both customer-centric and employee-centric because this directly affects satisfaction, loyalty, and business outcomes. EX + CX helps companies improve vital touchpoints to deliver a more engaging, unified, and desirable experience as needs, behaviors, and trends evolve. Advancements in technology provide opportunities to improve customer experience, drive agent productivity, and offer our workforces the precise tools they need, regardless of location or specialization. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
How Technology Can Help With Police Recruitment Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Michael Begonis,Police recruitment and retention may be among the most crucial challenges facing public safety organizations today. One survey of police officers found to law enforcement, ahead of media coverage of police issues and officer wellness and morale. Maintaining a robust, well-qualified, and sufficiently staffed police force is the fulcrum for organizational success; without adequate staffing, all other organizational goals may be unreachable regardless of how well they are conceptualized and executed. Simply put, public safety depends on its people. of any holistic recruitment strategy. The new generation of police recruits will feel very comfortable using multifunction communication and technology tools. Showing off your agency's commitment to can help entice promising candidates and overcome the challenges that are the modern police shortage. The status of police recruitment across America,, "Across the nation, the officers are daunting – a staffing crisis exacerbated by retirements and resignations, as well as high-profile killings that have put policing under increased scrutiny and made it a frequent target of protests and calls for budget cuts." A glance:,The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) exemplifies how historically large and thriving organizations are experiencing the challenge of police recruitment. Local political actors, witnessing the city continue to struggle with , are calling to add between 200 and 1,500 law enforcement professionals to the agency's existing 9,500 . However, projections show that the LAPD is unlikely to recruit enough officers to compensate for retirement and attrition to simply maintain its current staffing levels. Academy class sizes are down by one-third, and the organization will likely fall short of its goal of recruiting 740 new officers. Once a , the current recruitment dynamics were : When it comes to hiring police officers, the city is moving about as quickly as a raft floating in a river of molasses and glue.,In contrast, consider how acute the impacts of the police recruitment challenges are on small organizations. has three full-time police officers and relies on a rotating cadre of part-time police officers to fill vacancies to serve their community of . The perfect storm: What is driving the police shortage?,In March 2022, the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) conducted a on recruitment and retention. The results demonstrate that the of a global health pandemic, budget challenges, and media focus on the use of force have exacerbated police recruitment challenges. They found, on average, that police departments can fill only 94.1% of authorized positions. Moreover, responding agencies :,Police1 describes the existing hiring pool for law enforcement as . A host of complex and overlapping factors likely drive decreased interest in the profession and exacerbate the police recruiting challenge. Often cited is the real and perceived critical national narrative about law enforcement, high stress, physical danger, and unpredictable schedules. As one put it, We have seen an approximate 40% reduction in applicant packets this last fiscal year … The current rhetoric and negativity surrounding law enforcement are having a negative impact on the number and quality of applicants we recruit.,may be more resistant to working in a strictly hierarchical organization. Moreover, these generations may be less attracted to a long-term career with relative stability and an attractive pension. Instead, they may prefer a more fluid and dynamic adulthood defined by multiple jobs in multiple industries. In addition, according to the , today's aspiring officers may be less qualified by traditional markers compared to the previous generation. Increasing levels of debt, illicit drug use, questionable social media posts, and substandard physical fitness are more frequent disqualifiers for today's aspiring police officers. Several agencies eased restrictions on some of these disqualifiers to broaden the applicant pool, . What works for police recruitment?,There is no silver bullet for police recruitment in the current climate. To succeed, law enforcement agencies must be agile and willing to employ many traditional and non-traditional recruitment strategies. Of paramount importance will be proactive, targeted, and technology-centric strategies. First, agencies must embrace social media as a force multiplier for recruitment efforts. While posting job advertisements is a good first step, think creatively about how to capture this diverse and dynamic profession in short video clips carefully tailored for modern social media platforms. Today's law enforcement professionals must be adept at a wide variety of skills, including communication, technology, and meaningful community engagement. A social media recruiting campaign could capture officers in action at a police athletic league game, youth mentoring program, or unveiling new communications technology. Second, many agencies would benefit from a more streamlined and user-friendly . A regional or statewide smartphone application could allow an applicant to efficiently progress through the application process at multiple agencies simultaneously. Moreover, the app could help candidates compare the opportunities, advantages, and disadvantages offered by different agencies, allowing a more informed and earlier decision from the applicant. An unnecessarily long application process requiring a burdensome amount of physical paperwork to be completed in person may be off-putting to the new generation of recruits. Technology and recruitment: A modern mandate,A holistic recruiting strategy for the new generation of officers must feature that help officers accomplish the array of duties inherent in the organization's mission. The conducted by Lexipol on behalf of Verizon Frontline, asked first responders about technology challenges and their predictions for the future. It found a strong dependence on smartphones, growing interest in new devices such as drones and the capabilities of 5G, as well as a continuing demand for features like network reliability and interoperability when a crisis strikes. of first responders say smartphones are essential daily communication tools, and that's unlikely to change in the next five years. Land mobile radios (LMRs) are used daily by of first responders, but usage is expected to decline. leveraging social media and efficient online application processes sets a precedent about the importance of technology and support. This precedent naturally builds momentum into an agency that supports its officers with cutting-edge technology that keeps officers , allows them to make good decisions based on , and is . Learn more about the mission-critical integration of recruiting, technology, and Verizon's commitment to public safety on the . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
