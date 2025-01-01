corporate vpn solutions

Boise Corporate

12426 West Explorer Drive
Boise, ID 83713
Get Directions
Request a business sales appointment
2

LV Corporate

9970 W. Cheyenne Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89129
Get Directions
Request a business sales appointment
3

Verizon Corporate Office

Closed
1 Verizon Way
Basking Ridge, NJ 07920
Get Directions
(800) 922-0204
(800) 922-0204
  • In-Store Pickup
Schedule an appointment
Verizon Business launches turn-key private networking solution with Celona

Verizon Business today announced a new, turn-key private networking solution with Celona, that will accelerate the use of private 5G to support a new generation of business initiatives.
Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
Verizon Business facilitates hybrid workforce with Microsoft Teams solutions

New BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams features designed to support today’s work-from-anywhere culture
Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
Penske Uses Verizon Connectivity Solutions to Power High-tech Mobile Repair Units Business

Verizon connectivity solutions help Penske Transportation Solution keep trucks on the roads and deliveries on time. This is Enterprise Intelligence.
Virtual Private Network (VPN) Solutions

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Solutions

Secure remote access to your network and help protect your business with VPN end-to-end encryption. You need to protect sensitive business and customer information. VPN solutions allow authorized employees, clients and customers to securely access information and resources on your network from remote locations. Verizon Private Wireless Network isolates data from public networks to give your people, routers and machine-to-machine devices seamless and secure VPN access to your network from anywhere our wireless network is available. NetMotion® helps your teams stay connected to your network and critical apps, no matter where they work. As a mobile VPN solution, it gives you more reliable connectivity to help you stay connected even when coverage is spotty. Gain critical mobile security insights from our in-depth survey and analysis of 632 mobile security professionals around the world—to help protect your business from today's mobile security threats. Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Balancing workforce mobility with proper mobile device security in the workplace can help you avoid costly breaches.
A Guide to VPN Protocols Business

A Guide to VPN Protocols Business

A guide to VPN protocols,Author: Sue Poremba,Long before 2020, Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) were among one of the many tools used to secure access to company networks from remote or outside the network locations. However, they took on greater significance when many more employees moved from office buildings to dining room tables. VPNs not only help with employee mobility and business continuity but can also amid rising cyber security threats. These multiple uses are strong drivers behind the global VPN market's growth, with a projected market size of $77.1 billion by 2026. While not necessarily household names, familiar protocols like Secure Socket Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) are employed whenever you see HTTPS in a browser address bar. A short introduction to the VPN protocols that are behind this security option will help show why it is so important, how the protocols work and the different options which might work best for your organization, especially since public internet connections have become more prevalent and accessible for everybody. VPN protocols explained,VPN protocols are a set of standard specifications for establishing a secure tunnel using encryption, verification and security for data transmission between a device (or endpoint) and another device (or endpoint). For VPNs to be most effective, protocol standards are necessary to build secure ways to transmit data over the public internet which is otherwise open and not secure for sending data. Think of , or encrypted connections that connect to a company's private, secured network. They are used to transmit sensitive data across an unsecured "underlay" network and protect that information from malicious actors. By using VPN tunnels it allows you to transmit data so that it is not directly viewable because it is sent through an encrypted virtual tunnel which makes the data unreadable. To put it differently, sometimes speed and capacity outweigh the need for security. It is worth remembering that not all data transmitted over a network is sensitive or in need of being secured over a VPN. Types of VPN protocols explained,Different protocols are available to meet a variety of user requirements. When deciding what are the best VPN protocols for your organization, it is worth considering:Site-to-site VPN,A site-to-site VPN connects multiple networks, such as a corporate network with multiple branch offices. Internet Protocol Security (IPSec) authenticates and then encrypts individual IP packets. It offers a suite of security protocols that add encryption services to other protocols. This protocol is commonly used for site-to-site VPN tunnels. Layer 2 Tunnel Protocol (L2TP) is often paired with IPSec because, while it creates the tunnel and handles authentication, it doesn't have any encryption. Mobile VPN apps,Mobile VPN apps can help users to protect their phones and tablets, whether they are being used on their mobile data network or on home or public Wi-Fi. One of the most used VPN protocols in this scenario is Internet Key Exchange version 2 (IKEv2). This is because it can facilitate virtually seamless switching between mobile data and Wi-Fi because it automatically reconnects back to a VPN server whenever the connection is interrupted. A newer protocol, for its ability to combine fast speeds with strong encryption security. However, it will only work on devices where you can install apps. Further, it doesn't counter deep-packet inspection so may not be able to work with certain network firewalls. Windows vs. Non-Windows users,Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) is a closed-source VPN protocol that's easy to use on Windows platforms because it's a Microsoft proprietary protocol. SSTP may be a good choice for companies that exclusively use Microsoft Windows. is an open source protocol and supported by many VPN services. It bundles different protocols into a library for various encryption methods, which are beneficial for stable connections and connecting to remote servers. However, it doesn't run natively on Windows, so your organization will require third-party software if you use Windows. Understanding what operating system or computer platform is being planned for use in the near future is critical in this decision. Proprietary VPN protocols explained,Some VPN service providers use existing open-source protocols as the basis for . For example. However, they don't offer the same level of transparency because they have added proprietary features, so users are unable to tell what has been changed from the original open-source protocol. This can make validating their level of security difficult, if not impossible. Your needs will determine the best VPN protocols for your organization; or even if a private network is a better option. Securing data transmissions is the primary reason for using a VPN; the devices you use and the type of data you exchange will play a large role in the VPN protocol you choose. The other option: MPLS,Multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) provides a secure option because it handles data at the packet level and uses labels rather than network addresses. The labels, which are allocated to each unit of grouped data (or data packet), control the transmission path. It's fast, secure and scalable. Its biggest downside is cost, but the entire MPLS network for an organization is a private network managed by a service provider, such as Verizon, who provides network performance and availability guarantees. that bypasses public networks and the network is designed to grow as the business grows. MPLS is used by many enterprises and government entities as their foundational core network technology. Learn more about how Verizon can help you users and connecting them with applications, data, other users and to the cloud. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Managed SD WAN: Wiser WAN Solution Solutions

Build a wiser WAN,Managed SD WAN with application aware routing. Demand for cloud and mobile technologies is higher than ever. To keep up, you have to offer better application performance, because reaching more people in more places is just the beginning. Doing it quickly and reliably is another story. Some organizations have turned to the public internet to help make it happen. But can you rely on public IP services without sacrificing performance? With a software-defined wide area network (SD WAN), the answer is yes. Our Managed SD WAN with Application Aware Routing platform measures and monitors performance of multiple services in your hybrid network. It uses application routing to offer more granular control of where and when an application uses a specific service. This allows your enterprise to make better use of your overall network because capacity that may have been dormant in fail-over networks is included in an active/active configuration. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Our Managed SD WAN platform also allows you to offload Internet-bound traffic, which means private WAN services remain available for real-time and mission-critical apps. This added flexibility helps improve traffic flow and reduces pressure on your network. Finally, with traditional private WAN services, security is normally embedded and centralized. Instead, Managed SD WAN overlays a single security policy, often in the form of virtual private network (VPN) tunnels across the entire infrastructure. This single policy allows you to standardize your security across your network. Our Managed SD WAN platform offers a number of distinct advantages over traditional WAN, helping to deliver faster, more reliable application performance. SD WAN brings powerful new features, but along with the many benefits comes additional complexity in security, quality of service (QoS), protocols, service types, devices, controllers and operating systems. And while you may want to adopt hybrid platforms, you may not have staff with the expertise to manage the risks that come with that added complexity. Verizon Managed Services can support your SD WAN and help your enterprise move forward confidently wih your implementation. Moving from a traditional, IP destination address, per-packet-based approach to an end-to-end, pplication-aware approach,Standardized SD WAN operational practice helps simplify consumption and speed transition while providing positive return on investment,Security implications of public IP services and internet breakout options,Multiple security options, including cloud-based firewalls, provide flexibility to balance compliance and risk with performance,Multiple access-service types, multiple service providers,We can bond multiple services into a single service with a unified view into performance reporting, change management and troubleshooting,Moving from multiple in-house-managed and carrier-managed WANs to an overlay WAN,Global WAN SLA includes many third-party service providers,Updating application routing rules as new users, applications and changing business patterns impact WAN performance,Tested change-management processes help you avoid unnecessary downtime from configuration errors,Obtaining accurate application inventory and applying reporting metrics to improve routing and utilization,Our reporting platforms and processes observe, analyze and recommend changes based on application behavior,Integrating new reporting and changing management platforms for application visibility,You can easily turn on and scale as-a-service platforms to support your growing implementation with project management oversight for delivery,Cost of hiring, training, building and maintaining application-centric routing and management systems, people and monitoring platforms,We provide geo-diversified network operations centers, trained personnel and scaled, carrier-integrated management platforms with options for both shared and dedicated engineering resources,Many networking teams face challenges migrating to SD WAN. They may not have the tools, expertise or infrastructure to build and manage the solution. Our Professional Network Consulting Services can help you bring complex projects—like hybrid networking—to life. These services include Network Strategy Workshops, Network Discovery and Assessment, Network Design and Implementation, and a variety of technology-specific design,,SD WAN can improve the efficiency of your network. It can also help your IT staff deliver services faster, improve service levels and focus more attention on business partners. But only if you manage it the right way. Our Managed SD WAN with Application Aware Routing solution gives you the tools, monitoring, oversight and lifecycle support you need to maintain application visibility and control—and support increased network use. By using our tested practices, processes, portals and platforms, as well as our people, you can absorb the new technology into your organization without making drastic changes. Our life-cycle management helps you develop a migration plan that suits your readiness now and in the future. This includes:,Once an SD WAN hub site is active, you can connect new sites to your software defined network in as little as eight* days using SD WAN with Express Connect. Once connected, you can use Express Connect's wireless access as backup to keep your new sites running no matter what the world throws at them. SD WAN can improve throughput and application performance. For enterprise IT, this is just the first step toward aligning IT with the business. New technologies can help you improve visibility and speed to support growing cloud workloads and unpredictable user demands inside and outside the corporate network. We can help you on your journey. Our managed-network platforms are now capable of providing you with a single view into application performance and end-user impact. This allows you to break down IT silos that block fast service delivery. Our analytics platforms give you even more visibility, helping you make sense of the increasingly complex flow of apps and user transactions. Our investments in next-generation networking and related virtualization products are paving the way to connect users securely and reliably. And we're constantly reshaping and reconfiguring to meet your changing business needs. Our Managed Network Services portfolio frees you from the complexities of day-to-day management of your network and applications so you can focus on moving your business forward. Spin up virtual WAN services and make network adjustments on the fly. Reinvent your Wi-Fi with a customer expereince that adapts to your users. Manage and extend your WAN to the far reaches of your business. *Eight business days turn-around time upon a completed order verification call.alcomm 5G technology is licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm 5G products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
