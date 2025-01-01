customer experience services

Customer Experience Consulting Services

Let Verizon help you build brand-defining customer experiences with our CX consulting services and solutions. Help create better experiences, drive measurable results and mitigate security risks for your business with our contact center and customer experience (CX) professional services. With advisory, consulting, design and technical services for CX and contact centers, Verizon's expertise can help power your transformation. We provide the right mix of customer premises equipment and site services to roll out advanced communications networks and devices for a flat monthly fee—helping you avoid upfront capital expenses and allowing you to focus on strategic initiatives. Benefit from technology purchasing power and capitalize on your tech investment with the help of our OEM consulting expertise. Rely on our design, deployment and day-two services and support. Get 24/7 care, site support and maintenance options. Contact Center Managed Services (CCMS) provides proactive monitoring and management of your contact center infrastructure, helping you reduce IT staffing dedicated to center management so you can focus on managing your business. Quickly and automatically identify faults, isolate the root cause of contact center outages and address performance issues before they become critical. Keep applications up and running with provisioning, configuration management, patch management and more. These prepackaged engagements are designed to deliver measurable business results. They can be used in conjunction with Verizon's entire portfolio of products and services. Understand the performance of your current contact center environment and create a strategy and implementation roadmap. Gain better insight throughout the planning life cycle—from discovery to assessment, strategy, design and implementation. We partner with you to create and execute an effective, effortless customer journey that earns your customers' loyalty and makes them advocates for your business. We help provide a foundation of personas, customer journey maps and use cases that can enable successful customer engagement. Use journey mapping workshops and Voice of the Customer analytics to create actionable insights and opportunities to build customer loyalty. Build the case for change, evaluate your transformational activities and design an investment roadmap with our help and expertise to drive business benefits. Using an outcomes approach, our experienced digital transformation (DX) consultants deliver individually packaged engagements for your business no matter where you are on the digital maturity continuum. We offer complete life-cycle services from initial discovery, strategy and assessments through solutions design, integration and implementation. Determine existing and new technology needs to meet CX demands by implementing use cases and proofs of concept. Analyze market conditions, churn and customer interactions to gauge how they'll interact with your brand channels when new digital experiences are implemented. Already know what you're looking for? This Frost & Sullivan report helps demonstrate how to bring a competitive edge to your contact center with the advanced data, tools and systems that your employees need to best perform their roles–regardless of location. Customer experience design experts (CXDs) help you visualize your customer journey and establish customer listening, governance and measurement practices that form the foundation of a customer-centric culture, helping create long-term value for your customers and for your business. An exceptional contact center experience helps companies deliver long-term customer loyalty and thrive in a competitive marketplace. Robust CX is a series of intuitive interactions that happen across multiple digital channels. Each positive experience helps cement customer loyalty. Providing a superior customer experience is no longer optional—it's essential. Contact Center & Customer Experience (CX) Solutions

Let customer experience define your brand. Customer engagement and customer experience (CX) can boost satisfaction, retention, renewals and wallet share. That's why contact centers integrate all customer touch points and innovations like speech recognition, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and data analytics to personalize service and create a seamless connection. To keep customer service efficient, effective and innovative, you need the flexibility of the cloud. Verizon cloud contact center solutions provide quick and reliable network connections that can help you scale quickly while controlling costs. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart.. Connect with your customers with empathy and deliver amazing experiences. To personalize experiences and proactively guide callers to the best channel on first contact, you need technologies that can dynamically integrate information from different sources—and a network that can support those technologies. Access all the usage-based features and tools you need to make near real-time changes quickly and efficiently. Deliver the intelligent routing and call treatment required by today's contact centers. AI and next-generation customer engagement technologies can play a key role in improving CX, fostering brand loyalty, and saving you time and effort. Use these tools to help you provide personalized, instant and consistent interactions. Take advantage of a conversational, digital self-assistant for your customers to connect with 24/7/365. Deliver up-to-date, accurate answers and guidance with an AI-driven knowledge base. Shifts in technology require contact center strategies that meet customer expectations and move at the speed of change. Verizon offers end-to-end CX consulting services to help you create better experiences, drive results and mitigate security risks. Proactively monitor and manage your contact center infrastructure. Achieve your desired business outcomes with help creating personas, customer journeys and use cases. Protect your customer information, intellectual property and reputation throughout all your voice communications. Screen and block incoming calls, so you only get the calls you want. Voice Cypher is a simple, hardware-free solution that protects your employees' wireless voice and messaging communications through a single encryption app. Already know what you're looking for?,In this report, we explore how companies are using emerging technologies to improve customer loyalty as well as the challenges faced in ensuring impact. This Frost & Sullivan report helps demonstrate how to bring a competitive edge to your contact center with the advanced data, tools and systems that your employees need to best perform their roles–regardless of location. See new research from Longitude about striking the right balance between human interaction and AI for customer experiences. By deploying virtual hold technology or a queue management system, businesses can keep customers happy—and keep their business. With customer expectations higher than ever, companies must be ready to predict customer needs and fulfill them from virtually anywhere. Research conducted by Longitude on behalf of Verizon, finds that consumer trust in brands' data-sharing practices is tenuous and that this distrust extends to new technologies. Six thousand consumers in 15 countries were surveyed about their digital interactions with brands, including how they feel about sharing their data. Manage your Verizon services, streamline processes and control critical business functions from your desktop, tablet or smartphone. Listen to our hosts from Verizon and Frost & Sullivan examine recent advances in workforce engagement solutions, consider what it takes to successfully lead a hybrid work environment and provide specific ways to improve customer experiences in the new work reality. We've been providing critical infrastructure and solutions to tie businesses to their customers for more than 25 years. Our contact center operations support more than 100 million retail consumers, giving us deep insights to deliver game-changing customer experience. Explore how consumers feel about sharing their data to get personalized experiences in return. Cloud-based solutions help this toymaker meet a 300% increase in holiday demand. Virtual Contact Center helped this company keep up with a 200% boost in business,Explore research from Verizon and Longitude on the ways transparency helps nurture customer trust.
Customer Service and Experience Continuity

Support customers,The resiliency of your customer support is important. Your brand is defined by how you service your customers and community during unplanned events. Verizon Business Continuity solutions help you to provide exceptional support and care with dynamic features that can scale to mitigate,Stay connected with customers,As your business needs change and unforeseen challenges arise, Verizon can help you continually provide the exceptional support your customers depend on. From contact center solutions to customer self-service solutions, we can help you remain connected so you,Amplify your online presence. With unpredictable circumstances, it's critical to keep your customers in the know. Yahoo Localworks makes it easy to manage and update your hours of operation, promotions and special services you offer, like curbside pickup or delivery and publish the information to 70+ local directories. Empower contact center operations,Locally and around the world, our scalable contact center solutions can augment your business's ability to handle increased call volume during times of,Your business needs to equip its agents with the tech-forward tools to streamline their interactions with your customers. IPCC Network Manager allows you to make quick changes to calling plans in near real-time and provides up to the minute traffic management reporting so you can have your finger on the pulse of operations. As operational and consumer demand reshapes how businesses interact, Virtual Contact Center is a reliable and scalable solution that allows your agents to work from virtually anywhere, with the contact center capabilities they need. Activate customer self-service,With our automated solutions, you can deploy self-service capabilities that help you to more quickly scale operations during critical times, increase,Automated secure voice authentication can enhance Interactive Voice Response (IVR) self-service options and free up valuable contact center agent times for other customer support tasks. With increased call volume, automation is paramount to the continuity of your operations. With IVR, enable self-service so you can better serve,During uncertain times, call volumes may unexpectedly spike. This can lead to lengthy hold times for customers when trying to reach an agent–and being on hold is frustrating. That's why Voice Call Back allows callers to hold their place in line and receive a call back as agents become available-helping improve customer satisfaction and freeing up network resources. Public Sector,Federal GovernmentWhether responding to the current public health crisis or helping individuals and small businesses weather financial challenges, federal agencies are focused on being able to help citizens return their families and communities to normalcy. Our scalable, cloud-based public outreach solutions tools like VCC, IP Toll Free and IP Interactive Voice Response (IP IVR), can help you maintain operational continuity while augmenting your ability to handle increased call volume during times of change. Public SafetyIn situations communication is key for public health and safety, tools like VCC, IP Toll Free and IP Interactive Voice Response (IP IVR) can provide a remote, comprehensive and effective means of messaging and real time information access for employees and the general public. State & Local GovernmentContinuity of services and dissemination of information to your state and local communities is especially important during times of crisis, like now. From contact center solutions to customer self-service solutions, we can help employees continue working. EducationEmpower your faculty and staff to support parents and students with solutions like IP Toll Free, which allows them to reach you at no cost to them, and IP Interactive Voice Response (IP IVR), can augment your ability to handle increased call volume during times of change. When working onsite isn't feasible but students still need access to resources, these solutions can help create the virtual connection between parents and students and their school. Resources,Read our thoughts and strategies to support your business operations as the situation evolves. Read FAQs and information to keep your business connected. Here are five strategies to consider when determining your approach to business continuity. Our Mobile Security Index provides a detailed look at mobile threats and what you can do to improve your security. Discover new ways to optimize the customer experience. Vista Recreation Improves Customer Experience in Remote Areas Business

Vista Recreation provides guest services that depend on business internet, whether it's a remote mountain setting, a desert or a heavily forested area.
How HappyOrNot's IoT Solutions Boost Customer Satisfaction Business

Learn how HappyOrNot leveraged Verizon's Cat-M1 IoT solutions to deploy its innovative customer feedback service in the U.S.
Oak View Group Deliver Unmatched Fan Experiences Business

Oak View Group partnered with Verizon to build/rebuild several world-class arenas, including the Climate Pledge Arena, UBS Arena, Moody Center Arena and Coachella Valley Arena.
Verizon Business, Deloitte bring 5G to retail, transforming customer experiences

Verizon’s 5G and mobile edge compute, coupled with Deloitte’s retail industry and solution engineering experience
Verizon Business launches IoT Managed Services so customers can focus on growth

Verizon Business, launched IoT Managed Services
Verizon Business, Granite partner to bring next-gen wireless service to customers

Verizon Business and Granite Telecommunications, LLC today announce a new arrangement to provide the benefits of Granite’s industry-leading, patented EPIK solution on Verizon’s 4G LTE network.
