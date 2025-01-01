customer experience services

Customer Service and Experience Continuity

Support customers,The resiliency of your customer support is important. Your brand is defined by how you service your customers and community during unplanned events. Verizon Business Continuity solutions help you to provide exceptional support and care with dynamic features that can scale to mitigate,Stay connected with customers,As your business needs change and unforeseen challenges arise, Verizon can help you continually provide the exceptional support your customers depend on. From contact center solutions to customer self-service solutions, we can help you remain connected so you,Amplify your online presence. With unpredictable circumstances, it's critical to keep your customers in the know. Yahoo Localworks makes it easy to manage and update your hours of operation, promotions and special services you offer, like curbside pickup or delivery and publish the information to 70+ local directories. Empower contact center operations,Locally and around the world, our scalable contact center solutions can augment your business's ability to handle increased call volume during times of,Your business needs to equip its agents with the tech-forward tools to streamline their interactions with your customers. IPCC Network Manager allows you to make quick changes to calling plans in near real-time and provides up to the minute traffic management reporting so you can have your finger on the pulse of operations. As operational and consumer demand reshapes how businesses interact, Virtual Contact Center is a reliable and scalable solution that allows your agents to work from virtually anywhere, with the contact center capabilities they need. Activate customer self-service,With our automated solutions, you can deploy self-service capabilities that help you to more quickly scale operations during critical times, increase,Automated secure voice authentication can enhance Interactive Voice Response (IVR) self-service options and free up valuable contact center agent times for other customer support tasks. With increased call volume, automation is paramount to the continuity of your operations. With IVR, enable self-service so you can better serve,During uncertain times, call volumes may unexpectedly spike. This can lead to lengthy hold times for customers when trying to reach an agent–and being on hold is frustrating. That's why Voice Call Back allows callers to hold their place in line and receive a call back as agents become available-helping improve customer satisfaction and freeing up network resources. Public Sector,Federal GovernmentWhether responding to the current public health crisis or helping individuals and small businesses weather financial challenges, federal agencies are focused on being able to help citizens return their families and communities to normalcy. Our scalable, cloud-based public outreach solutions tools like VCC, IP Toll Free and IP Interactive Voice Response (IP IVR), can help you maintain operational continuity while augmenting your ability to handle increased call volume during times of change. Public SafetyIn situations communication is key for public health and safety, tools like VCC, IP Toll Free and IP Interactive Voice Response (IP IVR) can provide a remote, comprehensive and effective means of messaging and real time information access for employees and the general public. State & Local GovernmentContinuity of services and dissemination of information to your state and local communities is especially important during times of crisis, like now. From contact center solutions to customer self-service solutions, we can help employees continue working. EducationEmpower your faculty and staff to support parents and students with solutions like IP Toll Free, which allows them to reach you at no cost to them, and IP Interactive Voice Response (IP IVR), can augment your ability to handle increased call volume during times of change. When working onsite isn't feasible but students still need access to resources, these solutions can help create the virtual connection between parents and students and their school. Resources,Read our thoughts and strategies to support your business operations as the situation evolves. Read FAQs and information to keep your business connected. Here are five strategies to consider when determining your approach to business continuity. Our Mobile Security Index provides a detailed look at mobile threats and what you can do to improve your security. Discover new ways to optimize the customer experience. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed