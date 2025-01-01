cyber security for business

Links related to "cyber security for business"

Business Internet Security

Get immediate, powerful cybersecurity protection for your company. No installation or IT support required. Our wireless network-based security solution helps protect your company against downloading malicious code or visiting malicious websites. Verizon Business Internet Security is network-based security offered as part of Fixed Wireless Access and available in two options starting at $10 per month: ,Offers comprehensive security features such as malicious website blocking, ransomware protection, phishing prevention and anti-malware. It also comes with the Verizon Business Internet Portal to manage fixed-wireless connections and create security reports. ,Includes all the features of Plus and adds content filtering and the ability to block or allow listing of specific URLs. You can also configure security policies through the Verizon Business Internet Portal. Our solution runs within the Verizon network, so there's no need to install special software on routers or devices. It aligns with Verizon Business Internet Plans and is available as an add-on with qualified 5G or 4G LTE plans. Our comprehensive, proven business security solutions and services cover everything from threat identification and dedication to response and recovery. Plus we can help develop security programs tailored to your needs. Verizon Business Internet Security is activated immediately. No additional installation needed. Manage your fixed wireless connections directly from the Verizon Business Internet Portal, no matter which security solution you choose. Verizon Business Internet Security bolsters reliable connectivity with strong security features that help protect your business from malicious threats. Take proactive steps to protect your organization by blocking users from visiting malicious websites. Help avoid phishing threats by preventing users from downloading infected files or apps. Defend against ransomware attacks by stopping users from clicking on suspicious links, ads or sites. Recognized as a leader in security,Service on a network built for security,years of security experience,technical support when you need it,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. Boost your network with our suite of internet services, so you can spend more time growing and sustaining your business. Reliable, affordable internet solutions available virtually everywhere you do business. Create a scalable and customizable security operations solution that leverages our extensive experience and your previous investments. Verizon Business Internet Security helps keep your business safe against malware and online threats. Verizon Business Internet Security combines malicious website blocking, ransomware protection, anti-malware technology, phishing prevention, content filtering and the ability to block or allow specific URLs. Combining Verizon Business Internet with the protection of Verizon Business Internet Security solutions gives your business the mix of reliability, value, service and security it needs. Simply sign up through your My Business account or reach out to your Verizon representative. Requires qualified Wireless business internet service. This Verizon Business Internet Security Plus and Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred Service Attachment ("VBIS Service Attachment") to the Agreement between Customer and Verizon Wireless sets forth the terms and conditions for Verizon Business Internet Security Plus Service ("Plus Service") and Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred Service ("Preferred Service") (each, "Service") (described below) to be provided by Verizon Wireless to Customer hereunder. By using the Service, you agree to these terms and conditions. Customer and Verizon Wireless agree that: (i) the terms and conditions of this VBIS Service Attachment supplement the Agreement and except to the extent expressly provided otherwise in this VBIS Service Attachment, all of the terms and definitions of the Agreement are applicable to Customer's use of the Service, (ii) the Parties do not intend to modify the terms and conditions of the Agreement except as applicable to the Service hereunder, (iii) any capitalized but undefined terms used in this VBIS Service Attachment shall have the meanings given such terms in the Agreement, and (iv) in the event of any inconsistent or contradictory terms between the Agreement and this VBIS Service Attachment, the terms of this VBIS Service Attachment shall control with respect to the Service. The Service(s) are network-based, zero-touch services that provide customers with real-time anti-malware protection for web traffic to protect their users and devices from malicious activity when accessing the internet. The anti-malware protection includes, but is not limited to, anti-phishing, anti-ransomware, and anti-spyware. In addition, the Preferred Service also gives customers the ability to prevent their users from viewing other web content that may be objectionable, illegal, or otherwise deemed inappropriate for user access. Customer shall pay Verizon Wireless all applicable charges as set out in Exhibit A attached hereto. Each Service is available with an eligible business internet plan. At this time, Plus and Preferred Services are not compatible with lines using a static IP address. By processing an order for the Plus Service or Preferred Service, static IP will be removed from the line. Customer can select either the Plus Service or the Preferred Service, but not both, on an account. Customer agrees to indemnify, defend and hold harmless Verizon Wireless and its employees, officers, directors, agents, suppliers, vendors, parents and affiliates from and against any claims, causes of action, losses, liabilities, damages, penalties, fines, costs or expenses (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys' fees and allocable cost of in-house counsel) resulting from or arising out of or relating to (a) Customer's unauthorized use of a Service, or (b) Customer's non-compliance with laws. EXCEPT TO THE EXTENT EXPLICITLY STATED OTHERWISE IN THIS VBIS SERVICE ATTACHMENT, EACH SERVICE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND VERIZON WIRELESS MAKES NO WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND WITH RESPECT TO USEFULNESS, FUNCTIONALITY, OPERABILITY, TIMELINESS AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. VERIZON WIRELESS HEREBY DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL OTHER WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION ANY WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, IN NO EVENT SHALL VERIZON WIRELESS OR ITS SUPPLIER AND/OR LICENSOR BE LIABLE UNDER THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR ANY SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, DAMAGES FOR LOSS OF BUSINESS PROFITS, BUSINESS INTERRUPTION, LOSS OF BUSINESS INFORMATION, OR ANY OTHER PECUNIARY LOSS ARISING OUT OF THE USE OF OR INABILITY TO USE A SERVICE, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. Verizon Business Internet Security Plus (SFO90273),$10,Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred (SFO90274),Notes: Monthly pricing is recurring, per connection and requires one license per connection. There are no upfront costs. Pricing is on a month-to-month basis and the Service(s) may be canceled at any time. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

Business Cybersecurity Tips & Resources

Stay informed about cyberthreats and protect your customers' information. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Learn best practices for simplifying and securing your payment data with new insights from our experienced PCI assessment experts—we'll help you take charge of your compliance program performance. Learn from our cybersecurity webinars to help keep your business secure, stay informed about cyberthreats and protect your customers' information. Register for our webinar series, as our experts discuss the latest cyber threats and how organizations can evaluate their cybersecurity preparedness. The DBIR authors discuss real-world cybercrime and how cyber attacks affect organizations of all sizes across the globe. Learn from our cybersecurity experts as they break down recent cyber threats and discuss how you can help protect your organization. Hear advice from our expert panel on what you can do to help protect your Public Sector organization and the constituents you serve. Three episodes. Gain insights from Verizon experts as they discuss the latest security trends and technologies. Learn how you can use them to protect against cyber incidents. Verizon CISO Nasrin Rezai, Verizon Senior Director of Security Sales Jennifer Varner, and ABI Research Director Michela Menting explore the increasing dangers around Social Engineering. The Securities and Exchange Commission has adopted new rules requiring public companies to disclose material cybersecurity incidents at lightning speed. Here's what you need to know and how to build the right processes and strategies to respond to the changes. In this four-part webinar series, experts from Verizon and security partners discuss the state of cyber security in this engaging format. During this webinar, the experts at Verizon and Check Point will discuss how organizations can effectively secure their email and collaboration applications. Explore our library of on-demand webinars, including cybersecurity highlights from the Mobile Security Index, Data Breach Investigations Report and more. Verizon is recognized as a leader in the latest Omdia Universe Global IT Security Services Universe Report. Market Leaders offer the most comprehensive, well-integrated, end-to-end cybersecurity solutions available globally. Leaders also have above-average customer experience scores. As attacks continue to grow in number and evolve in complexity, it is critical to constantly evaluate your approach to detection and response. Hybrid work environments make ensuring secure connectivity for employees more critical than ever. An increasingly mobile workforce expands your attack surface. Find out what that means for your enterprise and endpoint security. When it comes to evaluating your cyber-risk readiness, having an outside perspective can help. Frost & Sullivan explores the costs, benefits and security implications of using corporate-liable devices to help you protect your organization. Deception tools can proactively trap threats to boost your detection and response. Find out how recent advances may be unlocking deception's potential. Learn about the essential components of a managed detection and response (MDR) service, as well as the criteria you should be looking for in a service partner. Browse the latest insights from our experts. View upcoming virtual events. Get expert guidance and thought leadership on a range of business technology topics.. Explore more Verizon solutions for your business. Network performance is fundamental to enterprise operations today. Leverage the latest network technology to help you stay agile. As your customers become more digital, you need technologies that can help you deliver more personalized and intelligent experiences. The way we work has changed for good. How can you make the most of new opportunities with a hybrid workforce?,Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

A Guide to Executive Cyber Security Protection Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! A guide to executive cyber security protection,Author: Phil Muncaster,by global CEOs according to a 2021 KPMG survey. Yet many executives may not realize just how close to home this threat is as awareness of the risks of cyber attacks may not translate into increased resources or cyber hygiene. Executive cyber security protection needs to balance the unique risk profile and elite working practices of the C-suite, particularly around . Cyber security for executives should be specifically tailored to help protect them, with aims to create a more engaged and cyber-aware C-suite. Security breaches and the impact to the organization,According to the , 82% of breaches involved the human element, including social attacks, errors and misuse. The ultimate goal of security programs is to reduce business risk, minimize financial and reputational damage, and enhance competitive advantage. What C-level executive wouldn't want those things?,However, half (49%) of C-level executives reported that they've over the past year. Another study claims that 38% of business decision-makers . This attitude may partly explain why so many executives themselves represent a growing risk to the organization. Why are executives targeted?What are the top threats executives face?,C-suite executives are therefore very much in the crosshairs of threat actors, making executive cyber security protection essential. Major threats include:,Business email compromise (BEC),Also known as whaling or CEO fraud, these fraud schemes target the C-suite. Hackers typically hijack an executive's email account through a phishing attack and then send an email to a member of the finance team requesting an urgent wire transfer of funds. There are various versions of these attacks, but they all rely on social engineering and leveraging the executive's authority to persuade the recipient to act without thinking. in 2021. Phishing,According to the , about two-thirds or 66% of breaches involved phishing, stolen credentials and/or ransomware. More traditional phishing emails are also a threat, particularly as executives work in a fast-paced, decision driven environment, which can lead to overlooking spelling errors, unusual sender domains and other telltale signs of impersonation fraud. In fact, personal assistants may actually be the ones who check inboxes and reply to emails. Unsurprisingly, C-suite executives' credentials are highly sought after, potentially unlocking the door to sensitive legal, financial and other corporate information. This information could be held to ransom, sold to competitors or even used to commit securities fraud. claims senior executives' and board members' . Deepfake fraud,Convincing artificial intelligence-powered fakes imitating audio or video could also be used to trick time-poor executives into making bad decisions. One case saw a to scammers after they impersonated his boss's voice over the phone. Exploitation of vulnerable devices/software/networks,High stress levels, little downtime and/or a general apathy to best practices when it comes to cyber security for executives may also mean that executives don't keep their personal technology systems patched and secure. This could leave them exposed to vulnerability exploitation through phishing or other vectors. Last year, ransomware group to steal sensitive data. Alternatively, hackers could target family members. Third-party cyber security risk?,It's not always the executives themselves that are to blame. Security vendor BlackCloak identifies a potentially unmanaged , who can become unwitting allies to cyber criminals. It brands data broker websites akin to Walmart for hackers, posing challenges to executive cyber security protection. The reveals that:,While the threat is certainly greatest from the cyber crime community, intrusions from state-backed actors can't be ruled out, especially if targeted companies are deemed strategically important to governments. The threat from nation states has arguably increased since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is . Why do you need executive cyber security protection?,Targeting a C-suite leader may get hackers where they need to go faster, but ultimately the impact will be similar to any serious security breach and should reinforce the need for enhanced cyber security for executives. According to Dark Reading, "the , based on a survey of executives and security professionals at 550 companies, says the average cost of a data breach continued to rise in 2022, reaching an average of $4.4 million globally (up 13% since 2020) and $9.4 million in the United States.",Some or all of the following may apply following a security breach:,Many C-suite executives have stepped down or were fired following serious incidents. And it's not always only the cyber security executive in charge who goes. For example, in 2017, Equifax's after a data breach that exposed the Social Security numbers of approximately 143 million people. A few months later the . And it's not only breaches that precipitate job losses. The CEO of Austrian aerospace manufacturer FACC was that occurred on his watch. What should cyber security for executives look like?,Organizations can enhance their executive cyber security protection on several fronts by:," believes that BAS gives enterprises a robust set of features and functionality that not only help validate the effectiveness of the security controls put in place but also enable a more proactive approach to cyber defense by utilizing automation. This has become a common theme in security services, where the goal of becoming cyber resilient is predicated on the ability to continuously monitor the environment for threats in a proactive way and accelerate the time to remediate issues in order to minimize the impact to the business. Subsequently, we believe that BAS will become an important component of an enterprise's cyber defense strategy.",Executive cyber security protection is only one part of the , but an important one. By creating a culture that arms the C-suite with an understanding of the latest security risks and proactive measures, you can enhance cyber security for executives and help to drive a more coherent long-term security strategy. Because after all, cyber risk is business risk. Verizon can help you understand how your organization stacks up against threats. . IDC, April, 2021. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Questions related to "cyber security for business"

Press related to "cyber security for business"

2022 Verizon Business Payment Security Report: Preparing to navigate PCI DSS v4.0

The 2022 PSR includes a step-by-step, logical systems approach to managing complex security problems in advance of the PCI DSS v4.0 2024 deadline.
Learn more

Fujifilm Group deploys Verizon Business Group’s Advanced Security Operations Center

Verizon Business is supporting Japan’s FUJIFILM Holdings and its subsidiaries strengthen its global cybersecurity monitoring and cyber intelligence capabilities.
Learn more

Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Learn more

Case Studies related to "cyber security for business"

Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Read Now

Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Read Now

CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Read Now

Related Devices

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(4371)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $23.05/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
View details
Connected Devices

Arlo Go 2 LTE Security Camera

Starts at $5.55/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(88)
View details

Videos related to "cyber security for business"

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)