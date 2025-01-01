cyber security offerings

Public Sector Cyber Security Threats on the Rise According to Verizon’s 2023 DBIR Business

Author: Phil Muncaster,The is Verizon's annual breach activity assessment, detailing breach event statistics in conjunction with 80+ industry leading cyber security partners. The highlights the need for government agencies to leverage more robust services to help increase security protection and better manage assets. As the Government Accountability Office (GAO) reports, . Both Federal and State and Local government agencies are especially through third party software and internet-enabled devices. Public sector cyber security can be greatly enhanced through partnering with cyber security leaders that can deliver managed and professional security services, as well as private and secure network connections. The reveals that 20% of incidents and 11% of breaches analyzed this year were linked to the Public Administration sector, the . In contrast, in the , the public sector recorded the second-highest number of incidents at 12% and came in third for total number of breaches at 10%. The public sector is . So, the key questions of government cyber security are: What, according to industry experts, is driving these trends? And how can your organization take measures to protect itself from public sector cyber security threats?,What are the main government cyber security threat trends?,As always, there are plenty of insights to consider from the latest DBIR, which is based on an analysis of . Most notable are the following:83% of breaches involved external actors, and the primary motivation for attacks continues to be overwhelmingly financially driven, at 95% of breaches. Financial incentives may also be a factor here as over two-thirds (68%) of government breaches are , according to the DBIR. The government is the major target for Espionage attacks—while across all industries just 3% of threat actors were motivated by espionage, yet in the public sector cyber security space it's . This is also up significantly from , indicating that cyber espionage may be becoming a more acute threat. As the DBIR notes, was expected to be a factor in increased State-sponsored attacks, including Espionage. carried out network penetration and espionage against 128 organizations in 42 countries allied with Ukraine, prioritizing government entities among NATO members. The U.S. was their number one target, alongside Baltic nations and Poland. The DBIR also reveals a concerning uptick in breaches resulting not from external actors only, but rather by collusion involving . The latter refers to third-party actors (typically external actors) working with government partners or employees to achieve their strategic goals. It's particularly worrying considering the share of , while multiple actor threats stood at zero over the past two years of the DBIR. Although misuse (internal malicious activity) peaked as an in 2019, public sector cyber security teams must be alert to the possibility of disaffected colleagues colluding with threat actors. The key is to catch such plans early on. The refers to complex attacks that leverage malware and/or hacking to achieve their objectives, including deploying ransomware, according to the 2023 DBIR. Such attacks are a pronounced threat to public sector cyber security, in fact, system Intrusion was present in . Malware and ransomware, which can exist in systems for several months or longer before being identified, and should continue to be . Alongside deliberately malicious insiders, there remains a heightened risk from those who succumb due to poor security training or negligence. Of the 3,270 :,Solutions to help improve cyber security,Seek out a solutions provider with a range of service offerings that can empower your government cyber security team to mitigate the threats listed above, and many others. provides change management, incident management and health monitoring on specific cloud security service instances. A service instance for SASE Management is the unique cloud security tenant that is managed by Verizon. Integrated support will be provided across the customer's cloud security instances and Verizon-managed Software Defined WAN (SD WAN) which are connected to their cloud security instances. helps provide secure, private multi-cloud connectivity through software-defined circuits. With a secure cloud fabric, government agencies can create a non-bifurcated infrastructure that allows for a secure, private connection between their different cloud environments, regardless of whether they are hosted on public or private clouds. This means that data can be transferred between different cloud environments without having to go through the public internet which is vulnerable to bad actors. This also supports private government agency-to-government agency communication. solutions can help protect your organization against bad actors. With the increase in remote work and remote access, government agencies need a variety of customizable and scalable solutions to help secure endpoints. can help you safeguard servers and endpoints, such as laptops, desktops and mobile devices, from today's growing and ever-changing threats. Cyber Risk Programs is a customizable, continuous, objective, risk assessment and management program designed to help measure the effectiveness of cyber risk controls. It helps identify risks that potentially threaten the organization, assets and brand reputation. Verizon's solutions can be customizable cyber security event-monitoring solutions, designed for agencies looking to help enhance their SIEM and related security investments with a monitoring and analytics ecosystem customized to their specifications and requirements. These SOC-based solutions provide a hybrid operating model leveraging a dedicated team of highly skilled security analysts working in a dedicated environment. These analysts monitor and analyze security events for the customer, providing alerts based on an agreed service level through an appropriate interface, agreed with the client. Verizon's Security Operations Center (SOC) managed services are offered in two varieties:,Threat intelligence, automation, and better endpoint security for mobile devices can be enhanced through partnering with cyber security leaders that can deliver managed and professional security services, as well as private and secure network connections. Help identify security risks and threats before they can potentially seriously harm your organization with a public sector,To find out more about the threat landscape in the public sector space, whether you're managing federal, state or local government cyber security, check out the . Verizon, 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report,Verizon, 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report: Public Sector Snapshot How Simplifying Security Solutions Can Optimize Cyber Risk Management Business

How simplifying security solutions can help optimize cyber risk management,Author: Phil Muncaster,Since the cyber security sector first emerged, network defenders have been locked in a perpetual arms race with their adversaries. This translates into a continuous quest for more security solutions. But more doesn't necessarily mean better. In fact, it can mean more suppliers, more connections, more security solutions to manage and potentially more gaps for threats to hide in. According to PwC, . If left unchecked, this could have disastrous consequences for your organization. The focus should instead be on simplifying security solutions through cloud platforms, vendor consolidation and managed services. Why IT environments are becoming more complex,Aside from a new breed of cloud-native startups, most organizations are built on IT foundations that may be decades old. Layer upon layer of new solutions, systems and services have been added to this legacy technology. The past two years in particular saw an explosion in digital investment, including:,All of these factors have combined to continually expand the corporate cyber attack surface over recent years. One recent estimate claims the average security team is today, including cloud workloads, devices, network assets, applications and data assets. At the same time, threat actors continue probing, hoping to find new ways to compromise these networks and assets. Nation state and cyber crime , driving up cyber risk for organizations and democratizing sophisticated attack tools and techniques to a much larger set of actors. Ransomware affiliate groups, for example, regularly use multistage advanced persistent threat attacks. They might circumvent perimeter security with breached or brute-forced passwords and then move laterally without setting off alarms by using legitimate tools like Cobalt Strike. Automation is heavily used in tactics like , scanning for exposed cloud systems and even mapping attack pathways. Why simplification matters,Too often, unengaged board leaders react to these challenges by investing in additional point solutions. This creates a surfeit of siloed security solutions that are often left under-used. It means more user interfaces for security teams to manage and maintain, and more coverage gaps that threat actors can exploit. The administrative overhead is particularly acute in the context of , which number over 2.7 million professionals globally. This tool bloat can overwhelm security operations (SecOps) analysts tasked with critical threat detection and response. Organizations run an average of , with that number rising to almost 46 for companies with over 10,000 employees. Yet threat responders often have no way to prioritize the alerts pumped out by such tools, drowning them in noise. One study found that 51% of by the volume of alerts they have to manage. The benefits of simplifying security solutions,Security solution simplification matters. By reducing the number of vendors and products your teams have to manage, the organization can benefit from:,How to simplify security,There's no single, definitive path to more streamlined security, but a good rule of thumb is to look for platform-based approaches, cloud-deployed solutions and comprehensive cyber risk monitoring offerings. These could include:,No one can overstate the importance of cyber security. But by reducing complexity can your organization optimize its existing resources and drive truly effective and continuous risk management. Learn more about how Verizon can . GartnerPress Release, April 19, 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. IDC, Worldwide Semiannual Internet of Things Spending Guide, June, 2021. Cyber Risk Management Services

Build an evidence-based cyber risk management program and improve your threat defense with our range of risk-management products and services from assessment to monitoring and compliance to threat intelligence. Attacks can come from all directions, carrying with them the potential for significant financial and operational harm. With more than 25 years of security experience and the ability to monitor over 60 billion security events each year, Verizon has the knowledge and expertise to help you identify your security gaps, prioritize risk-mitigating initiatives and improve your risk posture. Being a good security partner goes beyond solutions and services. It's also about providing objective, evidence-based guidance and recommendations that serve your business. Check out how our products and expertise can help protect you. Fight cyber threats more effectively and efficiently with a robust risk management and monitoring program. Effectively measure variances in your security and risk posture. Identify content on the deep/dark web that could damage your enterprise. Verizon's governance, risk and compliance (GRC) services provide objective assessments of how well you're positioned to respond to today's threats, safeguard your customers and defend your brand. Offerings include cybersecurity assessment, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) assessment, penetration testing, security program assessment and more. Benchmark your security policies and program against industry frameworks and best practices. Leverage tools, resources and knowledge from in-country security consultants. Effective threat intelligence starts with solutions that can analyze data from a wide range of reliable sources, constantly searching the surface, the deep web and the dark web to identify the changing risks most relevant to your organization and industry. Take advantage of a service that turns data from multiple intelligence sources and dark web hunters into actionable insights. Get threat intelligence on a weekly basis backed by a team of counter-intelligence experts. Dark web threats. Cybercriminal patterns. Effective defense strategies. Dive into the latest Intelligence Briefing and help your business stay a step ahead. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn best practices for simplifying and securing your payment data with new insights from our experienced PCI assessment experts—we'll help you take charge of your compliance program performance. Let us help you stay informed of cybersecurity trends. Learn about the nature of this major remote code execution vulnerability, possible mitigation steps, and recommendations from Verizon's Threat Research Advisory Center. What can you do to mitigate the risk your employees unknowingly create? This article explores your options. The pandemic has changed the way we view and conduct business—and the cyber risks that businesses and people are exposed to on a regular basis. This special report addresses these massive changes. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?
