cybersecurity products and services

With 20+ years of experience and a network with security built in, Verizon can help protect your data and school campus. Worldwide, 56% of K-12 schools and 64% of colleges fell victim to ransomware attacks in 2022.¹ Learn how you can help mitigate risk. Ransomware cost our education system $4 billion in 2022—just for downtime. Find out what's making schools a top target, and get best practices for protecting your data. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Cut down wait times and verify guest identities with this opt-in SaaS solution for venue and facility entrances. Our solutions, backed by our secure network, can help protect your data and people against cyber threats. Help mitigate mobile risk across locations by streamlining how you manage mobility and protect data using a single management portal. Help protect your organization's resources and reduce your cyber risk by migrating to a single cloud-based platform. Get an objective review of your institution's controls and practices, and implement assessment activities based on expert analysis. Let our team of highly trained security experts help you plan your defense against possible attacks using accessible threat intelligence. Get in-depth guidance and implementation support to help align your network and solutions with your objectives. Give your people and devices seamless, secure access to company sites and data anywhere our wireless network is available, and while roaming internationally. Use this highly scalable, cloud-based DDoS protection platform to detect and help mitigate large attack volumes. Fight cyber threats more effectively and efficiently with a 360-degree view of your security posture. Upgrade your technology to help prioritize safety throughout your campus. Receive special voice priority when reliable communications are essential. Available by request through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Get voice and data priority when your institution needs it most. Help keep communications connected during emergencies. Available at no additional cost. Get a reliable way to talk, text and stream live video with the push of a button, from nearly anywhere in the U.S. Communicate quickly, and with more people, at the push of a button. Help save energy and improve campus safety with lighting technology. Help protect people and assets with Intelligent Video solutions. Higher education institutions are using technology to help mitigate risk while maintaining open campuses for students. As the use of technology has expanded across K-12 schools, so have cybersecurity threats and crimes. Explore how Verizon can help. Keep your students, faculty, administrators and campuses safe from cyberattacks—even with tight budgets and limited staff. Learn about zero trust, a strategic approach that helps schools prevent successful data breaches. Explore how blended security can help keep the academic community safe while on campus and online. Learn why addressing every aspect of security can be a significant challenge, but also a critical one. Provide secure internet access for remote workers and enforce compliance across your entire institution. Understand why the lack of cybersecurity training for teachers can potentially put students' personal information at risk. ¹ . ² Solution is available to U.S. state and local government customers and educational institutions using public funding only in the following states when purchasing on a standalone agreement on commercial terms: Arkansas, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Tennessee, Washington and Wyoming. Solution is available to privately funded educational institutions and supporting organizations (e.g. athletic boosters groups) on commercial terms in all 50 states.
Cyber Risk Management Services

Build an evidence-based cyber risk management program and improve your threat defense with our range of risk-management products and services from assessment to monitoring and compliance to threat intelligence. Attacks can come from all directions, carrying with them the potential for significant financial and operational harm. With more than 25 years of security experience and the ability to monitor over 60 billion security events each year, Verizon has the knowledge and expertise to help you identify your security gaps, prioritize risk-mitigating initiatives and improve your risk posture. Being a good security partner goes beyond solutions and services. It's also about providing objective, evidence-based guidance and recommendations that serve your business. Check out how our products and expertise can help protect you. Fight cyber threats more effectively and efficiently with a robust risk management and monitoring program. Effectively measure variances in your security and risk posture. Identify content on the deep/dark web that could damage your enterprise. Verizon's governance, risk and compliance (GRC) services provide objective assessments of how well you're positioned to respond to today's threats, safeguard your customers and defend your brand. Offerings include cybersecurity assessment, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) assessment, penetration testing, security program assessment and more. Benchmark your security policies and program against industry frameworks and best practices. Leverage tools, resources and knowledge from in-country security consultants. Effective threat intelligence starts with solutions that can analyze data from a wide range of reliable sources, constantly searching the surface, the deep web and the dark web to identify the changing risks most relevant to your organization and industry. Take advantage of a service that turns data from multiple intelligence sources and dark web hunters into actionable insights. Get threat intelligence on a weekly basis backed by a team of counter-intelligence experts. Dark web threats. Cybercriminal patterns. Effective defense strategies. Dive into the latest Intelligence Briefing and help your business stay a step ahead. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn best practices for simplifying and securing your payment data with new insights from our experienced PCI assessment experts—we'll help you take charge of your compliance program performance. Let us help you stay informed of cybersecurity trends. Learn about the nature of this major remote code execution vulnerability, possible mitigation steps, and recommendations from Verizon's Threat Research Advisory Center. What can you do to mitigate the risk your employees unknowingly create? This article explores your options. The pandemic has changed the way we view and conduct business—and the cyber risks that businesses and people are exposed to on a regular basis. This special report addresses these massive changes.
Cybersecurity in the Age of 5G | Q&A Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Does 5G's expanded network capacity,More spectrum means an increase of devices and end-user units, which expands the threat landscape. For example, 5G should eventually support one million Internet of Things (IoT) devices per square kilometer, an order of magnitude more than what's possible today. Networks are also becoming more important and more integrated into organizations' operations, so any network disruption can have profound effects. Is 5G more secure than previous,5G is like a Zero-Trust architecture, in that the network is presumed to be open with no security from overlaid products and processes. All links are assumed to be exposed. To control for that openness, 5G mandates encryption of all inter- and intra-network traffic and provides for enhanced device and network authentication. There's a great focus on roaming, which has been a security gap in the 4G LTE environment. For example, final device authentication in 5G is always by the home network, not by the visited network, and 5G uses public/private key pairs for authentication. 5G has greatly enhanced roaming protection and security compared with previous generations. , Public Sector 5G and Multiaccess Edge Computing (MEC) Specialist, Verizon Business. Where should agencies focus their,The first step is the move toward Zero Trust, assuming no inherited authentications and challenging all transactions. Remember, you're securing everything: the network as well as, for example, storage and technologies like containerization. Next, adopt an attitude of continuous vigilance, including self-scouting and self-hacking. Engage with security expertise across the ecosystem. But understand that you're never going to arrive at total security. Something new will come up every day. Mainstream 5G,As a security professional, I advise addressing cybersecurity needs today, regardless of where you are with 5G adoption. Adoption will be a moving target. It's unlikely we will ever have total 5G. While 4G was designed to replace 3G, 5G is not designed to replace 4G. That's because 4G LTE is totally appropriate for many applications. Most communications service providers are moving to a standalone network, which is necessary to enable all the features of 5G, including several of the security features discussed here, in 2023. Full adoption, I would say, is no later than 2024. But there will be early adopters, while some applications, agencies and enterprises will run behind that date. It's better to look at it as a process and make sure you're addressing cybersecurity today in a 4G environment so you won't be unnecessarily exposed when you move to 5G. Verizon SOC boosts Fujifilm cybersecurity capabilities

Learn how Verizon Security Operations Centres enables Fujifilm to boost its surveillance &amp; set the foundation for secure digital transformation.
CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes service for edge and multi-cloud deployment

Enterprises can now manage containerized applications across hundreds or thousands of sites through the VNS Application Edge platform.
Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco’s ENCS

Verizon Business Group is expanding its Virtualized Network Services portfolio, adding Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.
Verizon Business expands global managed services with Fortinet Secure SD WAN

Verizon Business enterprise and business market customers can leverage Fortinet Secure SD WAN to take a secure “work from anywhere” approach to their networks.
