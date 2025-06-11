cybersecurity products

Links related to "cybersecurity products"

Education Security Solutions for Campus Safety & Cybersecurity

With 20+ years of experience and a network with security built in, Verizon can help protect your data and school campus. Worldwide, 56% of K-12 schools and 64% of colleges fell victim to ransomware attacks in 2022.¹ Learn how you can help mitigate risk. Ransomware cost our education system $4 billion in 2022—just for downtime. Find out what's making schools a top target, and get best practices for protecting your data. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Cut down wait times and verify guest identities with this opt-in SaaS solution for venue and facility entrances. Our solutions, backed by our secure network, can help protect your data and people against cyber threats. Help mitigate mobile risk across locations by streamlining how you manage mobility and protect data using a single management portal. Help protect your organization's resources and reduce your cyber risk by migrating to a single cloud-based platform. Get an objective review of your institution's controls and practices, and implement assessment activities based on expert analysis. Let our team of highly trained security experts help you plan your defense against possible attacks using accessible threat intelligence. Get in-depth guidance and implementation support to help align your network and solutions with your objectives. Give your people and devices seamless, secure access to company sites and data anywhere our wireless network is available, and while roaming internationally. Use this highly scalable, cloud-based DDoS protection platform to detect and help mitigate large attack volumes. Fight cyber threats more effectively and efficiently with a 360-degree view of your security posture. Upgrade your technology to help prioritize safety throughout your campus. Receive special voice priority when reliable communications are essential. Available by request through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Get voice and data priority when your institution needs it most. Help keep communications connected during emergencies. Available at no additional cost. Get a reliable way to talk, text and stream live video with the push of a button, from nearly anywhere in the U.S. Communicate quickly, and with more people, at the push of a button. Help save energy and improve campus safety with lighting technology. Help protect people and assets with Intelligent Video solutions. Higher education institutions are using technology to help mitigate risk while maintaining open campuses for students. As the use of technology has expanded across K-12 schools, so have cybersecurity threats and crimes. Explore how Verizon can help. Keep your students, faculty, administrators and campuses safe from cyberattacks—even with tight budgets and limited staff. Learn about zero trust, a strategic approach that helps schools prevent successful data breaches. Explore how blended security can help keep the academic community safe while on campus and online. Learn why addressing every aspect of security can be a significant challenge, but also a critical one. Provide secure internet access for remote workers and enforce compliance across your entire institution. Understand why the lack of cybersecurity training for teachers can potentially put students' personal information at risk. ¹ . ² Solution is available to U.S. state and local government customers and educational institutions using public funding only in the following states when purchasing on a standalone agreement on commercial terms: Arkansas, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Tennessee, Washington and Wyoming. Solution is available to privately funded educational institutions and supporting organizations (e.g. athletic boosters groups) on commercial terms in all 50 states. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Get updates,Already have an account?,* Required,The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice,Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our California Privacy Notice .
Learn more

Cybersecurity in the Age of 5G | Q&A Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Does 5G's expanded network capacity,More spectrum means an increase of devices and end-user units, which expands the threat landscape. For example, 5G should eventually support one million Internet of Things (IoT) devices per square kilometer, an order of magnitude more than what's possible today. Networks are also becoming more important and more integrated into organizations' operations, so any network disruption can have profound effects. Is 5G more secure than previous,5G is like a Zero-Trust architecture, in that the network is presumed to be open with no security from overlaid products and processes. All links are assumed to be exposed. To control for that openness, 5G mandates encryption of all inter- and intra-network traffic and provides for enhanced device and network authentication. There's a great focus on roaming, which has been a security gap in the 4G LTE environment. For example, final device authentication in 5G is always by the home network, not by the visited network, and 5G uses public/private key pairs for authentication. 5G has greatly enhanced roaming protection and security compared with previous generations. , Public Sector 5G and Multiaccess Edge Computing (MEC) Specialist, Verizon Business. Where should agencies focus their,The first step is the move toward Zero Trust, assuming no inherited authentications and challenging all transactions. Remember, you're securing everything: the network as well as, for example, storage and technologies like containerization. Next, adopt an attitude of continuous vigilance, including self-scouting and self-hacking. Engage with security expertise across the ecosystem. But understand that you're never going to arrive at total security. Something new will come up every day. Mainstream 5G,As a security professional, I advise addressing cybersecurity needs today, regardless of where you are with 5G adoption. Adoption will be a moving target. It's unlikely we will ever have total 5G. While 4G was designed to replace 3G, 5G is not designed to replace 4G. That's because 4G LTE is totally appropriate for many applications. Most communications service providers are moving to a standalone network, which is necessary to enable all the features of 5G, including several of the security features discussed here, in 2023. Full adoption, I would say, is no later than 2024. But there will be early adopters, while some applications, agencies and enterprises will run behind that date. It's better to look at it as a process and make sure you're addressing cybersecurity today in a 4G environment so you won't be unnecessarily exposed when you move to 5G. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Verizon serves as a trusted partner to the public sector, from rural communities to the largest State and Federal agencies. We enable better government through our best-in-class networks, innovative solutions, exceptional customer experience, and decades of success helping get mission-critical projects done right. . California residents can view our . * Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Cybersecurity Trends and Insights for Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Article,Learn more about the most important restaurant PCI compliance rules introduced by PCI DSS v4.0. Jun 11, 2025,Article,Discover how dark web threat intelligence can help protect your organization, mitigate risks, and enhance cyber resilience with Verizon's expertise. May 08, 2025,Article,Optimize your cybersecurity with advanced SOC services. Enhance threat visibility, reduce risks, and boost response times with Verizon's expert SecOps solutions. Apr 15, 2025,Article,Read key takeaways from the Verizon 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report to develop an effective enterprise cybersecurity strategy. Feb 05, 2025,Learn how DDoS attacks disrupt networks and how Verizon's DDoS Shield technology helps mitigate threats with prevention and defense strategies. Jan 13, 2025,Article,AI in cybersecurity can help threat actors and network defenders alike. Know the risks so you can keep your organization safe. Jan 13, 2025,Flyer,With today's shifting cyberthreats, status quo security isn't enough. Oct 25, 2024,Article,In one Northeastern U.S. town, a seemingly routine invoice led to a financial disaster as attackers spoofed a familiar vendor's details and sent the town's municipal accounting team a legitimate-looking yet fraudulent invoice. Learn how Trusted Connection empowers mid-market cybersecurity needs, ensuring end-to-end security. Oct 23, 2024,Solutions Brief,Trusted Connection is a network connectivity and security solution that helps safeguard access to your critical clouds while efficiently addressing many of the issues businesses face today. Oct 22, 2024,Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Get updates,Already have an account?,* Required,The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice,Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our California Privacy Notice . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

Case Studies related to "cybersecurity products"

Verizon SOC boosts Fujifilm cybersecurity capabilities

Learn how Verizon Security Operations Centres enables Fujifilm to boost its surveillance &amp; set the foundation for secure digital transformation.
Read Now

Press related to "cybersecurity products"

Verizon Business boosts product and marketing groups with two new leadership appointments

Debika Bhattacharya has been named Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business, and Iris Meijer has been named Senior Vice President of Business Marketing and Revenue Operations, Verizon Business
Learn more

Questions related to "cybersecurity products"

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)