cybersecurity services

Cybersecurity Assessment (CSA)

Identify security risks and threats before they can seriously harm your organization. The Cybersecurity Assessment (CSA) offers assessments and written reports that detail specific findings and provide a security-posture score. We tailor recommendations and options to suit your organization and form a solid defense strategy based on actionable data and industry standards. Organizations with fewer than 500 employees who engage online with colleagues and customers as a regular part of their day-to-day operations,Companies that are training staff to detect and prevent cybercrime,Organizations focused on protecting themselves from emerging threats and known dangers on the internet,Clients communicate using a transparent, transport-level proxy architecture that isolates all tunneled IP flows from changes in the underlying physical wireless network. Uses industry- standard encryption and authentication protocols to provide seamless secure access to protected network resources for mobile devices. Find out more about recently adopted cybersecurity disclosure regulations from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and how Verizon can help publicly traded companies and CISOs fulfill their obligations. Get the most out of your security assessments. Get written reports providing specifics of each test outcome with scoring that indicates your risk posture. Stay ahead of threats with risk-lowering recommendations that are prioritized by level of severity. Gain insight into your cybersecurity readiness relative to other businesses in your industry and common standards from the National Institute of Standards and Technology—Cyber Security Framework (NIST-CSF). Take advantage of our assessment program, which is applicable to organizations of all sizes and industries. Avoid disruptions to your business with our assessment, which is delivered remotely and does not require in-depth access to systems. Measure how changes to your security programs affect your risk profile. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against.