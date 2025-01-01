cybersecurity services

Links related to "cybersecurity services"

Cyber Risk Management Services

Build an evidence-based cyber risk management program and improve your threat defense with our range of risk-management products and services from assessment to monitoring and compliance to threat intelligence. Attacks can come from all directions, carrying with them the potential for significant financial and operational harm. With more than 25 years of security experience and the ability to monitor over 60 billion security events each year, Verizon has the knowledge and expertise to help you identify your security gaps, prioritize risk-mitigating initiatives and improve your risk posture. Being a good security partner goes beyond solutions and services. It's also about providing objective, evidence-based guidance and recommendations that serve your business. Check out how our products and expertise can help protect you. Fight cyber threats more effectively and efficiently with a robust risk management and monitoring program. Effectively measure variances in your security and risk posture. Identify content on the deep/dark web that could damage your enterprise. Verizon's governance, risk and compliance (GRC) services provide objective assessments of how well you're positioned to respond to today's threats, safeguard your customers and defend your brand. Offerings include cybersecurity assessment, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) assessment, penetration testing, security program assessment and more. Benchmark your security policies and program against industry frameworks and best practices. Leverage tools, resources and knowledge from in-country security consultants. Effective threat intelligence starts with solutions that can analyze data from a wide range of reliable sources, constantly searching the surface, the deep web and the dark web to identify the changing risks most relevant to your organization and industry. Take advantage of a service that turns data from multiple intelligence sources and dark web hunters into actionable insights. Get threat intelligence on a weekly basis backed by a team of counter-intelligence experts. Dark web threats. Cybercriminal patterns. Effective defense strategies. Dive into the latest Intelligence Briefing and help your business stay a step ahead. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn best practices for simplifying and securing your payment data with new insights from our experienced PCI assessment experts—we'll help you take charge of your compliance program performance. Let us help you stay informed of cybersecurity trends. Learn about the nature of this major remote code execution vulnerability, possible mitigation steps, and recommendations from Verizon's Threat Research Advisory Center. What can you do to mitigate the risk your employees unknowingly create? This article explores your options. The pandemic has changed the way we view and conduct business—and the cyber risks that businesses and people are exposed to on a regular basis. This special report addresses these massive changes. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?
Learn more

Cybersecurity Assessment (CSA)

Identify security risks and threats before they can seriously harm your organization. The Cybersecurity Assessment (CSA) offers assessments and written reports that detail specific findings and provide a security-posture score. We tailor recommendations and options to suit your organization and form a solid defense strategy based on actionable data and industry standards. Organizations with fewer than 500 employees who engage online with colleagues and customers as a regular part of their day-to-day operations,Companies that are training staff to detect and prevent cybercrime,Organizations focused on protecting themselves from emerging threats and known dangers on the internet,Clients communicate using a transparent, transport-level proxy architecture that isolates all tunneled IP flows from changes in the underlying physical wireless network. Uses industry- standard encryption and authentication protocols to provide seamless secure access to protected network resources for mobile devices. Find out more about recently adopted cybersecurity disclosure regulations from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and how Verizon can help publicly traded companies and CISOs fulfill their obligations. Get the most out of your security assessments. Get written reports providing specifics of each test outcome with scoring that indicates your risk posture. Stay ahead of threats with risk-lowering recommendations that are prioritized by level of severity. Gain insight into your cybersecurity readiness relative to other businesses in your industry and common standards from the National Institute of Standards and Technology—Cyber Security Framework (NIST-CSF). Take advantage of our assessment program, which is applicable to organizations of all sizes and industries. Avoid disruptions to your business with our assessment, which is delivered remotely and does not require in-depth access to systems. Measure how changes to your security programs affect your risk profile. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. When you know your cyber risks, you're ready. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

Cyber Threat Intelligence Services

Better threat intelligence can give you an edge by enabling proactive detection and response to threats. Learn the risks most relevant to your organization based on analysis of the surface, deep and dark webs. As a leading security provider with one of the largest global IP networks, our threat intelligence services give you unparalleled visibility and insight into the evolving threat landscape. Identify threat patterns and receive predictive analyses tailored to your business priorities so you can preempt and mitigate cyberattacks and protect your organization. Our government contract vehicles offer cost-effective networking, cloud, mobility and security solutions—to help you collaborate more productively, respond quickly and provide secure services. Learn how to accelerate your security transformation and leverage new technologies with Verizon services for cybersecurity. ,Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of security incidents from around the world. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

Case Studies related to "cybersecurity services"

Verizon SOC boosts Fujifilm cybersecurity capabilities

Learn how Verizon Security Operations Centres enables Fujifilm to boost its surveillance &amp; set the foundation for secure digital transformation.
Read Now

CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Read Now

Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
Read Now

Questions related to "cybersecurity services"

Press related to "cybersecurity services"

Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes service for edge and multi-cloud deployment

Enterprises can now manage containerized applications across hundreds or thousands of sites through the VNS Application Edge platform.
Learn more

Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco’s ENCS

Verizon Business Group is expanding its Virtualized Network Services portfolio, adding Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.
Learn more

Verizon Business expands global managed services with Fortinet Secure SD WAN

Verizon Business enterprise and business market customers can leverage Fortinet Secure SD WAN to take a secure “work from anywhere” approach to their networks.
Learn more
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)