Cybersecurity solutions for mobile enterprises

Cybersecurity Strategic Outsourcing White Paper Solutions

For cybersecurity, strategic outsourcing is a necessity, not a luxury. By David GradyAt the same time that organizations of all sizes are exploring the business potential of emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G and artificial intelligence (AI), cybercriminals are growing more agile and sophisticated. This means that security leaders are under enormous pressure to keep up with "what's next," even as they struggle to keep up with "the basics." A global cybersecurity skills shortage is turning security necessities into security luxuries, and basic security hygiene is suffering. For many under-resourced organizations, strategic outsourcing is the answer. This white paper is designed to help security leaders demonstrate to stakeholders and decision-makers the value of strategic security outsourcing as their organizations embrace next-generation technologies, and it offers advice on how to evaluate and choose a strategic security partner. Strategic outsourcing is more than just filling empty seats with warm bodies: It's about partnering with a trusted advisor to take a security program to the next level and about bringing in experts who can support strategic decision-making and help extract maximum value from legacy—and future—security investments. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Chief information security officers (CISOs), incident analysts, regulatory specialists, deep and dark web hunters, and other cybersecurity subject matter experts are becoming increasingly hard to find and retain. The sheer depth and breadth of cybersecurity domains—Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, Recover—and the related responsibilities, when contrasted against the lack of available skilled talent, can leave many organizations struggling to protect their IT systems and data. There are other reasons going it alone with your security program may be increasingly challenging:,Orginizations struggling to manage cybersecurity in-house should seriously consider outsourcing. A strategic security partner can help organizations establish end-to-end program visibility while also filling in critical cybersecurity gaps. These gaps may range from operational (penetration testing and patching) to transformative security information and event management (SIEM) optimization, AI and security orchestration automation. The right partner can help transform security from an organizational liability into a business enabler. There are multitudes of cybersecurity vendors offering "[fill in the blank] specialty as a service." But as threats grow and digital transformation sweeps through industries, security leaders must reevaluate their approach to outsourcing. Tactical outsourcing—that is, bringing in contractors to fill seats and enable the latest spot solution—will not help transform a security program. Or the organization. Strategic outsourcing helps security leaders reflect on their mission and priorities and determine if their team has the right mix of skills to accomplish well-defined program goals. Faced with digital transformation and next-generation security challenges, such as cloud and mobile attack vectors, CISOs must ask themselves: How you choose to utilize a partner and design your joint Responsible, Accountable, Consulted and Informed (RACI) matrix is a strategic decision in and of itself. Outsourcing with the right partner allows security leaders to take an honest look at their programs, identify and fill gaps and extract maximum value from security technology investments. The right partner knows how to meet you where you are on your security journey, and rarely recommends "rip and replace" as a strategy. The right partner-provider will also help you plan for the future by providing subject matter expertise in emerging technologies and security techniques, as well as emerging threats. This is the kind of mastery that many security leaders struggle to find time to develop and maintain, given the pressures of day-today security demands. The following are some tips to help you evaluate potential security partners:,– How did the provider help a company expand its IoT program by using security as a program driver? ,– Can the provider explain how it works effectively alongside other ecosystem partners to minimize the need for costly "rip and replace" efforts?,– Does the potential partner have a proven and documented methodology for integrating capabilities and people into an existing security operation?,– And does it have established processes for driving continuous service improvement for the life of the contract?,To learn how Verizon partners with enterprises to help protect against today's cyberthreats and prepare for what's next, visit,Or request a consultation: 844.565.6198,To address the cybersecurity staffing shortage, Forrester Research advises that organizations redefine what makes a good security candidate. Next Generation Technology Cybersecurity White Paper Solutions

Next-generation,A primer for security program influencers and non-IT executives. By David Grady, Chief Security Evangelist, Verizon Business GroupNew and emerging technologies are driving digital transformation across all industries, moving companies closer to becoming realtime enterprises capable of operating in ways once unimaginable. From artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G to blockchain and machine learning (ML), next-generation technologies are enabling companies to run faster, smarter and better than ever before. But the learning curve is steep, and even the most seasoned IT professionals can struggle to keep up with what's new and what's next. For non-IT business leaders, all the tech talk can sound like a foreign tongue, even while they are fluent in the language of business. This white paper aims to demystify a number of new and emerging technologies for people who don't work directly in IT or cybersecurity roles, but who nonetheless influence requirements development and decision-making. More specifically, this white paper explores some of the key cybersecurity implications of new and emerging technologies, with the goal of helping security program influencers and non-IT executives understand the potential risks that come with the rewards of next-generation technologies. Security practitioners can use this white paper to proactively engage and enlighten their peers in the broader non-IT stakeholder community inside their organizations. When security program influencers better understand how new technologies can bring both reward and risk, organizations stand a better chance of not allowing digital innovation to outpace security oversight. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. New and emerging technologies will have a profound effect on businesses and industry in the coming months and years. In many mature organizations, the future is already here. Concepts like artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain have quickly evolved from vague buzzwords to business-critical applications, and digital transformation is happening at every level of the business in every industry. What follows is a primer about several technologies that non-IT business leaders will be hearing more about in the months ahead, if they are not already. The arrival of 5G wireless communications marks a new era of network connectivity and ushers in what many are calling the Fourth Industrial Revolution. As with previous advancements in wireless communications, the transition from 3G and 4G to 5G will provide dramatic increases in both bandwidth and upload and download speeds, together with extraordinary decreases in latency. 5G is expected to unleash as-yet unimaginable innovation. From autonomous and connected vehicles to remote surgical tools, 5G-fueled applications will fundamentally transform every industry. While the business possibilities are exciting, the security implications of 5G have concerned some companies. That is why 5G networks are being built with multiple layers of inherent security, from vigorous supply-chain scrutiny to ensure that only secure components are used all the way through to complex authentication and data encryption techniques for devices connecting to 5G. While 5G networks are built to be more secure, 5G-enabled applications and business processes may pose security risks if they are deployed without appropriate security scrutiny and oversight. A poorly secured database or misconfigured application remains a risk even if the connection to it is significantly faster. Business lines eager to implement 5G-enabled technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) or autonomous network-connected devices (to improve the customer experience or increase operational efficiency) might rush to deploy devices that, unbeknownst to them, have weak security. In particular, outdated firmware (which acts as the brains of many of these devices) can be exploited, leading to network incursions by cybercriminals. If your security program lacks a robust process to review and approve new technologies or devices before they are connected to the network, your security program may have significant blind spots. Don't let your company's "attack surface" grow unchecked in a frenzy to take advantage of 5G. And don't let innovation outpace security oversight. A blockchain is a distributed database or public ledger used to record digital transactions, which are linked and secured using cryptography. The transactions are immutable—that is, they cannot be altered retroactively. When information needs to be added or updated, the change is verified, authorized, recorded and sealed off by encryption in a block of data, unable to be edited again. The new block is then cryptographically linked to the previous block to form a chain—a blockchain—that's a complete, chronological record of all transactions. Perhaps the best-known blockchain is Bitcoin, the digital cryptocurrency. Blockchain technology is ideal for many security applications, including managing digital identities, protecting the configuration of key IT systems and ensuring secure supply chains. Drawing on some (but not all) of blockchain's DNA is a new approach to a key element of cybersecurity called machine state integrity, or MSI. Having confidence that the machines that power and protect your business are actually configured the way you think they are is an absolute necessity. Unauthorized and undetected changes to settings in any number of systems can lead to data theft, fraud and unsanctioned wire transfers— and to greater exposure to email-based malware, viruses and phishing campaigns. MSI captures concise "state" information and can continuously monitor machines in an organization's environment to accurately identify, analyze and flag changes to those systems. Assuring data and system integrity has been traditionally has been seen as a manually intensive and mindnumbing task. Blockchain-inspired solutions like MSI can reduce the burden on staff. When managing digital identities, blockchain can also be used to control access to sensitive systems and data. Blockchain-inspired security solutions can have a significant positive impact on an organization's security posture, but the technology itself has a reputation for being complex and abstract. When a security vendor proposes a solution based on blockchain, program influencers should focus on the measurable, practical security benefits and results of the solution. Don't get caught up in the math behind the tool. No longer the stuff of science fiction, the terms AI and ML are often used interchangeably. While related, the two are distinct—and they move from buzzword to real business value when applied to cybersecurity challenges. ML is a programming technique that works exceptionally well when an organization has a lot of data to support decisionmaking, but the humans are struggling to define the criteria to make those decisions. What is commonly called AI is simply the application of ML on a problem—a solution developed using this programming technique. AI and ML are increasingly the driving force behind a number of advanced cybersecurity tools that Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and their teams will be advocating to adopt. AI and ML are behind several new solutions for specific cybersecurity challenges. For example, ML automates many facets of threat hunting, a critical but time-consuming security activity designed to find bad actors who have compromised corporate IT systems. Traditional threat hunting, conducted by humans, often results in a large number of false positives. This "noise" distracts from focusing on the real, hidden threats. ML-driven threat hunting systems may reduce time to detection from 200-plus days on average to just a few hours. And the faster a hacker can be found, the less damage they can do. AI-driven security solutions enable organizations to accelerate and, in many cases, automate their response to cyber incidents. Like blockchain, the terms AI and ML can seem a bit esoteric to executives and business-line leaders who spend their days focused on non-IT matters. When learning about blockchainbased solutions, program influencers are advised to focus on the tangible benefits of the tools and techniques that leverage AI and ML, rather than the hype or jargon. While not a new technology, IoT is expected to grow to 25 billion connected devices by year 2025.2 This will be driven by the global rollout of 5G and by organizations becoming more sophisticated in their use of this technology. Sensors, cameras, intelligent illumination systems and even internet-connected drug-dispensing robots are examples of "things" that can White Paper 74% of healthcare leaders report that security concerns frequently or occasionally stall digital transformation initiatives.1 transform the factory floor, the research laboratory, the retail store and the hospital. Many tasks requiring the manual collection of data from far-flung systems can be automated through IoT, thus reducing the costs of moving humans from place to place to collect that data. When data is collected faster, it can be capitalized upon more quickly. Many security teams struggle to maintain visibility into the multitude of devices already connected to their networks. This struggle is in no small part driven by resource constraints, which include manually intensive first-generation security tools and a global security staffing shortage. With the coming exponential increase in connected devices, security teams run the risk of losing their line of sight into their device population. If deployed with weak security, IoT devices can pose significant security risks. They can be hijacked by botnets and used in denial-of-service attacks (the equivalent of your IoT devices becoming a zombie army). They can serve as a weak-link gateway into core networks. (A well-known example involved a hacker getting into a smart HVAC system maintained by a third party and using it as a lever to steal the details of millions of payment cards from a major retailer.) Espionage-inspired hackers may sabotage the integrity of the data being collected by things, imperiling research—and even causing physical safety risks. IoT brings a new twist to an old organizational question: Is the security of the technology used to run the business the responsibility of the business line using it, the IT team that manages overall infrastructure or the security team that's concerned with all things security? Organizations must clearly establish who is accountable and responsible for the security of IoT devices, from their predeployment evaluation to their physical deployment, all the way through to the collection, transport and storage of IoT data. The business benefits of IoT are many, so the need is paramount for a solid governance program to oversee how it will be leveraged. Figuring out how to successfully leverage advanced technologies for business gain is the responsibility of all leaders in an enterprise, not just IT leaders. Fostering a learning culture—where people in disparate roles make an effort to better understand the business context and security ramifications of next-gen tech—is an absolute necessity, not a luxury. If businesses embrace new and exciting technologies hastily, they run the risk of innovating themselves directly into a major cyber incident. New and emerging technologies are at the heart of digital transformation, but in many organizations, digital transformation has outpaced the transformation of traditional cybersecurity capabilities. Many security programs are suffering the effects of a global cyber-talent shortage and are struggling just to do the basics, such as vulnerability management, third-party risk assessments and incident response planning. When a security team can't keep up with the fundamentals:,For example, in a recent Verizon/Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) survey of healthcare leaders in non-IT, IT and security roles, 74 percent report that cybersecurity concerns frequently or occasionally stall digital transformation initiatives. Strategic outsourcing is more than just filling empty seats with warm bodies; it's about bringing in experts who can support strategic decision-making and help extract maximum value from legacy (and future) security investments. It's about partnering with a trusted advisor to take a security program to the next level— whether the "next level" means establishing baseline security controls at a small or medium-sized business or transforming a business security program globally. 