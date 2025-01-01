data security services

DBIR Report 2022 - Financial Services Data Security Breaches Business

The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our . Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. You will soon receive an email with a link to confirm your access, or follow the link below. You may now close this message and continue to your article. 2,527 incidents, 690 with confirmed data disclosureBasic Web Application Attacks, System Intrusion, and Miscellaneous Error represent 79% of breaches. External (73%), Internal (27%) (breaches)Financial (95%), Espionage (4%), Grudge (1%) (breaches)Personal (71%), Credentials (40%), Other (27%), Bank (22%) (breaches)Security Awareness and Skills Training (CSC 14), Secure Configuration of Enterprise Assets and Software (CSC 4), Data Protection (CSC 3)Basic Web Application Attacks and Miscellaneous Errors continue to play a large part in breaches for this vertical as they did last year. The Financial sector continues to be victimized by financially motivated organized crime, often via the actions of Social (Phishing), Hacking (Use of stolen credentials) and Malware (Ransomware). Finally, Miscellaneous Errors, often in the form of Misdelivery, is still very common as it has been for the past three years in a row. 5-Year difference,3-Year differenceGreater,GreaterGreater,GreaterGreater,GreaterDifference with peers Greater Less GreaterIn 2016 servers were involved in 50% of Financial breaches, as opposed to 90% currently. However, the specific variety of "Server – Web application" has increased from 12% to 51% over that same timeframe. Thus, accounting for Basic Web application Attacks' position in the top three patterns. A key component of these attacks is that they usually involve the Use of stolen credentials, which is the number one Action variety in this vertical. These creds may have been obtained in any number of ways, but brute force hacking and credential stuffing are the most likely culprits. One thing is certain, stolen creds and web apps go together like peanut butter and chocolate. The Error variety of "Misdelivery" (16%) is the second most common action variety in this vertical. Misdelivery is exactly what it sounds like, delivering PII or other sensitive information to the wrong recipient. One might expect to see that variety more often in Public Sector or Healthcare because, by their very nature, they send a great deal of mail. Instead, our data indicates that Misdelivery is approximately three times higher in Financial than in the other industries. We here on the DBIR team were taken aback by this finding, as it would be embarrassing if any unauthorized person were to view our checks and learn that we make countless millions for writing this report each year. System Intrusion has doubled from 14% in 2016 to 30% this year. Organized crime was responsible for only 49% of breaches in 2018 vs the 79% we see in this report. Availability was affected in only 6% of breaches back in 2016, vs 14% today, and the discovery method of Actor disclosure was 5% (in 2016) as opposed to the 58% in this year's report. We need hardly say that this is mainly due to ransomware attacks, but to be on the safe side, we will say it anyway:,Finally, we would be remiss if we did not mention that DoS attacks continue to be a huge problem and account for 58% of security incidents in this vertical. That is approximately twice as much as we see in the other industries. If only. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed