define bandwidth in computer network

Scale Bandwidth and Ensure Network Continuity

Scale bandwidth,Increases in remote and distributed employees result in higher network volume and application usage. Together, we can work to shift network capacity to enable network continuity, critical application performance and employee productivity in times of,Meet changing demands,As your business landscape changes and more employees work remotely, you need the right tools to ensure network continuity. From increased capacity at data centers to backup connectivity for mission-critical applications, Verizon has network continuity and connectivity solutions that you can customize to suit your remote bandwidth needs so you can be prepared for just about anything. That way, your employees can stay connected, communicate with customers, access the applications they need and stay productive. Flexible connectivity,High-performance, dedicated networks help companies with critical missions to deliver consistency across demanding applications required to maintain business continuity. As dynamic shifts in your business model occur, Verizon's Private IP Dynamic Port service provides scalable capacity on an MLPS-based VPN service. This means you can virtually connect your locations on a secure network infrastructure–and keep your critical applications up and running. With cloud-based applications and other critical services placing a high-demand on your network, Dedicated Internet Services delivers the performance you need–all with dedicated access to an expansive global IP network. That way, you can share information quickly and communicate reliably. Gain control over your corporate network when you need it. From accessing critical cloud-based applications, to giving employees and their devices access to the resources they need, you can confidently work on-the-go while protecting your data. Securely manage your networks,When your business needs to enable virtual workers and get remote locations online quickly, our secure monitoring solutions allow you to virtually manage,Securely connect to our global ecosystem of leading Cloud Service Providers from your remote or corporate locations through our Private IP (PIP),Gain end-to-end visibility into the performance of your applications so you know whether or,Public Sector,Federal GovernmentDon't let spikes in network traffic get in the way of your agency's mission success during challenging times. With Verizon, you have the ability to scale your bandwidth and help maintain operational continuity with solutions such as Unified Communications, Private IP, Dedicated Internet Services, Wireless Private Network and more. Public SafetyBuild a public safety response that could scale to the emergency in front of you. Start with a network that can adapt quickly, securely and reliably to help meet changes in network traffic that can result from crisis. Verizon is ready to help you build a rapid response capability that helps your first responders complete their mission. State & Local GovernmentA sudden switch to large-scale remote work or a surge in citizen engagement can put a strain on your network. It's the last thing you need when you're managing a wide-scale emergency response. EducationHelp protect students and faculty while keeping everyone productive and learning during times of change with scalable solutions like Verizon's Wireless Private Network and Dedicated Internet Services . Resources,Read our thoughts and strategies to support your business operations as the situation evolves. Read FAQs and information to keep your business connected. Here are five strategies to consider when determining your approach to business continuity. What is a Wide Area Network (WAN)?

What is a Wide Area Network (WAN)?,It's about good connections for your growing application demands. Like your most goal-driven team members, data needs a clear path and the right clearances to cross the finish line. A wide-area network (WAN) is your data's highway across the digital landscape. It provides an avenue between your digital resources, such as hardware and software, and your users. Your data is like your users on the network, with things to do and places to go. If the road users take (your WAN) is pitted, narrow, gravely and single lane, the trip will be slow and possibly hazardous. If the road is a modern thoroughfare, the ride will be smoother, faster, more direct and safer. WANs that work well are built for reliable, high-impact communications. They allow businesses to route data — efficiently and cost-effectively — to and from users and sites, near and far. Just as with roads, WANs come in many configurations. Understanding some of the architectural key points can help inform decisions about your network investments. What does WAN mean, and what does it do?,A WAN is little more than an organized set of internet protocol (IP)-based connections that allows you to move data among distributed teams and devices. When you send personal emails, videos, images or text, the data files are generally simple and small enough to edit, save and share electronically. But things can get complicated when the connections that move this information multiply to accommodate more employees, office locations and cloud- or server-based applications. WANs are controlled-access telecommunications systems that are designed to efficiently transmit larger amounts of data, enabling network connectivity to a wide area. That area might be geographical, as with field offices, high-capacity in terms of processing power and users, or both. What are the advantages of WAN over LAN, and what's the difference?,If your business operates out of your home or a small leased space, you've probably linked together a couple of computers, a printer and a router/modem combination to get online. You also probably have a physical (usually Ethernet) or Wi-Fi link. This is a local area network (LAN) configuration. As your business grows, you need more bandwidth to handle more types of files more quickly and securely across greater distances. A WAN is usually the network that ties local systems together. With a WAN, your LANs and teams can connect to companywide databases and tools that facilitate conferencing, marketing automation, customer relationship management (CRM) and other business operations — all of which are beyond the LAN's scope. How does WAN work?,WANs can use different types of connectivity and technologies to bridge their various parts. WAN operators often employ virtual private networks (VPNs) to interconnect locations and devices more securely. A virtual private network is important because data handled by IP-based WANs may become vulnerable as it moves across the internet. As businesses grow, many are faced with aging network infrastructure and convoluted architectures resulting from technologies that were added over the years. To boost productivity and profitability, they may need WANs that use both wired and wireless technologies. Yet implementing both may seem impossible given available budgets and limited technology resources. And businesses may put off potentially game-changing advancements because they are fearful of the risks and costs to their network. Hybrid, wired and wireless networks can lead to delayed or flawed security updates and implementation of business-critical applications. Think of the work involved in retrofitting equipment, alone. Settings must be changed for routers and servers. Phones, laptops and tablets may need new setups. They may even need to be replaced. Software defined wide area network (SD WAN) technology may be the answer to these challenges. What is SD WAN, and how can it help growing businesses?,Software-defined networks (SDNs) are gaining traction because of their usefulness in surmounting complexity and cost obstacles associated with hybrid networking and cloud computing. To streamline disparate networks while getting the most out of pricey bandwidth, more businesses are turning to a type of SDN called . Among its advantages, SD WAN allows businesses to control several network components and processes from a single interface or computer dashboard. SD WAN is hosted and based in the cloud, and is useful for businesses with branch offices and remote employees using a variety of networking methods. Additionally, SD WANs can eliminate many manual operations and the need for expensive circuits to interconnect hybrid networks. At the same time, the technology makes it easier to maximize bandwidth in near-real time. This means that lower priority activity, such as web-surfing for noncritical work, can be sent through inexpensive public IP channels. More expensive circuits can be reserved for mission-critical and sensitive activity involving sales transactions and customer databases. One way to think of SD WAN is to picture vehicles at an intersection on a divided highway. The network's routing mechanisms are like the traffic lights. The drivers are going one way or the other, and taking turns based on the traffic signals. With SD WAN, instead of a traffic light that doesn't respond immediately to changing conditions, you now have a sort of traffic-management genius in control. This highly trained professional uses advanced tools to evaluate traffic flow, vehicle occupancy and other qualitative factors to determine whether the light is red or green in a given direction. Like this pro traffic manager, SD WAN green-lights important, delay-sensitive payloads. Others get the red light, or are routed elsewhere. Everyone gets through the intersection efficiently and safely, relative to their situation and cargo. Are you ready to move from a LAN to a WAN?,If so, you have plenty of options that can meet your needs. Our networking experts can help you evaluate your requirements and find a solution that fits your budget and ambitions. Our can help you boost your teams' productivity and simplify your business operations. Options include proactive performance management, customer support and fast network-restoration capabilities. For example, with , we can help keep your WAN running smoothly while keeping the pressure off of your IT staff. Our services are backed by strong service level agreements (SLAs). Your growing business deserves a partner you can trust to help keep your connections reliable and secure. Cloud Computing in Education Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Cloud computing in education can help improve K-12 classrooms,Author: Paul Gillin,Cloud computing in education is helping to transform K-12 education as we've recently witnessed when many students around the world spent much of 2020 using cloud communications technologies to connect to their teachers and schoolmates. While videoconferences and digital whiteboards will likely never replace the classroom experience, they can help fill gaps in education when supported by cloud services. What is cloud computing in education?,Let's begin by first explaining what cloud computing in education is. The public cloud is essentially a big, shared computing server that lives on the internet, enabling students and teachers to connect with one another, wherever they are. Educators can connect to the cloud and securely access software, as though they were using a server in a computing center down the hall. The and readily available, and it is scalable to meet user and capacity needs. Using the public cloud, educators can provide and access software resources from a browser or smartphone. School administrators do not need to make large upfront investments, and IT organizations do not have to spend weeks installing and configuring networks. Why cloud computing is important in education,Cloud computing in education can make education more efficient and equitable for students and teachers, so long as networks are properly deployed and maintained. Cloud content delivery means students no longer have to lug around heavy books. Homework assignments and notes taken online are backed up safely to cloud servers, where they are always available. Remote video learning helps to prevent students who can't get into the classroom from missing lectures. How cloud computing is used in schools: Courseware and cloud communications,Thanks to cloud communications, software-as-a-service (SaaS) can deliver software to a browser or mobile device from a public cloud. Users can enjoy the functions of the software without the worries of installation and maintenance. Furthermore, upgrades and improvements are applied transparently. One of the largest SaaS categories is courseware, which delivers a structured educational experience that students can consume at their own pace. For example, MIT makes . The Khan Academy has covering everything from kindergarten education to postgraduate mathematics. Cloud communications services can serve multiple student populations simultaneously, enabling the large-scale collaboration that defines many aspects of distance learning. Services such as Google's provide free or inexpensive software solutions that students can use to create documents, spreadsheets and slideshows that can be accessed from any computer or mobile device without installing software. Students can share their work with each other, and educators can create assignments and workflows that facilitate structured learning. is another cloud communication software solution designed specifically for the classroom. Educators can post assignments and background materials, track student progress, grade assignments and connect with students individually and as a group over video or text messages. New technology frontiers,There are countless examples of how cloud communications is opening new frontiers in K-12 education. The value of cloud computing in education is enhanced by—and sometimes depends on—a high-speed network. Video, for instance, adds depth to online relationships and enhances teacher-student interactions, but it could benefit from the speed and bandwidth of a 5G network for maximum efficacy. Augmented and virtual reality technologies are the next frontiers in cloud computing in education, but because they deliver 360-degree video content and respond in real time to gestures and movements, they require greater bandwidth than other cloud applications. , immersive virtual reality will require at least 1 Gbps of bandwidth and 10-millisecond latency. A next-generation network like 5G can help deliver those capabilities. Cloud computing in education has opened new frontiers for students and teachers alike. The time is now for educators to think about how they want to deliver the next generation of K-12 education and prepare their network infrastructure to provide it. Learn about the potential impact of a on teaching—inside and outside the classroom—and other ways can benefit schools today. 