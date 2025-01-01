dia service

FAQ | Service and Account Management

Visit our . You have two options when suspending a line: . A line can't be suspended for more than 180 days in any rolling 12-month period. So you won't be able to suspend lines that have reached the 180-day suspension limit. You also won't be able to suspend a line under the Lost/Stolen option if the line has been suspended for more than a total of 90 days in the past 12 months. You also can't combine the options to exceed the 180-day limit. For example, if you were to suspend your line under the option for 155 days, reconnect your line, and then lose your device and need to request a suspension, your line could not be suspended for more than 25 days in that same 12-month period since it had already been suspended for 155 days. Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more.