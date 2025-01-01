Enterprise contact center solutions

Verizon Business to debut Contact Center Hub

New Cloud Contact Center Service for Small and Medium Businesses
Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
IBM and Verizon Business to collaborate on 5G and AI solutions at the Enterprise Edge

Verizon and IBM to work together on 5G and MEC co-innovation. The first solutions to be aimed at helping improve industrial quality, availability and performance.
Contact Center Managed Services: Call Center Solutions

Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Contact center outages lead to unhappy customers, which can lead to lost revenue. Our Contact Center Managed Services (CCMS) can help you avoid outages as well as drive better customer experiences. Medium-sized businesses and enterprises seeking expert contact center help to manage incidents 24/7 Contact center teams wanting to keep costs predictable, even when customers' needs aren't ,Contact centers that rely on multiple vendors for operations but could benefit from centralizationWe offer fully outsourced operational support in proactively monitoring and managing your contact center infrastructure from either your location or our facilities. We employ a service delivery model that focuses on maintaining critical contact center applications. Our managed services can help strengthen infrastructure stability and security while also helping you reduce IT staff dedicated to contact center management so you can focus on managing your business. Our service helps keep these costs predictable with low monthly fees. Plus, we help ensure that you have the latest technologies with automatic updates. Our experts can quickly identify faults and isolate the root cause of contact center outages. You get access to a clear record of all changes requested, approved and implemented by Verizon. We can help you identify and address performance issues before they become critical. We help keep applications up and running with provisioning, configuration management, patch management and more. You get access to near real-time information on incident and change tickets, as well as scheduled customer account reviews. Great experiences are essential to customer attraction and retention. IP-based contact centers can help. Remote work has become ubiquitous and essential. Discover the best practices for shifting to remote work in your contact center. The right managed contact center provider can improve many aspects of a contact center, from optimizing workforce operations to integrating customer interactions across channels. years of contact center experience,security, network and hosting devices under management,networks in over 150 countries under management,professional services experts,Give your contact center the agility, reliability and scalability of the cloud. Consider digital transformation as a foundation for a better customer experience. Enhance your customers' experience with a comprehensive inbound solution.
Webex: Enterprise Cloud Based Contact Center

Connect with your customers using a next-generation cloud-based contact center built for the future of customer experience. Webex Contact Center is a next-gen, enterprise-grade, cloud-based contact center solution with omnichannel contact options. Webex Contact Center is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud contact center solution that transforms a customer's contact center experience with cross-channel support and robust self-service, all seamlessly delivered over Verizon's reliable network. As a cloud-based solution, Webex Contact Center brings the innovation, scalability and agility of the cloud to your business without sacrificing security, enabling rapid time to market while minimizing upfront capital investments. Easily integrate contact-center operations into several industry-leading customer relationship management (CRM) systems, including Salesforce, Zendesk, Microsoft Dynamics and others. Webex Contact Center easily integrates with the Webex suite of products—Webex Calling, Messaging and Meetings—which can be managed as a unified administrative experience via Webex Control Hub. Users can simplify login and password management with a single sign-on to access all applications and services. Get greater control over every customer interaction from a centralized point. Track which agents, teams, sites and partners are available at any given time and send each interaction to agents with the best skills for resolving an issue. Enable agents to engage peers inside and outside your contact center to help improve your customers' experiences and optimize outcomes from every interaction. Support diverse customer channels (calls, text, chat, email, and social media) while also providing customers with options for fast and easy self-service, 24/7. An AI-powered, experience-focused desktop, including customer journey information and analytics, supports first-call resolution, greater overall agent satisfaction and improved retention. Scale and add features efficiently. User tools, such as a drag-and-drop flow control builder, empower greater flexibility and management without burdening IT resources. Integrate your cloud-based contact center solution with leading CRM applications such as Salesforce to help reduce contact switching. Analyze and manage your contact center with web-based tools that optimize operational efficiency. Manage agent performance with features such as call monitoring, coaching and barge-in. Unify your business communications and services by integrating Webex collaboration and contact center tools so that agents can reach experts in the organization to help customers. Intelligently distribute calls across teams and agents, including remote agents at multiple sites. Build customer contact flows using a simple drag-and-drop interface. Maintain consistency across teams with automatic call distribution (ACD) features that work the same for all agents, local or remote, regardless of their phone endpoints. Enable your customers to keep their positions in the queue and receive a callback when the agent is available. Take advantage of both touch-tone and speech-enabled interactive voice response (IVR) for inbound and outbound calls and callbacks. Give customers intuitive, online self-service, 24/7, using a chatbot for simple inquiries. IVR can provide a natural self-service experience for voice-over-the-phone inquiries. Your contact center solution leader,years of partnership with Cisco,years of contact center experience,minutes of IP Contact Center traffic yearly,The ability to quickly resolve customers' issues is critical to maintaining their loyalty—and the cloud can help. With Webex Contact Center from Verizon, you can delight your customers, inspire your team and offer personalization on every channel, nearly anywhere, anytime. Cloud contact center technology offers a set of cloud-based resources that empowers staff to turn their home offices into a virtual call center. Webex Contact Center digital-first tools connect customers to the right agents, transforming the customer experience. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. A cloud contact center is designed and built as a SaaS cloud solution, bringing the innovation, flexibility, scalability and agility of the cloud to your business without sacrificing security. As a cloud-based solution, Webex Contact Center enables speed to market and new bot-driven revenue opportunities while minimizing upfront capital investments. With Webex Contact Center, your customers can reach your business using their preferred channel of communication. For your agents, an AI-powered desktop provides full visibility into the customer journey and a complete customer history—including previous feedback—to help personalize customer conversations. Webex Contact Center is an ideal choice for:,Once you've decided that moving to a cloud contact center is the right strategic move for your business, you'll need a migration plan and a partner that can help you design and deploy your solution, prioritizing the customer experience at every step. Verizon has more than 30 years of contact center experience. We're also a Cisco Gold Certified partner and Cisco Authorized Technology Provider for Unified Contact Centers. Let us help you design a customized, next-generation cloud contact center solution with Webex Contact Center. Designed and built as a SaaS solution, Webex Contact Center can bring the security, innovation and agility of the cloud to your business without sacrificing scalability. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes.
How to Choose the Right Contact Center Software for Your Business Business

How to choose the right contact center software for your business,Author: Shane Schick,According to Markets and Markets, the contact center industry continues to grow—the is expected to increase from its 2020 mark of $24.1 billion to $75.5 billion in 2026. Driving this growth is the growing use of cloud-based and virtual contact center solutions, like contact center software, to achieve better business continuity. The rise of virtual contact center software options,While most contact center software applications were originally limited to on-premises products, businesses can now consider cloud/virtual Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) options. These solutions can provide all the , including simple setup and management as well as the ability to:,The also revealed that the growth of contact center software and technology is driven by organizations wanting to deliver enhanced experiences. Indeed, the report notes contact center solutions are becoming a strategic solution and, in many instances, can be considered a brand's face. By investing in the right solutions, they can gain several key ingredients of a great customer experience at the same time:,Five steps for successfully choosing contact center software,Whether you're leading a project to source a new contact center platform or are part of the selection committee, the following steps should inform your decision-making about how to best make use of virtual contact center solutions. 1. Consider your needs and requirements,Even if your current contact center tools don't provide a complete picture of your customer service performance today, use whatever data you have available to determine your business goals. Some of the possible inputs here might be call volumes, the results of any Voice of the Customer (VoC) surveys you've conducted and even focus-group interviews with your agents. The same study highlighted common challenges firms are having with contact center data. For example, 42% said they could not personalize interactions in real time, and 41% could not identify the same customer across different channels and devices. These could become the use cases and objectives you use to find the best platform for your needs. 2. Look for the capacity to integrate with CRM and help desk tools,Sales reps closing deals may represent an earlier point in the customer journey, but that doesn't mean the details of what happened should be forgotten after a purchase has been made. When customers reach out for support and contact center agents have no context from the sales team, the experience risks becoming disjointed and unsatisfactory. Bringing customer relationship management (CRM) data directly into , like help desk applications, helps avoid those scenarios. Aim to find solutions that have these integrations pre-built, rather than tasking your IT department or developer team with them. 3. Workforce management,No one wants to lose an experienced contact center agent, and business leaders are becoming more conscious about creating an environment where they can bring their best selves to work. In fact, a found 44% believe their employee experience is an urgent concern and an area in need of improvement. This is where contact center software that includes workforce management (WFM) features can help. Companies can use WFM to ensure they're staffing the optimal number of agents to meet customer demand, while agents enjoy more accurate and up-to-date schedules. Don't forget that a new CCaaS platform will represent some kind of learning curve for your team. Ask about the typical level of training required and any advice on how to accelerate adoption among agents. 4. Consider security,Customers put their trust in companies when they hand over their personal information. This can range from names and addresses to credit card numbers and beyond. The critical nature of this data makes contact centers a strategic asset for organizations—and a possible target for cyber criminals. According to the most recent Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), , and roughly 4 in 5 breaches are attributed to organized crime. The report also showed financial gain was the No. 1 motive for the majority of data breaches. Talk to your potential CCaaS providers about the kind of data protection features that are part of the solution, or any related managed services that can strengthen your defenses. 5. Ease of adopting new innovations,Contact center functionality is ever-evolving based on what the technology industry learns about the needs of businesses and their customers. Companies that choose to deploy Contact Center as a Service options can be more flexible, in that they can easily tap into new innovations without involving their IT department. Much like they add security patches or other updates through the cloud, Contact Center as a Service solutions streamline the adoption of emerging customer experience tools as they become available. has predicted Contact Center as a Service offerings will make it easier to add new service channels and integrate advancements like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to deliver stronger customer experiences overall. Position your contact center for a successful future,The ultimate barometer of contact center technology success is how well it allows you to serve your customers. As you deploy your contact center software of choice, you'll want to ensure you're conducting an ongoing analysis of its . Some of the most common ones are customer satisfaction (CSAT), customer effort score (CES) and net promoter score (NPS). Don't limit yourself to the numbers, though. Try to see the customer journey through their eyes, and conduct a periodic qualitative assessment as well. A Broadridge study found that across all channels, and 77% would spend more money on a company that provides a good customer experience. To truly achieve success, combine the products you invest in with insight and expertise from trusted advisors. A managed services provider with a proven track record in deploying contact center tools and applications will make a big difference in rising above the competition. Learn more about how Verizon can . IDC, Contact Center Deployments Move to the Cloud: How a Distributed Architecture Delivers a Superior Customer Experience, Doc #AP46313921, August, 2021. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
