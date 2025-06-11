enterprise cybersecurity services

Cyber Risk Management Services

Build an evidence-based cyber risk management program and improve your threat defense with our range of risk-management products and services from assessment to monitoring and compliance to threat intelligence. Attacks can come from all directions, carrying with them the potential for significant financial and operational harm. With more than 25 years of security experience and the ability to monitor over 60 billion security events each year, Verizon has the knowledge and expertise to help you identify your security gaps, prioritize risk-mitigating initiatives and improve your risk posture. Being a good security partner goes beyond solutions and services. It's also about providing objective, evidence-based guidance and recommendations that serve your business. Check out how our products and expertise can help protect you. Fight cyber threats more effectively and efficiently with a robust risk management and monitoring program. Effectively measure variances in your security and risk posture. Identify content on the deep/dark web that could damage your enterprise. Verizon's governance, risk and compliance (GRC) services provide objective assessments of how well you're positioned to respond to today's threats, safeguard your customers and defend your brand. Offerings include cybersecurity assessment, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) assessment, penetration testing, security program assessment and more. Benchmark your security policies and program against industry frameworks and best practices. Leverage tools, resources and knowledge from in-country security consultants. Effective threat intelligence starts with solutions that can analyze data from a wide range of reliable sources, constantly searching the surface, the deep web and the dark web to identify the changing risks most relevant to your organization and industry. Take advantage of a service that turns data from multiple intelligence sources and dark web hunters into actionable insights. Get threat intelligence on a weekly basis backed by a team of counter-intelligence experts. Dark web threats. Cybercriminal patterns. Effective defense strategies. Dive into the latest Intelligence Briefing and help your business stay a step ahead. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn best practices for simplifying and securing your payment data with new insights from our experienced PCI assessment experts—we'll help you take charge of your compliance program performance. Let us help you stay informed of cybersecurity trends. Learn about the nature of this major remote code execution vulnerability, possible mitigation steps, and recommendations from Verizon's Threat Research Advisory Center. What can you do to mitigate the risk your employees unknowingly create? This article explores your options. The pandemic has changed the way we view and conduct business—and the cyber risks that businesses and people are exposed to on a regular basis. This special report addresses these massive changes. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?
Cybersecurity Trends and Insights for Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Article,Learn more about the most important restaurant PCI compliance rules introduced by PCI DSS v4.0. Jun 11, 2025,Article,Discover how dark web threat intelligence can help protect your organization, mitigate risks, and enhance cyber resilience with Verizon's expertise. May 08, 2025,Article,Optimize your cybersecurity with advanced SOC services. Enhance threat visibility, reduce risks, and boost response times with Verizon's expert SecOps solutions. Apr 15, 2025,Article,Read key takeaways from the Verizon 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report to develop an effective enterprise cybersecurity strategy. Feb 05, 2025,Learn how DDoS attacks disrupt networks and how Verizon's DDoS Shield technology helps mitigate threats with prevention and defense strategies. Jan 13, 2025,Article,AI in cybersecurity can help threat actors and network defenders alike. Know the risks so you can keep your organization safe. Jan 13, 2025,Flyer,With today's shifting cyberthreats, status quo security isn't enough. Oct 25, 2024,Article,In one Northeastern U.S. town, a seemingly routine invoice led to a financial disaster as attackers spoofed a familiar vendor's details and sent the town's municipal accounting team a legitimate-looking yet fraudulent invoice. Learn how Trusted Connection empowers mid-market cybersecurity needs, ensuring end-to-end security. Oct 23, 2024,Solutions Brief,Trusted Connection is a network connectivity and security solution that helps safeguard access to your critical clouds while efficiently addressing many of the issues businesses face today. Oct 22, 2024,Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Get updates,Already have an account?,* Required,The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice,Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our California Privacy Notice . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Enterprise and Medium Business Technology Solutions

Don't just connect your business. Make it even smarter. Partner with Verizon to gain the control, security and speed to overcome challenges and adapt in real time. Let's achieve . Our cutting-edge networking technologies can help you build a strong agile foundation for your organization. Remove collaboration barriers and make teams more productive with secure, scalable unified communications. Get security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to help keep modern cyber threats at bay. Make sure teams are ready to connect and collaborate virtually anywhere they're working with smartphones that can support the way your business needs to work. Keep your teams working regardless of where they work with business broadband options available virtually everywhere. From wireless connectivity to customer experiences to business intelligence, see how 5G is changing operations across industries. Build the right customer experience (CX) strategy to help meet your customers' needs and exceed their expectations. Our cybersecurity experts can design a strategy that supports enterprise-wide security program integration. Take advantage of creative hybrid working solutions that bring the team together, no matter where they work. Meet the solution suite that empowers your business to take full advantage of new, powerful AI capabilities when, where and how you need them. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Help solve IT challenges and gain operational efficiencies with a fully managed, monitored and maintained Private 5G Network. Get a custom, virtualized network to help enable rapid scalability, improve agility, monitor performance and optimize costs. Move processing power from centralized data centers closer to wireless devices and 5G endpoints. Streamline contact center operations using a set of APIs to build customized solutions for inbound and outbound IP interactive voice response (IPIVR) and call detail reporting. Enable anywhere access to Microsoft Teams via a single business phone number for mobile and desktop. Streamline the way you manage your vehicles, drivers and jobs, and help increase productivity, cut costs and promote safety. Get more out of your business internet. Choose from our flexible, affordable, award-winning options to help meet the unique demands of your business. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Organizations might think they are doing a good job, but many customers are frustrated by outdated systems and processes that don't match up to the best-in-class experiences. in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwidea Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN ServicesFortune 500 companies served by Verizon Business,Read the full Frost & Sullivan . Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide; Pablo Arriandiago, Kameron Chao, Jon Dressel; March 11, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Verizon Business, Cisco bolster enterprise agility with managed service offerings

Verizon Business is bolstering its Network as a Service digitization strategy with the addition of new Cisco managed SD WAN services, including support for 5G connectivity.
Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco's ENCS

Verizon Business Group is expanding its Virtualized Network Services portfolio, adding Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.
IBM and Verizon Business to collaborate on 5G and AI solutions at the Enterprise Edge

Verizon and IBM to work together on 5G and MEC co-innovation. The first solutions to be aimed at helping improve industrial quality, availability and performance.
Verizon SOC boosts Fujifilm cybersecurity capabilities

Learn how Verizon Security Operations Centres enables Fujifilm to boost its surveillance &amp; set the foundation for secure digital transformation.
CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
