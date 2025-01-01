enterprise laptops

Enterprise Business Intelligence for Retail| Verizon Business

, Partner with Verizon to help transform your retail business with secure, reliable solutions. From implementing the latest technology to controlling costs to staying competitive, retail businesses today must address a wide range of challenges to meet customer expectations. A Verizon Private 5G Network can help you gain network bandwidth, coverage and speed to support in-store innovations—while helping you streamline operations, manage inventory in near real time and more. This is Enterprise Intelligence. Learn how Associated British Ports enables a smart supply chain to efficiently track nearly 600,000 vehicles and over 1.2 million cruise ship passengers annually through the Port of Southampton. See how Penske uses Verizon network solutions for mobile maintenance and repair units, to help keep trucks up and running. See how the Phoenix Suns are using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Edge to help rack up wins, keep fans engaged and remain at the forefront of sports innovation. Learn which key strategies, capabilities and technologies retailers are adopting to help improve operational efficiency. Explore research from Incisiv and Verizon on retailer transformation efforts, technology priorities and network capabilities at stores. Get the retail business intelligence tools you need to address your unique challenges. It's your vision. It's your Verizon. Leverage fast and reliable networking capabilities to enable near real-time data, support emerging immersive technologies, and quickly scale and adapt to changing business requirements. Elevate customer satisfaction and loyalty with convenient, personalized digital experiences that surprise and delight your customers while differentiating your brand. Use advanced technologies, such as IoT, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions, to boost operational efficiencies and create a more flexible, robust and sustainable supply chain. Protect your business—whether that's a single store or a global network—with security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to keep modern cyber threats at bay. Our advanced solutions can help simplify the process of transforming the way your retail business operates. Get an onsite network tailored to your retail business that provides control, security and flexibility—so you can adapt to changing needs in real time. Bring together networking and security services under a cohesive framework—to help securely enable your retail business with cloud-based agility and scalability. Get cloud computing power at the edge of an advanced 5G network, closer to where your business needs it, for real-time application performance and to help you respond to change faster. There is a certain point in the growth path of an enterprise where visibility, control and connectivity is needed to operate. Enterprise Intelligence could be the outcome of your digital transformation, and we can help you tap into the interconnectedness of data, people and processes to help you attain operational excellence, adaptability and the ability to seize emerging opportunities. To fast track your digital transformation, you need technologies that can support your business operations. You need an advanced network and infrastructure that fuels data-rich applications in cloud computing, and innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things to generate insights from vast amounts of data. When you partner with Verizon, you gain the ability to access accurate, up-to-date information that helps your organization make informed decisions, streamline processes, mitigate risks and seize opportunities in a rapidly evolving business landscape. Through real-time data collection, analysis and visualization, organizations can gain a deep understanding of their operations, customer behavior and market trends. Enterprise Intelligence is fueled by Verizon's comprehensive solutions which include Network as a Service (NaaS) Solutions, Private 5G Network, mobile edge computing (MEC), 5G Edge and Software as a Service (SaaS) 5G Solutions. With these solutions, you are empowered to make data-driven decisions in real time by leveraging insights and interconnecting them to provide a better, wider view of everything happening across your business. By embracing Enterprise Intelligence, you have the insights needed to help you streamline processes, improve resource allocation, automate routine tasks and proactively address operational challenges. This in turn can lead to increased productivity, can reduce costs and can improve overall efficiency. In manufacturing for example, Enterprise Intelligence can provide data in near real time to help you improve supply chain management and production processes. In logistics and transportation, you can quickly leverage data to improve route planning, delivery times, and help reduce fuel costs. In retail you can use more informed insights to help track inventory in real time to keep up with customer demand. Across these industries and more, the insights that Enterprise Intelligence provides can enable organizations to adapt to challenges, drive innovation and gain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Enterprise Intelligence can benefit a wide range of industries. For example, when Associated British Ports (ABP) needed to streamline processes, get a consistent view of operations and enable new technology, we helped them by deploying our Private 5G Network to help connect eight access points covering between 200 and 230 acres at the port. With the ability to access accurate and up-to-date information, they were able to make informed decisions, improve processes, mitigate risks and seize opportunities in a rapidly evolving business landscape. And, when Team Penske needed to analyze the performance of cars coming in and out of the first turn at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in preparation for the Indy 500, we provided dedicated support with our 5G Ultra Wideband network, enabling them to identify patterns, detect anomalies and respond promptly to changing conditions. Organizations can benefit from a strategic partnership that combines reliable connectivity, innovative solutions and a commitment to delivering the capabilities needed for successful digital transformation. Choosing Verizon as a partner to pursue Enterprise Intelligence offers several advantages. You can rely on our proven track record as a leading telecommunications provider with a strong network infrastructure. And you can take advantage of a broad portfolio of solutions and services specifically designed to enable Enterprise Intelligence, including advanced networking capabilities, cutting-edge technologies and expertise in connecting ecosystems. Enterprise Intelligence is enabled by establishing a new kind of relationship between your business and your network. We call that connection Network as a Service (NaaS) Solutions, and it's what allows companies to work with Verizon to custom build their own solutions. Our network infrastructure helps empower organizations to securely and efficiently connect their systems, users and applications, helping unlock the full potential of operating with Enterprise Intelligence. With America's most reliable 5G network and a robust global IP network, Verizon provides the connectivity and bandwidth necessary to enable real-time data collection, analysis and decision-making. A suite of integrated connectivity and network services that provides a programmable and virtualized network environment from core to edge, enabling secure communication between users, applications and other cloud resources. A wireless 5G network tailored to your business gives you control, security and the ability to adapt to changing needs in real time. Combines Verizon's award-winning mobile network with industry leading partner cloud services to bring computing resources closer to where you need them to deliver near-real-time application performance. Predesigned, use-case-specific solutions built on the power of 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) infrastructure to help organizations quickly and effectively address critical business challenges, drive efficiencies, manage costs and improve the customer experience. Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics® 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 1H 2023. 