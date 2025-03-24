enterprise mobile broadband

Stores

slide 1 to 3 of 3
slide 1 to 3 of 3
1

Verizon

Closed
641 Boll Weevil Cir
Enterprise, AL 36330
Get Directions
(334) 464-0863
(334) 464-0863
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
2

Verizon

Closed
1310 Tingle Cir E
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 439-6534
(251) 439-6534
3

Verizon

Closed
171 E I65 Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 327-3459
(251) 327-3459
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
1

Verizon

Closed
641 Boll Weevil Cir
Enterprise, AL 36330
Get Directions
(334) 464-0863
(334) 464-0863
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
2

Verizon

Closed
1310 Tingle Cir E
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 439-6534
(251) 439-6534
3

Verizon

Closed
171 E I65 Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 327-3459
(251) 327-3459
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
View all locations

Links related to "enterprise mobile broadband"

Enterprise and Medium Business Technology Solutions

Don't just connect your business. Make it even smarter. Partner with Verizon to gain the control, security and speed to overcome challenges and adapt in real time. Let's achieve . Our cutting-edge networking technologies can help you build a strong agile foundation for your organization. Remove collaboration barriers and make teams more productive with secure, scalable unified communications. Get security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to help keep modern cyber threats at bay. Make sure teams are ready to connect and collaborate virtually anywhere they're working with smartphones that can support the way your business needs to work. Keep your teams working regardless of where they work with business broadband options available virtually everywhere. From wireless connectivity to customer experiences to business intelligence, see how 5G is changing operations across industries. Build the right customer experience (CX) strategy to help meet your customers' needs and exceed their expectations. Our cybersecurity experts can design a strategy that supports enterprise-wide security program integration. Take advantage of creative hybrid working solutions that bring the team together, no matter where they work. Meet the solution suite that empowers your business to take full advantage of new, powerful AI capabilities when, where and how you need them. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Help solve IT challenges and gain operational efficiencies with a fully managed, monitored and maintained Private 5G Network. Get a custom, virtualized network to help enable rapid scalability, improve agility, monitor performance and optimize costs. Move processing power from centralized data centers closer to wireless devices and 5G endpoints. Streamline contact center operations using a set of APIs to build customized solutions for inbound and outbound IP interactive voice response (IPIVR) and call detail reporting. Enable anywhere access to Microsoft Teams via a single business phone number for mobile and desktop. Streamline the way you manage your vehicles, drivers and jobs, and help increase productivity, cut costs and promote safety. Get more out of your business internet. Choose from our flexible, affordable, award-winning options to help meet the unique demands of your business. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Organizations might think they are doing a good job, but many customers are frustrated by outdated systems and processes that don't match up to the best-in-class experiences. in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwidea Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN ServicesFortune 500 companies served by Verizon Business,Read the full Frost & Sullivan . Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide; Pablo Arriandiago, Kameron Chao, Jon Dressel; March 11, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Read the full . Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Get updates,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

Business Broadband Internet Services

Want to chat about your Business Internet availability? Let us help you through the process. Chat now with an internet specialist. Power your business with global broadband solutions built to meet the demands of today's networking. Business Broadband can deliver ultrafast internet access with the reliability needed to help boost productivity. Business Broadband uses various technologies including wireless, cable, fiber and a range of digital subscriber lines (xDSL), depending on service location, local infrastructure and underlying carrier. Verizon offers Business Broadband internet service through Verizon fiber optics, Verizon Wireless 5G and LTE Business Internet, and third-party resale vendors. Affordable low-latency bandwidth options for faster connections help with your business application availability. Intuitive implementation with self-service or Verizon installation. Help strengthen performance with service level agreements (SLAs) when combined with wireless backup and/or managed services. Choose the broadband internet pricing and access options best for your applications. Location availability includes fiber, cable, wireless and DSL connectivity. Business Broadband is available around the world, serving more than 170 countries. Business Broadband use cases,Business Broadband is ideal for retail and remote office connection, backup connectivity, and software-defined networking. Using a high-speed connection can mean greater productivity and reliability for your business. Experience accelerated broadband internet coverage through a 21st-century infrastructure and ecosystem. Rely on 24/7 customer service for high-quality broadband internet delivered with integrity, performance excellence and accountability. Get the broadband internet service your business needs without sacrificing reliability and performance. Most reliable 5G network, RootMetricscountries with network coverage,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹See how network and other foundational digital transformation initiatives are redefining entire industries. Learn how networks and cloud play a key role on your journey to help boost revenue and improve security and user experience. Find out how designing a network is like building a house, and business internet cost is a major consideration. Discover the end-to-end experience of getting, setting up and using Verizon Business Broadband solutions. Watch how EverWash used wireless business internet from Verizon to disrupt the car washing industry. Rapidly scale and improve agility with a flexible network,Reliable, affordable internet solutions available virtually everywhere you do business. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile,Internet Dedicated provides enterprise-grade, Verizon-owned internet connectivity to support near real-time applications and public/private networking solutions. The dedicated connections are delivered via Ethernet or private-line circuits not shared with other customers, providing guaranteed bandwidth, SLAs and quality of service (QoS), including 100% availability and symmetrical speeds. Shared internet access, more commonly referred to as broadband, provides connectivity via wireless or wired technologies based on location availability and customer application requirements. Broadband commonalities include shared or oversubscribed bandwidth across multiple customers, best-effort service with no SLA and asynchronous speeds. Please contact your order manager (OM)/project manager (PM). After installation, please open a trouble ticket through your Verizon Enterprise Center portal so the appropriate support group can help you. With Verizon Enterprise Center Mobile, you have access to information you need to manage your critical business functions while on the go. You can manage your Verizon account from a smartphone or a tablet using the mobile application for single sign-on access to ,,Smartphone users can download an app from Google Play® or the Apple® App Store® that supports access to Verizon Enterprise Center, My Business and Verizon portals. Simply search for "My Verizon Enterprise," download the app and conveniently launch right into Quick Tasks or sign in to your business portal for more management options. An icon is added to your phone's home screen for easy access the next time you log in. Requirements are as follows:,You can also access Verizon Enterprise Center Mobile with a tablet by signing into a browser-based application at . The tablet functionality will be the same as the smartphone app, supporting key business functions that vary by the users' portal and permissions. Accessing the Verizon Enterprise Center from a mobile device or tablet will not provide the same options as the desktop version. Verizon Enterprise Center portal users can use Quick Tasks for repairs, billing and some wireless functions, or sign in to get access to key business functions delivering near real-time information to you. Yes. Verizon can provide a broadband solution offering to you that includes various types of Verizon-purchased private and public wireless services (U.S. and international). We will not manage any wireless services not purchased through Verizon. Yes. If you are interested in having your organization's security services managed by Verizon, you can contact your Verizon Account Team, as Managed Security Services is a separate service from Business Broadband. Yes. Verizon offers many managed service offerings based on our customer's needs. Ask your Verizon Account Team for more details. Yes. Verizon has professional services to assist with your broadband implementation, as well as other service needs. Ask your Verizon Account Team for more details. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

Business Internet Services: Plans for Small Business & Enterprise

Explore your internet options by chatting now with a business specialist. Partner with Verizon Business and get fast, affordable, reliable internet virtually anywhere you do business. Plans start at $69/mo. AddressUnit (if appropriate) AddressUnit (if appropriate) Ultra-fast, fiber-optic internet with 99.99% network reliability and high bandwidth for speedy performance—plus, 24/7 business-class support Secure wireless internet with fast download speeds, unlimited data, and easy implementation Wireless internet with out-of-the-box setup, plus a high-quality router to easily connect operations on the go. Scalable, high performance internet that lets you prioritize critical applications, customize features—and count on quality of service,Plans start at just $69/mo. Plus, save when you pair business internet with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Stay connected with a solution that is available virtually anywhere you do business. Keep work flowing with internet your business can rely on. On the network America relies on. Take advantage of security controls to help defend against cyber threats. Get more out of your business internet. Choose from our flexible, affordable, award-winning options to help meet the unique demands of your business. See how Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connects construction job sites quickly with LTE Business Internet. See how Ronan Design Co. is making a productivity breakthrough with the help of 5G Business Internet. See how Fios helps doctors Brett and Irene Druger achieve their dream of becoming a fully digital office. See how EverWash is using wireless business internet to scale their business and disrupt the car wash industry. Learn how retailers deliver excellent customer service and stay competitive with the help of Verizon Internet Dedicated Services with Cisco® Meraki® and 4G LTE backup. Learn how banks increase sales and keep customer data secure with the help of Verizon Internet Dedicated Services with Cisco® Meraki® and 4G LTE backup. Get the reliability, flexibility and control your organization needs with this secure, dedicated connection. LTE Business Internet can meet even the largest and most complex enterprise needs, whether you're connecting a single employee or your whole workforce. Boost your network with our suite of internet services, so you can spend more time growing and sustaining your business. Get 24/7 access to tech experts who can help with a wide range of devices and operating systems. Take advantage of a protective plan for Verizon voice, diagnostics and broadband connections, including phone jacks and inside wiring. The best internet options for your business depend on various factors, such as your location and the nature of your business. Verizon Business offers several types of business internet options to cater to different needs and requirements. These options include:,: Upgrade your business internet to Verizon's ultra-fast fiber-optic network with 99.99% network reliability. This option provides blazing-fast speeds and high bandwidth for efficient operations. Fios is available in select areas. : Experience fast and scalable wireless connectivity solutions with Verizon's 5G Business Internet. This option offers fast speeds, low latency and unlimited data to support businesses of any size. 5G Business Internet availability varies and it is not available in all locations. For businesses with a need for mobility, Verizon's LTE Business Internet provides wireless connectivity with easy setup and pervasive coverage. It is suitable for primary or failover connectivity and can be used in various on-the-go scenarios. Fuel your business with high-performance internet through Verizon's Internet Dedicated Service. This option offers scalable speeds and bandwidth, customizable Quality of Service and enterprise-class service-level agreements. When selecting the best internet for your business, consider factors such as reliability, speed, scalability and specific business requirements. Verizon's range of business internet options can provide the necessary connectivity to keep your business running smoothly and meet your specific needs. Verizon business internet pricing varies depending on the chosen plan, product and speed options. Eligible plans start at $69/month for the base service fee (plus taxes, fees and other charges). For Fios and LTE Business Internet plans, the price guarantee extends for up to 3 years, depending on your plan; with a 1 year price guarantee for the low speed plan, a 2 year guarantee for the mid speed plan and a 3 year guarantee for the high speed plan. Our business internet price guarantees ensure that you can rely on stable pricing for the duration of the applicable guarantee period, providing peace of mind and cost predictability for your business. Verizon's business internet services require a compatible router. For LTE and 5G Business Internet, the router policy allows customers the option to either purchase the Verizon provided gateway router or bring their own compatible device (BYOD). Routers purchased from Verizon can be returned within a 30-day return and exchange period subject to our Return Policy. A restocking fee may apply. Customers may also bring their own device (BYOD); check the for compatible models. For Fios Business Internet, customers can either purchase the Verizon provided router, choose to rent the router, or bring their own compatible device (BYOD). Routers purchased from Verizon can be returned within a 30-day return and exchange period subject to our Return Policy. The data allowance for LTE Business Internet is 300 GB/line/month, after which overage charges apply. Fios, 5G Business Internet and Internet Dedicated Service have unlimited data plans. Verizon provides a 30-day satisfaction guarantee for its wireless business internet plans and for Fios with a 2-yr term. This guarantee allows customers to evaluate the service and cancel within 30 days of ordering if they are not satisfied. If you decide to cancel within this period, you can contact Verizon to initiate the cancellation process. Routers purchased from Verizon can be returned within 30 days subject to our Return Policy. Yes, Verizon business internet solutions are available nationwide. Verizon offers extensive coverage and availability for its business internet services. to find out which Verizon business internet service is available in your specific area. The ideal internet speed for your business depends on factors specific to your business. It's important to consider both download and upload speeds. To determine the best internet speed for your business, consider factors such as the number of employees, the nature of your business activities and the need for reliable connectivity. You can test your current . Yes, Verizon business internet solutions include Wi-Fi capabilities and offers equipment that supports the latest Wi-Fi technology. Additionally, Verizon's business internet plans can support Wi-Fi from third-party routers, giving businesses flexibility in choosing their preferred Wi-Fi setup. This ensures that businesses can enjoy wireless connectivity for their operations and provide internet access to their employees. The main differences between business internet and home internet is that business internet plans can be purchased only by business customers (with an ECPD profile indicating that they are a corporate liable end user). Business internet hardware often have more ruggedized components designed for use in professional and high use settings. Business internet plans are also architected to be compatible with a wider selection of routers and network treatments like MPN, Dynamic IP, Static IP, etc. Home internet has a different portfolio of plans and limited router choices. Ready to buy,Call sales,Have us contact you,Call for Public Sector,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

Press related to "enterprise mobile broadband"

Verizon Business launches On Site LTE, a private network for enterprise customers

Verizon Business launches On Site LTE for enterprise customers in the US, providing a private, secure and dedicated on-premises wireless network platform.
Learn more

IBM and Verizon Business to collaborate on 5G and AI solutions at the Enterprise Edge

Verizon and IBM to work together on 5G and MEC co-innovation. The first solutions to be aimed at helping improve industrial quality, availability and performance.
Learn more

Verizon Business brings private MEC to enterprise customers with AWS

Verizon Business AWS are expanding their 5G collaboration to deliver private mobile edge computing (MEC) to enterprise customers in the U.S.
Learn more

Case Studies related to "enterprise mobile broadband"

Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
Read Now

HOPE Agency Turns to Verizon for Wireless Communication Business

Learn why HOPE relies on Verizon as its partner for wireless communication and ongoing support of its communication needs.
Read Now

Verizon Transform 30 NFL Stadiums with Wireless Communication Business

Learn how Verizon helped the NFL implement new sports communication technology and wireless networks, creating an advanced coach-to-coach communication system.
Read Now

Related Devices

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Plus

Starts at $31.38/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(1998)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $28.61/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
View details

Questions related to "enterprise mobile broadband"

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)