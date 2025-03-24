enterprise mobile devices

Enterprise and Medium Business Technology Solutions

Don't just connect your business. Make it even smarter. Partner with Verizon to gain the control, security and speed to overcome challenges and adapt in real time. Let's achieve . Our cutting-edge networking technologies can help you build a strong agile foundation for your organization. Remove collaboration barriers and make teams more productive with secure, scalable unified communications. Get security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to help keep modern cyber threats at bay. Make sure teams are ready to connect and collaborate virtually anywhere they're working with smartphones that can support the way your business needs to work. Keep your teams working regardless of where they work with business broadband options available virtually everywhere. From wireless connectivity to customer experiences to business intelligence, see how 5G is changing operations across industries. Build the right customer experience (CX) strategy to help meet your customers' needs and exceed their expectations. Our cybersecurity experts can design a strategy that supports enterprise-wide security program integration. Take advantage of creative hybrid working solutions that bring the team together, no matter where they work. Meet the solution suite that empowers your business to take full advantage of new, powerful AI capabilities when, where and how you need them. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Help solve IT challenges and gain operational efficiencies with a fully managed, monitored and maintained Private 5G Network. Get a custom, virtualized network to help enable rapid scalability, improve agility, monitor performance and optimize costs. Move processing power from centralized data centers closer to wireless devices and 5G endpoints. Streamline contact center operations using a set of APIs to build customized solutions for inbound and outbound IP interactive voice response (IPIVR) and call detail reporting. Enable anywhere access to Microsoft Teams via a single business phone number for mobile and desktop. Streamline the way you manage your vehicles, drivers and jobs, and help increase productivity, cut costs and promote safety. Get more out of your business internet. Choose from our flexible, affordable, award-winning options to help meet the unique demands of your business. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Organizations might think they are doing a good job, but many customers are frustrated by outdated systems and processes that don't match up to the best-in-class experiences. Boost Enterprise Mobile Device Security with Corporate-Liable Device Model Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Boost enterprise mobile device security with a corporate-liable device model,Author: Shane Schick,As consumers, most of us now use mobile devices for everyday tasks such as shopping and even banking—so why not simply add some business apps for professional purposes? Often referred to as bring your own device (BYOD), these BYOD programs can be perceived as an attractive solution given how many . Determining the right approach has often come down to two choices: issuing staff corporate-liable devices or allowing staff to bring their own devices to work. Companies have to balance the need to drive productivity and a positive employee experience with enterprise . When mobile devices are compromised, the consequences can be severe. To businesses, BYOD might also seem like a way to save some up-front costs on purchasing devices, but there are vulnerabilities to consider. BYOD: Hidden costs and corporate mobile security risks,In a , market research firm Frost & Sullivan said BYOD programs could lead to a range of enterprise mobile device security risks. This includes failure to keep up with security patches or use effective device protection, such as strong passwords and biometric authentication. These programs may also assume that employees know all the other guidelines for managing and securing mobile devices in the enterprise, but that isn't always the case. The fallout from these risks could be significant. Verizon's 2021 found that the cost of all breaches can reach into the millions, and breached companies underperformed in the stock market by approximately 5%. Corporate-liable devices: What it means and key benefits,Contrast the BYOD approach with corporate-liable device programs, which go far beyond having employers hand team members a smartphone. In support of enterprise mobile device security, corporate-liable devices can allow the IT department to configure devices based on business requirements, enroll them in (MDM) platforms and safeguard apps and data with security technologies and enterprise-grade policies. This means when devices get lost or are stolen, keeping customer, company or employee data out of the wrong hands can often be handled remotely by the IT department. Beyond service and support, a corporate-liable device can be more easily integrated with back-end systems and apps that ensure they perform as expected. This helps to boost productivity and minimizes the need for employees to ask IT for help. Having a more hands-on role in managing corporate-liable devices also allows IT to ensure employees are kept on the latest versions of the apps they need. In addition, IT can provide business continuity by backing up devices in the event they break down. Finally, corporate-liable devices can make it easier to comply with industry regulations such as . Guidelines for managing and securing mobile devices in the enterprise,Even if companies do not opt for , they should still follow for managing and securing mobile devices in the enterprise. This includes using an MDM platform, endpoint protection, managed detection and response solutions, and ongoing security awareness training to ensure employees recognize common cyber threats. IT departments can also bolster enterprise mobile device security by implementing two-factor authentication, separating work and personal content by utilizing and blocklisting apps and by keeping their policies current. Do you need assurance your organization is staying on top of the latest guidelines for managing and securing mobile devices in the enterprise? Learn how the right partner can help build security directly into your enterprise device plans and can help meet all your . Verizon Business brings private MEC to enterprise customers with AWS

Verizon Business AWS are expanding their 5G collaboration to deliver private mobile edge computing (MEC) to enterprise customers in the U.S.
Verizon Business launches On Site LTE, a private network for enterprise customers

Verizon Business launches On Site LTE for enterprise customers in the US, providing a private, secure and dedicated on-premises wireless network platform.
Verizon Business to host first-ever joint virtual event with Apple for enterprise customers

Verizon Business will hold a virtual event for global enterprise customers on Thursday, November 19 at 1pm ET (10am PT).
HarperDB Connected Golf Carts Devices Business

Learn how Verizon teamed up with connected devices ecosystem experts HarperDB to create low-latency, connected golf carts to boost Edison Interactive's reach.
Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
Penske Uses Verizon Connectivity Solutions to Power High-tech Mobile Repair Units Business

Verizon connectivity solutions help Penske Transportation Solution keep trucks on the roads and deliveries on time. This is Enterprise Intelligence.
