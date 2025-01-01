fiber internet meaning

Questions related to "fiber internet meaning"

Links related to "fiber internet meaning"

How Fixed Wireless Access Can Provide Secure Internet Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Keith Shaw,When making decisions about network access, businesses need to be aware and assess the security implications associated with network technology to help keep their digital assets protected. Cyber hygiene best practices include , cyber security , and secure networking strategies. Businesses considering adopting fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions—whether over 4G LTE or 5G networks—should understand both the security advantages of and potential pitfalls associated with the technology ahead of a deployment. Modern security challenges,Data from the (DBIR) shows that the three primary ways in which attackers access an organization are stolen credentials, phishing and exploitation of vulnerabilities. All of these attacks can occur regardless of network access type, whether it's cable, fiber, DSL or wireless. Hackers take advantage of out-of-date systems, software, and known security issues. This shows that many modern cyber security challenges are network-agnostic, which means the most popular cyber attack methods typically don't focus on the network technology the company uses to access the internet. However, outdated operating systems can be more vulnerable to security risks because they may lack the latest security updates and patches, serving as an entry point for hackers to infiltrate networks. What is fixed wireless access?,is a type of 5G or 4G LTE wireless technology that enables fixed broadband access using radio frequencies instead of cables. FWA can be used to connect homes, businesses, and organizations to the internet using radio waves to send high-speed signals that offer data transfer to and from devices. And as organizations are seeking fast speeds and quick deployment of access services to both public and private networks, . Customers in rural areas with minimal or no wired broadband options can benefit from a fixed wireless solution. The has been recognized by both governments and businesses alike. The includes multibillion dollar investment in broadband to deliver reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to every household. The U. S. Department of Agriculture's furnishes loans and grants to provide funds for the costs to construct, improve, or acquire the facilities and equipment needed to provide broadband service in eligible rural areas. Compared to satellite connectivity, FWA reduces latency (it's faster and more efficient) and is less expensive. According to CTIA.org, as a last-mile technology to provide internet service by using wireless links between fixed points—such as a cell tower and an antenna located at an individual location—instead of running fiber or cable lines. FWA offers streamlined deployment, since in many cases it allows customers to install the service themselves, rather than waiting for a technician to visit their location. In an FWA deployment, transmitters located on a cellular tower send their signal directly to a fixed location. Once a receiver accesses the wireless signal, it can then be connected to a router to provide wired or Wi-Fi access within a building, a temporary worksite, or even a food truck, depending on customers' needs. The benefits of FWA,Fixed wireless access:,Use cases for FWA,Forecasts show the total amount of 5G fixed wireless access connections are , highlighting the demand for connectivity. Several use cases for fixed wireless access deployments for business include:,Wireless networking is secure networking,Point-to-point (P2P), or device-to-device, is a private transmission, meaning the voice, data, video being sent is not traveling over public internet lines. Additionally, 4G LTE and 5G NR (new radio) technologies encrypt data and signaling to help prevent it from being heard or accessed on the radio access interface. Verizon's allows users to enjoy speeds comparable to a wired broadband connection while running on our 4G LTE or 5G Ultra Wide Band networks. 5G FWA and security,can provide secure networking because it has additional attributes such as separation of keys, backward and forward security for keys at handovers, idle mode mobility and secure algorithm negotiation. 5G also includes secure identity management, enhanced authentication and a core network architecture that can support network slicing, continuous secure connectivity for mobile devices and lower latency. Companies considering fixed wireless access secure networking options would benefit by working with a reputable provider that offers a to help identify and manage potential security issues. The provides monthly webinars packed with insightful analysis to help unmask threat actors' evolving tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs), and provides other insights to help you stay informed. Security vulnerabilities,Did you know devices that connect to your business internet can put your entire business at risk? Users on your network accessing business tools, social media, streaming services, or files are oftentimes unaware of the potential dangers of navigating to a malicious website or the consequences of clicking a seemingly innocuous link they received in an email. Customers with questions about 5G security should discuss their security concerns with their FWA providers. Verizon Business Internet Security Plus and Preferred are which can help block devices connected to your Verizon LTE or 5G business internet solution from accessing malicious sites or downloading malicious content. Every website request is checked for threats and zero-touch deployment delivers protection via the network with nothing to install. Customers can review reports on threats blocked via a special portal. And with Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred, customers also which websites users can visit, using a customizable dashboard in the portal. Help protect your business by applying sensible internet security practices, such as data encryption, authentication, access control and proper employee training to avoid hacking attempts such as phishing or malware. The benefits of fixed wireless access and new 5G technologies provide companies with more options to meet their business and security needs than traditional wired choices. Learn more about how Verizon fixed wireless access can provide your company with the right . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

How Verizon Frontline Responds to Emergencies and Major Incidents Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Shane Schick,Whether they are confronted with a terrorist attack or a Category 5 hurricane, public safety professionals have to juggle multiple priorities at once. They work to contain emergencies so bad situations don't become worse. They address the impact of damage done to property and infrastructure. Most importantly, they strive to assist anyone at risk of injury or death. Fortunately, it's not a job they do completely on their own, and trusted partners like Verizon are here to help. showed how Verizon provides considerable assistance long before disaster strikes, via ongoing business impact analysis and emergency planning activities that are conducted year-round. Part two explores what happens when trouble hits. According to Earl Struble, senior manager of Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team and Mission Critical Communications, his team members can assist public safety agencies with a response, usually within six to 12 hours. We are ready to go 24/7 365, and we are equipped with solutions that either allow us to create a network or augment an existing network, said Struble. Indeed, effective public safety also involves responding to what he called no notice events. If tornadoes impact multiple states or a human-made disaster occurs locally, Struble's team includes crisis response managers who are set up in strategic locations across the country. Verizon's role can include to identify the most critical areas where they need to get back up and running from a network perspective as soon as possible. An emergency operations center (EOC) might be damaged amid a disaster, for example, or needs to be relocated in a hurry. Verizon can help in either scenario, and many others. At the same time, Struble's team works in concert with Verizon's Network Engineering and Operations function, which develops solutions that will meet first responders' ever-evolving needs. Matthew Tuck, the team's senior manager, said this goes beyond thinking of public safety as a broad vertical market but considering highly specific requests from individual stakeholders. First responders might be using a satellite COLT (cell on light truck) as part of their jobs right now, for instance. As the dialogue with Verizon continues, however, Tuck and his team might determine that a backhaul, or an internet circuit, might be the better technology for the job. It's about having that ability to leverage assets in multifunctional ways and solve problems creatively to provide a meaningful impact to people, Tuck said. You almost have to think of the technology as modules or puzzle pieces.,In one such scenario, Verizon needed to help a public safety agency dealing with an incident on an island. The site not only lacked adequate network coverage, but the bridge had been broken and barge access was impossible. Tuck's team responded by combining satellites and tethered drones to offer first responders the service they needed. The experience Verizon has gained over time with technologies like satellites has transformed how the team can assist the public safety sector, Struble said. We're not grounded by how long you can stretch a fiber cable or to what extent you can do microwave shots from a tower. We know how to backhaul three towers down or up a mountain, he said. Most of the stuff that we're carrying is in the back of a pickup truck or on a trailer, so we need to be small and nimble as much as possible. And those technologies have dramatically changed the way we work with first responders.,Tuck agreed. He recalled the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in 2018, where Verizon engineers were focused on developing satellite capabilities that would enhance the response amid future events. This approach helped the response to Hurricane Laura two years later. It's a perfect example of how that planning resulted in a better response for everybody: for the customer and for public safety, he said, adding that Verizon has not only improved the satellite technology itself but was able to avoid congestion in an emergency. One of the big Verizon differentiators is the fact that we do have some that's just ours. It's not shared. That adds tremendous value when it comes to responding to events of large scale where there is competition for resources.,While every event is unique in some regards, Struble said the core need of public safety professionals is the same—they depend on clear communication at all times, whether it's to gain situational awareness or amid search and rescue operations. These communication requirements are broken down as primary, alternative, contingency and emergency (PACE), and Verizon Frontline has technology for all of them. For Mary Donny, associate director of Verizon's Global Event Management Center, the back-and-forth between Verizon and public safety agencies has only grown more frequent over time. It used to be that you could give an update twice a day. Now they want to know constantly of any changes, she said. So there's more pressure, but in a good way. Clearer communication and more transparency have definitely occurred as we've deepened our relationship with these customers.,This isn't just a two-way dialogue, however. Tuck pointed to the varied stakeholders that need to collaborate amid an emergency. There's a whole ballet of communication taking place between us, customers and other utility partners. We're trying to support the recovery efforts posed by a major incident, he said, adding this communication translates directly into critical actions. If we can tell them 'green'—meaning that they are good to move into a particular area—that gives them the ability to respond that much more effectively in the field.,Even once the most dangerous aspects of an emergency have come to an end, the work isn't done. Public Safety agencies may have lost their buildings. Organizations like law enforcement or the National Guard may need to set up a temporary command post to support community response activities. Donny said Verizon can respond by providing tactical command units that function as an EOC. That means those agencies can remain focused on community response operations. Verizon brings in Wireless Emergency Communications Centers so those affected can get in touch with loved ones and ensure their phones are charged. Verizon may also send in their hazmat team that can repair an impacted network during a train derailment, asbestos abatement, or other hazardous environmental condition that restricts access to facilities. Having our own lodging on wheels allows us to immediately get to work and not have to find hotels far away from impacted area. Stores on wheels can provide retail services (and connectivity) for customers affected by an incident. Verizon will also develop data, text and calling relief offers for affected counties. In some scenarios, the President may decide to visit a site, and Verizon helps ensure local authorities and security personnel are equipped with the necessary communications capabilities. The good news is that ongoing technology investments are making those capabilities stronger. Tuck cited the use of 5G-powered sensors connected to the Internet of Things (IoT), which could not only track where first responders are during a crisis but also baseline health metrics like their heart rate. Infrared technologies, meanwhile, are now viable not only in buildings but on drones that can navigate to difficult areas. Struble said, overall, technologies like 5G represent an enormous leap forward in the work public safety agencies, in partnership with Verizon, are doing when every second counts. Having faster speeds, more capacity, lower latency is going to be absolutely groundbreaking, he said. At Verizon Frontline, your mission is our purpose. Learn more about the . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . . California residents can view our . * Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Business TV - Shop Fios TV Plans for Business

Plus taxes, fees and equipment charges. No contract required. Plus taxes, fees and equipment charges. No contract required. ,Please chat or call to order:,Fios TV offers a range of TV packages and the ability to add additional programming tailored to your business needs. Get the channels you need with the reliability of our fiber-optic network. Our 100% fiber-optic network delivers crystal-clear, high-definition news and entertainment. The Fios network is 99.9% reliable, helping you provide high picture quality and exceptional customer experiences. See which channels each plan offers and compare plans to find the best for your business. For private offices, conference rooms and employee break rooms,For retail, waiting rooms or other common areas,For the general public where food and beverages are soldAccess core channels with local news, entertainment, variety and more. Get news channels to keep you, your employees and your customers informed. Watch exciting sports, music, comedy and travel. View the best sports action, award-winning original series and documentary features. Give your business ultimate entertainment options with access to all of the top sports and movies. Features the NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Major League Baseball, world-class soccer from around the globe, Olympic sports, classic games, hunting and more. Features UEFA Champions League, England's FACup, UEFA Europa League, Scottish Premier League and the Australian A-League, as well as rugby and Australian Rules Football. *Call 1.800.Verizon (1-800-837-4966) for pricing. Watch your favorite teams and up to 40 out-of-market games every week throughout the regular season, including select games in HD. Watch up to 40 out-of-market games every week, including select games from the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup™ Playoffs. **Call 1-800-837-Verizon (1-800-837-4966) for pricing. Commercial packages will be automatically renewed each year, for the full season, at that season's renewal rate. If you do not wish to be renewed next season, you may opt out during the off season, by calling 1.800.Verizon (1-800-837-4966). The deadline for opting out is 10 days prior to the start of the next season. Choose from over 20 foreign language channels in Arabic, Chinese, French, German and Japanese to cater to specific clientele and your employees. Call Verizon for pricing. 1.800.Verizon (1-800-837-4966). Arab Radio & Television (ART), Kuwait TV,Public TV of Armenia,BN TV, TV1,TV Globo,TVB1, TVB Drama, TVBe,CCTV4, CTI Zhong Tian, Phoenix North America,The Filipino Channel, GMA Pinoy, Filipino On Demand,TV 5 Monde,Antenna TV,The Israeli Network,Rai Italia, Mediaset Italia,MBC, MBC Drama, SBS, YTB,RTPi, SIC Internacional,RSC1,RTN,Aapka Colors, TV Asia, ZEE TV, SET Asia, ZEE News,Jus Punjabi,Includes over 70+ channels,SBTN , Pick any premium movie package* you want for your business for $15/mo. Add additional packages: one package for $15, two packages for $25, three packages for $30 and four packages or five packages for $40. Max brings you closer to the entertainment you love. Watch HBO channels and HBO On Demand - plus enjoy the new Max app, where you can stream all of HBO together with the greatest collection of movies, shows and new Max Originals. The premium movie destination with the most movies and fewest repeats. Cinemax® is the only 100 % true HD premium channel, featuring hot new shows and today's most popular movies. And with Cinemax On Demand and MAX GO® you can watch whenever and wherever. Cinemax On Demand and MAX GO are included free with your subscription. with SHOWTIME (formerly SHOWTIME) is a premium entertainment network featuring critically-acclaimed originals, groundbreaking documentaries, blockbuster movies, hit series and more, all without commercial interruptions. There's nothing better than amazing entertainment when your employees need a break. Fios TV delivers with this year's hottest Pay Per View events and On Demand movies straight to your business. Take your pick from 70,000 On Demand titles from every genre, with the latest movie releases available up to four weeks earlier than other providers. The fiber-optic power of Fios turns movies into a lifelike experience with HD picture quality so real, you feel like you're part of the action. Pay Per View and On Demand titles are not available for Bar/Restaurant or Public Viewing customers. If you are an existing Private Viewing customer, please visit My Business to register and begin watching Pay Per View and On Demand content. $34.99/mo 50 digital audio channels from Music Choice. Select from various musical genres like country, pop, rock and roll, blues, jazz ... the list goes on. The Verizon Fios TV Mobile app lets you stream your favorite shows on your device. You can even turn your device into a remote control. The Fios TV Mobile app is included with a Fios TV subscription. You can begin streaming right after you place your order. Just download the app to get started. It's compatible with iPad®, iPhone® , Android® and Kindle Fire®. Order a set-top box for each television during checkout. To record shows, add a digital video recorder (DVR) service of your choice. If you're already a Verizon customer, please to buy cables, remotes or RFM extenders. ,Our DVR services are available for Private Viewing customers only,$12.00/mo $20.00/mo $30.00/mo Fios TV is television delivered to your office with 100% fiber-optic cable. Inside your office, we use your existing coaxial cable wiring for Fios TV, making installation easy. Fios TV has an extensive channel lineup with more than 500 digital channels and local and national HDTV channels. In addition to a dual-tuner digital video recorder (DVR), you also can get access to over 70,000 titles On Demand (including over 25,000 HD titles) at any given time. Eligible customers only. The Fios TV Mobile app allows you to stream TV. After you place your Fios TV order, you can start streaming many Fios TV channels right away—even before your business service has been installed. Just download the Fios TV Mobile app to get started. The Fios TV Mobile app is included with the Fios TV subscription and it's compatible with iPad, iPhone , Android and Kindle Fire. Your installation includes connecting up to three televisions with existing coaxial outlets (including installation of set-top boxes). It also includes programming of the Fios TV remote control for your set-top boxes and televisions. Additional TVs can be set up for an additional charge. Our technicians will also do the outside work, including installation of any required network equipment such as the Optical Network Terminal (ONT), router or a battery backup unit (optional), if this equipment is not already present. Depending on the area and your office's set-up, our technician(s) may or may not fish walls or move furniture when installing or replacing wiring or installing set-top boxes. The technician will determine installation specifics with you on the date of installation. Installation time can vary based on a number of factors, but we recommend that you reserve about four hours for the Verizon technician to complete the installation of your Verizon Fios TV service. A person 18 years of age or older must be present for the installation visit and be able to make decisions on placement of wiring and equipment at your office. If you are having both Fios Internet and Fios TV installed, we recommend reserving six hours for the entire installation. For support, go to . Find the right plan and get up and running quickly with help from our team. Once you order you can track here. Mix and match products to get the right solution for your business. See if this product is available in your area and get pricing. Tell us a little bit about your business and get set up to meet with our professionals to ask questions, get advice or request a quote. Not sure if this is what you need? We can make some recommendations. Offers available to new business customers only, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Depending on speed tier purchased, promotional pricing for Internet and voice guaranteed for 12 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 13 with 2 year contract), or 24 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 25 with 2 year contract), or 36 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 37 with 2 year contract) or 60 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 61 with 2 year contract) (60 month guarantee not available in all areas where Fios is sold) subject to continuation of qualifying products; price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only; excludes optional services and equipment charges; prices subject to increase thereafter. With no annual contract, price increases to then current market rate subject to the applicable guarantee period. Select installation charges may be waived. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $49 activation fee may apply. Offers may be fulfilled via bill credit(s); other taxes, fees & terms apply. for a 2 year contract: 35% of base monthly charges for unexpired term. 2 year term automatically renews at then-current term rates unless canceled within 30 days prior to or 60 days after the term is renewed. (MBG) is available with 2 year contract only and requires cancellation within 30 days of installation; excludes subscriptions, per minute usage, labor/material charges in excess of standard installation and month-to-month service plans, including Fios TV service. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Phone equipment purchase required with VoIP, starting at $85. Equipment must be returned within 30 days of cancellation. Equipment restocking fee may apply if order is canceled or service is terminated within 30 days. MBG and/or promotional offers do not apply to service ordered for temporary, short term or special events. is valid for 5 business days and is an estimate based on current pricing, promotions and taxes that are subject to change. Quote does not include additional charges for nonstandard installations. Verizon Wi-Fi available in select areas with qualifying packages. Software limitations and other terms apply. Visit business.verizon.net/wifi for details. Wired speeds advertised. Wired & wireless speeds vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See for more info. Service availability varies. Usage charges apply on basic line. Activation fee of $49 may apply based on speed tier purchased. Wireless Verizon Router is available for$399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Backup battery available for Fios voice services & E911. VSB not available with 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). Pricing for BDV line(s) with the Fios bundle: For speeds 200/200 Mbps and higher: the first BDV line is available for $20/mo. and $25/mo. for each addl. line. Pricing reflected in the cart. No annual contract required. $49 activation fee may apply. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Business Digital Voice requires phone equipment purchase starting at $85.00. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Basic Internet will be provisioned at our fastest speed available at your location of up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10-15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. For new and existing Fios Internet or Basic Internet customers on select plans. May not be combined with all offers. $5/mo. discount begins when you sign up for Auto Pay (ACH or debit card only) & paper-free billing (registration on required). $5 discount will be applied each month as long as auto pay and paper-free billing stay active. Offer available on select IP Phones with purchase of a new Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice bundle with a two year agreement. Fulfilled via bill credit. Taxes apply. Limit one discount per phone model. Restocking fee may apply if canceled within 30 days. Available to select customers in select areas only. Offer ends 3.31.24. Available only to Fios Internet customers on the Gigabit Connection plan (up to 940/880 Mbps) or 2 Gigabit Connection plan (up to 2048/2048 Mbps) where available. Qualifying customers will receive a monthly bill credit for the applicable monthly router rental fee for as long service with qualifying plan is on the account. Promo credits end when eligibility requirements are no longer met. If your Fios service is cancelled, you must return the Fios router subject to Verizon's standard return policy. Offer for new business customers in select areas only who sign up for qualifying Fios internet service with a two year agreement (subject to credit review) and who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). To redeem offer, you must email documentation of the ETF from your prior service provider w/in 30 days after receipt of final bill. Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF, up to $1,500. Credit will be issued starting after 30 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 2-3 billing cycles. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. Offer is non-transferable, has no cash or refund value, and may not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Offer ends 3.31.24. Businesses who sign up for qualifying Fios Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement will receive a Visa Prepaid Card, with the Visa Prepaid Card amount based on speed tier purchased, as follows: (i) $100 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps Internet; or (ii) $500 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 940/880 Mbps Internet (Gigabit Connection) or 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). May only be combined with select offers. Only available in select locations, including the Philadelphia metro area, parts of New York state and parts of central Massachusetts. Call or visit the website to confirm availability. Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months, funds do not expire and may be available after card expiration date, fees may apply. Terms and conditions apply. This optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install. Card mailed within 90 days of install date. Limit one card per account. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offers end 3.31.24. Businesses who sign up for qualifying Fios Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement will receive a Visa Prepaid Card, with the Visa Prepaid Card amount based on speed tier purchased, as follows: (i) $400 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps Internet; or (ii) $800 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 1 Gig Internet (940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gig Internet (2048/2048 Mbps). May not be combined with all offers. Not available in all locations, including the Philadelphia metro area, parts of New York state and parts of central Massachusetts. Call or visit the website to confirm availability. Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months, funds do not expire and may be available after card expiration date, fees may apply. Terms and conditions apply. This optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install. Card mailed within 90 days of install date. Limit one card per account. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offers end 3.31.24. Offer available to new and existing business customers in select areas only who sign up for both: (i) a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan & (ii) a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan (eligible smartphone required, device payment purchase or bring your own device). Existing customers are eligible with Fios Business Internet plan upgrade or Business Unlimited plan upgrade or a new line, as applicable. Customers with Fios Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 2048M/2048M), where available, and Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited Pro plan (at least 1 line) are eligible for a total credit of $80/mo, all other combinations of service plans are eligible for a total credit of $40/mo. Offer fulfilled as a credit of $20/mo. or $40/mo. each to your Fios and Verizon Wireless bills, for a total credit of $40/mo or $80/mo as applicable. Credit is fulfilled at an account level and only one promotional credit per account. Discounts are applied once both services are activated. All discounts apply as long as Verizon provides & business maintains both services at the qualifying levels. Limited time offer. Offer available only to business customers who are new to Verizon and who sign up for a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan and a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan. Existing Verizon customers are not eligible. One time $100 discount offer fulfilled as a bill credit to your Verizon Wireless account and will appear within 1-2 billing cycles. May only be combined with select offers. Limited time offer. $49 activation fee applies based on speed tier. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Verizon Basic Internet will be provisioned at up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10–15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. Availability subject to final confirmation by Verizon. Offer available to new and existing customers. Requires 2-yr term agreement. Includes unlimited direct-dialed voice calls to anywhere in the US. Selected activation and installation charges are waived. Additional charges may apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Additional Universal Service Fee, taxes and other charges apply. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Offer available to new customers with 100 voice lines or fewer in select areas only, subject to credit review. BDV requires an existing Internet connection of 5Mbps or higher. $99.99 activation and $200 installation fees apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Phone equipment purchase req'd, starting at $85.00. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change.. $99.99 activation and $89.99 installation fees (first three existing TV outlets) apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $11.99/mo. HD set top box, franchise and regulatory fees, up to $8.89 Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee, $11.49 Broadcast Fee, other taxes and fees apply. Equipment shipping charge may apply. Program availability varies by location. Number of channels is approximation. High Definition (HD) TV with HD STB required for HD programming. Certain TV plans, Pay Per View (PPV) and Subscription or fee-based Video On Demand (VOD) are not permitted for viewing in restaurants, bars or other customer service areas. Channel lineup is subject to change and not all channels will be available at all times. Blackout restrictions apply. Month-to-month service without an annual contract required. Req. compatible device and Fios® TV. Content restrictions may apply. Fios Internet req'd for in-office use. Full channel access and DVR streaming require Fios Multi-Room DVR enhanced or Premium Service. Max. combined 5 simultaneous live TV streams and/or DVR streams per media server. Streaming of TV shows and movies On Demand included in your plan is available to all business customers. Streaming of rented/purchased TV shows and movies On Demand is only available to Private Viewing business customers. Requires acceptance of Terms of Service and Private Viewing conditions at . Early access to Fios TV Mobile app begins with activation & ends upon installation or in 14 days, whichever comes first. Wireless data charges may apply. Offer available to eligible and verified members of the U.S. military and U.S. Veterans in select areas with Business Fios Internet with a two year agreement, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Upon military service verification through Veterans Advantage, eligible customers will receive a discount in the amount of $5/month for speeds up to 500M/500M; or $10/month for 940/880 Mbps and 2048/2048 Mbps (where available), for as long as that customer maintains qualifying Business Fios Internet service. Not available for month-to-month plans. Eligible customers must complete the military service verification process within 30 days of the order to get the discount. Available to businesses with 19 employees or less. Requires current Fios Business Internet service. Business Internet Secure licenses are sold in packs of 5, 10, and 25 with one license covering one device (laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet). One license pack at a time per customer account. Prices are monthly and exclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply. System requirements: Windows 7 and above; Mac OSX 10.9 and above; Android OS 5.0 and above, or Apple iOS 10.0 and above. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Related Devices

Internet Devices

Verizon 5G USB Modem

Starts at $4.72/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details
Internet Devices

Orbic Speed 5G UW

Starts at $8.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(379)
View details
Internet Devices

Verizon Orbic Speed Mobile Hotspot

Starts at $2.22/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(1195)
View details

Press related to "fiber internet meaning"

Verizon Business expands 5G Business Internet to 21 more U.S. cities

Verizon Business today announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity offering for businesses of all sizes, is expanding to 21 new U.S. cities this month.
Learn more

Verizon introduces $39 a month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

Small Business Owners in select Boston zip codes can now take full advantage of 50 Mbps Verizon Fios Business Internet Offer at $39 a month
Learn more

Verizon Business continues rapid expansion of 5G Business Internet

The fixed-wireless offering powered by 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, up from 24 in April
Learn more

Case Studies related to "fiber internet meaning"

How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet Business

Learn how LTE Business Internet helps Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connect their construction job sites to aid in their construction efforts.
Read Now

Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Read Now

How EverWash is Improving Car Wash Technology with Wireless Business Internet Business

Learn how EverWash is utilizing Verizon's wireless business internet to improve car wash technology for owners and helping them deliver a positive customer experience.
Read Now

Videos related to "fiber internet meaning"

How to set up Wi-Fi Backup (model ASK-NCM1100) | Verizon

Verizon Home Internet Just Got Dreamier

How to set up the Verizon Internet Gateway (models # WNC-CR200A & ASK-NCM1100)

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)