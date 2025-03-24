full throttle download

Internet Dedicated : Dedicated Internet Access

Need more information about Internet Dedicated Service for your business? Chat now. Accelerate your business with an ultrafast, dedicated connection on an award-winning network. Purpose-built to power critical applications and digital transformations, get high-performance dedicated bandwidth where you need it. Delivers full-time dedicated internet with reliable, high-bandwidth dedicated connections. Helps generate high performance for your business applications and connectivity. Provides equal upload and download speeds. Includes stringent service level agreements (SLAs) for latency, packet loss, jitter and mean opinion score (MOS). Offers multiple bandwidth options:,Get full-bandwidth availability, site level or aggregate, with sustained monthly usage. Pay a flat monthly fee based on a selected bandwidth tier per circuit. Internet Dedicated provides you with a dedicated internet connection—not one shared with other businesses or organizations. Provides dedicated public connections with symmetrical bandwidth to ensure business applications stay up and running efficiently. Security options include denial-of-service protection, Domain Name System and Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI) delivered on our converged private/public network. Provides simplified self-service management and reporting of network traffic and security services. Rely on guaranteed 100% availability, world-class SLAs, 24/7 customer support and service options designed to maximize business agility within ever-changing market dynamics. Choose from multiple pricing and access options, including the ability to make scheduled and near real-time bandwidth adjustments to meet changing business requirements. Helps secure you against threats and attacks with embedded security and network intelligence. Empower your business with the flexibility of usage-based or fixed pricing to ensure you have the best internet service for your employees, customers and partners. Get global high availability for typical end-user applications. This plan is best for smaller locations with up to 20 users and applications that are compression tolerant. Enjoy ultralow latency and high quality for high-resolution content. This plan is best for larger office locations and applications that require extremely high resolution, such as medical imaging, geographic mapping and graphic design media distribution. Take advantage of ultrafast transmission and the best experience for end-user content consumption. This plan is best for data centers as well as content and cloud providers with several users downloading very large files, such as simultaneous video content downloads. Delivers the high bandwidth and reliable connectivity needed for critical applications and data centers, and expected by customers, partners and employees. Offers global coverage in over 39 countries with extended coverage in 34 additional countries, as well as options to expand coverage. Automated, 24/7 proactive monitoring, traffic reporting and notifications of service disruptions and circuit outages, as well as options for dynamic network management to implement bandwidth changes. Supports both IPv4 and IPv6 protocols to ensure seamless performance. Our dedicated internet service provides the foundation for advanced networking solutions, such as Network as a Service (NaaS) and software-defined wide area network (SD WAN). Increase or decrease port speeds on demand and view traffic to help you meet seasonal, unplanned or periodic demands put on your network. Read why Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services 19 consecutive times.¹ Recognized for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Verizon's Satellite Access Service uses Geostationary (GEO) satellites to deliver private, secure connectivity to Private IP (MPLS), the Public Internet, and Private Dedicated Point-to-Point circuits (Such as Ethernet ? Dedicated E-Line). Boost your bandwidth with internet you can trust. Rapidly scale and improve agility with a flexible network. Wide area data networking services that provide point-to-point, hub and spoke, and any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites, including connectivity to Cloud. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. A dedicated internet connection dedicates a specific amount of bandwidth that is not shared with anyone else other than the users of that physical circuit. This ensures your internet connection performs at a consistent service level regardless of the time of day or number of users online in the area. In addition to dedicated bandwidth, performance metrics including network latency, packet loss, uptime, jitter and repair timeframes are guaranteed with service level agreements. Internet Dedicated provides enterprise-grade, dedicated internet connection owned by Verizon to support near real-time applications and public/private networking solutions. The dedicated connections are delivered via Ethernet or private-line circuits not shared with other customers to provide guaranteed bandwidth; service level agreements and quality of service (QoS), including 100% availability; and symmetrical speeds. A broadband internet connection is a shared network, with many different users in an area sharing a common larger connection. The amount of bandwidth offered is only up to the maximum bandwidth or package speed available, with no guarantees on what speed you actually get or the quality of the connection. Speed is determined by network traffic and congestion, which can vary greatly depending on the location or time of day. Ultimately, which one you choose depends on your applications, goals, budget, uptime requirements and the size of your organization. In short, dedicated internet provides guaranteed performance and reliability with a higher cost, while broadband offers lower cost with potential areas of congestion and performance issues. Bandwidth is often mistaken for internet speed. Bandwidth is the volume of information that can be sent over a connection calculated as volume per second, such as megabits per second (Mbps). So bandwidth is how much information you receive every second. Speed is how fast that information is received or downloaded. As an example, when you fill a bathtub with water, if the bathtub faucet has a wide opening, more water can flow at a faster rate than if it had a narrower faucet. Think of the amount of water as the bandwidth and the rate that the water flows as the speed. Latency is sometimes referred to as delay or ping rate. It's the lag you experience while waiting for something to load. While bandwidth is the amount of information sent per second, latency is the amount of time it takes that information to get from its source to you. Throughput is how much information actually gets delivered in a certain amount of time. While bandwidth is the maximum amount of data, throughput is how much of that data makes it to its destination—taking latency, network speed, packet loss and other factors into account. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
2021 Mobile Security Index Foreword

Mobile Security Index 2021 Report,Cybersecurity is not a new issue, but the stakes are getting higher. The scale of regulatory penalties is growing, and customers—consumers, businesses and public-sector organizations alike—are becoming more sensitive to the issue. In the past, many consumers saw little difference between the security postures of the companies—such as banks and retailers—pursuing their business, and so it didn't sway their loyalty. That's changing, and consequently lots of companies are responding by making security and data privacy central to their value proposition. Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. You will soon receive an email with a link to confirm your access. When you click to confirm from your email, your document will be available for download. If you do not receive an email within 2 hours, please check your spam folder. You may now close this message and continue to your article. For more than a decade, Verizon has published some of the preeminent reports on cybersecurity, including the Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR). This is the fourth edition of the Mobile Security Index. As the name suggests, it focuses on the threats to mobile devices; what defenses companies have in place to thwart these attacks; and how often those fail, leading to a mobile-related compromise. One of the key themes of the 2020 Mobile Security Index was mal-innovation. We talked about how cybercriminals were constantly finding new and often imaginative ways to carry out attacks. In another life, where their motives weren't nefarious and the outcomes not so damaging to so many, the creativity and ingenuity shown by some of the attackers would merit fame and accolades. Sadly, mal-innovation continues apace, and we saw many new examples in 2020. COVID-19—you didn't think that we'd not mention it, did you?—provided cybercriminals with new opportunities. Criminals were able to craft tailored phishing attacks very quickly. But that's no longer a surprise. It doesn't take a pandemic for phishing gangs to identify new ways to exploit human weaknesses to further their attacks. Another of the key themes of our 2020 report was how mobile devices are not just being used more, but used for more. In large part driven by apps and data in the cloud, mobile devices have evolved from being a handy companion into an essential business tool. Today, you can buy a watch that has much of the functionality smartphones had just a couple of years ago. Smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices can now be used to access core systems, edit spreadsheets and perform other mission-critical tasks. When we asked respondents to our latest survey to rate how crucial mobile is to their business on a 10-point scale, 71% answered 8 or higher. But with the increased reliance on mobile devices, the risk has grown too. Mobile devices are subject to all the same risks as non-mobile user devices, plus some of their own:,Mobile devices can be subject to attacks that could happen on any device, but sometimes the mobile device makes them more likely to be successful. An example is a phishing attack. Several of the ways users spot a malicious email or website are less obvious on a small screen, meaning users may be more likely to fall for an attack. Mobile devices are significantly more prone to loss and theft. This can lead to the exposure of data, but often the biggest impact is on productivity. Because they are often used in public places—like trains and coffee shops—mobile devices are susceptible to eavesdropping, both physical and electronic. Attackers can exploit mobile devices to acquire data from the cloud and other systems that they connect to. They can also be attacked to capture credentials, which can then be used to gain access to data in other systems. We couldn't really write this report without discussing the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the nature of how we work. The number of remote workers has been growing for years, but in many companies—including Verizon—working from home went from being the exception to being the rule virtually overnight. Unsurprisingly, this led some to cut corners, including on security. Nearly a quarter (24%) of respondents to our survey said that their organization had sacrificed the security of mobile devices to facilitate their response to restrictions put in place due to the pandemic. Read on to learn more about the mobile security environment and understand its risks. We hope that this insight will help you to strengthen your mobile security as your digital transformation journey—and evolution to the new world of work—unfolds. The findings of this report are based on a survey of 856 professionals responsible for the procurement, management or security of mobile devices. Unless stated otherwise, quoted statistics are from this survey. Other findings are based on data supplied by our contributors: Asavie, Check Point, Cylance, IBM, Lookout, MobileIron, NetMotion, Netskope, Proofpoint, Qualcomm, Thales, VMware and Wandera. For full details of the methodology, please see page 86. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Network Detection and Response (NDR)

Help expedite attack detection and response. Helps unify network threat detection, full-packet forensics and integrated response as a managed service with near real-time and retrospective detection and visualization. As a cloud-based network security platform, NDR can be delivered without the need for specialized hardware. Helps take action against existing threats and helps identify future threats with speed and scale. Rapidly deploys to any segment of your network, including enterprise cloud, industrial, IoT and 5G. Helps provide visibility into all collected network activities and records network traffic for comprehensive analysis and discovery. Full packet capture to collect a complete record of your network activity, including metadata and network packets. Helps give you a detailed view of network traffic for analysis and investigation. Captures, indexes and stores network traffic from multiple infrastructures into a single location in the cloud. Capable of providing large amounts of network data in an intuitive, immersive interface so you can analyze, proactively hunt and take action on security events and observations. Can record traffic from almost any network segment in your network infrastructure. Sensors can be deployed cost-effectively and quickly even in your resource constrained segments. Uses software forwarding agents to directly copy network traffic from cloud instances where network taps don't exist to deliver the activity to the appropriate sensor. Rapidly deploy NDR in any segment of your modern network, including enterprise, cloud, industrial, IoT and 5G. Take action against threats and identify future threats with speed and scale. Explore and interact with data recorded over time and stored in the cloud. Security as a service rapidly deploys without the potential cost and complexity of hardware. Accelerate incident response and threat hunting with advanced forensics. Gain complete context from network to endpoint, filtering data to prioritize threats and reduce noise. Scales to help secure even the largest enterprises with its ability to analyze more than 500 terabytes of network data a day. Enables comprehensive and deep threat searches and analysis with machine learning, behavioral analysis, statistical modeling, heuristics techniques and actionable threat intelligence. Our cloud security platform correlates all alerts and lets you subscribe to threat intelligence feeds and intrusion detection signatures. Visualize and analyze threats, access reports, manage users and policies, download packets and get alerts to any perceived threats to your network. Collect, filter and analyze full network traffic in near real-time, including metadata and packet capture (PCAP). With almost limitless cloud storage and rapidly searchable network memory, our cost-effective advanced forensics help enable fast results for incident response and threat hunting. Threat hunters can perform rapid searches on stored data to help quickly validate whether a threat is authentic or not. Discover how NDR delivers near real-time and retrospective threat analysis. Proven network security partner,data analyzed per day by NDR,raw logs analyzed annually by Verizon cybersecurity,years of cybersecurity experience,Discover how NDR helped an energy cooperative significantly reduce incident response times and move from a reactive to a proactive security approach. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Points to keep in mind when investigating a cloud security platform. that can help address today's realities and tomorrow's cloud-first or cloud–only end goals. Five critical points to help security professionals deal with the continued proliferation of attacks. Get actionable intelligence and a correlated view of threats to help speed incident response and threat hunting. Cloud-delivered NDR consolidates multiple security point products into a single platform that deploys rapidly. Help close security gaps with 24/7 cybersecurity expertise. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. Network Detection and Response (NDR) is a cybersecurity service that can help capture and store network traffic from multiple infrastructures into a single cloud haystack. It can present to you large amounts of data in an intuitive, immersive interface so you can analyze, proactively hunt and take action on security events and observations. The NDR service complements Verizon's other security services and solutions by providing greater visibility into network traffic beyond what traditional security technologies can capture. NDR performs near real-time and retrospective threat detection and visualization from the cloud to dramatically accelerate an organization's ability to identify and respond to attacks before they become serious events. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
