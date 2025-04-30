Future trends in business connectivity

Retail Ecosystem Digital Connectivity for Retail Businesses

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Help enable the connected store of the future with secure, reliable Verizon 5G solutions. Don't just connect your business. Partner with Verizon to make it even smarter. Today, customers want personal, convenient, immersive, engaging shopping experiences—such as Autonomous Checkout and virtual dressing rooms. Our advanced 5G network and solutions can help connect endpoints across your retail ecosystem. So you can leverage real-time data, support emerging immersive technologies, quickly scale and adapt. Let's achieve Enterprise Intelligence. See what AI capabilities retailers are focused on based on importance and planned deployment. Learn why 82% of quick-service restaurants state that digital ordering is making operations more complex. Learn how fixed wireless access solutions enable retailers to deploy existing applications with reliability and flexibility and quickly upgrade to more advanced technologies. When the power of the cloud is built right into the network, it opens up a whole new world of near real-time retail innovation possibilities, including immersive experiences, media-rich marketing, digital engagement and more. Get unprecedented insight into the root cause of disruptions across your network—even down to individual devices and applications—and help to provide optimal network performance for a superb online shopping experience. Enable innovation and game-changing digital customer experiences with a flexible, programmable, scalable and reliable network-as-a-service (NaaS) foundation. Redefine what's possible in retail by using the low latency and massive capacity of 5G to drive immersive and personalized online, mobile and in-store experiences. Provide connectivity, data and application visibility beyond your store walls with a fast, fixed internet connection that's easy to self-install at any location where Verizon 4G LTE coverage is available. Use mobile device management, mobile threat defense and endpoint security to help protect your customer and business data on devices across the retail ecosystem. Deploy network monitoring and cloud security services to address core network security, and leverage mobile solutions to help ensure data security across all your devices. Get a plug-and-play fleet management solution that allows you to easily track and manage field services, transportation, and retail deliveries. Use our reliable 4G LTE wireless network to help keep your critical applications online or to support temporary or remote locations. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Elevate customer satisfaction and loyalty with convenient and personalized digital experiences that surprise and delight your customers while differentiating your brand. Use advanced technologies such as IoT, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions to boost operational efficiencies and create a more flexible, robust and sustainable supply chain. Protect your business—whether that's a single store or a global network—with security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to keep modern cyber threats at bay. Learn why digital transformation starts by bringing together disconnected systems to create powerful, modular, and intelligent solutions that can enable new functionality, smarter insights and faster decision making. Here's how retailers can tap 5G technology to meet customer expectations. The accelerated use of in-store technology by retailers will spur the need for 5G connectivity. Explore an overview of 5G network technology in a business context for retailers. Understand what the technology can do and explores its commonalities and differences with other network communications options. The accelerated use of in-store technology by retailers will spur the need for 5G connectivity. 