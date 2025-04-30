Future trends in business connectivity

Business Networking Trends and Insights

Article,Explore how a private network for small businesses offers security, scalability, and performance for advanced operations. Apr 30, 2025,Article,With more contractors relying on cloud-based software and apps to manage projects, leveraging the benefits of wireless internet have become more critical. Mar 18, 2025,Article,Discover how small businesses are leveraging emerging technologies to enhance connectivity, improve operations, and stay competitive. Feb 14, 2025,Customer Success Story,Discover how C-Lock uses Verizon's Fixed Wireless Access to monitor livestock health, reduce emissions, and improve farm efficiency in rural areas. Feb 11, 2025,Article,Choosing a medium business internet provider can be challenging. Learn what you need to know to select the one best for your business. Feb 11, 2025,Article,Learn how resilient networks can intelligently adapt during disruption and maintain essential business connectivity to keep your organization operational. Feb 06, 2025,Article,School bus Wi-Fi is now E-Rate eligible and offers a unique solution for building digital inclusivity and closing the homework gap. Jan 29, 2025,Article,Discover how Verizon's FWA internet enhances services for military families on base, from home connectivity to remote work, education, and special events. Jan 23, 2025,Article,Learn why 5G Business Internet can be crucial to modern business agility. Jan 14, 2025
IoT Trends and Business Insights

The IIoT and production floor communication means connecting devices, people and machines. Learn from this manufacturing communication systems guide. Jun 05, 2025,Enabling manufacturing automation and factory controls with the IIoT can help your operation run smoothly. Learn how. Jun 04, 2025,Article,Discover how GPS fleet management software can reduce operational costs, improve efficiency and boost productivity in your organization. Apr 17, 2025,Article,Discover how Verizon Sensor Insights simplifies IoT sensor management, ensuring connectivity, power efficiency, and reliable data streaming for your business. Apr 08, 2025,Article,Discover how intelligent lighting improves energy efficiency, security, and sustainability for utility companies through remote control and automation. Feb 24, 2025,Article,Learn how IoT sensor technology and 5G help optimize live events, enhance safety, and boost revenue with crowd insights and operational efficiencies. Feb 21, 2025,Article,Put in a brief description hereExplore how 5G supports Industry 4.0 technology trends like AI, IIoT, digital twins, and the industrial metaverse to transform smart manufacturing. Feb 04, 2025,Article,Home health technology will reshape patient healthcare care experiences. Discover 6 important home healthcare technology trends. Jan 14, 2025,Article,IoT solutions are essential for companies to embrace Industry 4.0. Making the most of connected devices, however, requires secure IoT management. Jan 07, 2025
Retail Ecosystem Digital Connectivity for Retail Businesses

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Help enable the connected store of the future with secure, reliable Verizon 5G solutions. Don't just connect your business. Partner with Verizon to make it even smarter. Today, customers want personal, convenient, immersive, engaging shopping experiences—such as Autonomous Checkout and virtual dressing rooms. Our advanced 5G network and solutions can help connect endpoints across your retail ecosystem. So you can leverage real-time data, support emerging immersive technologies, quickly scale and adapt. Let's achieve Enterprise Intelligence. See what AI capabilities retailers are focused on based on importance and planned deployment. Learn why 82% of quick-service restaurants state that digital ordering is making operations more complex. Learn how fixed wireless access solutions enable retailers to deploy existing applications with reliability and flexibility and quickly upgrade to more advanced technologies. When the power of the cloud is built right into the network, it opens up a whole new world of near real-time retail innovation possibilities, including immersive experiences, media-rich marketing, digital engagement and more. Get unprecedented insight into the root cause of disruptions across your network—even down to individual devices and applications—and help to provide optimal network performance for a superb online shopping experience. Enable innovation and game-changing digital customer experiences with a flexible, programmable, scalable and reliable network-as-a-service (NaaS) foundation. Redefine what's possible in retail by using the low latency and massive capacity of 5G to drive immersive and personalized online, mobile and in-store experiences. Provide connectivity, data and application visibility beyond your store walls with a fast, fixed internet connection that's easy to self-install at any location where Verizon 4G LTE coverage is available. Use mobile device management, mobile threat defense and endpoint security to help protect your customer and business data on devices across the retail ecosystem. Deploy network monitoring and cloud security services to address core network security, and leverage mobile solutions to help ensure data security across all your devices. Get a plug-and-play fleet management solution that allows you to easily track and manage field services, transportation, and retail deliveries. Use our reliable 4G LTE wireless network to help keep your critical applications online or to support temporary or remote locations. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Elevate customer satisfaction and loyalty with convenient and personalized digital experiences that surprise and delight your customers while differentiating your brand. Use advanced technologies such as IoT, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions to boost operational efficiencies and create a more flexible, robust and sustainable supply chain. Protect your business—whether that's a single store or a global network—with security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to keep modern cyber threats at bay. Learn why digital transformation starts by bringing together disconnected systems to create powerful, modular, and intelligent solutions that can enable new functionality, smarter insights and faster decision making. Here's how retailers can tap 5G technology to meet customer expectations. The accelerated use of in-store technology by retailers will spur the need for 5G connectivity. Explore an overview of 5G network technology in a business context for retailers. Understand what the technology can do and explores its commonalities and differences with other network communications options. The accelerated use of in-store technology by retailers will spur the need for 5G connectivity. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. 
Verizon Business takes Internet of Things Connectivity Global

Enterprises can now benefit from Global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity from Verizon for mobile assets in 170 countries worldwide
Verizon Business streamlines patient care with advances to BlueJeans Telehealth

New Televisit Tile and Apple Health app integration let patients securely share certain health data with practitioners and healthcare providers during telehealth appointments
Verizon Business 5G Innovation Hub in Lake Nona to explore 5G-enabled solutions across industries

Verizon Business is bringing 5G Ultra Wideband service to an Innovation Hub in Lake Nona, a smart community located in Orlando, FL
Penske Uses Verizon Connectivity Solutions to Power High-tech Mobile Repair Units Business

Verizon connectivity solutions help Penske Transportation Solution keep trucks on the roads and deliveries on time. This is Enterprise Intelligence.
How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet Business

Learn how LTE Business Internet helps Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connect their construction job sites to aid in their construction efforts.
How EverWash is Improving Car Wash Technology with Wireless Business Internet Business

Learn how EverWash is utilizing Verizon's wireless business internet to improve car wash technology for owners and helping them deliver a positive customer experience.
