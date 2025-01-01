hosted contact centers

Virtual Contact Center for Government

Achieve the personalized experience to both citizens and your workforce combined with the operational efficiency your agency demands. Welcome to Virtual Contact Center (VCC) for Government. In today's world, customer experience and enablement are key. Customers are used to doing things on their terms, based on their needs, history, and preferred channels of communication. With VCC for Government, contact center agents can easily deliver tailored experiences and individual solutions. Fluid, reliable, cross-channel connections are the new standard in communications. VCC for Government can automatically route citizens or government employees to the right agent or method of service across channels, smoothing potential obstacles that could hinder or derail the resolution of their needs. The federal government faces a unique set of security challenges, but Verizon has a long legacy of serving the government and protecting personal data and privacy. In fact, the rigorous security of VCC for Government earned it FedRAMP Authorized**, a universal standard for government cloud-based applications. Designed for Government Dedicated infrastructure is designed for US agencies and standardized FedRAMP security parameters. Data Protection FIPS 140-2-compliant, end-to-end data encryption as well as user role configurations helps personal and agency data stay protected. Reviews and Audits FedRAMP authorization means regular third party audits, continuous scanning for vulnerabilities, and monthly security reviews. **Verizon's Virtual Contact Center for Government is built on the NICE inContact FedRAMP Authorized CXone Customer Experience Platform. Armed with the right user data, reliable engagement tools, and performance feedback, call center agents can more effectively reach citizens or federal employees and respond to their dynamic needs, driving to greater productivity and user satisfaction. VCC for Government has the tools to improve efficiency by automating time-consuming processes, enabling working remotely, evenly distributing workloads to avoid agent burnout, and limit upfront costs and control operational expenditures. Seamlessly routes voice, email, chat, text/SMS, or extensible work items to qualified agents. Automated customer interactive solution that helps facilitate self-service and basic information freeing up agents to handle more complex requests requiring call or chat routing. Dynamic agent interface streamlines your contact center actions - handle multiple contacts from multiple channels, collaborate with team members and execute faster consults, conferences and transfers. Real-time dashboards monitor call center performance providing actionable data to better service customers and balance agent workloads. Virtual Contact Center for Government helps your agency mitigate risks and allows you to deploy agents quickly and securely on a FedRAMP Authorized platform. We understand that simply removing existing legacy systems that no longer meet your agency missions is a non-starter — it's expensive and time consuming. With Virtual Contact Center for Government, it's possible to use what you have and gracefully sunset systems with a service approach. Your agency can scale up and down to meet seasonal spikes or events that can drive contact to your centers. With a FedRAMP Authorized platform**, you have confidence it meets government security directives, and pay-as-you-go helps you control costs. VCC for Government is based on the NICE+inContact CXone cloud, which is FedRAMP Authorized at the Moderate impact level. Dedicated infrastructure for U.S. government customers or entities requiring the additional security benefits of a FedRAMP Authorized** platform. Continuous 24x7 scanning against a database of current global security vulnerabilities by Alert Logic. Configurations and user roles set on a per-app level; policies that follow users as they roam the network; customization, management and enforcement of usage features. Architecture based on FedRAMP security requirements; government-defined SLAs for resolving security events. IPS 140-2 compliant encryption used for all data traffic and data at rest provides end-to-end encryption. Regularly audited by an independent FedRAMP third party assessment organization; mobility reviews of security posture with sponsoring agency. We provide integrated solution support with the right expertise and consultative approach to customizing platforms to fit your agency's mission and requirements. Bottom line—we provide you with single accountability—one Verizon team with consultants, engineers, and support resources. Verizon provides you with a world-class platform from NICE+ inContact and surrounds it with traditional services the public sector has enjoyed. Verizon provides an end-to-end portfolio of professional services to help you create better experiences, drive measurable results, and mitigate security risks for your agency. Whether it's the beginning of your digital transformation campaign integrating voice and data, orchestrating emerging technologies like SDN, or utilizing SBC as a service, your CX journey starts with a fast, intelligent, and secure network. Focusing on better engagement and improved customer experience will continue to be a marketplace differentiator for your agency. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. 