How can cloud-based phone services improve business operations

The Benefits of 5G for Businesses with Ronin Designs Business

With the power of 5G, Ronin Designs was able to shift their focus from worrying about file transfers to enhancing their work and focusing on their clients.
How HappyOrNot's IoT Solutions Boost Customer Satisfaction Business

Learn how HappyOrNot leveraged Verizon's Cat-M1 IoT solutions to deploy its innovative customer feedback service in the U.S.
How EverWash is Improving Car Wash Technology with Wireless Business Internet Business

Learn how EverWash is utilizing Verizon's wireless business internet to improve car wash technology for owners and helping them deliver a positive customer experience.
Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
Verizon Business to accelerate IoT solution creation and deployment with Microsoft Azure

Verizon has teamed up with Microsoft to enable the simple and quick creation and deployment of complete end-to-end IoT solutions
Verizon Business and CareAR leverage 5G to transform service delivery and CX

Verizon Business and CareAR, a Xerox Company, announced a strategic partnership to transform the service and customer experience CareAR delivers.
Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

Advantages of Ethernet for Your Business

Advantages of Ethernet for Your Business

All About Ethernet： How, why and when businesses use it. In the beginning: The shared home network,Many American businesses take root at the kitchen table or in the garage. They put up a website, maybe add a phone line. They might also invest in a new laptop or tablet, an all-in-one printer and a new smart phone. When you're CEO of a home-based business, your network probably consists of a cable, DSL or wireless/Wi-Fi connection to the internet, a shared-internet account for your web hosting, and a router from a big box store. You probably piggy-back off of your home network your family uses for streaming TV, gaming and home security. This budget-friendly architecture could serve you well until you land your fourth, fifth or fifteenth account. Moving up and out: The copper, cable or Wi-Fi connection,By this time, you're adding staff. A few of your colleagues work remotely and travel to see clients or pursue new-business opportunities. You could be opening branches in different markets. Also by this time, you've learned that your free or low-cost apps for bookkeeping, file sharing, messaging and video conferencing aren't cutting it anymore. The broadband and shared IP that worked fine when it was just you in your garage has become painfully insufficient. As you grew, you and your clients experienced more frequent network issues, always at the worst possible times. You—like Amazon, Apple, Google, HP and many more—may have launched from a garage. You had a single copper-based link to the internet but you've now outgrown it. Like those industry behemoths, you faced a networking fork in the road, one that perplexes many a leader of a business in growth mode. When you're not as big as Mattel or Harley Davidson—both born of garage-based entrepreneurism--but no longer a mom-and-pop shop, how do you transform your network to support advanced business operations and communications?,What is Ethernet?,Ethernet is a protocol, or technology, used for connecting computers in a LAN, or local area network. A technology in wide use since the 1990s, Ethernet is widely installed, serving as a standard for data formatting and transmission. Ethernet, a packet-based technology (versus one, like TDM, that operates in time slots and circuit switching), is how countless people and businesses connect to the internet, a global packet-switching network. In buildings across the planet, companies and individuals connect to the internet via Ethernet technology and cables. Tech you can grow with: Ethernet is a connectivity high-achiever,When evaluating options for networking and internet connectivity, smart choices can be complicated by the many varying pros and cons of different media and technologies. For example, DSL (digital subscriber line), which is a fixed-wireline type of broadband, is widely available, as is Wi-Fi. Both are usually quick and easy to activate. Monthly recurring costs (MRC) also tend to be lower than for, say, fiber-optic connections. DSL is usually more reliable than Wi-Fi, but both have low reliability compared to cable and fiber. Businesses with a single small location and a small staff of office-based workers may be fine with DSL or Wi-Fi when their online activity is limited mostly to email. More businesses today are increasingly large consumers of data, and their bandwidth needs are beyond what DSL and Wi-Fi can deliver affordably to power daily operations. Growing businesses in sectors that include real estate, healthcare and entertainment, as well as professional services such as government affairs, communications and PR, law and HR, need major bandwidth for their heavy cloud-computing requirements. Highly mobile and collaborative teams depend on advanced applications for CRM, ERP, and more that are best delivered by cable or fiber-optic networks. A common technology for cable transmission is TDM (time division multiplexing) often with a PBX box. With fiber, Ethernet is the standard. For businesses that are on the move, the connectivity choice will often come down to TDM with cable—also referred to as T1 service--or Ethernet over fiber—also known as metro or carrier Ethernet. Where fiber is available, Ethernet excels on a number of fronts. Two key points are worth considering. Ethernet far exceeds what TDM can deliver. With Ethernet's high capacity over fiber, bandwidths of 10 Gbps are available on a single line. To reach these levels with TDM, additional circuits must be purchased at prices that become very steep very quickly. Ethernet is easily configured to accommodate class of service (CoS) for separating sensitive and bandwidth-heavy apps from, for example, email, social media and web surfing. A circuit-switched technology, TDM is out of sync, literally, with the packet-switched technologies that dominate cloud computing. Tech you can adopt: Moving from legacy networks to Ethernet,For those still relying on TDM, the pressure is building to update and upgrade. Fewer carriers now support the legacy technology and equipment, and advanced cloud-based services are beyond TDM's reach. The good news is that migrating to Ethernet needn't be complicated or costly. The move can be particularly painless for businesses with only a few sites. Ethernet equipment is widely available and prices are coming down. Ethernet switches, routers, cables and other gear is largely off-the-shelf and less likely to require a full retrofit down the line. The technology enables "plug-and-play" provisioning and scaling. TDM typically involves hardware reconfigurations. Moreover, Ethernet can act as a second network, allowing a TDM, DSL or other system to serve as a backup. Or vice versa. For a phased approach to Ethernet adoption, it's a simple matter to connect Ethernet for one purpose or device while using another technology, such as Wi-Fi or TDM, for others. Top service providers have numerous options for transitioning to . Verizon, for example, offers which is protocol transparent for any-to-any connectivity. Dedicated and switched services also are available across Verizon's Ethernet portfolio. What's in it for you?,Extending your ability to grow, and compete with advanced cloud-computing services, is simplified when Ethernet is your go-to technology. Performance on nearly every front—from reliability, speed, scalability and flexibility—is Ethernet's top credential. Simply put, it's the technology of the future. For many growing businesses, it's easily acquired today. Ethernet services from Verizon help you connect all your network services—easily and reliably. Let us manage your networking needs, so you can concentrate on business priorities. Switched E-LAN extends your LAN with a virtual connection. Tell us about your business, then meet with our professionals to ask questions, get advice, or obtain a quote. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Network as a Service (NaaS) Technologies are Innovating Networks Business

For this fifth article in the Journey to Connected Healthcare series, we will consider some of the Network as a Service (NaaS) technologies a healthcare organization can adopt to move from an enhanced to an innovative network, which is the final progression in our digital transformation journey framework. Also, we will delve into an advanced use case: fall monitoring and detection. Our discussed what we might find in an enhanced healthcare network. So, what are some of the solutions a care organization could use to build an Innovative network?,:,:,:,:,:Let's explore each of these:This is a private and secure on-premises cellular wireless network on which to run critical business applications and operations. It is completely separate from public cellular networks, like those on which our personal cell phones operate. It can supplement or replace Wi-Fi deployments, using fewer access points to cover broader areas and provide greater capacity and throughput with lower latency, and it can be implemented and expanded rapidly. A healthcare organization could use this for…This includes a partner providing a comprehensive package of managed connectivity, including all hardware, software, configuration, control, and orchestration for:,The package should include a Service Level Agreement (SLA) committing to the availability of connectivity to each of a healthcare organization's sites, and it should provide flexibility to deploy new and decommission old technology and sites. Finally, the package should provide options for co- or full management, allowing a healthcare organization to choose between maintaining some responsibility for day-to-day management of the network or placing all responsibility on its partner. With this, a healthcare organization can help free itself from the most significant challenges of managing a high-quality network, namely:This is an approach to designing a network that assumes neither trust for assets or user accounts based on their apparent ownership, nor physical or network location. It requires that users, systems, and devices should all be authenticated and authorized for each use, or session of an enterprise IT resource. Several prominent organizations have offered incredible details on how this approach might be implemented, including the link. Ultimately, the approach will likely require several of the tools we have discussed in previous articles. For example, these could include, secure cloud solutions, Managed Detection and Response, Endpoint Detection and Response, Security Information and Event Management) configured for a comprehensive approach to enterprise cybersecurity. A healthcare organization should view this approach as the gold standard to help meet cybersecurity and compliance requirements and should look to its trusted partner to understand its specific organizational context and help implement the zero-trust network architecture through a professional services engagement. This service uses an intuitive management portal to provide insight on how users in multiple locations experience applications and services through a network, using tools to monitor, test, and measure each of these components continually throughout the entire digital delivery chain. The service can help pinpoint the true causes of availability, performance, reachability, and reliability challenges, tracing from users back through a network to the application or service itself. With this level of monitoring, a care organization can continually monitor and identify key challenges impacting the experience of users in multiple locations, and target resources on those challenges to overcome them. For example, the organization might learn that its outpatient Pain Clinic users are experiencing a challenge reaching the state-controlled substances web service because of a capacity challenge with a specific router, suggesting the router should be reconfigured or upgraded. Alternatively, the monitoring may provide evidence of a challenge with the state web service itself, which might prompt a call to its administrator. In a , we discussed how Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) can allow a healthcare organization to integrate its network or IT Service Management system with that of a partner to enhance communication on incidents, provisioning, policy updates, etc. as well as take advantage of the partner's Artificial Intelligence (AI) for these things. With full integration, this goes a step further to complete integration between the network management systems of the organization and partner, sharing a common data model. This would include operations planning and design, project management, engineering, service catalog, service delivery, service assurance, service management, change management, configuration management database, etc. All information exchange would take place over secure connections, on a private network if desired. Essentially, the organization would be able to share information with its partner as though it were another organizational division, allowing for seamless collaboration. NaaS solutions such as these should be provided as an integrated service to the healthcare organization, not as a number of disparate solutions the organization must struggle to piece together. We have emphasized this in , and we must do so again. Your NaaS partner should provide a reliable, fully integrated, end-to-end solution that will help your healthcare organization meet your specific Connected Healthcare goals. Anything less, and you should question the viability of the solution. Utilizing a 5G On-site Private Network, a care organization can implement a fall monitoring and detection solution to assist in the Patient Care Delivery portion of our Healthcare Reference Architecture. Healthcare Reference Architecture - fall monitoring and detection solution,Patient falls are a significant challenge for healthcare systems: According to the most recent data provided by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), of Americans aged 65 and above, more than one-fourth fall each year, and falls are the leading cause of injuries among older adults. The CDC's most recent estimate for the annual cost of treatment for these fall injuries is more than$50 billion. And most alarming, as many as . In fact, the most recent data on sentinel events from leading health system accreditation agency, , shows falls as the most commonly reported, five times more common than the next closest, delay in treatment. However, technology may be able to help. With a 5G on-site private network and intelligent video, a care organization could use camera vision and AI to monitor patients at risk of falling in hospital rooms and alert nursing staff about situations in which patient movement is likely to result in a fall (or has resulted in a fall). This could serve as a vital aid to nurses, who are typically charged with the care of multiple patients in multiple rooms; nurses simply are not able to continuously monitor all patients at risk of falling–fall monitoring and detection could extend their field of awareness. As we discussed in our , to attract and retain nursing staff, healthcare organizations must provide them with the tools they need to provide quality, unencumbered patient care. We are in the midst of a nursing crisis, and this is projected to worsen in the years ahead. We need innovative solutions to help relieve the strain this causes healthcare systems and this Connected Healthcare solutions are a way to extend the reach of nurses to enhance patient safety. In our next article, we will review more healthcare use cases on our journey to truly Connected Healthcare and efficient 4P medicine: predictive, preventive, personalized, and participatory. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
5G MEC Use Cases: How Can Businesses Leverage 5G and MEC? Business

5G MEC use cases: How can businesses leverage 5G and MEC?,Author: Poornima Apte,Picture yourself at a football game where your favorite player scores a touchdown. You immediately look up to the video screen to see a number of replays from various angles, all controlled by an operator with multi-cam viewing. Later, you use your phone to find a cashierless concession stand with minimal traffic—and then again to check out from the stand. When you leave the game, you use your phone once more to direct you to the closest bathroom or your parking spot. are starting to use 5G and MEC (multi-access edge computing) integration to develop this kind of enhanced customer experience in the hopes of generating increased revenues. MEC brings the tasks of computing and decision-making to the edge of the network, away from centralized cloud servers. In this case, the edge could be accessed by thousands, if not millions, of mobile devices. In fact, the number of devices using edge computing is expected to increase from , according to Transforma Insights. Through distributed cloud, MEC enables data processing at the edge. It saves time by not having to push data back and forth to a distant data center and, therefore, decreases latency in operations. Computing could be near instantaneous, which could help enable faster reactions to related insights. The business benefits of combining 5G and MEC,The 5G network can support an infrastructure that facilitates MEC. Merging the two delivers a whole host of technological impacts that potentially translate into some key benefits for enterprises. 5G MEC use cases in action,Businesses have opportunities to leverage 5G and MEC to drive sales, improve the customer experience, optimize operations and create new opportunities for growth. Here are a few 5G MEC use cases in different industries:,Entertainment,As the stadium football game example illustrates, the combination of 5G and MEC can help deliver better fan experiences and may offer . 5G and MEC also can play a key Healthcare,that 5G and MEC could help enable include near real-time, edge-based AI inferencing systems that can help detect things the human eye cannot. This could help support more accurate diagnostics and enable practitioners to properly diagnose medical conditions and intervene appropriately. 5G and MEC could also help support AI-driven video analytics in the operating room to help support surgical counts and techniques, and help monitor out-of-the-way areas of the hospital to alert staff regarding falls, emergency vehicle arrival or activity in secure locations. Manufacturing,IoT sensors on machines could deliver predictive maintenance and machine analytics by measuring current parameters against normal profiles and alerting workers if conditions look awry. could help the manufacturing industry pivot in near real time to change external constraints, such as supply chain challenges. Collaborative robots on the manufacturing floor should benefit from the decreased latency and edge decision-making capabilities that 5G and MEC can deliver. Learn more about 5G MEC use cases that can help your organization accelerate productivity and build and how Verizon's 5G services can help you . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
