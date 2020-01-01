How does a mobile device manager help in remote device management

Remote Learning Success in Fort Wayne K-12 Schools Business

Learn how Fort Wayne K-12 schools are a distance learning success story when partnered with Verizon to deliver smooth connectivity to students during the pandemic.
How Chief Leschi Schools Use Remote Learning

Learn how Verizon enabled remote learning solutions for Chief Leschi Schools. See how Chief Leschi Schools harnessed the benefits of online learning efforts.
Mobile Device Management (MDM) Solution Brief

Verizon MDM provides a single user interface to remotely manage devices 24 / 7. Integrating mobile devices, wireless connectivity and apps into our everyday lives has become a necessity. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), enterprises and educational institutions must provide mobility solutions to conduct business and deliver distance learning opportunities. At the same time, they need to manage mobile risk from everincreasing cyber threats targeting business data and,Security for the unexpected,Verizon MDM helps IT administrators manage, track and control the mobile devices and operating systems connecting to their networks. Accessed through a single portal, Verizon MDM helps secure and streamline mobility by enabling device diagnostics, hotspot management and unified endpoint management (UEM) services. Manage devices 24/7 with security and control capabilities that:,Get all of the features to manage and secure mobile devices. Remotely manage smartphones, tablets, laptops, Jetpack®4G LTE mobile hotspots, wearables, routers and more with these critical capabilities:,Easily manage and control hotspot use. Broadband hotspot management with Verizon MDM allows you to remotely:,Why you can rely on Verizon,We offer reliable service and network performance with our broad portfolio of technology solutions. Verizon was ranked,#1 nationwide by RootMetrics in overall network performance 14 times in a row,w seven years in a row.1,Verizon can help you grow as your organization demands more from your network than ever before. Look to a partner you can trust to help you protect devices and critical data used by your mobile workforce or remote learners. For more information about Verizon MDM, please contact your Verizon Business Account Manager or visit verizon.com/business/products/security/mobile-device-endpoint-security/mobile-device-management/verizon-mdm/,Rankings based on RootMetrics® U.S. National RootScore® Reports: 2H 2013–1H 2020. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on four national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon. Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2020 Verizon. SB11821220
eSIM Compatible Phones and Devices for Business Business

Want to shop eSIM compatible phones and devices? Chat now to learn more. With eSIM-compatible devices, Verizon is making it more efficient than ever for you to remotely activate and provision these mobile devices for your team, whether you have one or many devices. An eSIM is an embedded SIM card inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM (pSIM) card that you need to insert or swap. On devices that have both pSIM and eSIM technology, you may be able to have a different phone number on each SIM and use a local data plan on your eSIM when traveling abroad without swapping your Verizon SIM. It's fast, it's simple and you can provision a device with an eSIM in real time over Wi-Fi. Unwanted SIM swaps are a thing of the past, and you ll always know who is tied to each device. Distribute devices at scale without the need to wait for physical SIMs. eSIMs means no more lost SIM removal tools, broken SIM trays and tiny SIM cards gone missing. Enable two lines on the same devices for personal, business and travel scenarios. iPhone 15 brings you Dynamic Island, a 48MP Main camera, and USB-C—all in a durable color-infused glass and aluminum design. Get powerful processing, built-in Knox Security and a long-lasting battery to power your workday. Meet the ThinkPad X13s – built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Made to fulfill users' needs for connectivity, longer battery life, and secure manageability, this ThinkPad delivers work-from-anywhere productivity like never before. iPhone 14 Pro Max. Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Colorfully reimagined and more versatile than ever. With an all-screen design, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and four gorgeous colors. iPad delivers a powerful way to create, stay connected, and get things done. Powered by Google Tensor G2, it's super fast and secure, with an immersive display, amazing battery life, and the best Pixel camera yet. And, experience ultra-fast connectivity when you pair it with Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. An eSIM is an embedded SIM inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM card that you need to insert. Simply turn on the new device, connect to Wi-Fi, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation. Like a traditional SIM card, the eSIM stores data that is needed for your device to connect to and use the Verizon network. eSIMs offer several benefits for businesses:,Convenience and cost savings: With eSIM, you can have multiple lines on a single device, eliminating the need for separate devices for work and personal use. This saves money and provides the convenience of toggling between lines on your phone. Remote service management: eSIMs allow businesses to change or update wireless service remotely on multiple lines, making it easier to manage service for employees. Hassle-free international travel: Instead of buying a new physical SIM card when traveling abroad, eSIMs let you easily add an international plan to your device. This provides flexibility and saves you the hassle of visiting a telecom store. At this time, Verizon offers a selection of devices that support physical SIMs; however, it's been predicted that by 2025, there will be 2 billion eSIM-enabled devices globally as eSIM enables increased security and an improved customer experience. We encourage customers to start adopting updated policies to support eSIM devices in their fleet. eSIMs offer several advantages for international travel:,Easy switching to local operators: With eSIM, you can switch to local operators easily when traveling abroad, eliminating the need to buy a new physical SIM card in each country. Avoiding high fees: By using eSIM, you can avoid exorbitant fees traditionally associated with using cell phones overseas. eSIM provides a seamless and efficient way to connect to local networks in foreign countries. If your mobile device has more than one SIM, each SIM can have a unique mobile number. SIM can be stored on either:,A removable, physical SIM card,A digital, embedded SIM (eSIM),have 2 (or more*) SIM's. A Dual SIM device could have 2 SIM cards, 2 eSIM's, or any combination. *Manufacturers determine how many and what type of SIM a device can have. If your device has more than 1 SIM and is capable of Dual SIM/Dual Standby (DSDS), you can have multiple numbers on 1 phone. With DSDS, each SIM can be activated on a separate mobile phone number. Options include:,Each number can be with a different carrier (domestic or foreign). Business and personal numbers on the same device. Numbers from different accounts or different plans on one smartphone. Note: The availability of these option may vary by device. For laptops with Dual SIM, you can only use one SIM at a time. Important: You can only use data on one SIM at at time. Check the settings on your device to see what kind of SIM your device has:,Apple - Settings > General > About,Google - Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network,Samsung smartphones - Settings > Connections > SIM card manager,To support 2 numbers on 1 device, the device must have multiple SIMs and be (DSDS) capable. These devices can have 2 numbers on one phone (or tablet):,Apple® Dual SIM devices,iPhone 15 / iPhone 15 Plus / iPhone 15 Pro / iPhone 15 Pro Max,iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus / iPhone 14 Pro / iPhone 14 Pro Max,iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 mini / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max,iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 mini / iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max,iPhone SE,iPhone 11 / iPhone 11 Pro / iPhone 11 Pro Max,iPhone XR / iPhone XS / iPhone XS Max,Google Dual SIM devices,Google Pixel 7 / 7 Pro,Google Pixel 6a,Google Pixel 6 / 6 Pro,Google Pixel 5,Google Pixel 4a,Google Pixel 4a 5G UW,Google Pixel 4 / 4 XL,Samsung Dual SIM devices,Samsung Galaxy A54 5G,Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G,Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G / Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy S23 / Galaxy S23+ / Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra,Samsung Galaxy S22 / Galaxy S22+ / Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra,Samsung Galaxy S21 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW / Galaxy S20+ 5G / Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G / Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G,If you are using eSIM for your business, explore the information, activation instructions and more you need to make the most out of this technology. Existing customers, to your business account or explore other . A successful digital workplace needs dependable, fast internet services. Verizon has the speed and reliability your business requires. years managing complex networks worldwide. Fortune 500 companies served. of U.S. population covered by 4G LTE. The displays have rounded corners. When measured diagonally as a rectangle, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch screen is 12.9 inches, the iPad Pro 11-inch screen is 11 inches, the iPad Air and iPad (10th generation) screens are 10.86 inches, and the iPad mini screen is 8.3 inches. Actual viewable area is less. Liquid Retina XDR display available only on the 12.9-inch model. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
Fios TV Mobile App | Support Business

The Fios TV Mobile app is your mobile companion to your Fios TV service and is available to all Fios TV subscribers. With a modern user interface (UI) and intuitive navigation, the Fios TV Mobile app provides effortless content discovery from our ever-increasing catalog of newly added networks and On Demand titles. The app is organized into five primary menu categories:,The following mobile devices, smartphones and tablets, are supported:,The following devices are not supported:,Kindle Gen 8 devices may experience issues during playback. Note: The list of supported devices is subject to change, and Verizon does not support the use of its apps on jailbroken or rooted devices. Explore these topics for answers to some of the most common questions related to logging in to the Fios TV Mobile app. There is a known issue where some users have been able to log in to the app while in their Fios office, but not while away from the office. This is due to a mismatch between the user's IP address and their out-of-office ID. We apologize if you experience this. To resolve your issue, please report it from the option in the app menu. For security reasons, please do not include your account password. All saved settings including parental controls are lost—it will be treated like a newly installed app with no previously selected options or settings saved. Explore these topics for answers to some of the most common questions related to permissions in the Fios TV Mobile app. The Fios TV Mobile app uses the local network to communicate with your Fios router to allow use of the remote control feature in the app as well as to deliver content. Be sure to allow this permission to fully enjoy the app. When you download and install the app, you will be prompted to allow the Fios TV Mobile app to access your device's photos, media, and files. Of these, the app uses only the file storage for security certificates, licenses, and downloaded video content for offline viewing. Photos, media, or any other personal information is not accessed by the Fios TV Mobile app. You will be unable to proceed with app installation if you deny access to device storage. Subsequently you will have to open up your device settings app, navigate to manage your apps, select Fios TV Mobile, then enable the permission for storage. Open your device Settings and a possible path could be but the path is subject to change with different devices and operating systems. You may be prompted to allow access to your device location. Denying device location will limit availability of certain content. You may be prompted to enable the or permission which is disabled by the Android operating system by default. The Fios TV Mobile app supports a mini player which can be launched from the main streaming player by tapping an icon. This mini player "floats" over the Fios TV Mobile app, thereby allowing the user to browse the app while streaming. Permitting or allows the mini player to float over the Fios TV Mobile app only (support outside the Fios TV Mobile app is not available). Selecting on most devices takes you directly to the section of the app to enable the permission. For Android devices where the direct link is not supported, you may be able to follow these steps, but note they may differ for different devices and operating systems:,Some Android devices have a different treatment for the above:,Long press is a user interface that allows quick access to the most popular actions you would take on that screen. To long press, hold your finger on a program card or a guide cell and it will pop up a list of options such as watch, program details, follow/record, etc. Long press is different from a simple tap where tapping the program card or the guide cell always takes you to the program info page. Watch is an action you would take to play/view your content on your mobile device. You can watch Live TV anywhere within the United States and its territories. Availability of live TV channels on your mobile device depends on your Fios internet and Fios TV subscription and also on your in-office (IO) and out-of-office (OOO) status. You are considered In-Office (IO) only when your device is connected to the Fios router provided with your Fios Internet service. This router is also associated with your Fios service account. When you are not Wi-Fi connected to your Fios router, even when you are physically next to it, you are always considered Out-of-Office (OOO). Your IO and OOO status determines your Fios TV Mobile app experience, availability of certain Fios TV Mobile app features, and the availability of Fios TV content for Live TV, On Demand, and DVR mobile streaming. You are considered out-of-office (OOO) when you connect your device to their Fios router. Yes. When you are not connected to your Fios router, you can access the internet via some other Wi-Fi connection (free or paid) or via a 3G/4G mobile wireless network. Also, when you are not connected to your Fios router, you will get the OOO Fios TV Mobile app experience, which may not include all the channels as when in-office. Content is not available for streaming outside of the United States and its territories. Verizon Wireless service customers using the Fios TV Mobile app (version 1.0 or later) on a compatible device in the United States may incur Verizon Wireless data usage charges for watching videos. You will incur data usage for non-streaming activity, such as starting/restarting the App, going off airplane mode and transitioning from Wi-Fi to 4G LTE (approximately 1-5 MB per instance) and diagnostic data (approximately 12 MB per month for typical streaming activity, substantially greater for high levels of streaming). Video streamed to your mobile device or tablet exclusively over Wi-Fi will not incur wireless data charges. If you are not a Verizon Wireless customer and stream a video over a 3G or 4G LTE wireless network, then any applicable wireless data charges will apply. For more info, see the End User License Agreement (EULA) that can be found in the 'About' section under Settings. Explore these topics for answers to some of the most common questions related to settings in the Fios TV Mobile app. Placed at the top left of the Fios TV Mobile app screens, Fios TV users may tap the icon (for iOS) or 3 lines (for Android) to access their app settings. From here, you can:,Yes. To manage Parental Controls (PCON) go to . You will first need to create a PCON PIN to enable parental controls. Once you create a PCON PIN, you may select by age groups or by a custom selection that allows you to select the maximum allowed rating. Parental controls filtering will apply to the mobile device only. Closed Captioning is supported from the video player only for Live TV or On Demand content that supports closed captioning (CC). Since this app supports many Android-based devices, this app considers only the Google subtitles (CC) selection under . For Android-based Samsung devices, the Samsung subtitles (CC) selection is not considered. Secondary Audio Programming (SAP) is available, for many programs aired on Live TV, from your video player only. SAP may contain audio in Spanish (most common), other languages, or even Descriptive Video Service (DVS), which assist the visually impaired by describing the action as it takes place on screen. Any time SAP is available for the program you are watching, you will see an SAP button. Simply tap the button, select the audio stream of your choice, and you should start hearing the secondary audio language or DVS. To access your On Demand* content on a mobile device, you need to first register it as one of your On Demand devices. Upon registering, the device will then occupy one of your available On Demand device spots. If your device is not registered, you will be prompted to do so when you attempt to stream On Demand content. *While a lot of On Demand content is available for viewing on your set-top box, and registered mobile devices, there is On Demand content that is available for viewing only on your set-top box. You can add the following devices:,Once you reach your On Demand device limit, the primary account owner will be required to unregister an existing device before adding a new one, or you may transfer the registration from an existing device to another one. Yes, the primary account owner can register a new device, transfer registrations or even remove previously registered devices from the section of the Fios TV Mobile app. If you replace a mobile device or tablet, the primary account owner will need to unregister the old device and then add the new one as one of the On Demand registered devices. Sometimes the simplest way to resolve an issue might be to simply close the app and launch it again, or to logout and log back in. If you are having issues that surface repeatedly or simply persist, you can always report it through the app from the center section. Once you submit it, you can also track it. For security reasons, please do not include your account password. It may be helpful to include details about your issue, as well as relevant account information (My Business user ID), version number, device, or platform details. Guide is your primary menu option to navigate live TV content available with your TV service. In your menu, go to Guide to scroll through all of your available channels. You can view TV listings by channel numbers or "Neighborhoods" (channel genre). To switch to the "Neighborhood" experience, select the 'Genre' sort option from the guide filter. You can also set your favorite channels. The Guide has the following sections that you can use to navigate Live TV:,Yes. Go to the TV listings option under Guide, tap the channel logos on the left hand side to either favorite a channel or to remove the channel from being a favorite. All Fios TV subscribers with a Fios Internet subscription can watch a smaller selection from the full channel lineup while in-office (IO). Out-of-office (OOO) live TV viewing is a smaller selection from these in-office channels. Virtually all subscribed live TV channels can be viewed in-office (IO) only, on eligible mobile devices and tablets, with Fios internet subscription and with Fios TV subscription that includes a Fios TV One set-top box (referred to as the Verizon Media Server (VMS). There may be some configurations (as an example, the VMS configured as an IP client) where watching the full channel lineup is not supported. For more information refer to the FAQs on Verizon Media Server (VMS) Streaming. Live TV content is only available in the United States or its territories. Neighbourhood, available on Watch now and on TV listings guide, are live TV channels grouped by genres like Shopping, Locals, Spiritual, Entertainment, Home & Leisure, Kids & Family, etc. You can surf the Guide by genre by tapping the filter icon and then selecting the sort by 'Genre' mode. You can surf the Guide by channel numbers, if in the Neighborhood genre mode, by tapping the filter icon and then selecting the sort by 'Channel #' mode. You can find On Demand content on the screen or in the sections of the app. You may also on a title of interest and the program information page of that title will inform you of its On Demand availability. You have On Demand access to titles with your Fios TV package subscription and you also have titles available for purchase or for rental. You can find your rented or purchased content under on this app. *While a lot of On Demand content is available for viewing on your set-top box and registered mobile devices, there is On Demand content that is available for viewing only on your set-top box. Any** On Demand title you buy or rent instantly shows up on all your On Demand registered devices if those devices are connected to the Internet. You may be required to refresh your library to view the updated list. For On Demand registered devices, the primary account owner go to . **look for web or mobile content availability prior to purchases or rentals made on your set-top box. When you buy an On Demand title, you pay once and can access the title an unlimited number of times over an indefinite period of time. When you rent an On Demand title, you pay once and can access the title for a limited period only. Rental titles will no longer be playable after the rental period has expired. You can still view On Demand titles you have purchased after you disconnect your Verizon services as long as you maintain your My Business User ID and password. You can access these titles on registered, supported mobile devices. Certain devices, such as iPhones, iPads, and Kindle Fire tablets, are view-only. This means that you can purchase or rent On Demand titles via other access points like your set-top box and then watch them on these devices, but you cannot make purchases or rentals directly through these devices. If you are using the Fios TV Mobile app prior to your Fios office installation, you may also be restricted on Android devices as well. Rest assured that once your Fios installation is complete, you will be able to purchase or rent On Demand titles if allowed with your business TV plan. We simply need to set up your Fios office equipment before you can do so. Verizon Fios TV for Business subscribers cannot download or stream purchased or rented content to your PC or laptop. On Demand titles are not eligible for refunds. You will be alerted at each stage while making a purchase in the On Demand store. Please ensure that you have selected your intended choice in the correct format before you confirm your purchase or rental. The Fios TV Mobile app will ask for your My Business password when you attempt an On Demand transaction. Please do not share your password with anyone. For your protection, Verizon advises that you change your passwords frequently. Choose a password that is easy to remember but difficult for others to guess. Turn to My Stuff to check what your DVR has in store for you. You may also check your upcoming recordings or manage recordings of your favorite movies and TV series. Other things under My Stuff include:,If you have one or more DVRs in your office, use the Fios TV Mobile app to manage and schedule your DVR recordings from anywhere. To determine if your business is eligible for an upgrade to your service to include a DVR recording feature, please call Verizon at (). Yes, this is only available to Private Viewing Business TV subscribers with Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service and Fios Internet. To learn more, read the FAQs on Multi-Room DVR Enhanced Service Mobility. Yes, Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service and Fios Internet subscribers can. With the Fios TV Mobile app and with internet access, you can watch eligible recorded content anywhere within the US and its territories. Some content providers and channel stations that own the original content restrict recorded content from being streamed out-of-office. In this scenario, you might see a message like: Due to licensing restrictions, DVR content from this channel is not available out-of-office.,Yes. You can set DVR recordings from the Guide section of the app or from the program info page when that content is available on live TV. First go to . To view your eligible recorded content go to the Recorded section. To manage your DVR recordings go to either Upcoming or to Series. No, only Verizon authorized routers are supported to work with the DVR management feature at this time. The Verizon Media Server (VMS) is the Fios TV One set-top box (STB) that you get with your Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service (referred to as Multi-Room DVR Enhanced Service in the FAQ). This is a feature available with the Fios TV Mobile app that allows live TV streaming and DVR streaming from the Verizon Media Server (VMS) to an eligible mobile device or tablet. With the VMS streaming feature, subscribers of both Fios Internet and Fios TV service that includes the VMS box can watch virtually all subscribed live TV channels while in-office and connected to the Fios router. There may be some configurations (as an example, the VMS configured as an IP client) where watching the full channel lineup is not supported. In addition to the live TV VMS streaming, subscribers of both Fios internet and Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium service can also stream DVR content:,To start live TV streaming or DVR streaming from your VMS, your mobile device must be auto-paired with the VMS. To do this, your Fios TV Mobile app must be launched in-office while connected to your office Fios router. To learn more, read the FAQs on Verizon Media Server streaming. Viewing content on mobile devices is best effort and is not guaranteed. Simultaneous viewing of your channels and recorded content on your TV and scheduled recordings take priority over streaming to mobile devices or tablets. These can override active streaming sessions to your device. The Fios TV Mobile app uses the local network to communicate with your Fios router to deliver content. Be sure to allow this permission to fully enjoy the app. You must be subscribed to both Fios Internet and Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service to access your recorded content and live TV on your eligible mobile device or tablet. Download the Fios TV Mobile app from the iOS, Android, or Amazon Kindle app stores. Launch your Fios TV Mobile app with your Verizon My Business username and password while you are in-office and connected to your Fios Router. Log into with your My Business user ID and password to check your Fios TV plan. To determine if your business is eligible for an upgrade to your service to include Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service, please call Verizon at (). Follow these steps to add (auto-pair) your mobile device to your VMS:,Check on your TV:,Check within Fios TV Mobile app:,The VMS can support up to fifteen mobile devices. Only up to 5 simultaneous streaming are supported. A combined maximum of up to five live TV and/or DVR streams are supported. You are considered in-office when your device is connected to your Fios Router. If you are not connected to your Fios Router, you are considered out-of-office. Out-of-office connection can be over Wi-Fi or over a wireless mobile data network. Yes. You cannot stream live TV from your VMS to your device while away from the office. You can stream select live TV channels via Uplynk. Recorded content can be streamed from your VMS to your device in-office. Up to five simultaneous live TV and recording streams are supported. Previously recorded content can be streamed from your VMS to your device while you are away from the office and within the US and its territories. Some content providers and channel stations that own the original content restrict recorded content to be streamed out-of-office. In this scenario, you might see a message like: Due to licensing restrictions, DVR content from this channel is not available out-of-office.,Some content providers and channel stations that own the original content restrict recorded content to be streamed out-of-office. In this scenario, you might see a message like: Due to licensing restrictions, DVR content from this channel is not available out-of-office. Also, if a certain recorded content is being streamed to a mobile device out-of-office, then that recorded content cannot be streamed to another mobile device out-of-office. No. Recorded content is not available outside the United States. You can watch live TV from several launch points. Your options are:,If your option is a icon, you already have access to the full channel lineup. If your option is via Uplynk (i.e. the icon), you can use the drop-down menu and select the icon to access your full channel lineup in-office. If your VMS has several users watching live TV at the same time and/or there are multiple simultaneous recordings, then your VMS has no resources available to stream to your device. In this event, you have the option to 'Stream From' Uplynk. Your VMS also allows streaming to multiple mobile devices. You may not be able to stream to your device if your VMS has no resource available. Uplynk allows you to continue watching live TV from available channels. Simultaneous viewing of your channels and recorded content on your TV and scheduled recordings take priority over streaming to mobile devices or tablets. These can override active streaming sessions to your device. Select from the section of the app. Stream your recorded content from the section of the app. Look for the icon for a given recording. For recordings that have multiple episodes, select the program title to get the individual recordings. Look for the icon for these individual recordings. Choosing the VMS for streaming is no different than selecting a VMS for viewing or scheduling your recordings. You always have a default VMS selected. To change your VMS, go to the DVR > Recorded section of the app and choose your VMS. Streaming will happen from that VMS. Choosing your preferred VMS from the Stream From section of the app is another option. You will be unable to stream your recordings in the following scenarios:,If your VMS has several users watching live TV at the same time and/or there are multiple simultaneous recordings, then your VMS has no resource available to stream to your device. In this event, you have the option to Uplynk. Your VMS also allows streaming to multiple mobile devices. You may not be able to stream to your device if your VMS has no resources available. Uplynk allows you to continue watching live TV from available channels. Simultaneous viewing of your channels and recorded content on your TV and scheduled recordings take priority over streaming to mobile devices or tablets. These can override and terminate active streaming sessions to your device. You can only stream recordings from your VMS. If you are having issues establishing a connection between your mobile device and your VMS or you are getting streaming errors, please reboot your VMS. Go to the menu on your VMS, and then go to Customer Support. Choose Top Support Tools, then Reboot STB. If problems persist, please access the Help section of the Fios TV Mobile app. You may also submit your issue to Fios technical support. You must be connected directly to your office Fios router. You might have certain Wi-Fi extender and/or multiple router configurations in the office that are not recommended and may prohibit you from streaming your content or auto-pairing your device with your VMS. The Fios TV Mobile app uses the local network to communicate with your Fios router to allow use of the remote control feature in the app. Be sure to allow this permission to fully enjoy the app. Connect your device to your Fios router and sign into the app. The app will automatically recognize all set-top boxes on your account. From there, you can simply select the remote control icon in the upper right hand corner of the app to begin using your device as a remote control. If you have more than one router in your office, be sure to connect to the same router that your set-top box is connected to. You may reboot your set-top box and wait until it is ready for operation. Close the Fios TV Mobile app and relaunch it. Your device should now recognize your set-top box. After you select your set-top box, allow up to 20 seconds for the device to recognize your set-top box. Once it is recognized, your set-top box will respond to the app's remote control. Standard definition set-top boxes do not have the technical specifications to support remote control functionality from the app. To upgrade your service to include an HD set-top box, please call Verizon at (). Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
