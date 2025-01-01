How does fiber internet work for businesses

Links related to "how does fiber internet work for businesses"

How Fiber Helps Marketing for Small Businesses

3 things you can learn from successful self-starters to help your business thrive. Whether you just took the leap to be your own boss or have been running your business for years, you can learn a thing or two from how others use technology to be successful. Here are two self-starters who use a mix of familiar and new small-business marketing tactics to keep their passion projects on the front burner while Verizon fiber connections support them behind the scenes. Many people decide to start their own business because of personal ambitions: more flexibility and freedom to be their own boss, financial independence, and a chance to fill a gap in the market. But some of the most successful business owners maintain momentum because they always make sure to look beyond self-interests. In other words, when making decisions about the company—adding or removing products; expanding to new locations—they stop to consider, "Who are we benefiting and how will this impact their lives?",Take Moonlighting cofounder Jeﬀery Tennery, who started his company in 2014 in response to the 2008 economic downturn. Like many people, he was scared of losing his job and determined to never feel that way again. He created a mobile platform that would help others find work as fast as possible to stay afloat during uncertain times. For Moonlighting to work, Tennery and team need reliable internet service. "You can't be a top-10 app in the App Store® if your app doesn't work right, and that really relies on a really great network," he says. "It's not only just us connecting to the servers and the things that go into our back oﬃce, it's actually how our users are able to connect and use it interactively because the platform is all about peer-to-peer connectivity.",Today, Moonlighting is used by everyone from DJs to graphic designers, truck drivers to personal trainers. Tennery is determined to help each and every member get the most bang for their buck. "One of the reasons why people come to Moonlighting is [that] we don't mess with your paycheck," he says. "You keep 100 percent of what you earn.",For Alexandra Daras, owner of retail boutique The Pretty Pink Rooster, customer service is all about emphasizing people's best qualities. "The most fun part about running my business is helping women look and feel great without spending a ton of money. That's what my business is about," she says. "If I can touch one person by helping them feel good about themselves, I can leave my work that day and know that I did the right thing and a good job.",Small boutiques like Daras' are able to compete with e-commerce giants by keeping their online stores up to date with the latest merchandise and ensuring that online payments go through without fail. Some are even experimenting with augmented reality (AR) to let customers try on outfits before buying them. To pull this oﬀ, retail owners need the ability to quickly upload photos and videos, which requires fast download and upload speeds. Having a website makes it possible for Daras to market her small business to women who might otherwise never learn about her store. By oﬀering the same products and quality service online, she's able to reach even more women who might need that extra boost of confidence from The Pretty Pink Rooster. Growth is good, but not if you're unprepared to scale quickly. You need to be proactive and take steps to ensure you can keep customers happy no matter how big your business gets. This is especially important if you have any chance of becoming an overnight success. "We got featured in the Apple® App Store, which was a big deal, and they put us in the top 10 next to LinkedIn and Glassdoor. So, we grew to about 100,000 users in that first couple years, and then over the last 18 months, we are now at about 660,000," says Tennery. Now known as "the Swiss Army Knife of the gig economy," Moonlighting is one of the fastest-growing freelance marketplaces, helping people find jobs, promote their skills and build either their own freelance businesses or their own small businesses right from their mobile phones. "We're spending a lot of time making sure that our apps work great," says Tennery. "When you're doing that level of testing, making sure that your app works for 660,000 people—and we're scaling that to millions—it's important to have a really great network.",Moonlighting runs on fiber internet to keep customers connected. Why? Traditional cable transmits data as electrical signals. Fiber internet transmits signals through tiny strands of plastic or glass using light, which is a faster way to send data. It's also easily scalable. Once the network is in place, technicians can quickly update speeds with a keystroke to keep your business running. This flexibility allows the service to adapt as a company grows or to seasonally scale its business operations and services. If your business is located in an area that doesn't oﬀer fiber, make sure your internet is still as fast and as reliable as possible to keep pace with your biggest fans (your customers). Social media platforms can help small business owners market themselves and stay competitive. With Facebook® Live and Instagram® Stories, businesses are able to take customers behind the scenes, announce 24-hour sales and, in some cases, ask for real-time feedback about what they'd like to see more of in the store. Alexandra Daras uses social media to market herself. The cost-eﬀective strategy keeps her clothing and jewelry boutique on customers' radar. All that's needed to pull it oﬀ is ingenuity, ambition and a strong internet connection. "I'm on Facebook Live streaming new products and information that I have for the store. That's something I didn't do prior to when I was online," says Daras. She also uses a landline to communicate with merchandisers and shipping companies. Just as AR can help small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) stay competitive, fast upload speeds make it much easier to match the always-on pace of social media. "The internet has changed the boutique industry," she says. "You can have an online website, you can have a brick-and-mortar store, and you can touch and reach thousands of people.",Daras and Tennery are smart, savvy entrepreneurs who made careful decisions about the tools and technology that power their passion projects. That's why Verizon fiber is essential to helping them market their small businesses. What type of internet is best for your business?,When you're on a shoestring budget with limited resources, Wi-Fi can seem like the best option, and that might work just fine—for now. But if you're serious about growing and staying competitive, you'll likely wind up using cable or fiber. When deciding which to choose, consider how the following factors might impact your daily operations (and long-term prospects):,Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Get updates,Already have an account?,* Required,The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice,Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our California Privacy Notice .
Learn more

Fiber vs. Cable Internet: What's Best for Your Small Business? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Fiber vs. cable internet: What's best for your small business?,Author: Gary Hilson,For many small businesses, the past few years have shown the benefits of making the right investments in technology. According to the Salesforce Small and Medium Business Trends report, more than two-thirds of respondents said they . Meanwhile, 42% of growing small and medium businesses have accelerated their technology investments in 2021, compared with 33% in August 2020. What lies at the heart of all this technology? The internet. Having reliable internet connectivity is the key, and deciding between fiber vs. cable internet can have a huge impact on your bottom line. But what is fiber internet? And how does it differ from cable? Understanding this can make a big difference in your productivity, responsiveness and competitive advantage. What is fiber internet?,Fiber internet, also known as fiber broadband, is internet delivered via fiber optic networks. use light to transmit signals via fine, thin plastics or glass fiber optic cables that are the diameter of a strand of human hair. While it's still a cable, it is a different type of technology than cable internet that moves data in the form of flashes of light. Fiber-optic cables transfer internet data exclusively. Cable internet transmits data via electric signals over coaxial cables composed of a copper core insulated with aluminum, a copper shield, and an outer plastic layer. These cables are the same used to deliver cable television. Fiber vs. cable internet considerations,Each small business will have its own quirks in terms of internet usage. You'll want to consider—what are your needs, and what is fiber internet able to offer you vs. cable internet? Important assessment criteria for your internet include speed, reliability, access and cost. Speed,When it comes to fiber vs. cable internet, speed differs. Fiber internet can provide up to around 1,000 Mbps. Download (250–1,000 Mbps) and upload speeds (250–940 Mbps) are nearly symmetrical. Although coaxial cables have evolved and improved since their inception, remain slower, particularly when uploading. Download speeds can range between 10-500 Mbps, while upload speeds will likely be between 5-50 Mbps. Here's a simple guide to :,If you want to know more about how your company can prepare for the next wave of innovation, take this . Reliability,We've all experienced the frustrations of our internet not working, and there is no point having fast internet if it is unreliable. So, which is more reliable out of fiber vs. cable internet?,On the other hand, cable internet may have copper wires that are vulnerable to electromagnetic interference. Copper wires can also weaken over time. Plus, the shared-network nature of cable means it is susceptible to slowdowns and connection gaps during peak hours—something not relevant to fiber internet. Access,What is fiber internet lacking most? Access—at least for now. Depending on where your business is located, it may be difficult to access fiber as the infrastructure is not available everywhere. Cable internet is much easier to access because it's as widely available as a standard telephone line. This handy tool will help you determine —so you can better decide between fiber vs. cable internet. Cost,Given its ultra-fast speeds and impressive reliability, the big question is—what is fiber internet going to cost? While your specific needs will be the most important factor in the price, fiber internet is generally more expensive than cable. This makes sense given the massive investment in thousands of miles of fiber cabling to support cutting-edge speeds. However, while cable internet is often cheaper, the true cost includes slower speeds and spottier connection. Better communication supports better collaboration,Most businesses today have some sort of digital footprint—at least a website, if not an e-commerce presence. Communication between customers and suppliers is often online. This means slow internet slows down your business, and having no internet can halt your business in its tracks. The speed and reliability of business fiber internet means your team can get more done faster. You can support multiple devices at higher speeds and make it easier to access resources such as cloud storage and online software suites. With remote work becoming the norm recently, fiber internet is also better suited to support video conferencing and real-time collaboration tools. Overall, it's the better choice for business tools that require higher bandwidth. Regardless of your final choice between fiber vs. cable internet, Verizon Fios can provide a with bandwidth that will keep pace with your business growth. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

One Fiber Program: Business Level Services, Ethernet, PIP, Internet and FWA for Commercial Buildings

Property owners and building managers, learn how Verizon can set your buildings apart with connectivity that empowers tenants with fast, reliable and scalable connections for years to come. What if you could offer business tenants powerful solutions to challenges that are 5 or 10 years away? That's exactly what you deliver by bringing Verizon to your building — bandwidth options that far exceed today's needs with the flexibility to handle the demands of tomorrow's next big thing. Verizon One Fiber helps you attract and keep tenants by offering connectivity that delivers the speeds, performance and reliability they demand. Tenants can get fast, secure connectivity on America's most-awarded network, along with the performance to handle today's technologies. Plus, no upfront investments are needed to cover installation and delivery expenses for existing properties located in areas where Verizon One Fiber and 5G wireless services are available. Verizon will work with you to develop a plan, including understanding what services are available in your property. For fiber-optic services, Verizon may send out a technician to check installation readiness and explain work plans and timelines, if construction is needed. The next step to prepare for is bringing the fiber-optic line to your building, either underground or overhead. Verizon technicians will also install any equipment required for Verizon connectivity for your building. That's all there is to it. Your site is now enabled for tenants to order Verizon services. Before installation begins, Verizon will collaborate with your tenant to discuss what services meet their needs. Once an order is placed, our technicians will install the equipment required for the tenant's Verizon services. One Fiber helps building owners and landlords set themselves apart by offering innovative fiber-optic and 5G wireless services built to handle resource-hungry applications. See how else Verizon can benefit you and your tenants. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Existing customers, to your business account or . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Questions related to "how does fiber internet work for businesses"

Case Studies related to "how does fiber internet work for businesses"

How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet Business

Learn how LTE Business Internet helps Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connect their construction job sites to aid in their construction efforts.
Read Now

Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

Read Now

Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Read Now

Press related to "how does fiber internet work for businesses"

Verizon introduces $39 a month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

Small Business Owners in select Boston zip codes can now take full advantage of 50 Mbps Verizon Fios Business Internet Offer at $39 a month
Learn more

Verizon Business expands 5G Business Internet to 21 more U.S. cities

Verizon Business today announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity offering for businesses of all sizes, is expanding to 21 new U.S. cities this month.
Learn more

Verizon Business continues rapid expansion of 5G Business Internet

The fixed-wireless offering powered by 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, up from 24 in April
Learn more

Related Devices

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $20.27/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(4371)
View details
Internet Devices

TCL LINKZONE 5G UW

Starts at $8.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(147)
View details
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)