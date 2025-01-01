How does iot network work

Verizon Business introduces IoT on 5G Nationwide, new suite of Intelligence features

Verizon Business today announced a potent combination of customer-facing network, hardware and intelligence offerings for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across industries
Verizon Business launches IoT Managed Services so customers can focus on growth

Verizon Business, launched IoT Managed Services
Verizon Business ThingSpace IoT Marketplace, a new simple way to manage the IoT journey

Verizon Business today announced the launch of ThingSpace IoT Marketplace
Floorcloud Lays the Groundwork for Construction Innovation with IoT Business

Learn how Floorcloud used Verizon's Asset Tracking Solutions to innovate how the construction industry mitigates risk, saves money and collaborates.
Frazil Transforms Retailer Experience with IoT Solutions Business

Frazil utilized IoT solutions to combine a condition-based monitoring module with Verizon, to stay connected with machines across the United States.
How HappyOrNot's IoT Solutions Boost Customer Satisfaction Business

Learn how HappyOrNot leveraged Verizon's Cat-M1 IoT solutions to deploy its innovative customer feedback service in the U.S.
What Is Network Orchestration and How Does It Work? Business

What Is Network Orchestration and How Does It Work? Business

Today's modern enterprise networks can have hundreds, if not thousands, of computing nodes that need to work together seamlessly to support both end users and new (IoT) devices that need to communicate with yet other systems within the network. Much like an orchestra conductor needs to make sure that hundreds of musicians are all working together in unison to play beautiful music, orchestration allows an IT organization to tackle the network configuration, deployment and security challenges they face every day. So, what is network orchestration, and how can it benefit your business?,What is network orchestration?,is the process by which a centralized (often hosted in the cloud) network controller can quickly and securely set up devices, applications, and services within an entire network. Orchestration performs these tasks in a specific order, with verification that the change or configuration is completed properly before it moves on to the next task. How does network orchestration work?,Network orchestration includes network controllers and programmable network devices that work together to perform tasks. A network controller knows information about the entire network, including configuration, architecture, infrastructure elements, users, devices, and traffic patterns. Changes in business objectives could lead to modifications that need to deploy quickly in the network. With network orchestration, such changes could be handled by the network controller as it can rapidly deploy, verify, and manage those updates. For example, when setting up a new user to the network, the orchestration platform would make sure the settings are configured correctly with the proper authentication and access levels for the new user, as well as related settings for switches, routers, firewalls and servers are adjusted as required. Not only does an orchestration platform perform these tasks quickly, but it also helps ensure that security rules are followed for each of the network devices. How is network orchestration different from network automation and network management?,Uncertainty over what is network orchestration is understandable when network management and network automation are sometimes used to describe similar tasks. Network automation traditionally consists of individual tasks within a network that are automatically performed without manual intervention. With orchestration, tasks are automated in a purposeful way, with the ability to verify success before the network controller moves to the next task. Network management is a larger umbrella term that describes the functions to administer and operate large networks. In general, orchestration is considered a subset of a network management system, focusing on the deployment and management of network services or applications. By simplifying how you manage network resources, you may be also able to cut costs while delivering services faster and more securely. What is network orchestration used for?,Think about all of the various devices that access your network. Each one will likely include multiple configuration settings, network path rules, and security requirements to keep data safe and secure. As businesses for regional offices, they may require faster implementation times than most enterprise IT departments can handle. Network orchestration can help by standardizing the components across many sites. Additional challenges coming from older, legacy infrastructure, server and network device virtualization, multiple cloud partners with varying hardware and software requirements, and the growing number of users that demand faster configuration and network access, can be addressed by using orchestration. What are the benefits of orchestration?,By using a system that can automate network tasks, define how and when they execute, and simplify their deployment and management, companies can operate more efficiently. More importantly, by automating the processes, orchestration can reduce errors which can speed delivery and improve customer experience. In addition, , such as self-service tools for applications, can give customers and employees access to the applications they need, when they need them. Without such a system, even relatively easy tasks such as onboarding a new employee can become complicated, as different network devices, applications, services, and access rights need to be configured correctly based on the employee's role. Orchestration can help improve network security by automatically updating security policies across the network and devices. Who needs orchestration?,Typically, (about 250 or more) and more than 20 different network devices would benefit from the use of an orchestration platform. Companies with at least 250 employees and with more than 20 different network devices, or that are deploying hundreds of IoT devices to a network could benefit from having network orchestration. Incorporating network orchestration can allow them to quickly make changes or help with configuration during a deployment, guaranteeing the devices can send data to the right systems. Other organizations that could benefit from orchestration include companies that have employees who travel frequently, those that use applications from public cloud services, and those that experience frequent changes to their network. Learn more about on demand to your enterprise. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Getting Started With IoT: Steps for SMBs Business

Getting Started With IoT: Steps for SMBs Business

Verizon's (SMB) survey highlighted the importance of investing in technology, with it seen as a key ally to help them overcome lingering challenges to improve sales, boost talent acquisition, and tackle rising inflation and supply chain issues. An important technology to consider is the Internet of Things (IoT), with forecast to reach $594 billion this year alone, according to CompTIA. Here's a look at how SMBs can make the most of the technology, including how IoT programming and solutions can help to add value, and where it makes sense to consider adding IoT developments and offerings to your business strategy. What is IoT technology?,The (IoT) describes a network of devices that, in effect, talk to each other via the Internet. IoT devices are equipped with connections and sensors that allow them to communicate and share information. You may already use many IoT devices—ATMs, fitness trackers, voice assistants are all common examples. Berg Insight estimates there will be . Data generated by IoT devices can be collected, viewed, analyzed and used to produce process or business improvements. In effect, getting started with IoT and technology could allow you to see what's happening in your business more readily, spot emerging patterns and introduce far greater context, awareness and insight into customer exchanges or interactions. IoT use cases for SMBs,Moving on from the theory of IoT technology, consider some common use cases that might be applicable to SMBs thinking of getting started with IoT. Organizations in every field—such as retail, finance, insurance, manufacturing, etc.—are now getting started with IoT programming and technology to help enhance customer service, improve operations and deliver business wins. Here are a few example use cases:,The advantages of getting started with IoT development,There are many reasons for SMBs to , with benefits including:,Making the Internet of Things work for you,Getting started with IoT can be a much easier process when done strategically and with a plan. Those looking for simple starting points might:,As you begin to take a closer look at IoT development, remember: There are many ways that small and mid-sized businesses stand to gain by embracing it. Are you considering getting started with IoT technologies? Find out how Verizon's Internet of Things solutions can .
What is Edge Computing and How Does Edge Computing Work? Business

What is Edge Computing and How Does Edge Computing Work? Business

Edge computing architectures play a vital role in making faster business decisions and optimizing operations with data. They can streamline customer experience and maximize employee efficiency. For example, edge computing helps the retail industry create more efficient shopping experiences with , where video analytics and real-time store data can automatically track customer purchases. Smart shelves can also and either alert employees or make automated orders for new stock, preventing disruptions and keeping inventory moving. But exactly how does edge computing work?,When joined with other innovative technologies like 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing is the architectural backbone of many digital experiences, from augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and the nascent to connected cars, wearable health and fitness devices. So what is and how does edge computing work?,What is edge computing technology?,Edge computing is an architectural framework for moving computing resources such as data processing and storage closer to where that data is generated and used—or to the edge of a company's network. In a centralized model, computing resources are usually located in a data center or cloud environment. That means that an application or device running elsewhere must send data to (and receive it back from) that central location for processing, analytics, storage, and other needs. There is inherent latency between data collection, processing and a response. By moving core compute capabilities (such as processing power or storage) closer to the data—and to end users, whether customers or employees—businesses can greatly increase speed and bandwidth, ensuring the highest-quality digital experiences. It has similar impacts on business systems and operations, by enabling data to not only be collected but also analyzed and acted upon in or near real-time. This can create tremendous business value in industries such as , , , and many other sectors. How does edge computing work?,In centralized computing, things like processing and storage rely on servers—lots and lots of servers—housed inside of a data center or cloud environment. Essentially, edge computing technology works by moving the server out of the data center and relocating it as close as possible to the application, devices, and data that need it. In some cases, this means an actual, physical edge server. This is fundamentally similar to a traditional server but may come in a different form to suit its use case and requirements and is placed in close proximity to a data source. More and more businesses are realizing they can adopt and implement an edge-computing architecture by leveraging the network and infrastructure of a reliable provider like Verizon. This gives them the reach and footprint to deploy devices and applications where they can deliver the most value. Relying on an existing edge network and solutions can help to maximize performance and minimize latency. The benefits of edge computing,You're now able to answer the questions What is edge computing technology? and How does edge computing work? That's the foundation for understanding why it's so valuable. For businesses, take root in several core advantages:,, and learn how businesses are extending the power of the cloud and Verizon's 5G network to innovate like never before. , and learn how businesses are extending the power of the cloud and Verizon's 5G network to innovate like never before. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
