How does mobile device management improve business security

Mobile Security Management My Business Wireless
You can use the pages to view and manage the individual wireless lines within the wireless accounts you are assigned to manage. To access pages when , navigate to and then click the wireless number you want to manage. for a quick intro on how to use the page. Then for information on how you can make plan changes, feature changes, activate equipment and more. pages give you one-click access to a line's information by clicking on the tabs in the navigation bar. View the line's associated user information from this tab, such as address, wireless user ID, alternate contact numbers and email address. From this tab, you can also:,From the tab, users with the necessary permissions can also change a wireless user ID and cost center. This tab displays information on the device, such as its status, ID, contract length and upgrade date. It also provide links to allow you to do the following:The tab shows your plan name and cost, along with a chart displaying your talk, text and data usage, including 5G and promotional data. It also provides quick links to:The tab provides easy-to-read tiles for all of your line's features and associated costs. It also lets you know whether they are line-level or account-level features. To see features automatically included with your line, click the + sign. To change or add features, click the section's button. This lists all of the line's recent My Business Wireless transactions by date, transaction type, transaction number and status (Complete, Pending, etc). To see the complete details of a transaction, click on its transaction number, and it will take you to its page. This tab also provides quick links to:The left side of your page displays all the lines on your account. You can search for a specific number with the search bar or use the to search by line status, upgrade eligibility, brand and device type. You can also access the dropdown from the navigation bar, and it provides you access to all the same plans and features, wireless user, devices and other management capabilities used for managing your accounts, as well as giving you the added ability to manage and view a line's billing settings and information (e.g. billing address, paper-free billing, invoices, etc.).