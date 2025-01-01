How does mobile device management improve business security

Business Mobile Secure: Mobile Device Security for SMBs

A powerful, easy-to-use set of security tools to deliver a strong defense for mobile devices. Business Mobile Secure takes a multilayered approach to protect mobile devices against Wi-Fi, phishing and malware attacks. With BMS, set up is easy. Your admins start by clicking through the Lookout Business Mobile Secure email to set up an admin account in Lookout's portal. Adding users is simple: your admins can email end users to invite them to enroll their devices in Lookout. Push apps and security updates to devices with ease. From the Verizon Mobile Defense Management (MDM) portal, your admins can validate that end users' mobile devices are configured to allow apps and security updates to be silently pushed out to those devices. Your admins can create security policies on the fly, then silently deploy them along with any other updates to users' managed mobile devices. Business Mobile Secure helps boost mobile device security by allowing admins—not end users—to decide which security measures to accept. You can quickly onboard new mobile devices by linking to your Verizon My Business account from the Verizon MDM portal page. Business Mobile Secure offers convenience and cost savings of bundling MDM, mobile threat defense and chat support into one easy-to-use mobile solution. You can deploy each solution separately or all at the same time, depending on your business needs. Verizon serves as both the device carrier and MDM provider, which means you can use one portal and one login to manage mobile device security and policies. Rely on the security experts. years of security experience,security incidents monitored yearly, on average,security, network and hosting devices managed,Get strong protection to manage and defend mobile devices against the latest security threats with Business Mobile Secure. Take a proactive, multilayered approach to mobile security with simple, easy-to-use solutions to help keep teams productive and information protected. Help keep your business safe from malware, online threats, and malicious content, with no installation or IT support required. Business Mobile Secure combines security products and services from Verizon and our technology partners into one easy-to-use bundle built to meet the security needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMB), particularly those with active mobile workforces. As a Business Mobile Secure customer, your setup is easy and can be typically completed within minutes. You simply sign in to your My Business account to access the Verizon Mobile Device Management portal. From there, you can manage your mobile devices and set policies. You will receive a welcome email from Lookout that has steps to a simple deployment process with predefined protections and simplified management tools to enroll users. $5 per month. (Note: One license covers one device per month. Devices include smartphones and tablets. Prices listed are exclusive of taxes and fees.) Business Mobile Secure is offered as a month-to-month service with no long-term commitment. Business Mobile Secure runs in conjunction with antivirus software you might already be using. You don't need to remove that software unless you choose to do so. Business Mobile Secure provides mobile threat defense and mobile device management capabilities for smartphones and tablets running Android® M (6.0.1) or later, iOS 8 or later, or Kyocera® DuraXV® LTE Rugged Waterproof Flip Phone (Verizon MDM management only). Support for installation and maintenance of products included in Business Mobile Secure is provided via live chat with security experts. Yes. Business Mobile Secure is a value-added service for Verizon wireless business subscribers and can be added to your existing account or a new order. (Note: One license covers one device per month. Devices include smartphones and tablets. Prices listed are exclusive of taxes and fees.) Business Mobile Secure is offered as a month-to-month service with no long-term commitment. Business Mobile Secure runs in conjunction with antivirus software you might already be using. You don't need to remove that software unless you choose to do so. Business Mobile Secure provides mobile threat defense and mobile device management capabilities for smartphones and tablets running Android® M (6.0.1) or later, iOS 8 or later, or Kyocera® DuraXV® LTE Rugged Waterproof Flip Phone (Verizon MDM management only). Support for installation and maintenance of products included in Business Mobile Secure is provided via live chat with security experts. Yes. Business Mobile Secure is a value-added service for Verizon wireless business subscribers and can be added to your existing account or a new order. Business Mobile Secure is also included in qualifying Business Unlimited smartphone plans. If a wireless line of service is canceled, Business Mobile Secure will be disconnected from the canceled lines as well. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous.
Mobile Security Management My Business Wireless

You can use the pages to view and manage the individual wireless lines within the wireless accounts you are assigned to manage. To access pages when , navigate to and then click the wireless number you want to manage. for a quick intro on how to use the page. Then for information on how you can make plan changes, feature changes, activate equipment and more. pages give you one-click access to a line's information by clicking on the tabs in the navigation bar. View the line's associated user information from this tab, such as address, wireless user ID, alternate contact numbers and email address. From this tab, you can also:,From the tab, users with the necessary permissions can also change a wireless user ID and cost center. This tab displays information on the device, such as its status, ID, contract length and upgrade date. It also provide links to allow you to do the following:The tab shows your plan name and cost, along with a chart displaying your talk, text and data usage, including 5G and promotional data. It also provides quick links to:The tab provides easy-to-read tiles for all of your line's features and associated costs. It also lets you know whether they are line-level or account-level features. To see features automatically included with your line, click the + sign. To change or add features, click the section's button. This lists all of the line's recent My Business Wireless transactions by date, transaction type, transaction number and status (Complete, Pending, etc). To see the complete details of a transaction, click on its transaction number, and it will take you to its page. This tab also provides quick links to:The left side of your page displays all the lines on your account. You can search for a specific number with the search bar or use the to search by line status, upgrade eligibility, brand and device type. You can also access the dropdown from the navigation bar, and it provides you access to all the same plans and features, wireless user, devices and other management capabilities used for managing your accounts, as well as giving you the added ability to manage and view a line's billing settings and information (e.g. billing address, paper-free billing, invoices, etc.). Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more.
Security Device Monitoring & Management

Managed Security Services (MSS) customized to fit your needs. Gives you ongoing expert policy-management support for your critical security devices, infrastructure, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecosystem. 24/7 monitoring and management for a wide array of security devices across your various locations. A vendor-neutral service, you can select world-class products, help protect past investments and avoid vendor lock-in. We monitor the health of serviced devices 24/7; measuring various attributes of the device or service, and issue a health incident ticket if one or more thresholds are reached. Get timely views of serviced devices and incidents, and a communication channel with our Security Operations Center (SOC), for investigations and change request submissions. Our dashboard provides granular search and query capabilities, comprehensive reporting and analysis on incidents and logs. Display trends on your security incidents and compare your results to aggregated trends that impact our other customers. Access security intelligence in risk briefings, reports and updates,Its Security Device Monitoring and Management portfolio, includes:,Our MSS offerings help reduce and manage risk by giving you the flexibility, assurance and operational support required to conveniently, consistently and remotely monitor and manage your IT security assets and technology across a broad set of security vendors. Manages all or subsets of your device portfolio. Offers 24/7 monitoring and cyberthreat intelligence. Provides granular SLAs. Enables management of 30+ security vendors through our unified security portal. Offers access to our 25+ years of industry experience and reliability. Provides an easy-to-read dashboard for timely updates and alerts. Helps protect infrastructure through early failure detection using a technology-agnostic approach. Enjoy peace of mind with timely updates and 24/7 management of your security devices. Keep your policies aligned and in line with help from our seasoned security professionals. Get help developing, securing and fine-tuning policy rules with actionable advice. Helps exicute policy changes for your cloud vendors and extends policy management into your SaaS environment. If you need help developing the policies, we can do that too with an optional Client Service Engineer. Your trusted security services partner,years of security experiencesecurity events processed yearly on average,Security Operations Centers (SOCs) worldwide,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Comprehensive and tailored managed security services to help address critical business needs, so you can focus on what's most important. Measure your risk and security posture with comprehensive visibility and daily updates that address gaps and help maximize security ROI through actionable data. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. Help close security gaps with 24/7 cybersecurity expertise. Help mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Achieve visibility into network packet data with a cloud-delivered platform. Provided by Verizon Managed Security Services, Device Health and Availability Monitoring provides a network device monitoring service that offers experienced support and the latest digital tools to help you quickly identify unhealthy devices and keep your business running. With the help of an experienced Security Services Advisor, you can stay updated on new observations and trends around the security landscape. This managed service offers peace of mind through expert device policy configuration and network configuration management. We provide the knowledge and skills to make implementations and change requests to policy rule sets, and validate new rule sets against existing policies to help avoid harm to existing infrastructure. With our global infrastructure, world-class services and security professionals, our Managed Security Services (MSS) helps you meet a wide range of security challenges. We provide actionable intelligence and risk ratings to help you allocate the right resources against the most dangerous threats. Our consistent policy management and incident handling can provide a unified view of your security posture across your serviced devices and SaaS environment. Our experienced security consultants have the knowledge and management capabilities to help you design and roll out your security strategy on a global scale. Overall, Verizon MSS can help you mitigate the risk of vulnerabilities and better protect your infrastructure so you can stay focused on managing your business. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
How EverWash is Improving Car Wash Technology with Wireless Business Internet Business

Learn how EverWash is utilizing Verizon's wireless business internet to improve car wash technology for owners and helping them deliver a positive customer experience.
Read Now

HarperDB Connected Golf Carts Devices Business

Learn how Verizon teamed up with connected devices ecosystem experts HarperDB to create low-latency, connected golf carts to boost Edison Interactive's reach.
Read Now
