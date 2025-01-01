how much for unlimited data

LTE Business Internet Plans and Services

Explore your internet options by chatting now with a business specialist. Switch and save up to $100/mo on LTE Business Internet. Plus, get a router on us. Offers with a new line and select plans. Select router on us with monthly payment plan. Limited‑time offers. Get plenty of speed and data to power your small, medium or enterprise business, plus mobile locations and temporary sites. Use our easy calculator to see how much data your organization might need. No annual service contracts | No early termination fee,Send email, browse the web and complete point-of-sale transactions. Plan features,Plan perks,Run the occasional video conference and access web-based applications. Plan features,Plan perks,Video conference and share large files with ease. Plan features,Plan perks,*,Save $30/mo when you bundle a qualifying LTE Business Internet or 5G Business Internet plan with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Available to new and existing LTE Business Internet customers who activate a new, qualifying service line on the 25 Mbps plan. $30/mo. credit will be applied to account (after 1-2 bills) and will apply as long as Verizon provides and the business maintains service at the qualifying level. May not be combined with all offers. Ends 5.30.2024. Available to new and existing LTE Business Internet customers who activate a new, qualifying service line on the 50 Mbps plan. $100/mo. credit will be applied to account (after 1-2 bills) and will apply as long as Verizon provides and the business maintains service at the qualifying level. May not be combined with all offers. Ends 5.30.2024Offer for new LTE Business Internet business customers who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF up to $1,500. Offer is non-transferable and has no cash or refund value. Credit will be issued after 60 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 1-2 billing cycles thereafter. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. May not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Verizon's Wireless Business internet awarded a Best Practices Product Leadership Award by Frost and Sullivan. Whether you need primary connectivity or a backup for your wireline service, our LTE Business Internet solution delivers connectivity right out of the box. Get a reliable and affordable plug-and-play internet solution that's fast enough for your day-to-day business needs in remote areas. Get added flexibility with a connection that can go nearly anywhere your business takes you. Keep your work-from-home employees productive with dedicated, secure internet without worrying about sharing bandwidth. Use LTE Business Internet as your backup to help keep your business connected and minimize potential impact if an internet disruption pops up. Sign up to receive insights, reports and more. The information provided will be used in accordance with terms set out in our . Learn how a wine club and taproom keeps the hot dogs, beer and wine flowing with help from LTE Business Internet. Watch our webinar series to demystify and explore the ins and outs of fixed wireless internet, like LTE Business Internet. U.S. population covered by our 4G LTE network. Of industry experience. A mobile-first system with a designated phone number to ring all of your compatible phones, both mobile and desktop. A powerful bundle of easy-to-use mobile device security tools for small and medium-size businesses. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. 