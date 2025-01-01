how much is 1gb internet

Verizon introduces $39 a month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

Small Business Owners in select Boston zip codes can now take full advantage of 50 Mbps Verizon Fios Business Internet Offer at $39 a month
Verizon Business expands 5G Business Internet to 21 more U.S. cities

Verizon Business today announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity offering for businesses of all sizes, is expanding to 21 new U.S. cities this month.
Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
How to set up Wi-Fi Backup (model ASK-NCM1100) | Verizon

Verizon Home Internet Just Got Dreamier

How to set up the Verizon Internet Gateway (models # WNC-CR200A & ASK-NCM1100)

Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet Business

Learn how LTE Business Internet helps Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connect their construction job sites to aid in their construction efforts.
How Fast Should My Business Internet Speed Be? Business

How Fast Should My Business Internet Speed Be? Business

As any business owner knows, it is critical to maintain a consistently high business internet speed (aka bandwidth) in order to support productivity. When business Wi-Fi speed is lacking, it can mean delays, lag, and service interruptions that interfere with basic tasks such as sending emails, videoconferencing, and downloading files or videos. To ensure your customer and employee experience is not adversely impacted, it's important to pick a . As internet service packages are often priced according to speed, you'll want to determine the right business internet speed . So, how fast does your business Wi-Fi speed actually need to be, and how does that compare to your current provider? How to measure your current business internet speed. To find out your actual real-world business internet speed, you can use the . This free, user-friendly tool can quickly tell you how much bandwidth your devices are utilizing and how your internet connection measures up. When measuring your current business internet, you'll want to get several readings from which to calculate your average speed. This means testing at different times on different days from different office locations and under different circumstances to get a complete picture. For example, you might test during the morning and afternoon, from behind closed doors or away from wireless routers, and using both wireless and wired connections. Wired connections tend to offer than wireless connections and more accurately and consistently reflect the amount of bandwidth your internet service provider offers. Look closely at the results from both connection types to help you get a better sense of how they compare and to spot and diagnose potential wireless network bottlenecks. Factors that may affect your business Wi-Fi speed and connection. Having calculated your current average business internet speed, compare figures to your current online plan. Despite what internet service packages offer on paper, actual day-to-day business Wi-Fi speeds may be less than your business requires in practice. There are many factors that can negatively impact wireless speeds, including: Other factors that can limit business internet speeds include: Calculate your business internet and Wi-Fi needs. Next, it's time to estimate how much internet your business actually needs. The following steps can help you better estimate the connection speed your business requires. Bandwidth estimates for common business activities. The to help you get a general sense of your business internet speed requirements. Keep in mind that the above figures are only estimates. To ensure optimal business internet speed performance, you may wish to calculate demand using the above steps and then double it. This can help your business maintain high performance, even during busy times. Learn more about how that's fast, affordable, reliable, and available virtually anywhere you do business. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
How to Make the Most of 5G in Construction Business

5G can help the construction industry innovate for a better future. Reliable, high-speed connectivity on worksites could allow companies to deploy new construction technology applications, including massive Internet of Things (IoT) and automation, to boost efficiency, productivity and safety. What's more, using 5G in construction could enable firms to do this at scale, beyond what can be achieved with Wi-Fi or 4G alone. The benefits of 4G vs. 5G for powering new construction technology. In the construction industry, 4G LTE offers cutting-edge data connectivity and transfer speeds for devices including tablets, sensors, drones, and robots. And 5G continues to build on these benefits. Take mass digitization, for example. 5G has the potential to provide higher speeds, lower latency and more capacity than today's 4G networks. 5G is well positioned to expand on the many benefits 4G LTE already offers the construction industry, helping to move the industry toward its next technological leap forward into advanced automation, massive IoT, near real-time data analytics and more. The use cases of 5G in construction,Here are some of the core benefits 5G could support in the construction industry. Enhanced collaboration,Construction is a , yet stakeholders, partners and personnel can be located at different sites or regions. can be facilitated through 5G, however. For example, with access to sensor data and HD cameras, a specialist could remotely examine and analyze an on-site problem to provide a diagnosis. to make repairs. Other technological advances 5G facilitates, such as faster data sharing and (a virtual representation of a real-world physical system taken using sensors), enable stakeholders and partners to work from the same up-to-date information source. They can then continue to realize the project concept, monitor progress and make faster, more informed decisions, even if they are not located in the same place. Automation in construction,Automation is breaking through in almost every industry and with good reason: Autonomous robots can complete tasks and free up employees to do more important work. The low latency, high speed and huge bandwidth that 5G can offer in construction could be particularly beneficial for this purpose as autonomous robots require reliable connectivity and fast computer processing. Sensor and HD camera-enabled trucks and loaders could traverse warehouses and specific sites unmanned, doing much of the heavy lifting and transporting of equipment unaided. Engineers have even developed an capable of building the walls of a house in as little as a day. Eventually, complex software, AI, cameras and sensors could enable to work together to complete increasingly complex tasks faster and more efficiently. These machines can work 24/7, completing monotonous jobs more quickly while also helping managers mitigate widespread . Drones for eyes in the sky,Valued for their ability to carry increasingly sophisticated sensors and HD cameras while large areas and assets, drones have the potential to be more widely used in the construction sector. These unmanned aerial vehicles could scan a potential build site to understand it better. They could also run regular construction site surveys to monitor weekly or monthly project progress, providing a methodical way to quickly and efficiently oversee work while collecting vital data. Combining drone technology with 5G connectivity and cloud computing could empower them—and their users—to access more computing power, run them autonomously and transfer the data they collect to off-site project managers in near real-time. This data might then be used to spot problems more quickly—such as using heat-sensitive cameras to reveal cracks and water damage—and to aid collaboration and gather data for regulatory compliance. Improved health, safety and project compliance,Construction site jobs are statistically some of the . New construction technology and the increased use of 5G in construction could help support safer operations. Robots and drones can tackle jobs at height, lowering the risk for staff, or they could assess the site beforehand so workers are prepared. Wearable sensor-enabled and internet-connected technology in hard hats and other personal protective equipment could monitor workers' health and location to support their safety. For example, if a worker falls or enters a dangerous and restricted area, the alarm could be raised. They could also monitor environmental conditions, notifying the wearer if sensors detect a gas leak or air quality falling below a certain standard. Digitization could also help with compliance. IoT and digital surveying could help accurately record asset and inspection information, helping managers meet compliance needs. Digital twins can help seamlessly pass on essential information about an asset. Using 5G, on-site teams could view and update project data through tablets, smartphones and other computers, providing near real-time information on project progress. Augmented reality improves accuracy and consistency,5G could have an important part to play in the growing use of , due to the high bandwidth requirements. AR helps designers share their vision with clients in a more immersive way. The integration of building information modeling (BIM) into AR allows planners to tour virtual sites, probe details, and make changes earlier, helping to minimize delays. At the construction site, AR can enhance positioning accuracy, support training and improve safety. Artificial intelligence also plays a role by helping construction managers make informed decisions from the robust amounts of information collected by IoT devices. More capacity for big data and AI-controlled equipment,Along with 5G in construction, edge computing could also enable new construction technology. The latter can take computing power out of the cloud and closer to the edge, meaning nimble devices can access much bigger computer power than they could ever carry around. This could open up a wealth of opportunities for new construction technology, including AI-powered robots and devices that use machine learning to continually get smarter. Using the low latency and large bandwidth that 5G can offer, these devices could transfer data, such as video, quickly for processing either at the edge or in the cloud. This could help lower the overall cost and expand the possibilities for further applications of new technologies. Verizon's 5G in construction. Construction companies are often managing multiple sub-contractors and projects at different locations. The last thing needed is an unreliable network. That's why partnering with Verizon makes sense. Whether your network is permanent or Verizon can provide fast, simple and reliable wireless internet to support construction projects. Learn more about how become more connected, efficient, productive, safe and cost-effective. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Big River Taproom’s Paperless Business Strategy Business

Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Operating out of a historic 1912 building, Tap into Wine and Big River Taproom are a popular destination for locals and tourists alike. Verizon LTE Business Internet gives their owners fast, reliable, wireless service for phones, point-of-sale systems, digital signage, security cameras and more—without a costly, complex install. , Owner, Tap into Wine and Big River Taproom. St. Helens, Oregon is a quiet town about forty miles north of Portland, on the west bank of the Columbia River. It's a popular destination for live music in the summer, and every October the town hosts a month-long celebration of spooky events and decorations. Marci and Randy Sanders opened the Tap into Wine café in 2017, expanding with the Big River Taproom in 2021. Their local craft beers and wines—along with Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian Beef—draw local residents and tourists year-round, with summer and October the busiest times. "I love the history, and I love the river, too," says Marci Sanders. "It's just a perfect kind of setting for what we want to do here.",The Sanders' dreams for the taproom, however, went beyond food and drinks. Delivering streaming entertainment with great customer experience—along with paperless operations—would require reliable Internet connectivity. "This is a 1912 building. It's on the national historic register," says Marci. "The local phone company came out and they were going to have to bore a hole through this foot-thick wall. I said 'No, that's not going to work.'",In addition to offering great food, fun drinks and streaming entertainment, the Sanders also wanted to operate a nearly paperless operation, with a lean staff. They knew all those goals would only be possible with an Internet solution simple enough for everyone to use, along with fully dependable Internet connectivity. Marci says, "I could imagine, with us trying very hard to go as paperless as possible, how difficult that would be for us if we did lose connectivity. I really was looking for a solution that was as simple as possible, but also gave us the robustness we could rely on.",The Sanders chose to connect their business with Verizon's LTE Business Internet, a simple, plug-and-play, wireless internet service. After a consultation with their Verizon partner, they settled on a plan that would support the restaurant, even on their busiest nights. One reason they lean so hard on their connectivity is a desire to run a paperless business. They don't issue paper receipts, and all their food and beverage orders are relayed electronically from counter to bar to kitchen. We did not want to have the encumbrance of paper," says Marci. She says the digital system "cuts down on having to bother the cook and say, 'Whose order is this?' When we're really busy the cook needs to concentrate and not be interrupted.",Their Verizon LTE Business Internet has proven to be a wise decision through two peak periods in the first few months after expanding. Randy Sanders says, "We had a pre-opening party with the St. Helens summer concert series going on at the same time. It was crazy. thousands of people in town, using their phones and whatnot, so we were worried that maybe that would affect our bandwidth in the tap room. And it didn't—it was fine.",Marci adds, "We just came off of a whole month of Halloweentown, when the little town of St. Helens turns into a big tourist mecca. And I can just tell you that the last thing we ever had to worry about was our connectivity and all of our systems working. We did not have to worry one second about it.",As satisfied as they are with the performance of their Internet setup, the Sanders are equally pleased with the service they've received from their Verizon Account Manager. "Our Verizon rep came onto the scene right away when I first ordered the equipment," says Marci. "And I was able to install it myself with his help. He held my hand all the way through the whole process of getting the router here and getting it set up. And I'm not really a techie person, but when the second router arrived, he didn't have to walk me through everything.",The Sanders see the benefits of Verizon LTE Business Internet every night, but they also appreciate the long-term flexibility the system gives them. "It's so different from when we were in the business a decade ago," says Marci. "Everything has become so much so much easier, more plug and play, being able to change things on the fly and not have to have somebody come in to update something. Verizon's 4G LTE network to US business customers with 999 lines or less, subject to credit review. Plans reflect maximum available download speeds, which may vary. Upload speeds also vary & will be lower than download speeds. All plans include 300 GB/mo/line of data; if usage exceeds that allowance, blocks of 5 GB will be automatically added to your account for an additional charge of $10 per block, plus taxes. All plans include a monthly allotment of premium network access (varies per plan) after which your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic in times of congestion. No domestic or international roaming. Cannot be used for certain applications, including audio/video streaming, web hosting, public/guest Wi-Fi, voice & texts. Compatible LTE-enabled router required (Verizon-provided or Customer-provided). Terms apply. Terms apply. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
