how much is a business telephone line

Verizon introduces $39 a month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

Small Business Owners in select Boston zip codes can now take full advantage of 50 Mbps Verizon Fios Business Internet Offer at $39 a month
Fios Internet Services Business

,. Verizon Fios Internet Service uses state-of-the-art fiber-optic technology to deliver broadband internet access to your business. Its fiber-optic technology and speed set Verizon Fios Internet Service apart from other solutions to provide you with:,When you access the internet with Fios, a fiber-optic cable carries laser-generated pulses of light that transmit a data signal to your office. Once the signal arrives, an Optical Network Terminal (ONT) converts it to an electrical signal that is understood by your computer. Your ONT takes all converted incoming information and delivers it to your router via an Ethernet cable. After the signal has passed through your firewall, the Ethernet cable carries the signal to the network interface card (NIC) plugged into your computer. When your computer sends data over the internet, the electrical signal from your computer is converted back to light signals by the ONT and transmitted to the recipient over the fiber-optic cable. This enables consistent, remarkably fast internet speeds, making it ideal for streaming, online gaming and supporting multiple devices. Verizon provides and installs the equipment needed for your Fios internet connection. The ONT translates the pulses of light that carry the data over the fiber-optic cable into electric signals that are recognized by your computer. Your ONT requires electricity to operate all Verizon services provided on the Verizon Fios network and has its own built-in ONT Power Supply Unit (OPSU). The OPSU powers the ONT by connecting it directly to an electrical outlet at your location. To ensure connectivity to the Verizon Fios network, make sure your ONT Power Supply Unit is plugged in at all times. The OPSU contains a single indicator light that tells you if electrical power is present. If the indicator light is dark, electricity is not flowing from the outlet to the ONT. During normal operation, the light should be green. The ONT requires very little power to operate. In fact, the amount of power needed is as little as what it would take to operate a couple of night-lights. With an active battery, the BBU will provide backup power for your basic Fios voice services, including Emergency 911 dialing, for up to eight hours in the event of a commercial power failure. You are responsible for purchasing and replacing the battery in the BBU. Much like you would need to replace the batteries in a portable radio from time to time, periodically the BBU must be replaced. Please note that a damaged or leaking battery may damage Verizon network equipment and should be removed and replaced immediately. The Fios Router provides the access point to the internet and includes a firewall that helps to protect your computer from unauthorized access by hackers. It supports networking using coaxial cables, Ethernet or Wi-Fi. Find the area where your utilities enter your office and locate an indoor grounded electrical outlet nearby that accepts three-prong power cords and is not controlled by a switch. If you already have an ONT installed, installation typically takes between three and four hours. If you don't have an ONT, installation can take between four and six hours. An adult who can make decisions regarding equipment placement and computer configuration options must be present for the entire installation. The Verizon technician will need access to the location where your utilities enter your business. The technician will also need room to work around your computer, as well as any areas where Ethernet jacks will be installed. If you ordered Fios TV, the technician will need room to work around your TVs. In order for the Verizon technician to be able to install Fios, you must have administrator rights for your computer. If you have installed software on your computer before, you probably already have administrator rights. You also need to have any other usernames or passwords needed to access your computer, including your firewall, networking router and Windows® login. If you are a Basic Internet customer who is upgrading to Fios, please have your current Verizon online user ID and password available. If drilling is required for your installation, our skilled technician will work with you on the proper placement. If you do not own the property, permission to drill will be required from your landlord. The installation of Verizon Fios Internet is a two-step process. The first step is to install a fiber-optic line to your office. We will perform this step after you place your Fios order but before your installation appointment. Generally, this involves either aerial or underground work and depends on how previous utilities were delivered to your office. You typically do not need to be present for this part of the installation. With an aerial installation, Verizon will install the fiber-optic line from a telephone pole to the side of your office. The ONT will be installed inside the office at a later time. Sometimes aerial installations are performed the same day as your scheduled installation appointment. With an underground installation, Verizon will contact the utility companies in your area to locate their services. Next, a Verizon crew will dig a trench and bury the fiber from the fiber terminal in your neighborhood to the entry location at your business. This work is typically done 24 to 48 hours prior to your installation appointment. Note: Please mark your sprinkler system or any other obstacles that may be buried in your yard. This helps ensure that no damage occurs during installation. The second step for Fios Internet setup is to have your Fios equipment installed in your office. During your installation appointment, a Verizon technician will install Verizon Fios Internet service equipment in your office and establish a wired connection with the fiber terminal in your neighborhood. Next the technician will connect your computer to the Fios equipment in your office and guide you through the Fios software installation, account setup and activation on your primary computer. The ONT is usually installed inside of your office, house or apartment in the area where any existing phone services enter. The Fios equipment might also be installed in a central equipment room that you may not be able to access. The Verizon technician will run data wiring from the ONT to your router and, if necessary, install an Ethernet jack. The technician will also connect your computer to your router. Note: If you need new wiring installed inside of your walls, consider hiring a contractor prior to your Fios installation. Your Verizon technician will guide you through the Fios software installation and activate Fios on your primary computer. Additional computers can be configured by the technician for an extra fee. Once all work is completed, the technician will verify that your Fios service is working and that you can access the internet. Most connection problems can be resolved by simply rebooting your router. If rebooting your router didn't solve the issue or if you don't have a connection issue with your router, review specific troubleshooting tips for your router. Your Fios Internet service and Fios TV On Demand service share capacity on the fiber-optic connection to your office. The capacity available for your FiOS Internet access service may be reduced if you are watching multiple Fios TV On Demand titles simultaneously. For router-specific troubleshooting tips, refer to the following resources:,If you have questions about a discontinued item, please refer to the original equipment manufacturer for assistance. If you would like to upgrade your equipment, you can . If you think you are experiencing less than expected speeds with Verizon Fios Internet, please first check your speeds using the . Factors that can limit speeds on wireless devices include:,Sometimes simply changing the location of your router can improve performance. Depending on your current equipment, you might also be able to improve speeds by upgrading to a newer router or purchasing a wireless network extender to improve router signal strength. Visit . An intermittent loss of your connection to the internet can be caused by electronic or physical interference from the following:,Televisions, entertainment electronics, microwaves, other electrical equipment and large metal objects can cause interference. Try to keep your networking router away from these sources of electronic interference. Routers near your office running wireless networks at the same frequency as your router can interfere with your connection. Changing the channel of your wireless router can sometimes solve this problem. Walls, floors, entertainment electronics, appliances, furniture and other physical obstructions can cause interference if the wireless signals have to pass through them. Moving your networking router to another location that isn't in the line of sight of these potential interference factors can improve your connection. To determine if your ONT has power, do the following:,Although the ONT lines are grounded, do not attempt to open the ONT or test the lines during rain, a thunderstorm or other hazardous weather conditions. Also, if there is a loud hum on the line, do not test the ONT. Contact Verizon for assistance. DBIR Report 2023 - Results and Analysis - Intro Business

The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our . Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. You will soon receive an email with a link to confirm your access, or follow the link below. You may now close this message and continue to your article. Hello friends, and welcome to the "Results and analysis" section. This is where we cover the highlights we found in the data this year. This dataset is collected from a variety of sources, including our own VTRAC investigators, reports provided by our data contributors and publicly disclosed security incidents. Since data contributors come and go, one of our priorities is to make sure we can get broad representation on different types of security incidents and the countries where they occur. This ebb and flow of contributors obviously influences our dataset, and we will do our best to provide context on those potential biases where applicable. As some of you may have noticed over the years, the incident data collection we do is based on the VERIS Framework. It has been the bedrock upon which our multiyear dataset has been built and is what allows us to be able to speak with confidence when trends in the attack landscape surface. Our dataset currently contains 953,894 incidents, of which 254,968 are confirmed breaches, and we can't wait to celebrate with you when we reach 1 million incidents!,In VERIS, the core categories we use to describe an incident are called the 4As: Actor (who), Action (how), Asset (where) and Attribute (what). An incident needs all these four to be "complete," even if at the end of the day some of those are unknown to the parties investigating the incident. Keep an eye out for our instructive callouts in each of those sub-sections giving more context on our VERIS categories. Let's go over the results for each one of these. Life can be scary and unpredictable, which is why we like to start our results discussion with the cozy and familiar Actor analysis. It really is true, as they say, that the only certainties in life are death, taxes and External actors. As Figure 11 demonstrates, External actors were responsible for 83% of breaches, while Internal ones account for 19%. It is worth reminding our readers that Internal actors are not only responsible for intentional harm in these cases, but they are also just as likely to be responsible for Error actions. Regardless, the clear frequency of External actors as instigators of breaches is a datapoint that has held steady ever since we started this gig. External threats originate from sources outside of the organization and its network of partners. Examples include criminal groups, lone hackers, former employees and government entities. This category also includes God (as in "acts of"), "Mother Nature" and random chance. Typically, no trust or privilege is implied for external entities. Internal threats are those originating from within the organization. This encompasses company full-time employees, independent contractors, interns and other staff. Insiders are trusted and privileged (some more than others). Partners include any third party sharing a business relationship with the organization. This includes suppliers, vendors, hosting providers and outsourced IT support. Some level of trust and privilege is usually implied between business partners. Note that an attacker could use a partner as a vector, but that does not make the partner the Actor in this case. The partner has to initiate the incident. Long-time readers of the report will be similarly shocked to learn that Financial motives still drive the vast majority of breaches (Figure 12), showing growth in relation to last year with a whopping 94.6% representation in breaches. If we look inside to see which external actors are the hardest working, the top performer is Organized crime (Figure 13). What is most interesting in Figure 13, however, is realizing that the internal variety of End-user shows up more often than the external variety State-sponsored attackers. Those organization employees are mostly involved in Misuse (read, internal malicious activity) and Errors (accidents), which suggests where we should be paying more attention on our day-to-day security management. This is relevant because we were expecting some increased activity in State-sponsored attacks, be it Espionage-related or not, due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Even with anecdotal evidence of increased ideology or hacktivism-related attacks stemming from the geopolitical discussion, it really isn't making a dent in larger statistical terms. It is also worth noting that this kind of activity would also be unlikely to disrupt our average reader's organization. Action, as the name would imply, is what brings dynamism to our report. What dastardly deeds have the threat actors been up to? If you replied "ransomware," we'd say you have no imagination, but you would also be right. This pesky Malware variety has been holding our talking points hostage for years now, and we can't scrounge up enough cryptocurrency to pay the ransom!,Figures 14, 15, 16 and 17 describe the top Action varieties (what happened in more detail) and vectors (how those actions came to pass). attempts to intentionally access or harm information assets without (or exceeding) authorization by circumventing or thwarting logical security mechanisms. any malicious software, script or code run on a device that alters its state or function without the owner's informed consent. anything done (or left undone) incorrectly or inadvertently. employ deception, manipulation, intimidation, etc. to exploit the human element, or users, of information assets. use of entrusted organizational resources or privileges for any purpose or manner contrary to that which was intended. deliberate threats that involve proximity, possession or force. not only includes natural events such as earthquakes and floods but also hazards associated with the immediate environment or infrastructure in which assets are located. As expected, the charts are led by either first-stage or single-stage attacks, namely Use of stolen creds for breaches and Denial of Service for incidents. This is consistent with previous years. What is concerning, if unsurprising, is having Ransomware take over the second spot in incidents, now being present in 15.5% of all incidents. Meanwhile, the share of Ransomware did not grow in breaches and held steady (statistically, at least) at 24%. You can see the evolution of both in Figure 18. That almost a quarter of breaches involve a Ransomware step continues to be a staggering result. However, we had been anticipating that Ransomware would soon be hitting its theoretical ceiling, by which we mean that all the incidents that could have Ransomware, would have. Ransomware is present today in more than 62% of all incidents committed by Organized crime actors and in 59% of all incidents with a Financial motivation, so sadly there is still some room for growth. Eagle-eyed readers will notice the absence of Partner and Software update as action vectors for incidents this year, in contrast to last year's "software supply chainpocalypse." Instead, our collective Christmas was ruined by another Ghost of Technical Debt Past: the Log4j vulnerability popularly known as CVE-2021-44228. We will be spending some time digging into the Log4j vulnerability in the "System Intrusion" section, but it is worth noting that the presence of the Exploit vuln action has kept stable in incidents and is actually less prominent in breaches, dropping from 7% to 5%. So, did the collective security industry sacrifice its holidays for nothing?,Not quite. This is one of those cases where the alternatives are just more popular. Use of stolen creds, our current champion, increased its share from 41.6% to 44.7%, which more than accounts for the drop in Exploit vuln. More importantly, there was swift action from the community to spread awareness and patch all the different systems that had Log4j as a component. That surely helped avert a bigger disaster, so our success makes it look like it wasn't a big deal after all. In fact, Log4j was so top-of-mind in our data contributors' incident response that 90% of incidents with Exploit vuln as an action had "Log4j," or "CVE- 2021-44228" in the comments section. Granted, only 20.6% of the incidents had comments at all, so even if it can't fully represent the whole dataset, it certainly speaks to how significant the vulnerability was in late 2021 and early 2022 for the incident response teams. Finally, before I lose your attention, we should touch base on Loss. This action variety describes losing a physical device or media by accident and is often paired with the Carelessness action vector. It did show up fairly high in incidents. This is often because the data could not be confirmed as having been accessed and was therefore considered at risk rather than a breach. It is worth pointing out though that those were mostly concentrated in the data from some of our public sector contributors, where this sort of event is more tightly reported. Regardless, we know everyone was super excited about leaving the house again as the pandemic waned, but please keep an eye on your stuff when you go work from the coffee shop. In case you just wandered out of an Accounting 101 class, our Assets are more than the numbers that you list on the left side of your balance sheet. They encompass the entities that can be affected in an incident or breach and end up being manipulated by the threat actors for their nefarious goals. The callout box describes some of the most common top-level Assets in VERIS and some of the most common attack patterns that target them. Figure 19 has the breakdown of varieties of Assets affected in breaches, and the results are pretty much what would be expected given the focus of System Intrusion, Basic Web Application Attacks and Social Engineering as the top attack patterns this year. We can see a small fluctuation on the top three, as slightly less Servers were affected and slightly more User devices, but this order has held true for at least a couple of years, ever since Person overtook the second spot. Don't forget that in VERIS, people are assets too, and they are the "where" that is affected by social threat actions. a device that performs functions of some sort supporting the organization, commonly without end-user interaction. Where all the web applications, mail services, file servers and all that magical layer of information is generated. If someone has ever told you "the system is down," rest assured that some Servers had their Availability impacted. Servers are common targets in almost all of the attack patterns, but especially in our System Intrusion, Basic Web Application Attacks, Miscellaneous Errors and Denial of Service patterns. the folks (hopefully) doing the work at the organization. No AI chat allowed. Different types of Person will be members of different departments and will have associated permissions and access in the organization stemming from this role. At the very least they will have access to their very own User device and their own hopes and dreams for the future. Person is a common target in the Social Engineering pattern. the devices used by Persons to perform their work duties in the organizations. Usually manifested in the form of laptops, desktops, mobile phones and tablets. Common target in the System Intrusion pattern but also in the Lost and Stolen Assets pattern. People do like to take their little computers everywhere. not the concept, but the actual network computing devices that make the bits go around the world, such as routers, telephone and broadband equipment, and some of the traditional in-line network security devices, such as firewalls and intrusion detection systems. Hey, Verizon is a Telecommunications company, OK?,precious diluted data in its most pure and crystalline form. Just kidding, mostly thumb drives and actual printed documents. You will see the odd full disk drive and actual physical payment cards from time to time, but those are more rare. Common in the Lost and Stolen Assets pattern. Breaking the Asset varieties down further in Figure 20 showcases Web application and Mail servers on top, as would be expected, but it is interesting to see Person - Finance trending up from last year as we see a related growth in Pretexting social actions. We will be discussing those, and more specifically BECs, in the "Social Engineering" section of this report. As a parting note, we continue to see very small numbers of incidents involving Operational Technology (OT), where the computers interface with heavy machinery and critical infrastructure, as contrasted with incidents involving Information Technology (IT), where we keep our cat pictures and internet memes. Industries like Manufacturing and Mining, Quarrying and Oil & Gas Extraction + Utilities continue to be relatively well-represented in our dataset, but reports of actual impact on OT devices are still too few for us to meaningfully write about in this report. For those keeping track, we had a 3.4% showing of OT assets in breaches that declared their impact. In summary— keep your attention level high, given the potential impact when those systems are affected, but either those numbers are very low overall, or they just don't make it to our contributors' dataset due to national security concerns. When VERIS describes Attributes, it is directly referencing the CIA triad in information security (InfoSec): Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability. It's a tried-and-true method of understanding the potential impact of an incident by describing what properties of the asset were potentially affected. The next time you meet an incident responder in the wild, know that all that goes through their mind is, "Did the asset or a copy of the data get out the door" (Confidentiality), "was it changed from a known and trusted state" (Integrity) and "do we still have access to it ourselves?" (Availability). Please offer them a word of kindness and a beverage, because it is a very tortured existence. If you are feeling cold, they are cold too. One of the most interesting Attribute varieties we track year over year is the Confidentiality data varieties (Figure 21), or what kinds of data got out in a breach. Personal data represents Personally Identifiable Information (PII) from your customers, partners or employees, and it is the one that usually gets companies the most in trouble with regulators, as more and more privacy-related laws are passed around the world (although Medical data is a whole other ball of earwax). refers to limited observation and disclosure of an asset (or data). A loss of confidentiality implies that data were actually observed or disclosed to an unauthorized actor rather than endangered, at-risk or potentially exposed (the latter fall under the attribute of Possession and Control). Short definition: limited access, observation and disclosure. refers to an asset (or data) being complete and unchanged from the original or authorized state, content and function. Losses to integrity include unauthorized insertion, modification and manipulation. Short definition: complete and unchanged from original. refers to an asset (or data) being present, accessible and ready for use when needed. Losses to availability include destruction, deletion, movement, performance impact (delay or acceleration) and interruption. Short definition: accessible and ready for use when needed. Internal data and System data are usually byproducts of an extensive breach with multiple steps, as information from emails and documents are vacuumed up by threat actors. Credentials have really gained ground over the past five years, as the Use of stolen credentials became the most popular entry point for breaches. Of course, we still get specific data being beset, such as Medical, Bank account information and Payment card data. Those could be specific, targeted events or just be a part of the data that is acquired during a ransomware attack with data exfiltration. And just in case you are not tired of us moaning about ransomware, please enjoy Figure 22, where we can see another impact of the ransomware growth as the Obscuration of data became the most common availability impact variety, handily overcoming plain old Loss of data. One data variety really caught the DBIR team's attention this year: Virtual currency. We saw a fourfold increase this year in the number of breaches involving cryptocurrency from last year. That is a far cry from the days of innocence in 2020 and earlier, when we got one or two cases maximum each year. If our cartoon animal NFTs had these kinds of returns, we can assure you we would be living large and writing this report from our Lambos, not from our parents' basements. Figures 23 and 24 show the top action varieties and vectors in breaches involving virtual currency, and it is a fierce competition between Exploit vulnerabilities, Use of stolen creds and Phishing. These types of breaches fall between the actual coin networks or exchanges being breached via their applications and application programming interfaces (APIs), or phishing and pretexting activity on chat platforms (like Discord) of the coin communities, where after a simple click on a link, suddenly your wallet is not yours anymore. Having assets in virtual currency is a risky endeavor at best, even when there are no bad actors involved in rug-pulling.26 The added focus of threat actors on these types of assets doesn't make the landscape any easier. Our parting message is that unless security is taken seriously in those cases, we, in fact, are not going to make it. We certainly won't shut up about it,Not sure if we should be celebrating security incidents, but everyone loves a round number. Here's hoping being a millionaire doesn't get to our dataset's head, and they decide to join the "Great Resignation" and retire in some tropical tax haven. That's what they say, right?,OK, actually twice as likely. Huge win for anarchists and other state-abolishing ideologies, if you ask us. No, Mr. Bond, MI6 does not represent our average reader. Wouldn't you know, the moment we mention anything has not had relevance in our dataset, something new happens to remind us that change is the only constant. Best of luck for the teams responding to the 3CX supply-chain breach in late March 2023 as we close out this section. Make sure to keep copious notes so we can talk about it in a future edition of the report. Just rolls off the tongue, doesn't it?,Who here was working on the Y2K bug? Don't forget to schedule your shingles vaccine!,In everyone's defense, most of the data sharing happening here is machine-to-machine. Long gone are the days of artisanal, bespoke, VERIS-coded incidents for most of our contributors. For the extremely online folks, we apologize for the psychic damage. Fiber vs. Cable Internet: What's Best for Your Small Business? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Fiber vs. cable internet: What's best for your small business?,Author: Gary Hilson,For many small businesses, the past few years have shown the benefits of making the right investments in technology. According to the Salesforce Small and Medium Business Trends report, more than two-thirds of respondents said they . Meanwhile, 42% of growing small and medium businesses have accelerated their technology investments in 2021, compared with 33% in August 2020. What lies at the heart of all this technology? The internet. Having reliable internet connectivity is the key, and deciding between fiber vs. cable internet can have a huge impact on your bottom line. But what is fiber internet? And how does it differ from cable? Understanding this can make a big difference in your productivity, responsiveness and competitive advantage. What is fiber internet?,Fiber internet, also known as fiber broadband, is internet delivered via fiber optic networks. use light to transmit signals via fine, thin plastics or glass fiber optic cables that are the diameter of a strand of human hair. While it's still a cable, it is a different type of technology than cable internet that moves data in the form of flashes of light. Fiber-optic cables transfer internet data exclusively. Cable internet transmits data via electric signals over coaxial cables composed of a copper core insulated with aluminum, a copper shield, and an outer plastic layer. These cables are the same used to deliver cable television. Fiber vs. cable internet considerations,Each small business will have its own quirks in terms of internet usage. You'll want to consider—what are your needs, and what is fiber internet able to offer you vs. cable internet? Important assessment criteria for your internet include speed, reliability, access and cost. Speed,When it comes to fiber vs. cable internet, speed differs. Fiber internet can provide up to around 1,000 Mbps. Download (250–1,000 Mbps) and upload speeds (250–940 Mbps) are nearly symmetrical. Although coaxial cables have evolved and improved since their inception, remain slower, particularly when uploading. Download speeds can range between 10-500 Mbps, while upload speeds will likely be between 5-50 Mbps. Here's a simple guide to :,If you want to know more about how your company can prepare for the next wave of innovation, take this . Reliability,We've all experienced the frustrations of our internet not working, and there is no point having fast internet if it is unreliable. So, which is more reliable out of fiber vs. cable internet?,On the other hand, cable internet may have copper wires that are vulnerable to electromagnetic interference. Copper wires can also weaken over time. Plus, the shared-network nature of cable means it is susceptible to slowdowns and connection gaps during peak hours—something not relevant to fiber internet. Access,What is fiber internet lacking most? Access—at least for now. Depending on where your business is located, it may be difficult to access fiber as the infrastructure is not available everywhere. Cable internet is much easier to access because it's as widely available as a standard telephone line. This handy tool will help you determine —so you can better decide between fiber vs. cable internet. Cost,Given its ultra-fast speeds and impressive reliability, the big question is—what is fiber internet going to cost? While your specific needs will be the most important factor in the price, fiber internet is generally more expensive than cable. This makes sense given the massive investment in thousands of miles of fiber cabling to support cutting-edge speeds. However, while cable internet is often cheaper, the true cost includes slower speeds and spottier connection. Better communication supports better collaboration,Most businesses today have some sort of digital footprint—at least a website, if not an e-commerce presence. Communication between customers and suppliers is often online. This means slow internet slows down your business, and having no internet can halt your business in its tracks. The speed and reliability of business fiber internet means your team can get more done faster. You can support multiple devices at higher speeds and make it easier to access resources such as cloud storage and online software suites. With remote work becoming the norm recently, fiber internet is also better suited to support video conferencing and real-time collaboration tools. Overall, it's the better choice for business tools that require higher bandwidth. 