How to choose a cloud connectivity provider

How to choose a small business internet service provider,Author: Amanda Chelsey,Selecting a small business internet service is no easy task. When it comes to small business internet providers, there's no shortage of options, from large communications companies to small cable providers to discount startups. So, what's the best internet for small businesses? It depends on your specific needs, and there are several business owners need to take into account. Many seek a provider that balances reliable, fast, and simple internet that also meets the budget. After all, communication is the foundation for good business. In our digital world, fast and reliable connectivity is critical for instant access to customers and suppliers. Technology adoption driven by COVID-19 remains a significant focus for small businesses as social distancing and remote working forces stronger bandwidth and more robust digital tools and technologies to keep things running. Nearly 2 in 3 (63%) say they are using digital tools and technologies to enhance customer experiences and create new business opportunities, compared to just over half who were doing so this time last year (53%). As small businesses enhance customer experience with digital operations, business owners need to keep abreast of new products and services that internet Services Providers (ISPs) offer. The fact is, internet speeds that were acceptable in the past might not be the best internet for today, especially with the gaining availability of fiber and wireless technologies, such as . With so many ISPs in the market, what should you look for when selecting the best internet for your small business? For example, how do you decide what key features are the internet "must-haves," those that will make a difference to your organization's bottom line today—and tomorrow?,The best internet, of course, depends on your specific needs. However, every business, regardless of size, needs a fast and reliable option. Slow, unreliable internet service can frustrate customers and employees, with the potential for lost sales and productivity, which may be damaging for small businesses. A fast and reliable internet connection has several benefits, including:,So, when evaluating small business internet providers, take time to research which internet service provider is right for your needs. Choosing the right technology,For broadband internet service, there are several options to choose from today. Fiber Optic Service,uses light to send data over great distances at incredible speeds: the speed of light. Verizon's offers some of the highest speeds available on the market today, as high as 940 Mbps download and 880 Mbps upload in some areas. Upload speeds are gaining importance to support cloud applications and digital tools. Additionally, enabling multiple network users for customer and colleague engagement through applications such as video, web conferencing, and voice-over IP requires fast connectivity. Fios is available in certain areas. Fixed Wireless Access,Wireless connectivity solutions, also known as internet access, are available with LTE and speeds. Verizon LTE and 5G Business Internet deliver ultra-fast speeds, so you can adopt transformative technologies while keeping your internet and connected systems up and running. Digital Subscriber Line (DSL),DSL offers a reliable internet connection over regular telephone lines or cable to deliver fast download speeds. Because DSL uses a dedicated phone line or cable, it is distance sensitive with stable and consistent speeds, often slower than other options. Verizon business DSL service, , is available in many areas. Cable,delivers data through coaxial cables. It was developed as an upgrade from traditional over-the-air broadcasting and is available to customers with distribution lines in their area. One key disadvantage to cable technology is that customers in a geographic area share the bandwidth; they may experience slow response times during peak periods. Satellite,Satellite connections use satellites to beam the internet feed wirelessly to a customer's installed satellite dish. However, satellite services tend to be both slower and more expensive than other technologies. For customers in rural areas, satellites are often the only broadband option. They are also limited in connecting to streaming content, and the weather can disrupt service. Small business internet providers: 7 factors to consider,When it comes to small business internet providers, not all providers are the same. When evaluating small business internet service, look for a provider that offers a complete and reliable communication solution that will allow your employees to share information quickly and easily. In particular, keep the following seven factors in mind when choosing a small business internet provider:,There's no shortage of small business internet providers nowadays, and the best internet for your business depends on your organization's specific needs. However, all small business owners need reliable and fast internet service to connect to their customers and suppliers. Verizon's products, customer support, and reliability make it the best choice for many small business owners when evaluating small service providers. Read more about other resources Verizon has to help support small businesses. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. How to choose a wireless business internet provider,Author: Shane Schick,Internet for business, especially the advent of wireless networks, has significantly changed the way business is conducted. Consider the original promise of a wireless network: providing the option for employees to work in different locations outside their office or even the flexibility of moving around their offices and conference rooms without losing internet connectivity. Today, the opportunity is all about untethering information so it can travel across almost any device or object you can imagine. Internet for business today means having a wireless network in order to reach and meet your customer's needs. For example, many major retailers are experimenting with stores that allow customers to check out wirelessly without having to walk up to a cashier or a kiosk. Farmers are harnessing sensors to wirelessly transmit data about crops that need watering or to warn of infestations. Digital signs can now use wireless connections to power everything from employee communications in an office building to menus in a quick-service restaurant. Internet for business: Wireless networks are key business drivers,When looking at business internet options, it's easy to see why reliable wireless networks have become so essential. In today's economy, practically all companies depend on internet connectivity to maintain their business operations and production. Additionally, many benefits of wireless networks in business will quickly transition from unexpected innovations to experiences customers and employees expect. Other forces are making wireless networks more critical than ever before. For example, the productivity gains realized by internet connectivity and the need for flexibility amid unexpected conditions are driving more organizations to set up wireless to enable remote work. Even if they still report to an office, many workers require the ability to manage critical business processes from their phones and laptops as they move between meetings. Successful brands are defined by the they deliver. This is sparking a variety of wireless technology use cases, such as hotels giving guests their own tablets to use during their stay. Choosing the right wireless network provider,Digital transformation—and the competitive advantages that come with it—can be achieved more quickly and easily when organizations tap into a trusted wireless network provider with a proven track record and the right expertise in helping companies select the best internet for their business. As you explore what a wireless network could do for your business, talk to a network provider about everything it can bring to the table. This should include more than just a strong, fast and reliable network with comprehensive coverage, though that's critical. The best wireless providers offer an array of devices with built-in connectivity and supporting infrastructure that complement 4G LTE services. When exploring internet options for your business, you should also look for a solutions-oriented network partner—one that can help you develop the right combination of hardware, software and consulting best practices to guide projects from ideation to implementation. One of the greatest benefits you get from your relationship with a wireless provider is insight. You'll learn about new technology advances and how your organization can leverage wireless business internet to stay ahead of your competitors. Learn more about wireless business internet and what can do for you. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. Work confidently in the cloud with secure, on-demand access to global cloud services and private cages in colocation data centers. Fully managed and self-managed multi-cloud options to fit your organization's needs. Deploy your Verizon network across and within multiple cloud service providers (CSPs) and private data centers. Multi-cloud orchestration and connectivity services leverage the Verizon network-as-a-service (NaaS) model to simplify the network architecture across multiple clouds. The Verizon Private Network provides additional security and industry-leading SLAs along with global coverage. Options for services include NaaS Cloud Management, Secure Cloud Interconnect (SCI), Software Defined Interconnect (SDI) and additional services. Verizon offers fully managed and self-managed configurations to simplify and secure complex multi-cloud architectures supporting applications. These services enable you to easily manage network connections and application traffic via a central console, making it easy to establish new connections quickly, load balance data traffic and govern your cloud network. Combine cloud networking technology, visibility and management via a single console interface for common deployment, governance, connectivity and security services across clouds. Connections can be turned up for a new cloud in as quickly as one business day with preprovisioned and automated cloud connectivity solutions. Our solutions are preprovisioned to connect to 217+ CSPs (including AWS, Google, IBM, Azure, Oracle, Salesforce and SAP) and colocation services in 185+ countries and territories. Reduce the need for additional overhead and specialized cloud knowledge with a consistent operations platform for connectivity, policy, security and more. Stay up and running with competitive SLAs and proactive fault notifications. Network support can be provided with a private network from Verizon. Fully managed options reduce the demands on your IT team with visibility into your deployment through a single pane of glass. With NaaS Cloud Management, run applications with multiple CSPs, customize support, modernize your legacy infrastructure and incorporate the latest technology to stay competitive. Verizon is not a CSP and has no preference for one cloud provider over another. This allows us to provide objective full oversight, management and connectivity to meet your organization's needs. Viewing and managing the multi-cloud network through a single console reduces the operational complexities of dealing with multiple cloud providers. Prioritize critical and real-time traffic with support for class of service (CoS) and quality of service (QoS) when using Private IP. When using Private IP, get fast options for mobile coverage and private cloud connectivity over the Verizon wireless network through a private wireless gateway. Separate traffic from the public internet by integrating the customers' Private IP or Ethernet private WAN with a virtual layer 2 access loop. This solution provides connectivity, orchestration and management services that enable you to seamlessly and securely interconnect across and within multiple clouds (public and private), as well as utilize services from multiple CSPs. Easily manage deployments via a central console. Fully managed and future self-service options offer a choice of business models to manage the multi-cloud network with connectivity, policy management and security services. Private IP customers can simply, securely and reliably connect to a global ecosystem of CSPs from your corporate WAN by creating private connections that are completely separated from public internet traffic. SCI offers on-demand, scalable bandwidth with consumption-based pricing so you can get the full flexibility from your cloud resources. SCI helps reduce TCO by providing large-scale cloud interconnections without the internet at a significantly lower cost compared to private circuits. If your organization uses Private IP, Ethernet–Dedicated E-Line, Ethernet–Switched E-LAN or Internet Dedicated Service, activate your connection on the day an order is placed to 200+ CSPs and most Equinix IBX colocation cages globally. Connect with access speeds up to 10 Gbps globally. SDI is a self provisioning process that can significantly lower telco access costs. It also enables cloud connectivity in minutes, instead of weeks or months and requires no truck rolls or special construction. Your proven cloud connectivity expert,Verizon is a leader for networking SLAs,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹Cloud connectivity to 185+ countries,Preprovisioned connectivity to leading CSPs,Find out how D-Link Corporation protected their information with the help of Secure Cloud Interconnect. Discover a simpler and easier way to manage and secure all of your cloud traffic. Leverage the power of the Verizon network to quickly establish connections to CSPs in Verizon's global ecosystem. In this paper, we'll take a look at the challenges the multicloud environment presents and offer a solution for addressing them. Learn how Verizon can support applications deployed in multiple CSPs. See the networking options and associated benefits. Discover how three Verizon customers improve security, agility and performance with Verizon cloud connectivity options. Wide-area data networking services that provide point-to-point, hub-and-spoke and any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites, including connectivity to cloud. A wide-area data networking service that provides any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. A high-speed, enterprise-grade dedicated network connection over the public internet. Add comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services to your IT toolbox. Verizon can connect with over 217 CSPs including AWS, Google, IBM, Azure, Oracle, Salesforce and SAP. Connections can be turned up as quickly as one business day with preprovisioned and automated connectivity once the CSP and any supporting networks are provisioned. We have Secure Cloud Interconnect with usage-based bandwidth and Software Defined Interconnect with guaranteed, fixed-bandwidth connections. Secure Cloud Interconnect is not restricted by size. Customers have the capability of bandwidth on demand, which eliminates the need for capacity planning. The connection automatically matches the highly variable cloud services usage patterns. Yes. Both Secure Cloud Interconnect and Software Defined Interconnect can support a hybrid cloud strategy (a portfolio of CSPs in combination with your own private clouds and traditional IT services). Some sample use cases include enabling disaster recovery and business continuity across multiple cloud providers. Choice and flexibility to access to the best technology in different CSPs, avoiding vendor lock-in, enhanced disaster recovery, high availability, greater global coverage and many others to meet critical organizational and applications needs. NaaS Cloud Management is a solution that provides connectivity, orchestration and management services. These services enable organizations to seamlessly and securely interconnect across and within multiple clouds (public and private), utilize services from multiple CSPs, and easily manage these deployments under a central console. Fully managed and future self-service options provide a choice of business models to manage the multi-cloud network with connectivity services, policy management and security services. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Texas business picks Verizon Business as new service provider

Marketing firm Speak Loud Media taps Verizon for reliable broadband mobility, internet security and BlueJeans video conferencing
Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes service for edge and multi-cloud deployment

Enterprises can now manage containerized applications across hundreds or thousands of sites through the VNS Application Edge platform.
Verizon Grid Wide and Ashley-Chicot Electric Cooperative

Learn how Ashley-Chicot adopted Verizon Grid Wide: Intelligent Energy to increase efficiency and save on cost by boosting the speed and accuracy of meter readings.
HOPE Agency Turns to Verizon for Wireless Communication Business

Learn why HOPE relies on Verizon as its partner for wireless communication and ongoing support of its communication needs.
