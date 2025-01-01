how to fix wifi issues

Splunk AR and Verizon 5G UWB Transforms Field Work Business

Splunk is an augmented reality (AR) application where users can access data of real world objects and see mobile dashboards even outdoors and on-the-go with better security than Wi-Fi. Splunk transforms traditional ways of working by allowing colleagues to collaborate from far-flung locations, correlate events and outages to specific assets to better service events, and enable actionable intelligence in near real time - all powered by Verizon 5G UWB. Splunk offers businesses a pathway to improve time to resolution and decrease costs, automate field processes, and gain valuable insights into deployment and workforce. Run Splunk AR on iPad or iPhone powered by Verizon 5G UW in select cities to visualize real-time data and share high definition video with remote colleagues. Utilize high definition live streaming to enable remote collaboration and real-time troubleshooting between on-site field workers and remote experts. Reduce costs and improve time to resolution by allowing workforce to quickly access and visualize live data on field assets. Automate workflows by overlaying step-by-step processes mapped onto real-world environments. Manage field processes by leveraging contextual guides and integrating them with existing business applications. Set up, manage, and gain insights into your asset deployments at scale. In Remote Collaboration Upload tests, there is a more pronounced difference:,Difference in speed for 0.005MB uploads. Difference in speed for 2MB uploads. Difference in speed for 5MB uploads. In manufacturing, the need to quickly and correctly fix an asset means the difference between an underperforming or well performing manufacturing line. An expert is often required in these times of need, but they may be miles away from the site. Splunk solves this problem by creating a highly collaborative remote experience that allows the expert to be "onsite" and "walk through" without physically being there. The onsite worker has the ability to scan where the problem is through the Splunk AR app. The expert can then analyze, diagnose and solve the issue – all from miles away. It is challenging to maintain assets at a global scale, especially when they are scattered across the world. With Splunk AR, troubleshooting becomes virtually seamless as Spunk's collaboration tools enable support staff to triage and debug the issue, while also guiding asset managers to solve the issue firsthand. The result: Splunk AR saves businesses money and resources to tackle more serious issues. From powerful cameras and motion sensors to integrated software — right out of the box. Powerful processors and machine learning create realistic and interactive scenes. Immersive displays provide AR experiences in brilliant detail. Advanced cameras enable field service workers to see their environment in new ways. Motion sensors detect movement and position with great accuracy and speed. Apple's integrated software development kit (ARKit) supports AR and provides a powerful set of tools to develop the best AR experiences. Verizon 5G Ultra-Wideband is the fastest 5G in the world, with ultra-low lag and massive capacity. Managing over 500,000 security networks and hosting devices gives us valuable insights into the digital landscape. We obsess over the details, analyzing millions of gigabytes of data every day. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband provides high speed, low latency and massive capacity. So you can access more data faster, for better insights and efficiency.*Run Splunk AR on iPad or iPhone powered by Verizon 5G UW in select cities to visualize real-time data and share high definition video with remote colleagues. Frazil Transforms Retailer Experience with IoT Solutions Business

When a retail or convenience store manager isn't seeing the revenue returns they expected when they installed slush machines for customers craving tasty frozen beverages, they require quick action. Maybe the machine isn't full. Maybe it's broken or has been out of order for weeks. Maybe it needs its filter cleaned. Issues like these are damaging for the retailer, and they also create bad customer experiences. Frazil knows that and has responded by taking an innovative approach to maintenance and monitoring, developing a condition-based monitoring technology that connects to the Internet of Things (IoT). The work that the company is doing could reshape how slush programs are managed across the United States. It's also opening a window into store operations that hasn't existed before. As a result, more consumers will get the slushy drinks they want, and retailers will see slush as not only a delicious drink but also a revenue generator. Founded in 2004, Frazil is the largest frozen, noncarbonated beverage brand in the U.S. based on the number of machines it has in retailers across the country. Its name is derived from a scientific term for ice crystals that form naturally in turbulent waters. But Frazil is focused on reducing the turbulence that can happen when you're trying to offer slushy drinks. Traditionally, for example, a convenience store or chain that wanted to get into the frozen beverage category would buy a machine from a provider, and then buy the slush mix or concentrate from a manufacturer. As the machine broke down over time, it was up to the retailer to hire a third-party service provider to come and fix it. It's actually a pretty horrible experience for the store manager, says Kyle Freebairn, Frazil's CEO. "Frazil was built on this hypothesis that we should combine these things into one cohesive experience that we manage on behalf of retailers.",Working with Frazil means retailers can get slushy drink machines for their stores at no cost—stores get the machine and maintenance for free. The only cost for retailers is the slush product itself. While retailers continue to buy product to put into the machine, Frazil covers all service and repair issues, dispatching technicians that manage it on their behalf. "It's really helping the retailer hit the 'Easy' button on getting in and winning in the slush category," Freebairn says. CEO,Frazil has learned over time that providing slush drinks is just one aspect of managing a convenience store. Chains need to oversee locations spread over a large geographic area, plus they need to deal with supplying thousands of products to stores and tackling staffing and turnover issues. That means they may not be as vigilant in reporting issues that come up with Frazil's machines. "We had a number of stores that wouldn't call when the machine would break," Freebairn recalled. Or, in some cases, a technician would go out and fix a machine, but the problem wouldn't be fully addressed and then the retailer wouldn't follow up with Frazil. This was creating friction between Frazil and its retail customers, but it also meant lost sales for those convenience stores. "I heard enough instances in the market where equipment was down and no one called and it just drove me crazy," he said. Essentially, Frazil realized that a successful slush beverage program meant that a store manager needed to be able to answer three questions:,Too often, the answer to at least one of those questions was "no," and Frazil lacked visibility into which stores were impacted. Freebairn says he and his team realized they needed to take the next step in the development of Frazil's business model and actually monitor the slush drink machines on behalf of its retail customers. Unfortunately, the company didn't find any available solutions in the market that would offer remote refrigeration monitoring capabilities. However, the team was aware that technologies such as the IoT could allow Frazil to develop a module to put on drink machines that could offer condition-based monitoring. Working with a third-party technology firm based out of Norway, Frazil was able to make a condition-based monitoring kit to retrofit its existing inventory of machines or embed onto newer models. Getting them online was another matter, though. Most convenience stores use their Wi-Fi networks to share confidential or sensitive store information, so Frazil needed to connect to the IoT independently. "Some of the solutions we looked at were tied to these antiquated systems that were drawing on different bands of spectrum that would have made this solution completely impossible and financially unfeasible," Freebairn says. Frazil chose to partner with Verizon, which assisted in helping to certify its new condition-based monitoring module and provide connectivity between Fraznet (its category management platform offered to retailers) and slush drink machines in the field. Meanwhile, Verizon's ThingSpace allows Frazil to automate connectivity management and device management through its portal. This includes the ability to activate devices, receive notifications when a connectivity failure occurs and improve signal strength as needed. Frazil has since rolled out more than 2,500 slush drink machines in the field that are connected to its condition-based monitoring solution. "Thankfully, the Verizon network and the band of spectrum they have allocated to the Internet of Things was a very cost-effective way of connecting these machines," says Freebairn. "Convenience stores can be a tricky place to get coverage, but Verizon has allowed us to have significant levels of success in having this IoT spectrum reach into these stores, which are spread across the United States.",According to J.R. Frisby, Frazil's Director of Technology, ThingSpace is allowing him to see right away if a board is not communicating with the network and to check whether or not a SIM is active. "What's great about ThingSpace is now that these things have been released and all of the IoT devices are out in the wild, it allows us to monitor those devices and get their location," he says. "Having that accessibility at a really micro level to see how the SIMs are communicating from the Verizon side really helps us understand what's going on when it comes to the information that we're getting into our system.",From a customer experience perspective, Frazil has been able to stay on top of service issues and even get ahead of problems a retailer might face. "Oftentimes, before the clerk even calls, we're proactively calling the store to make sure we can take care of these issues," Frisby says. , CEO,Having more data about the uptime of its machines and service time turnaround has led to more insights about running a successful slush beverage program. Frazil has determined, for instance, a machine that's full only 50%-75% of the time saw 15% lower sales performance on average than stores that keep their machines full between 90%-100% of the time. And for stores that keep their machine full less than 50% of the time, that sales difference drops to about 20% as compared to the full machine baseline. Sales drop the more often a machine isn't full. "A full machine sells more than a half-empty machine," Freebairn says. "It looks better, it's more appealing, there's more confidence in the consumer that it is a well-managed program.",Frazil is also able to use the condition-based monitoring technology to monitor for optimal environmental conditions within the machine and any changes in customer demand. Freebairn explains that retailers can use a machine's dashboard and gain insights that make it much easier to determine if the slush program is successful. The detail can be granular, as in whether or not a machine's filter has been cleaned or whether settings have been adjusted appropriately. "They get a report to say, 'Store 857 never cleans their filter,' or systemically keeps their machine lower on product," he says, adding that a store that drops the ball in providing slush drinks might be experiencing challenges in other programs, such as offering pizzas or burritos. Looking at the data provided by Frazil, retailers will have a better insight into where they might need to focus their training investments, Freebairn adds. "As we aggregate the findings on what it means to run a world-class slush program, we're able to offer insights that others can't even pretend to know," he says. Frisby notes that Verizon's ThingSpace APIs provide access to data that helped to make its solution possible. And managing the system is simple and fluid. If Frazil needs to order new SIMs, for instance, it can activate them one by one or put them in groups, even if that means activating a thousand at once. It's also easy to "snooze" a SIM or deactivate it as required. How and why AI diagnostics are changing hospital treatment Business

Author: Whitney J. Palmer,What AI diagnostics can do,As technology advances, the opportunities for AI diagnostics to affect and augment healthcare delivery continue to expand. There is over whether these tools will one day replace physicians in the diagnostic process. To date, however, there are already several applications for these healthcare AI tools in hospitals. across multiple industries. With its ability to learn from and perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, artificial intelligence (AI), and specifically machine learning, can help minimize errors, streamline processes, analyze large sets of data, and boost productivity and efficiency. In healthcare, AI is being used in many ways. For instance, can help physicians, clinicians and specialists diagnose diseases and conditions earlier which leads to more informed decision-making and a more efficient level of care. From disease detection to surgical efficiency to modernizing workflow management, these healthcare AI tools are revolutionizing the way hospitals function and deliver care. ), "Machine learning technologies can help identify hidden or complex patterns in diagnostic data to detect diseases earlier and improvetreatments." The global market for AI diagnostics specific to cancer is projected to expand at a; these technologies could help detect hidden or complex patterns in diagnostic data that can help detect and treat the cancer earlier. With the power behind , the healthcare industry stands to gain enormously. With 5G enhancing the power of AI diagnostics, hospitals could experience greater institutional efficacy, heightened productivity and provide more effective care. What are AI diagnostics?,AI diagnostics are machine learning tools designed to improve the overall delivery of healthcare services. While many AI algorithms are designed to assist with diagnosis, others are intended for use with patient risk identification or drug discovery. Additional AI are devoted to workflow management. Many of these tools are equipped to evaluate large data sets. Based on these analyses, they can quickly offer actionable data and analysis that can affect clinical decision-making and patient outcomes. The importance of AI diagnostics,Within the healthcare industry, accurate diagnoses are the bedrock of successful patient care. However, every year, approximately 12 million Americans— —will receive an incorrect assessment of their condition. These mistakes can lead to delayed treatment, more severe disease, and even death. In recent years, the use of AI diagnostics has expanded to address this problem. These healthcare AI tools are capable of recognizing disease in the earliest stages, frequently long before detection is possible with the human eye. As a result, patients can . Earlier detection with medical AI may mean that patients experience fewer complications, and typically they have better outcomes. Diagnostic images—including X-rays, CT scans, MRIs and perfusion studies—that have traditionally been "read" by that can detect anomalies in seconds, and in many instances, detect them earlier and more accurately than human analysis, which could facilitate earlier intervention. Plus, treatments may end up being for the individual and also less resource-heavy for the hospital. What AI diagnostics can do,As technology advances, the opportunities for AI diagnostics to affect and augment healthcare delivery continue to expand. There is over whether these tools will one day replace physicians in the diagnostic process. To date, however, there are already several applications for these healthcare AI tools in hospitals. Improving image analysis,Hospitals rely on accurate MRI, CT, and X-ray interpretation to provide the highest level of care. Using quick, efficient data transmission, AI algorithms pull as much information together as possible to reconstruct the most detailed diagnostic images. Based on these recreations, these tools can detect abnormalities that may otherwise go unnoticed. Video diagnostic assistance,Procedures that rely on visual cues rather than lab tests, such as colonoscopies, can benefit from AI-enabled video diagnostic analysis. Using an AI inferencing system, hospitals can compare video captured through the endoscope to existing data on difficult-to-diagnose polyps. With a high-speed network, doctors can receive a near real-time alert to trigger a biopsy. These early warnings can mean the difference between a pre-cancer diagnosis or later-stage treatment. Operating room,Healthcare AI tools can contribute to greater safety in the surgical suite. For example, an AI-enabled camera can be programmed to track instruments used during a procedure—a job traditionally assigned to a surgical assistant. Not only can the camera provide a real-time notification of any missing instruments, but it also frees up space in the operating room. Impact on healthcare providers,AI diagnostics do more than impact patient care. They can also alleviate many of the workflow struggles healthcare providers face daily. For several years, burnout has been a buzzword in the industry, and the pandemic has only exacerbated the problem. Today, report experiencing at least one burnout symptom. Many of these problems are linked to administrative tasks and a reduced capacity to interact with patients. Implementing AI diagnostics and algorithms can help fix this issue. Within the next five years, industry estimates predict healthcare AI tools, such as near real-time natural language processing, could potentially . Network requirements for AI diagnostics,The intent of AI diagnostics is to enhance and accelerate the delivery of care. If these tools can't perform tasks faster than human healthcare providers, they can't make an impact on patient care and outcomes. Consequently, the underlying requirements of any network to support these algorithms are high speed and low latency. , such as Verizon 5G Edge, can fulfill this need. Compared to 4G technology, 5G speeds are up to 10 times faster. MEC also doubles down on the low latency available through 5G by providing short, high-volume connections between applications, devices, and end users. This rapid information flow helps providers with timely clinical decision-making, particularly in emergency scenarios. How enterprise intelligence can help,A hospital infrastructure powered by creates the most effective environment for patients and providers alike. It provides the near real-time connectivity needed for AI diagnostics to position those insights at the point of care exactly when they're needed for clinical decision-making. In fact, according to a HIMSS Market Insights survey, believe 5G will have a significant or moderate positive impact on AI and its use in diagnostics. 5G offers the extreme low latency needed to power fast, precise detection. For example, the aforementioned high-fidelity imaging used for cancer screening, such as identifying polyps with colon cancer, demands a significant level of sensitivity. Catching the slightest abnormalities necessitates latency requirements that can fall as low as sub-20 milliseconds. Medical AI and a connected hospital,A powered by private 5G offers a more seamless flow of information bolstered by a higher level of security and bandwidth. Across the country, over the next decade. That means the workload and clinical burden are also expanding for hospitals and health systems. To keep up with their clinical responsibilities and administrative needs, these facilities will need automated help. Leveraging AI diagnostics can be the answer. Implementing these tools in a 5G-enabled enterprise intelligence environment can create a sweet spot for greater efficiency and improved patient care. With these algorithms in place, both patients and providers will experience the benefits that come with faster data analysis and greater diagnostic accuracy. about how Verizon can help you build the network foundation for the connected hospital of the future. Singh H, Meyer AND, Thomas EJ, BMJ Quality & Safety 2014;23:727-731. HIMSS, , page 6. 