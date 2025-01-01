Impact of sustainable wireless networks on businesses

Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
The Benefits of 5G for Businesses with Ronin Designs Business

With the power of 5G, Ronin Designs was able to shift their focus from worrying about file transfers to enhancing their work and focusing on their clients.
How EverWash is Improving Car Wash Technology with Wireless Business Internet Business

Learn how EverWash is utilizing Verizon's wireless business internet to improve car wash technology for owners and helping them deliver a positive customer experience.
Verizon Business takes Internet of Things Connectivity Global

Enterprises can now benefit from Global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity from Verizon for mobile assets in 170 countries worldwide
First Responder Communication Challenges in Remote Areas Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Challenges to first responder communication in remote areas,Author: Sue Poremba,Anyone who has tried to reach a loved one during a natural disaster knows the challenge of a failed phone call or an undelivered text. First responder communications in remote areas are already difficult enough. Throw in an emergency situation, when power is lost and devices can't be charged, when cell towers have been taken out of commission and comms are down, it's not just frustrating – it can be dangerous. Communication in remote areas,Having the is paramount. A gap in wireless coverage can impact first responder communications, making it more difficult for first responders to achieve their mission of saving lives and property. Communication in remote areas can be susceptible to physical barriers, like mountains, seasonal environmental events, like hurricanes or wildfires, and susceptible to damage or network overload during a disaster - When natural disasters or other events compromise the terrestrial network, selecting a carrier that has deployable assets with dedicated satellite capacity to provide coverage can make all the difference. And the use of , warns the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), can also be insufficient as they do not have the ability to include data feeds, like video. Working together, industry and public safety can address new digital capabilities to help ensure network connections are reliable, resilient and secure with multiple carrier partners. Preparedness planning,First responder communications preparedness begins with having the right equipment on hand and behind you. Emergency agencies can develop and other businesses that can assist with the right technologies and equipment for disasters. This can include vehicles that are self-contained mobile cellular sites, satellite deployable equipment or military-style first responder communications equipment that can handle most weather or terrain to enhance communications in remote areas. Preparedness planning involves ensuring communication devices are working properly. Regular practice drills should be run to test the equipment communication in remote areas and in locations where disasters can be anticipated. In the Western states, first responders need to be prepared to assist residents escaping fires, while along the Atlantic seaboard, communications need to be sustained through high water and wind conditions. Improving first responder communications with fast networks,In a disaster, a quick response is key. But a quick response can't happen without a fast network, both for voice and data. The National Institute of Standards and Technology has been working with DHS to create . These can be put on pickup trucks and aerial systems to determine signal strength and communication in remote areas that lack a wireless infrastructure. It's also vital to partner with a committed to interoperability and keeping communication tools operating, and one that has the reputation of having services up and running when they're needed most. This is a partnership best developed before disaster strikes. The works closely today with emergency agencies and public safety officials to offer the support needed on the ground and in the air during times of emergency. This includes pre-event planning to determine those needs and then working to ensure first responder communications are there when emergencies strike. The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team can mobilize to support first responder communications when public safety agencies have a communication need, The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team can offer a broad range of solutions, be it small assets from phones and routers, self-contained networks-in-a-box and portable data networks (PDNs), all the way up to vehicles such as SPOTs (satellite picocell on a trailer) and satellite COLTs (cell on light trucks). Delays in first responder communications can potentially result in another disaster piling up behind the initial emergency. Communication in remote areas or when it appears all communication signals are lost can have an impact on emergency response efforts. It's not just a matter of making sure you have a network that offers fast services in critical times but also knowing that partnership is reliable. You can't always predict an emergency situation, but when one does happen, the is there. 5G Innovation Sessions 2023 - Washington, D.C. Business

Join Verizon Frontline and Ericsson for an exclusive, invitation-only event at historic Union Station. This spectacular setting, just blocks from the U.S. Capitol will host a curated program demonstrating the transformative impact of the latest 5G technology. Verizon Frontline represents our 30-year commitment to delivering reliable and resilient mission-critical communication solutions to the public safety community. During this 5G Innovation Session, you will hear from product experts and distinguished leaders in the world of public safety on how 5G solutions are creating better outcomes today and helping shape the future. Engage in thought-provoking conversations with your peers and learn how public and private 5G network solutions can give you more agility, security and control, for true response-readiness. Whether you are part of a federal, state or local agency, this event is a must-attend to get or remain at the forefront of your field. You will also have the opportunity to check out some of our latest innovative public safety vehicles and deployable assets (THOR, RRCU, MUTT & others). Stay tuned for updates on speakers, location, and product demonstrations. 50 Massachusetts Ave NE Washington, D.C. 20002,4:30 - 7:30 PM ET Doors open: 4:15 PM ET,*You must be at least twenty-one (21) years of age to attend this event. Refreshments and beverages will be provided at no charge to attendees. If you are subject to any restrictions on accepting these items, you are under no obligation to accept them. Please feel free to reach out if you have any questions or concerns in this regard. , Senior Vice President, Global Solutions, Verizon Business,, Vice President, Sales and Business Development for Verizon Account, Ericsson North America,, CEO, Verizon Business Group (moderator) , Senior Advisor for Policy for the Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Energy,, CRO, Global Enterprise and Public Sector, Verizon Business Group (moderator) , Superintendent, FEMA,, CRO, Global Enterprise and Public Sector, Verizon Business GroupVice President, Sales and Business Development for Verizon Account, Ericsson North AmericaCEO, Verizon Business GroupPresident, Verizon FrontlineChief of Police, U.S. Capitol PoliceCRO, Global Enterprise and Public Sector, Verizon Business GroupDirector, Technology and Business Development, Ericsson North AmericaVP and Chief of Police, Amtrak Police DepartmentSenior Vice President, Global Solutions, Verizon BusinessSenior Advisor for Policy for the Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of EnergySuperintendent, FEMAWe've got your logistics covered. 50 Massachusetts Ave NE Washington, D.C. 20002 , Interactive story-telling that shows how Verizon's network is the foundation for solutions that are transforming industries and changing the way we live, work, and play. Interactive story-telling that shows how Verizon's network is the foundation for solutions that are transforming industries and changing the way we live, work, and play. Accelerated Access is an opt-in facial authentication facility and venue access control solution designed to help improve safety, elevate guest experiences, and reduce costs. The opt-in solution is enabled by 5G Edge infrastructure to authenticate the identity of a person for facility access and/or ticket redemption. Accelerated Access is an opt-in facial authentication facility and venue access control solution designed to help improve safety, elevate guest experiences, and reduce costs. The opt-in solution is enabled by 5G Edge infrastructure to authenticate the identity of a person for facility access and/or ticket redemption. Live demonstration based on Verizon's reverse supply chain automation use case at our own CRTC. Showcases a real world solution that Verizon has built for itself, leveraging the power of computer vision and 5G Edge to identify and sort accessories returned to Verizon stores. Live demonstration based on Verizon's reverse supply chain automation use case at our own CRTC. Showcases a real world solution that Verizon has built for itself, leveraging the power of computer vision and 5G Edge to identify and sort accessories returned to Verizon stores. Learn how the power of 5G Edge is evolving the customer experience with a SaaS solution that uses computer vision and machine learning to enable simple seamless shopping. Learn how the power of 5G Edge is evolving the customer experience with a SaaS solution that uses computer vision and machine learning to enable simple seamless shopping. Here we break down the basics of 5G Business Internet, how to get started, and what the benefits of speed, low latency and reliability can mean for your business. Verizon 5G Business Internet opens the door to next gen innovation, to help you stay competitive. Here we break down the basics of 5G Business Internet, how to get started, and what the benefits of speed, low latency and reliability can mean for your business. Verizon 5G Business Internet opens the door to next gen innovation, to help you stay competitive. Learn how Verizon Private 5G/MEC can enable both businesses and public sector customers with the network infrastructure necessary to implement next generation technologies from KSI Data Sciences & IBM. See how the solution can help streamline physical inspections and overall campus/facility management. *Precommercial solution. It may or may not be commercialized and it is subject to change. Learn how Verizon Private 5G/MEC can enable both businesses and public sector customers with the network infrastructure necessary to implement next generation technologies from KSI Data Sciences & IBM. See how the solution can help streamline physical inspections and overall campus/facility management. *Precommercial solution. It may or may not be commercialized and it is subject to change. Mission-critical networks are designed for next-generation, high-performing, resilient and secure broadband communication services. Together with Verizon, Ericsson empowers critical infrastructure industries, like Public Safety and Utilities. Mission-critical networks are designed for next-generation, high-performing, resilient and secure broadband communication services. Together with Verizon, Ericsson empowers critical infrastructure industries, like Public Safety and Utilities. Time-Critical Communications are designed to resolve lags and interruptions for real-time 5G experiences. Ericsson's Time-Critical Communication was recognized by GTI as "Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology". Experience the difference in our engaging virtual 5G car demo. Time-Critical Communications are designed to resolve lags and interruptions for real-time 5G experiences. Ericsson's Time-Critical Communication was recognized by GTI as "Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology". Experience the difference in our engaging virtual 5G car demo. Private 5G provides industrial business operations with easy-to-use cellular data connectivity, including 5G and LTE technology. Enterprises get a pre-packaged, plug-and-play, scalable offering that provides reliable and secure wireless coverage with low latency, enabling innovative use cases driving better operational efficiency and effectiveness. Private 5G provides industrial business operations with easy-to-use cellular data connectivity, including 5G and LTE technology. Enterprises get a pre-packaged, plug-and-play, scalable offering that provides reliable and secure wireless coverage with low latency, enabling innovative use cases driving better operational efficiency and effectiveness. Verizon Frontline's Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) vehicle is a mobile, private 5G Ultra Wideband and private mobile edge compute (MEC) rapid-response command center capable of deploying 5G UW and advanced computing solutions for first responders and the Department of Defense under nearly any conditions. Verizon Frontline's Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) vehicle is a mobile, private 5G Ultra Wideband and private mobile edge compute (MEC) rapid-response command center capable of deploying 5G UW and advanced computing solutions for first responders and the Department of Defense under nearly any conditions. Verizon Frontline's Mobile Utility Technology Transport (MUTT) is a one-of-a-kind, reimagined police cruiser. The repurposed Chevrolet Tahoe is designed to provide first responders with access to everything from 4G LTE, 5G Nationwide and 5G UW connectivity to Mission Critical Push To Talk (MCPTT), General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) and Land Mobile Radio (LMR) communications capabilities. Verizon Frontline's Mobile Utility Technology Transport (MUTT) is a one-of-a-kind, reimagined police cruiser. The repurposed Chevrolet Tahoe is designed to provide first responders with access to everything from 4G LTE, 5G Nationwide and 5G UW connectivity to Mission Critical Push To Talk (MCPTT), General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) and Land Mobile Radio (LMR) communications capabilities. First-of-its-kind, industry leading deployable asset provides satellite backhaul ideal in situations where cellular coverage is poor, nonexistent, or required for a dedicated group, custom built to go where others can't. Built to help provide first responders with mission-critical connectivity under nearly any conditions. First-of-its-kind, industry leading deployable asset provides satellite backhaul ideal in situations where cellular coverage is poor, nonexistent, or required for a dedicated group, custom built to go where others can't. Built to help provide first responders with mission-critical connectivity under nearly any conditions. Autonomous mobile robots, using Private 5G for communications, are part of an emerging technology ecosystem that combines machine learning, AI, robotics, and analytics to create new capabilities – helping to transform business operations. With Private 5G as the network, this ecosystem is secure and reliable. Autonomous mobile robots, using Private 5G for communications, are part of an emerging technology ecosystem that combines machine learning, AI, robotics, and analytics to create new capabilities – helping to transform business operations. With Private 5G as the network, this ecosystem is secure and reliable. Verizon Frontline's Mobile Connectivity Agile Vehicle, a modified electric motorcycle capable of providing first responders with mission-critical communications capabilities when operating in areas that traditional vehicles and larger deployable assets can't reach. This vehicle is able to navigate narrow, hard-to-access trails to provide wildland firefighters deep in a forest with satellite connectivity directly on the front lines. In addition to its satellite capabilities, the Mobile Connectivity Agile Vehicle is also equipped with a cellular network extender and WiFi router to help provide public safety agencies with critical voice and data service during emergency response operations. Verizon Frontline's Mobile Connectivity Agile Vehicle, a modified electric motorcycle capable of providing first responders with mission-critical communications capabilities when operating in areas that traditional vehicles and larger deployable assets can't reach. This vehicle is able to navigate narrow, hard-to-access trails to provide wildland firefighters deep in a forest with satellite connectivity directly on the front lines. In addition to its satellite capabilities, the Mobile Connectivity Agile Vehicle is also equipped with a cellular network extender and WiFi router to help provide public safety agencies with critical voice and data service during emergency response operations. Satellite trailer solution that can deploy eFemtos and/or WiFi to EOCs and first responders,Satellite trailer solution that can deploy eFemtos and/or WiFi to EOCs and first responders,Scott Lawrence is Senior Vice President for our Verizon Business Global Solutions organization within Verizon Business Group. He is accountable for delivering strategic and innovative business solutions to Enterprise and Government clients around the globe. He supports a revenue base of $15B+ and leads a team of over 1,100 Sales and Technology professionals globally. Scott's team consists of Specialized Sellers, Complex Deal Executives, Global Technology Partners, Pre-Sales Solution Architects and Engineers. His current focus is on delivering business value to clients through Verizon's best-in-class solutions such as 5G, Edge Computing, Software-Defined Services, Cyber Security and Digital Collaboration. Previously, Scott was Group Vice President & General Manager, Global Enterprise, where he had P&L responsibility for Verizon Business Group's International segment across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience for our Global Enterprise Clients across a full spectrum of the Verizon portfolio. Prior to his International assignment, Scott was Vice President, Verizon Business Group Advanced Solutions Sales & Engineering where he was responsible for an organization of Sales Specialists and Solution Architects across three solution practice towers: Cyber Security, Workplace Collaboration (Unified Communications & Collaboration) and Customer Experience (CX) supporting Global Enterprise, Federal and Public Sector. In addition, Scott has held various senior leadership roles across Verizon's Sales, Operations, Strategy and System Integrators channel. Prior to rejoining Verizon in 2004, Scott held Sales Leadership and Business Development roles at Allied Riser Communications and OpenReach. Scott holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin and currently lives in Chicago, IL with his wife and three children where he is active in his community and coaching youth sports. Sandra has devoted 27 years in Telecommunications Operations and Technology. She is currently leading the sales of Ericsson's Enterprise and Emerging Business portfolio. Prior to joining the Verizon Account in April 2022, Sandra was Head of Eastern Regional Accounts, Canada responsible for all sales including industry verticals such as utilities across Canada. Sandra joined Ericsson in 1996 as a project system tester. She has held various strategic leadership roles in sales, operations, engineering, and enterprise IT. She is passionate about Health, Wellness and Diversity & Inclusion and a member of the Women of Ericsson (WE) North America ERG committee. Kyle is Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Verizon Business, a leading global technology company serving 99% of Fortune 500 companies in over 120 countries. Kyle and his team are responsible for delivering the next generation of technology-driven innovation to their customers around the world. Kyle is a seasoned industry expert who has extensive experience in developing and implementing networks and applications for both the public and private sectors, and is a leader in the development of global 5G-related infrastructure. Previously, Kyle served as Executive Vice President and President of Verizon's Global Networks and Technology (GN&T) team. This group is responsible for Verizon's technology and product development, and building, maintaining and securing America's leading wireless network and largest residential fiber broadband service in Fios, in addition to a vast IP network serving global customers in over 120 countries. Kyle began his career as a cell site technician for NYNEX Mobile Communications, which became Bell Atlantic Mobile and ultimately, through a series of transactions, became Verizon Wireless. During his long tenure, he has held a variety of positions in operations, planning, technology, engineering, and finance. He has also served as Verizon's vice president of New Product Development. Kyle is on the board of directors for Dexcom, a leader of diabetes care technology, and CTIA, the trade association representing the wireless communications industry. He is also a member of the President's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (NSTAC), which advises the White House on the reliability, security, and preparedness of vital communications and information infrastructure. Kyle earned his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut and an MBA in Finance from New York University. He is also an avid hockey player and fan. Maggie Hallbach is the President of Verizon Frontline and Senior Vice President of Public Sector at Verizon, leading the team of professionals dedicated to partnering with Verizon's federal, state, local,education and public safety customers to deliver innovative technology solutions and services. This includes Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology built for first responders. Maggie has held a number of executive roles during her more than two decades at Verizon. Most recently she served as Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Sales for VerizonPublic Sector where she led the team focused on developing, designing and capturing strategic opportunities in the Public Sector. She has also served as Vice President of the state, local and education markets for Verizon. In this role, she and her team were responsible for developing solutions to address the increasingly complex requirements of state and local governments and education clients. Additionally, Maggie has held a variety of roles focused on delivering customer experience enhancements and increasing shareholder value. She headed Verizon's Lean Six Sigma efforts to drive ongoing business transformation and process improvement across Verizon Enterprise Solutions. Maggie earned a Master of Business Administration in marketing and finance from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business and holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from Brown University. She is also on the boards of directors at the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) and the United Service Organizations (USO). Maggie is committed to inclusion of youth and adults with special needs, dedicating time to TOP Soccer, Best Buddies International and supporting the Arc of Northern Virginia. Chief J. Thomas (Tom) Manger was sworn in as Chief of Police for the United States Capitol Police on July 23, 2021. He has served 42 years in the policing profession, including more than two decades as Chief of Police for two of the largest police agencies in the National Capital Region. Most recently, he was Chief of Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, from 2004 to 2019. He also served as Police Chief in Fairfax County, Virginia, from 1998 to 2004. His leadership in regional law enforcement initiatives is extensive. After graduating from the University of Maryland, Manger began his law enforcement career in January 1977, when he was sworn in as a Fairfax County police officer. He rose through the ranks to become Chief of Police. He received numerous awards in Fairfax County, including the Silver Medal of Valor in 1993. During his career as police chief in Montgomery County, Manger received several national awards, including the 2007 Law Enforcement Award from the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, the 2016 Gorowitz Institute Service Award from the Anti-Defamation League, and the 2018 FBI National Executive Institute Associates Penrith Award. Manger was also inducted into the Montgomery County Human Rights Hall of Fame in 2012. In 2018, Washingtonian magazine recognized Manger as one of the "Washingtonians of the Year." He also serves on the Cardinal's Child Safety Advisory Board for the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. Elected by his peers to national leadership positions, Manger served from 2014 to 2018 as President of the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA), and from 2013 to 2017 as Vice President of the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF). Blaze is a leading technology development at Ericsson's CTO office, working on developing innovative solutions and new use cases for 5G, IoT and edge cloud. He has been one of the primary drivers of industrializing Ericsson's enterprise private network solutions in North America and currently works on expanding these solutions for public safety, utilities, and other critical infrastructure industry verticals. Blaze is passionate about applying the power and potential of digital technology to critical problems in the society and achieving sustainable results. He has a Master of Science (MS) degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Colorado, Boulder and around 15 years of experience in ICT industry. Massimo Peselli is the Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Global Enterprise and Public Sector for Verizon Business. He leads a global team focused on delivering innovative technologies like 5G, mobile edge computing (MEC), cloud, security, and software-defined networking, to enable enterprise and public sector clients to win in the marketplace today while laying the groundwork for their digital transformation journeys. Tapping his more than two decades of industry experience, Massimo has the vision and expertise to help customers unlock the transformative capabilities necessary to meet and exceed their business goals. He fosters a culture of performance excellence built on Verizon's core values of integrity, respect, and kindness. Prior to his current role, Massimo served as Senior Vice President of Global Enterprise, where he led a global team focused on enabling enterprise customers to securely and intelligently manage business interactions and operations in real-time while laying the foundation for long-term transformational growth. Previously, Massimo was Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business Development and the International Sales market, where he was responsible for leveraging Verizon Business' product portfolio to change the way customers do business. Prior to that position, he was Vice President of Enterprise Sales for 13 states on the US West Coast, which expanded to overseeing the Technology, Media & Entertainment, and Professional Services vertical. His scope continued to expand when in 2015, he was named Group Vice President, Sales Vertical Markets, where he was responsible for five teams covering all vertical markets in the US, which transitioned into an appointment as Sales Group VP Americas and APAC/LATAM and Canada responsible for wireline enterprise sales. Massimo joined Verizon in 1997 as Head of Pre-Sales in Italy and continued to serve in sales leadership positions in Italy serving as Sales Director, Italy and Spain, and then working as a Sales Area Vice President, South Region based in Milan. Before joining Verizon, he worked for Telecom Italia, in their presales engineering organization, and also worked on a special project to develop the first ICT integration of a Contact Center and back-office data in 1995. Peselli holds a degree in Telecommunications Engineering from Politecnico di Milano in Italy. Chief Dotson is a highly experienced and accomplished law enforcement professional with over 30 years of service. He is a graduate of the Police Executive Research Forum's Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Executive Institute (NEI). Chief Dotson began his career with the Metropolitan Police Department - City of St. Louis in 1993. He served in a variety of investigative and administrative roles, including as a Crisis Negotiator, Detective in the Intelligence Unit, and Commander of the Seventh Police District. In 2012, he was appointed Chief of Police, where he served until his retirement in 2017. As Chief of Police, Dotson managed the second largest police department in the state of Missouri and oversaw a budget of $200 million. He was responsible for the public safety of over 319,000 residents and thousands of visitors who came to the city each day. In 2018, Chief Dotson joined the Amtrak Police Department as Assistant Chief of Police. In 2020, he was promoted to Chief of Police. As Chief of Police, he is responsible for the safety of Amtrak passengers, employees, assets, and infrastructure. Chief Dotson is a recipient of numerous awards, including the Chief's Letter of Commendation (twice), the Metropolitan Police Department's Award of Excellence (twice), and Officer of the Month (twice). He is a strong advocate for community policing and believes that the best way to keep people safe is to build trust and relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. In addition to his law enforcement career, Chief Dotson has also served as a Security Manager for Anheuser-Busch, Inc. and Director of Security for the Washington Nationals Baseball Club. Chief Dotson is a dedicated and experienced law enforcement professional who is committed to keeping people safe. Jodi Kouts is the Senior Advisor for Policy for the Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Energy. In this capacity, she handles high-level policy and strategy issues including 5G, advanced wireless, and spectrum; cybersecurity; quantum; Internet of Things; and other emerging technologies as well as strategic planning, and coordination across the Department on White House initiatives and interagency working groups. She is also currently serving as the Acting Program Director for the Cybersecurity Program Management Office under the direction of the Chief Information Security Officer. Jodi has 29 years of experience working a broad range of national security issues as a senior level policy official for various U.S. Government agencies. She also served at the National Security Council as the Director for Nonproliferation and Strategic Trade, where she provided direct support to the National Security Advisor and President on matters related to export controls, nonproliferation, emerging technologies, civil nuclear cooperation, supply chain and industrial base security, and other national efforts related to promoting and protecting technologies critical to U.S. national and economic security. Dr. Jeff Stern is the Superintendent of the Emergency Management Institute in Emmitsburg, Maryland. He previously led the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, where he was responsible for disaster and homeland security preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery efforts across the Commonwealth. Appointed in 2014 by Governor Terry McAuliffe, Dr. Stern led Virginia through nearly 50 emergency declarations over 6 years and deployed Virginia's first responders to disasters across the United States, including Hawaii, Alaska, California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. He also chaired the Virginia 911 Board and oversaw all the Commonwealth's homeland security and emergency management grant programs. Dr. Stern served for more than three decades as an emergency manager, first responder, agency executive, adviser, and consultant. Over the course of his career, he served in local, state, and federal government positions, in the private sector, and in academe, including presidential appointments as a White House Fellow at the Department of the Interior and the White House Homeland Security Council, and as Executive Director of the Homeland Security Advisory Council, the advisory board to the Secretary of Homeland Security. Dr. Stern began his career as a firefighter and paramedic, serving through the rank of battalion chief with departments in Maryland, Virginia, and Colorado, and deployed with incident management teams to Hurricanes Charley (2004) and Katrina (2005), and the Haiti earthquake (2010). Dr. Stern served on several advisory and policy boards, including FEMA National Advisory Council, where he chaired the Response and Recovery Committee and the FEMA 2040 Committee, the U.S. Department of Commerce's FirstNet Public Safety Advisory Committee, the National Capital Region Homeland Security Executive Committee, the National Homeland Security Consortium, the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology First Responders Resource Group, and the College of William & Mary Public Policy Program Advisory Board. Dr. Stern is a member of both the International Association of Emergency Managers and the National Emergency Management Association, where he served as legislative committee chairman on the Board of Directors during the passage of the landmark Disaster Recovery Reform Act of 2018. 5G Innovation Sessions 2022 - Los Angeles, CA Business

You were invited to join Verizon and Ericsson for an exclusive, invitation-only event exploring the transformative impact of 5G and 5G Edge, within the state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium. Experience the arena of one of the most 5G-connected events ever, Super Bowl LVI, and engage in thought-provoking conversations with technology leaders and product experts who are driving the next wave of business innovation. You heard firsthand from customers who are using these technologies to elevate their businesses, and together we explored how you can do the same for your business. You had the opportunity to network with other business leaders and experience a number of dynamic demos that leverage edge computing, fixed wireless access, private 5G networks and advanced security services to showcase real-world solutions. 1001 Stadium Dr. Inglewood, CA 90301,4 - 7 PM PST Doors open: 3:45 PM PST,*You must be at least twenty-one (21) years of age to attend this event. SVP, 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business,, CTO & Head of Technology, Ericsson,, SVP & CRO, Verizon Business , Director, Outbound Product Management for EC2 Edge Services, Amazon Web Services,, Vice President, West Business Markets, Verizon Business , Director, Product Marketing, Verizon Business , Director, Technology & Business Development, Ericsson North America , President & COO, Dreamscape Immersive , Chief Operating Officer, Coco Delivery , Vice President, IT, SoFi Stadium & Hollywood Park,, Head of 5G & Edge Innovation, Verizon BusinessSVP, Global Enterprise, Verizon Business. SVP, 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business. CTO & Head of Technology, Ericsson. Director, Outbound Product Management for EC2 Edge Services, AWS. Vice President, West Business Markets, Verizon Business. President & COO, Dreamscape Immersive. Director, Product Marketing, Verizon Business. Director, Technology & Business Development, Ericsson North America. Chief Operating Officer, Coco Delivery. Head of 5G & Edge Innovation, Verizon Business. We've got your logistics covered. 1001 Stadium Dr. Inglewood, CA 90301 ,Our goal is to create an environment that is as safe as possible. Verizon recommends a mask or face covering for all guests, however, the state of California no longer requires people to wear a mask when entering and moving about large events. Wicket offers opt-in facial recognition technology that, when paired with the incredibly low lag times and cloud-based processing power of Verizon 5G Edge, could quickly identify season ticket holders, employees, and others so they can quickly pass through checkpoints. Wicket offers opt-in facial recognition technology that, when paired with the incredibly low lag times and cloud-based processing power of Verizon 5G Edge, could quickly identify season ticket holders, employees, and others so they can quickly pass through checkpoints. By using LiDAR-based technologies to analyze crowd patterns, venue operators can make immediate decisions to help improve the flow of people. By using LiDAR-based technologies to analyze crowd patterns, venue operators can make immediate decisions to help improve the flow of people. This digital touch screen city highlights the interconnectedness of the systems, networks, solutions, and society that utilizes our technology across multiple industries and customer use cases. This digital touch screen city highlights the interconnectedness of the systems, networks, solutions, and society that utilizes our technology across multiple industries and customer use cases. Autonomous stores allow customers to purchase packaged snacks, beverages and merchandise without a cashier, thanks to cameras connected via 5G to an AI-powered, computer vision application hosted on 5G Edge. Autonomous stores allow customers to purchase packaged snacks, beverages and merchandise without a cashier, thanks to cameras connected via 5G to an AI-powered, computer vision application hosted on 5G Edge. As millions continue to wait for reliable home broadband, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is an efficient and scalable alternative to wired connections, accelerated by 5G. With smart and targeted deployments, our studies show that the investment typically pays off in less than two years. As millions continue to wait for reliable home broadband, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is an efficient and scalable alternative to wired connections, accelerated by 5G. With smart and targeted deployments, our studies show that the investment typically pays off in less than two years. A next-generation, private network, tailored to drive Industry 4.0, the modernization and digitalization of infrastructures and business process operations. A next-generation, private network, tailored to drive Industry 4.0, the modernization and digitalization of infrastructures and business process operations. Mission critical communications and applications deliver next generation, high performing, resilient and secure mission critical mobile broadband communication services empowering digital transformation for Public Safety agencies and Critical Infrastructure industries. Mission critical communications and applications deliver next generation, high performing, resilient and secure mission critical mobile broadband communication services empowering digital transformation for Public Safety agencies and Critical Infrastructure industries. Virtual racecar driving over simulated latencies of 3G, 4G and 5G networks. Visitors can experience how minimal changes in latency have a major affect on driving performance. Autonomous and remote driving will rely heavily on the lowest network latency possible. This demo shows how important low latency will be in mission critical communications. Virtual racecar driving over simulated latencies of 3G, 4G and 5G networks. Visitors can experience how minimal changes in latency have a major affect on driving performance. Autonomous and remote driving will rely heavily on the lowest network latency possible. This demo shows how important low latency will be in mission critical communications. Massimo Peselli is Senior Vice President, Group President, Global Enterprise for Verizon Business, where he leads a global team charged with utilizing the latest innovative technologies, such as 5G, mobile-edge-compute (MEC), software-defined networking, cloud-enablement, to deliver solutions that enable enterprise businesses to meet and exceed the demands of today while laying the groundwork for their digital transformation journey. Tapping his more than two decades of industry experience, Massimo has the vision and expertise to create individualized strategic plans that help customers achieve their digital transformation goals. Massimo fosters a culture of performance excellence built on Verizon's core values of integrity, respect and kindness. Prior to his current role, Massimo served as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business Development and the International Sales market, where he was responsible for leveraging Verizon Business's product portfolio to change the way customers do business. Previously, Massimo was Vice President of Enterprise Sales for 13 states on the US West Coast, which expanded to overseeing the Technology, Media & Entertainments, and Professional Services vertical. His scope continued to expand when in 2015, he was named Group Vice President, Sales Vertical Markets, where he was responsible for five teams covering all vertical markets in the US, which transitioned into an appointment as Sales Group VP Americas and APAC/LATAM and Canada responsible for wireline enterprise sales. Massimo joined Verizon in 1997 as Head of Pre-Sales in Italy and continued to serve in sales leadership positions in Italy serving as Sales Director, Italy and Spain, and then working as a Sales Area Vice President, South Region based in Milan. Before joining Verizon, he worked for Telecom Italia, in their presales engineering organization, and also worked on a special project to develop the first ICT integration of a Contact Center and back-office data in 1995. Peselli holds a degree in Telecommunications Engineering from Politecnico di Milano in Italy. David has been with Ericsson since 2003. He has broad experience in the wireless telecommunications sector, having held senior positions in Radio Network Engineering, Solution Management & Relationship Sales, serving Ericsson's customers in Australia & North America. David currently serves as CTO & Head of Strategy for the Verizon Account, with responsibility for technologies, solution management across all lines of business toward Verizon. David holds a Master's in Engineering Management from the University of Technology, Sydney. An Australian native, he presently lives with his wife and two children in South Orange, New Jersey. Dave Hickey is Vice President of the West Business Markets where he oversees all Mid-Markets business sales. He is responsible for an organization of approximately 850 sales professionals and leaders serving the mid-market space businesses driving over $1.6B in annual revenue. Dave joined Verizon in 2000 as a Business Account Executive and has held various roles within the organization, including Major Account Manager, Business Sales Manager, Associate Director, and Director of SMB, Retail, Enterprise, and Government. Throughout his career, Dave has accumulated a broad depth of experience in technology and business development. He has earned a reputation for molding the teams he leads into elite organizations that not only exceed and achieve maximum success but have a sense of positive energy and transparency that pave the way for teamwork and growth. Dave brings his spirited energy to the team around strategic direction, funnel management, high activity levels, and developing emerging talent. Dave's passion is established from a centralized framework in tactful employee culture and customer engagement, creating relationships that serve all sides of the business. He and his family reside in Southern California, where he is an advisor to EvoNexus, a not-for-profit organization that has a unique incubation program that attracts applications from early-stage technology ventures across the globe seeking to benefit from strategic advisors and capital connections. Jennifer is the Senior Vice President, 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business. She is an experienced sales leader and general manager with an aptitude for creating diverse teams and fostering global perspectives within the telecommunications industry. As a leader, Jennifer leans into complex challenges and brings the right team of thinkers to the table who are focused on execution for customers. She embraces the power of building community, orienting toward a common purpose, and finding solutions beyond the obvious ways of getting things done. Jennifer believes that diversity of thought is what sparks creativity and drives innovation and is deeply committed to forwarding the pursuit of diversity, equity and inclusion. Having a richness of experiences around the table to Jennifer means that people are able to approach challenges and opportunities from a variety of different perspectives and will find the best answers together. Prior to joining Verizon Jennifer served as the President, BT in the Americas and MD, Technology, Life Sciences and Business Services where she led BT's entire Americas team in the United States, Canada and Latin America and ran a global sales vertical focused on Technology, Life Sciences and Business Services customers. As the leader of one of three global vertical sales units, Artley built and grew relationships with BT's top 800 customers in this ~£1.2B sales channel. She brought together the knowledge, resources, and skills of her global team in order to address customers' complex digital transformation with insight, consistency, and agility. Jennifer earned her Bachelor of Arts at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, her Master of Business Administration from University of Pennsylvania - Wharton School of Business, and her Master of Arts from The Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania. She is fluent in Spanish and proficient in Russian. Jennifer was also a founding member and later an Advisory Board member of Minds Matter of Denver, a non-profit focused on mentoring and supporting unique educational opportunities for high achieving high school students from low income neighborhoods. Jennifer currently resides in Denver, Colorado with her husband and two daughters. Arvin Singh is the Head of Global 5G Innovation for Verizon Business Group. He is leading a team of architects, engineers and thought leaders working to accelerate the adoption of emerging product/solutions such as private 4G/5G networks, public & private edge capabilities and managed solutions. Arvin's team is responsible for delivering Verizon's technology strategy and vision to CIO/CTO/CISOs; leading innovation workshops, driving business outcomes and solutions design leveraging Verizon's broad portfolio of capabilities. Arvin brings over 20 years of wireless technology experience having served in various functions in Enterprise Technical Pre-Sales, Public Sector Strategy, Global Product Management, Technology, Operations and IoT Business Development. His time was spent working closely with small business, large enterprise, elected officials, law enforcement, CIO/CTO/CISOs across Public and Private sectors. Arvin holds an executive certificate for The Innovative Technology Leader from Stanford University (GSB) and an Executive MBA in Global Business Administration & Management from Pepperdine University. Amir Rao is Director of Outbound Product Management for EC2 Edge Services at AWS. Prior to his current role, he was GM of solutions portfolio at AWS for telecommunications vertical. His global team focuses on adoption of AWS EC2 Edge services by customers across multiple industry verticals with a key focus on Telco. From a telco solutions perspective, his team focused on 5G network transformation and monetization leading to Digital Transformation. This includes 1/ driving engineering relationships with strategic customers and key ISVs to drive 5G Edge Cloud adoption/build, and 2/ leveraging AWS services such as outposts, local zones, and wavelength zones for network cloudification across the topology of the network and the value chain of Telco business. Amir possesses 20+ yrs of global work experience with tier 1 technology providers such as AWS, Motorola Solutions, Huawei, Nokia, and Microsoft. Throughout his career he has been involved in new technology introduction in global markets, such as CDMA in 2005, WIMAX in 2006, LTE in 2012, 5G MEC (Wavelength Zones) in 2019, AWS Outposts as NFVi in 2019, and very recently 5G Network on AWS cloud with Dish in 2021. Amir is well versed with the technology landscape of Telecom/ Cloud infrastructure and associated business models. He is a Stanford GSB and London Business School alumni, and has worked across APAC, EMEA, and North America regions. Sahil is Coco's chief operating officer and in this role he oversees Coco's operations, as well as service and support functions. He also leads Coco's Vehicle engineering team and is responsible for scaling Coco's highly reliable and sustainable delivery service. Sahil brings more than 15 years of experience to Coco. Prior to Coco, Sahil held various operations and leadership roles at Snap, Google, Motorola, Amazon, and Apple. Sahil holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from National Institute of Technology, Rourkela and an MBA from Arizona State University. Danny Johnson, a 20+ year veteran in the technology industry, is a seasoned executive possessing experience in software development, engineering, sales, consulting, product development, and marketing. Danny has started and launched innovative products and solutions into multi-billion dollar markets and is currently Director of product marketing for Verizon Business Group where his responsibilities include: portfolio positioning and messaging, competitive differentiation, and new channel activation for Verizon Business Group's 5G, MEC, IoT, and SDN portfolios. Aaron guides Dreamscape's long-term strategic direction, creative vision, and operational execution across all aspects of the company's businesses. Under his leadership, Dreamscape has grown from a concept to a multi-category business with interests in education, government and enterprise services, and location-based entertainment with an international brand across the U.S. Europe, and the Middle East. Aaron has spent his career at the forefront of technology and innovation, introducing new generations of integrated platforms that change the way we connect and redefine experience. Driven by a passion to create meaningful experiences and new forms of engagement, he has been a champion of future-forward thinking and helped pave the way for many industries to embrace new forms of distribution and access, resulting in deeper relationships and greater outcomes with all forms of audience. Blaze is a leading technology development at Ericsson's CTO office, working on developing innovative solutions and new use cases for 5G, IoT and edge cloud. 