Interactive voice response system

Conversational IVR

Give busy agents a break and deliver faster, more intuitive customer service with contact center AI and conversational interactive voice response (IVR). Today's busy customers are often frustrated by touch-tone IVR systems with complicated, unhelpful menu trees. Verizon Conversational IVR (CIVR) is different. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and delivered across the Verizon IP Toll Free network, it can anticipate callers' needs, carry on conversations that almost feel human and let callers interact with the system in their own words. Verizon also offers Google Contact Center AI (CCAI) . The Google CCAI platform helps your customers with human-like AI-powered contact center experiences, freeing up your human agents' time and helping to lower costs. Government agencies that need fast, customized assistance to handle large numbers of constituent inquiries. Businesses looking to streamline operations and reduce agent call volumes while still providing a high-quality customer experience. Organizations that want to,Verizon CIVR uses speech technology powered by AI to deliver an intuitive customer service experience that can help callers resolve issues on their own. It anticipates their needs and lets them interact with the system more naturally, using their own words. Verizon CIVR can help you improve first-call resolution, deliver a better customer experience, reduce agent workloads and control costs. By minimizing customer frustration, CIVR can help improve brand perception and build customer loyalty. Our cutting-edge features can help you deliver a better customer experience. Advanced speech recognition and natural language understanding (NLU) help accurately capture callers' intent. Callers are sent to the right place the first time, improving use of the automated system and reducing the need for live agents. Match phone numbers with customer data to identify callers and create more personalized experiences that can anticipate customer needs. Advanced application performance reporting and analytics reveal actionable insights to optimize the performance of your IVR. Predict caller intent, deliver personalized menus and help route callers to the right destination quickly. Whether you want the flexibility of the cloud or prefer to manage the system yourself, both options deliver a full conversational IVR experience. Google Cloud CCAI helps you leverage AI to scale your contact center interactions while maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction. CCAI can improve customer service with AI that understands, interacts and talks with customers. This can increase first call resolution through self-service with a virtual agent. And it frees up human agents to concentrate on more complex calls and can help reduce contact center costs. Conversational IVR can enhance the customer experience by giving customers the option to engage through the methods they prefer. Verizon Conversational IVR uses speech technology, powered by AI, to deliver an intuitive customer experience. Help keep your IVR system operating at peak performance, even when call volumes are high. These tips can help increase customer satisfaction—and build loyalty. Deliver personalized customer information quickly and across channels. Integrating conversational AI with IVR and other customer service channels can be a major challenge. You need an expert to help you design, develop and optimize your speech-enabled applications. Verizon is a leader in customer experience and the call-center industry. We have years of experience integrating and deploying conversational IVR solutions and offer a best-in-class solution. We can help you adapt your solution for specific customer journeys. Our analytics help you understand and continuously improve performance. Empower customers to resolve common inquiries and transactions efficiently, 24/7/365. Deliver a consistent customer experience across all channels—web, mobile apps or a messenger platform. Help agents resolve issues quickly and consistently, with help from AI and machine learning. 