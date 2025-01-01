Interactive voice response system

Real Time Response System

Real Time Response System,Boost situation awareness and decision making with a unified view. Nothing slows down and hinders public safety efforts like inaccurate or incomplete information. Data sources, siloed in disparate solutions and departments, often contribute to the problem. Verizon Real Time Response System gives you a holistic view of your city at any given moment. It's a key component of our Safe City initiative, and Smart Communities portfolio. And because it is interoperable with other third party public safety offerings, Real Time Response System fosters inter-agency collaboration, enhances situational awareness and helps improve decision making by helping identify threats through the integration of multiple technologies. What is Real Time Response System?,Real Time Response System is built to a Criminal Justice Information (CJI) supported solution that integrates large amounts of data from multiple sources, such as computer-aided dispatch, video sensors, record management systems, and third-party databases. It compiles data and provides city agencies with a consolidated, accurate and real-time view of the city. How does Real Time Response System work?,As a Verizon hosted and managed solution, Real Time Response System gives you easy access to tools you need to respond to incidents--not only when there's a crisis, but also during daily operations. The decision-support solution integrates information from multiple independent systems into one view to help you with threat management, manage events and deliver an effective response. Real Time Response System provides public safety officials with a consolidated real-time view and data correlation of your city for enhanced situational awareness. The solution integrates several data streams and sources into a single operating view. Features & benefits,Public safety is much more than just reacting quickly. It's also about using technology for proactive planning, readiness and informed response. Managed & professional services,With our Real Time Response System, you don't have to burden your IT staff with its management. We'll handle integrating and managing the unified platform that blends Internet Protocol video monitoring, license plate recognition and other public safety information systems into one intuitive solution. Public safety operations are seamlessly merged within a single interface. This comprehensive dashboard enhances situational awareness and provides you with the data you need to rapidly respond to emerging situations, execute everyday operations and manage special events. AWS APN Competency Partner,Verizon is now certified as an AWS Public Safety and Disaster Response Competency Partner. That means we've been recognized for proven success in helping public safety customers use AWS cloud technology to deal with various types of disasters and emergencies. Conversational IVR

Give busy agents a break and deliver faster, more intuitive customer service with contact center AI and conversational interactive voice response (IVR). Today's busy customers are often frustrated by touch-tone IVR systems with complicated, unhelpful menu trees. Verizon Conversational IVR (CIVR) is different. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and delivered across the Verizon IP Toll Free network, it can anticipate callers' needs, carry on conversations that almost feel human and let callers interact with the system in their own words. Verizon also offers Google Contact Center AI (CCAI) . The Google CCAI platform helps your customers with human-like AI-powered contact center experiences, freeing up your human agents' time and helping to lower costs. Government agencies that need fast, customized assistance to handle large numbers of constituent inquiries. Businesses looking to streamline operations and reduce agent call volumes while still providing a high-quality customer experience. Organizations that want to,Verizon CIVR uses speech technology powered by AI to deliver an intuitive customer service experience that can help callers resolve issues on their own. It anticipates their needs and lets them interact with the system more naturally, using their own words. Verizon CIVR can help you improve first-call resolution, deliver a better customer experience, reduce agent workloads and control costs. By minimizing customer frustration, CIVR can help improve brand perception and build customer loyalty. Our cutting-edge features can help you deliver a better customer experience. Advanced speech recognition and natural language understanding (NLU) help accurately capture callers' intent. Callers are sent to the right place the first time, improving use of the automated system and reducing the need for live agents. Match phone numbers with customer data to identify callers and create more personalized experiences that can anticipate customer needs. Advanced application performance reporting and analytics reveal actionable insights to optimize the performance of your IVR. Predict caller intent, deliver personalized menus and help route callers to the right destination quickly. Whether you want the flexibility of the cloud or prefer to manage the system yourself, both options deliver a full conversational IVR experience. Google Cloud CCAI helps you leverage AI to scale your contact center interactions while maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction. CCAI can improve customer service with AI that understands, interacts and talks with customers. This can increase first call resolution through self-service with a virtual agent. And it frees up human agents to concentrate on more complex calls and can help reduce contact center costs. Conversational IVR can enhance the customer experience by giving customers the option to engage through the methods they prefer. Verizon Conversational IVR uses speech technology, powered by AI, to deliver an intuitive customer experience. Help keep your IVR system operating at peak performance, even when call volumes are high. These tips can help increase customer satisfaction—and build loyalty. Deliver personalized customer information quickly and across channels. Integrating conversational AI with IVR and other customer service channels can be a major challenge. You need an expert to help you design, develop and optimize your speech-enabled applications. Verizon is a leader in customer experience and the call-center industry. We have years of experience integrating and deploying conversational IVR solutions and offer a best-in-class solution. We can help you adapt your solution for specific customer journeys. Our analytics help you understand and continuously improve performance. Empower customers to resolve common inquiries and transactions efficiently, 24/7/365. Deliver a consistent customer experience across all channels—web, mobile apps or a messenger platform. Help agents resolve issues quickly and consistently, with help from AI and machine learning. Network Based IVR Services

Keep customers happy with inbound call routing based on customer inputs. Network Based Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Services deliver personalized customer experiences by helping to route callers to the right resource the first time. Network Based IVR Services preprocesses calls for routing without impacting your bandwidth, customer premises equipment (CPE) or agent resources. The automated attendant uses a combination of customer menu inputs, originating automatic number identification (ANI) technology, time of day, look-ups to your in-house databases, caller-entered digits and destination labels provided by your systems. Call preprocessing and the automated attendant work together to help route your inbound calls to the right resource. Direct callers to the right resource with routing options and comprehensive tools for visibility and control. Provide choices, collect information and route callers to the appropriate resource to help reduce customer frustration and increase first-resolution interactions. Self-service IVR applications can enhance the overall customer experience and may significantly improve your contact center productivity. If you have multiple contact centers, Network Based IVR Services can help them act as one by routing calls to different departments through toll-free numbers. Pay for only what you need and you don't have to invest in or manage on-premises equipment; therefore, the service can be reported as an operating expense, not a capital expense. Present a single entry point for callers so it appears that you have a single call center rather than multiple centers. Take advantage of our advanced routing options and comprehensive tools for visibility and control. Our intelligent call routing capabilities include the ability to integrate with in-house databases. The costs for all IVR features are included. Use the features you need, when you need them. There are no additional fees for changing features or using new features. Provides toll-quality voice and fully redundant, managed and high network capacity. Supports key network IVR features, including menu routing, transfer, message announcement and more. Expertise you can trust,Best practices award by Frost & Sullivan,consumers supported by our call center operations,years helping business improve customer experience,The Virginia Department of Health used our Network Based IVR Services and Virtual Contact Center solutions to facilitate its ability to schedule vaccinations. Route incoming calls across our intelligent network. IP Contact Center is a VoIP-based voice calling solution for contact centers that includes multiple originating calling options and number types as well as terminating options, including IPIVR. IVR collects data from the customer (ex. 