International cell service

1

Verizon

Closed
1322 3rd St
International Falls, MN 56649
Get Directions
(218) 305-3582
(218) 305-3582
2

Verizon

Closed
1310 Tingle Cir E
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 439-6534
(251) 439-6534
3

Verizon

Closed
171 E I65 Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 327-3459
(251) 327-3459
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
Verizon Business delivers network transformation services to HUB International

Verizon to build customized managed network services for over 450 HUB offices in the US and Canada
Verizon Business, Granite partner to bring next-gen wireless service to customers

Verizon Business and Granite Telecommunications, LLC today announce a new arrangement to provide the benefits of Granite's industry-leading, patented EPIK solution on Verizon's 4G LTE network.
Verizon Business expands global managed services with Fortinet Secure SD WAN

Verizon Business enterprise and business market customers can leverage Fortinet Secure SD WAN to take a secure "work from anywhere" approach to their networks.
Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Plus

Starts at $23.05/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(1998)
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $20.27/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
Push to Talk (PTT) Plus Services

Stay connected, stay productive. Give your mobile teams the flexibility to connect one on one in a group setting and through company-wide broadcasts. Push to Talk Plus is a mobile app for instant, reliable communications to a single contact or group with the simple push of a button. Push to Talk Plus connects you to contacts who may be using a different device, including basic phones, smartphones, tablets and land mobile radios (LMRs). It uses the Verizon network or Wi-Fi to ensure reliable calling. Employees can communicate to a single contact, collaborate with a group or broadcast across your company. Push to Talk Plus works on dozens of devices, including basic devices, a variety of Android® and Apple® iOS smart devices, and popular connected iPad® and Samsung® tablets. Advanced Push to Talk capabilities enable users to share texts, photos, videos, alerts, location data, voice messages and documents. The data is stored in one place, making it easy to find, enhancing both productivity and collaboration. Optional add-on feature bundles can extend your Push to Talk Plus capabilities even further. Send text and voice messages, plus share photos, videos, files and locations with contacts and groups. Allow designated dispatchers to manage Push to Talk Plus from a Microsoft® Windows® PC. Integrate your existing land mobile radio (LMR) with Push to Talk Plus so you can use both mobile devices and LMRs on the same dispatch system. Make announcements to up to 500 users, delivering critical information to everyone who needs it. Easily communicate with up to 250 people at the same time with the press of a button. Interrupt calls with urgent alerts, expand groups to 3,000 users and set up location-based groups and urgent calling (optional add-on feature). Push to Talk Plus works on dozens of devices, including basic devices, a variety of Android and Apple iOS smart devices, and popular connected iPad and Samsung tablets. For more information on additional supported devices,Brilliant display and Quick Share shares data across devices without losing quality. Pair with Verizon's ultrafast 5G Ultra Wideband network. Stay on top of the latest with Dynamic Island alerts. All-day battery life helps you take charge. Serious power. Serious value. With A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. DuraForce PRO® 3 offers enterprise-level durability and enhanced security and functionality to help keep teams connected wherever they are. A durable, compact and reliable talk and text phone that supports up to 10 devices on the built-in mobile hotspot. Rugged, water- and drop-resistant. MIL-STD-810H and IP68 rated. Long-lasting replaceable battery. With a powerful A14 Bionic chip to seamlessly run essential apps and multitask with ease. Ultra-rugged smartphone tested and validated to MIL-STD-810H,with a large 5.5 screen, 5000 mAh battery and easy-access Push-to-Talk button. Fast, reliable connectivity,overall network performance 20 times in a row¹,in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services³,years best wireline customer satisfaction²,years managing complex networks worldwide,Learn what Push to Talk Plus can do for your business and how it goes well beyond traditional push-to-talk services. Find out about advanced grouping, multimedia capabilities, ad hoc talk groups and more. Watch this how-to video to discover the full range of options and expanded capabilities enabled by push-to-talk technology. Monitor, locate and communicate with mobile workforces for greater visibility and efficiency. Push-to-talk software is a type of communication technology that works when a user presses a key or button to initiate conversation, and then releases it when done speaking so the other person can respond. Push-to-talk is faster than communicating with text messages since you can continue talking without having to wait for a response, and it's less disruptive because there is no ringing or other audio alert to initiate a push-to-talk conversation. Push to Talk Plus can work for any size organization–from small businesses to enterprises and public sector agencies that require instant communication. Push to Talk Plus is also beneficial to businesses such as construction, distribution, energy and other industries in which field work and remote sites are critical. Push to Talk Plus can support up to 3,000 users with Advanced Group, an optional add-on. The Push to Talk Plus application can work on devices connected to other carrier networks, helping to keep everyone on your team connected. In addition, Push to Talk Plus is interoperable with LMR so that employees with radios can communicate with those that have other devices, such as a smartphone, tablet or even a basic landline. ¹Based on rankings from the RootMetrics® US National RootScore® Report: 2H 2013-1H 2023. Rankings based on the RootMetrics metro RootScore Reports for 125 metro areas: Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon. ²For J.D. Power 2023 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards. ³Gartner, Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services, Sylvain Fabre, Peter Liu, Pablo Arriandiaga, Gaspar Valdivia, Mohini Dukes, Kosei Takiishi, Frank Marsala, 6 January 2025. ³Gartner, Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services, Sylvain Fabre, Peter Liu, Pablo Arriandiaga, Gaspar Valdivia, Mohini Dukes, Kosei Takiishi, Frank Marsala, 6 January 2025. 

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
International Wireless Plans for Business

Whether you need to travel outside the U.S. for business or just need to call a vendor in another country, our international business plans are built to suit your needs. So you can do business however you want. We offer a wide range of plans to suit all of your travel and international long distance needs. Whether traveling abroad or calling long distance, we have coverage in 210+ countries and destinations. Work abroad with confidence knowing that you can rely on high-quality networks. With 24/7 global technical support, you'll get the help you need when you're on the go. Our selection of international plans gives you the flexibility you need whether you're working at home or abroad. Take your talk, text and data with you to 210+ countries and destinations for a low daily fee. For occasional use, add a monthly bundle of minutes, texts and data to use while you travel in 210+ countries and destinations worldwide. Use Trip Planner to find the right international plan for when you're doing business abroad. Connect with the world from the U.S. with our International Long Distance plans.
Business Broadband Internet Services

Want to chat about your Business Internet availability? Let us help you through the process. Chat now with an internet specialist. Power your business with global broadband solutions built to meet the demands of today's networking. Business Broadband can deliver ultrafast internet access with the reliability needed to help boost productivity. Business Broadband uses various technologies including wireless, cable, fiber and a range of digital subscriber lines (xDSL), depending on service location, local infrastructure and underlying carrier. Verizon offers Business Broadband internet service through Verizon fiber optics, Verizon Wireless 5G and LTE Business Internet, and third-party resale vendors. Affordable low-latency bandwidth options for faster connections help with your business application availability. Intuitive implementation with self-service or Verizon installation. Help strengthen performance with service level agreements (SLAs) when combined with wireless backup and/or managed services. Choose the broadband internet pricing and access options best for your applications. Location availability includes fiber, cable, wireless and DSL connectivity. Business Broadband is available around the world, serving more than 170 countries. Business Broadband use cases,Business Broadband is ideal for retail and remote office connection, backup connectivity, and software-defined networking. Using a high-speed connection can mean greater productivity and reliability for your business. Experience accelerated broadband internet coverage through a 21st-century infrastructure and ecosystem. Rely on 24/7 customer service for high-quality broadband internet delivered with integrity, performance excellence and accountability. Get the broadband internet service your business needs without sacrificing reliability and performance. Most reliable 5G network, RootMetricscountries with network coverage,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹See how network and other foundational digital transformation initiatives are redefining entire industries. Learn how networks and cloud play a key role on your journey to help boost revenue and improve security and user experience. Find out how designing a network is like building a house, and business internet cost is a major consideration. Discover the end-to-end experience of getting, setting up and using Verizon Business Broadband solutions. Watch how EverWash used wireless business internet from Verizon to disrupt the car washing industry. Rapidly scale and improve agility with a flexible network,Reliable, affordable internet solutions available virtually everywhere you do business. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile,Internet Dedicated provides enterprise-grade, Verizon-owned internet connectivity to support near real-time applications and public/private networking solutions. The dedicated connections are delivered via Ethernet or private-line circuits not shared with other customers, providing guaranteed bandwidth, SLAs and quality of service (QoS), including 100% availability and symmetrical speeds. Shared internet access, more commonly referred to as broadband, provides connectivity via wireless or wired technologies based on location availability and customer application requirements. Broadband commonalities include shared or oversubscribed bandwidth across multiple customers, best-effort service with no SLA and asynchronous speeds. Please contact your order manager (OM)/project manager (PM). After installation, please open a trouble ticket through your Verizon Enterprise Center portal so the appropriate support group can help you. With Verizon Enterprise Center Mobile, you have access to information you need to manage your critical business functions while on the go. You can manage your Verizon account from a smartphone or a tablet using the mobile application for single sign-on access to ,,Smartphone users can download an app from Google Play® or the Apple® App Store® that supports access to Verizon Enterprise Center, My Business and Verizon portals. Simply search for "My Verizon Enterprise," download the app and conveniently launch right into Quick Tasks or sign in to your business portal for more management options. An icon is added to your phone's home screen for easy access the next time you log in. Requirements are as follows:,You can also access Verizon Enterprise Center Mobile with a tablet by signing into a browser-based application at . The tablet functionality will be the same as the smartphone app, supporting key business functions that vary by the users' portal and permissions. Accessing the Verizon Enterprise Center from a mobile device or tablet will not provide the same options as the desktop version. Verizon Enterprise Center portal users can use Quick Tasks for repairs, billing and some wireless functions, or sign in to get access to key business functions delivering near real-time information to you. Yes. Verizon can provide a broadband solution offering to you that includes various types of Verizon-purchased private and public wireless services (U.S. and international). We will not manage any wireless services not purchased through Verizon. Yes. If you are interested in having your organization's security services managed by Verizon, you can contact your Verizon Account Team, as Managed Security Services is a separate service from Business Broadband. Yes. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
