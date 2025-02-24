internet and wifi services

CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet Business

Learn how LTE Business Internet helps Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connect their construction job sites to aid in their construction efforts.
How to set up Wi-Fi Backup (model ASK-NCM1100) | Verizon

How to set up the Verizon Internet Gateway (models # WNC-CR200A & ASK-NCM1100)

Verizon Home Internet Just Got Dreamier

Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco’s ENCS

Verizon Business Group is expanding its Virtualized Network Services portfolio, adding Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.
Verizon Business launches IoT Managed Services so customers can focus on growth

Verizon Business, launched IoT Managed Services
Verizon Business expands Cisco relationship with SD WAN managed service offers

Verizon expands its managed SD WAN portfolio by adding three Cisco-based offers
Fios Small Business to Enterprise Internet Plans and Services

Fios Small Business to Enterprise Internet Plans and Services

Symmetrical download and upload speeds for supporting local apps, email and Wi-Fi connected devices.

Symmetrical download and upload speeds, for high-volume streaming, secure and reliable data transfers and backup.

Speeds up to 940/880 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Speeds up to 2048/2048 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Best in Customer Satisfaction for Small Business Wireline Service. Fios is ultra-fast fiber-optic internet with the high bandwidth your business needs to do more. We'll get you up-and-running as soon as the next day. Make calls with Business Digital Voice, an add-on service with 45+ built-in features to keep you connected wherever you work. With Fios, you can upgrade to a static IP address—for hosting computer servers and for more accurate geolocation. Get an $85 phone credit when you pair Business Digital Voice with Fios with a 2-year term. Fios speed plans start at 200 Mbps. See how Corina Stammworthy relies upon the speed and reliability of Fios business internet to help keep her business ahead of the competition. See how this auto shop saves time and keeps its business running smoothly with Fios. See how Verizon Fios helps doctors Brett and Irene Druger achieve their dream of becoming a fully digital office.

Get a powerful suite of security tools backed by Verizon's 24/7 expert security tech support. Get amazing picture quality and choose from our custom TV packages. Get 24/7 live support for eligible devices from tech experts for Verizon Fios and Basic Internet customers. Back up and store your business documents with shared storage for up to five users across multiple devices. Active duty, retiree, reservist, cadet, veteran, or Gold Star family member-owned businesses may be able to save on Fios with military discounts. We recommend that you use a Verizon-provided router, as these routers have been tested and approved for use with Fios Internet. When you switch phone companies, you will have the option of keeping your current standard phone number. If installation is required, an authorized person who is at least 18 years old must be present during the installation.

You can order up to five phone lines online with your new service. If you need more, just speak to one of our specialists. We have a number of business phone and internet deals that we can tailor to your business to help save you money. Find the right plan and get up and running quickly with help from our team.

Offers available to new business customers only, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Depending on speed tier purchased, promotional pricing for Internet and voice guaranteed for 12 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 13 with 2 year contract), or 24 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 25 with 2 year contract), or 36 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 37 with 2 year contract) or 60 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 61 with 2 year contract) (60 month guarantee not available in all areas where Fios is sold) subject to continuation of qualifying products; price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only; excludes optional services and equipment charges; prices subject to increase thereafter. With no annual contract, price increases to then current market rate subject to the applicable guarantee period. Select installation charges may be waived. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $49 activation fee may apply. Offers may be fulfilled via bill credit(s); other taxes, fees & terms apply. for a 2 year contract: 35% of base monthly charges for unexpired term. 2 year term automatically renews at then-current term rates unless canceled within 30 days prior to or 60 days after the term is renewed. (MBG) is available with 2 year contract only and requires cancellation within 30 days of installation; excludes subscriptions, per minute usage, labor/material charges in excess of standard installation and month-to-month service plans, including Fios TV service. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Phone equipment purchase required with VoIP, starting at $85. Equipment must be returned within 30 days of cancellation. Equipment restocking fee may apply if order is canceled or service is terminated within 30 days. MBG and/or promotional offers do not apply to service ordered for temporary, short term or special events. is valid for 5 business days and is an estimate based on current pricing, promotions and taxes that are subject to change. Quote does not include additional charges for nonstandard installations. Verizon Wi-Fi available in select areas with qualifying packages. Software limitations and other terms apply. Visit business.verizon.net/wifi for details. Wired speeds advertised. Wired & wireless speeds vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See for more info. Service availability varies. Usage charges apply on basic line. Activation fee of $49 may apply based on speed tier purchased. Wireless Verizon Router is available for$399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Backup battery available for Fios voice services & E911. VSB not available with 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). Pricing for BDV line(s) with the Fios bundle: For speeds 200/200 Mbps and higher: the first BDV line is available for $20/mo. and $25/mo. for each addl. line. Pricing reflected in the cart. No annual contract required. $49 activation fee may apply. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Business Digital Voice requires phone equipment purchase starting at $85.00. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Basic Internet will be provisioned at our fastest speed available at your location of up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10-15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. For new and existing Fios Internet or Basic Internet customers on select plans. May not be combined with all offers. $5/mo. discount begins when you sign up for Auto Pay (ACH or debit card only) & paper-free billing (registration on required). $5 discount will be applied each month as long as auto pay and paper-free billing stay active. Offer available on select IP Phones with purchase of a new Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice bundle with a two year agreement. Fulfilled via bill credit. Taxes apply. Limit one discount per phone model. Restocking fee may apply if canceled within 30 days. Available to select customers in select areas only. Offer ends 3.31.24. Available only to Fios Internet customers on the Gigabit Connection plan (up to 940/880 Mbps) or 2 Gigabit Connection plan (up to 2048/2048 Mbps) where available. Qualifying customers will receive a monthly bill credit for the applicable monthly router rental fee for as long service with qualifying plan is on the account. Promo credits end when eligibility requirements are no longer met. If your Fios service is cancelled, you must return the Fios router subject to Verizon's standard return policy. Offer for new business customers in select areas only who sign up for qualifying Fios internet service with a two year agreement (subject to credit review) and who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). To redeem offer, you must email documentation of the ETF from your prior service provider w/in 30 days after receipt of final bill. Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF, up to $1,500. Credit will be issued starting after 30 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 2-3 billing cycles. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. Offer is non-transferable, has no cash or refund value, and may not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Offer ends 3.31.24. Businesses who sign up for qualifying Fios Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement will receive a Visa Prepaid Card, with the Visa Prepaid Card amount based on speed tier purchased, as follows: (i) $100 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps Internet; or (ii) $500 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 940/880 Mbps Internet (Gigabit Connection) or 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). May only be combined with select offers. Only available in select locations, including the Philadelphia metro area, parts of New York state and parts of central Massachusetts. Call or visit the website to confirm availability. Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months, funds do not expire and may be available after card expiration date, fees may apply. Terms and conditions apply. This optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install. Card mailed within 90 days of install date. Limit one card per account. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offers end 3.31.24. Businesses who sign up for qualifying Fios Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement will receive a Visa Prepaid Card, with the Visa Prepaid Card amount based on speed tier purchased, as follows: (i) $400 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps Internet; or (ii) $800 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 1 Gig Internet (940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gig Internet (2048/2048 Mbps). May not be combined with all offers. Not available in all locations, including the Philadelphia metro area, parts of New York state and parts of central Massachusetts. Call or visit the website to confirm availability. Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months, funds do not expire and may be available after card expiration date, fees may apply. Terms and conditions apply. This optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install. Card mailed within 90 days of install date. Limit one card per account. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offers end 3.31.24. Offer available to new and existing business customers in select areas only who sign up for both: (i) a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan & (ii) a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan (eligible smartphone required, device payment purchase or bring your own device). Existing customers are eligible with Fios Business Internet plan upgrade or Business Unlimited plan upgrade or a new line, as applicable. Customers with Fios Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 2048M/2048M), where available, and Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited Pro plan (at least 1 line) are eligible for a total credit of $80/mo, all other combinations of service plans are eligible for a total credit of $40/mo. Offer fulfilled as a credit of $20/mo. or $40/mo. each to your Fios and Verizon Wireless bills, for a total credit of $40/mo or $80/mo as applicable. Credit is fulfilled at an account level and only one promotional credit per account. Discounts are applied once both services are activated. All discounts apply as long as Verizon provides & business maintains both services at the qualifying levels. Limited time offer. Offer available only to business customers who are new to Verizon and who sign up for a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan and a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan. Existing Verizon customers are not eligible. One time $100 discount offer fulfilled as a bill credit to your Verizon Wireless account and will appear within 1-2 billing cycles. May only be combined with select offers. Limited time offer. $49 activation fee applies based on speed tier. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Verizon Basic Internet will be provisioned at up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10–15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. Availability subject to final confirmation by Verizon. Offer available to new and existing customers. Requires 2-yr term agreement. Includes unlimited direct-dialed voice calls to anywhere in the US. Selected activation and installation charges are waived. Additional charges may apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Additional Universal Service Fee, taxes and other charges apply. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Offer available to new customers with 100 voice lines or fewer in select areas only, subject to credit review. BDV requires an existing Internet connection of 5Mbps or higher. $99.99 activation and $200 installation fees apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Phone equipment purchase req'd, starting at $85.00. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change.. $99.99 activation and $89.99 installation fees (first three existing TV outlets) apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $11.99/mo. HD set top box, franchise and regulatory fees, up to $8.89 Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee, $11.49 Broadcast Fee, other taxes and fees apply. Equipment shipping charge may apply. Program availability varies by location. Number of channels is approximation. High Definition (HD) TV with HD STB required for HD programming. Certain TV plans, Pay Per View (PPV) and Subscription or fee-based Video On Demand (VOD) are not permitted for viewing in restaurants, bars or other customer service areas. Channel lineup is subject to change and not all channels will be available at all times. Blackout restrictions apply. Month-to-month service without an annual contract required. Req. compatible device and Fios® TV. Content restrictions may apply. Fios Internet req'd for in-office use. Full channel access and DVR streaming require Fios Multi-Room DVR enhanced or Premium Service. Max. combined 5 simultaneous live TV streams and/or DVR streams per media server. Streaming of TV shows and movies On Demand included in your plan is available to all business customers. Streaming of rented/purchased TV shows and movies On Demand is only available to Private Viewing business customers. Requires acceptance of Terms of Service and Private Viewing conditions at . Early access to Fios TV Mobile app begins with activation & ends upon installation or in 14 days, whichever comes first. Wireless data charges may apply. Offer available to eligible and verified members of the U.S. military and U.S. Veterans in select areas with Business Fios Internet with a two year agreement, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Upon military service verification through Veterans Advantage, eligible customers will receive a discount in the amount of $5/month for speeds up to 500M/500M; or $10/month for 940/880 Mbps and 2048/2048 Mbps (where available), for as long as that customer maintains qualifying Business Fios Internet service. Not available for month-to-month plans. Eligible customers must complete the military service verification process within 30 days of the order to get the discount. Available to businesses with 19 employees or less. Requires current Fios Business Internet service. Business Internet Secure licenses are sold in packs of 5, 10, and 25 with one license covering one device (laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet). One license pack at a time per customer account. Prices are monthly and exclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply. System requirements: Windows 7 and above; Mac OSX 10.9 and above; Android OS 5.0 and above, or Apple iOS 10.0 and above. Business Internet Services: Plans for Small Business & Enterprise

Explore your internet options by chatting now with a business specialist. Partner with Verizon Business and get fast, affordable, reliable internet virtually anywhere you do business. Plans start at $69/mo. AddressUnit (if appropriate) AddressUnit (if appropriate) Ultra-fast, fiber-optic internet with 99.99% network reliability and high bandwidth for speedy performance—plus, 24/7 business-class support Secure wireless internet with fast download speeds, unlimited data, and easy implementation Wireless internet with out-of-the-box setup, plus a high-quality router to easily connect operations on the go. Scalable, high performance internet that lets you prioritize critical applications, customize features—and count on quality of service,Plans start at just $69/mo. Plus, save when you pair business internet with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Stay connected with a solution that is available virtually anywhere you do business. Keep work flowing with internet your business can rely on. On the network America relies on. Take advantage of security controls to help defend against cyber threats. Get more out of your business internet. Choose from our flexible, affordable, award-winning options to help meet the unique demands of your business. See how Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connects construction job sites quickly with LTE Business Internet. See how Ronan Design Co. is making a productivity breakthrough with the help of 5G Business Internet. See how Fios helps doctors Brett and Irene Druger achieve their dream of becoming a fully digital office. See how EverWash is using wireless business internet to scale their business and disrupt the car wash industry. Learn how retailers deliver excellent customer service and stay competitive with the help of Verizon Internet Dedicated Services with Cisco® Meraki® and 4G LTE backup. Learn how banks increase sales and keep customer data secure with the help of Verizon Internet Dedicated Services with Cisco® Meraki® and 4G LTE backup. Get the reliability, flexibility and control your organization needs with this secure, dedicated connection. LTE Business Internet can meet even the largest and most complex enterprise needs, whether you're connecting a single employee or your whole workforce. Boost your network with our suite of internet services, so you can spend more time growing and sustaining your business. Get 24/7 access to tech experts who can help with a wide range of devices and operating systems. Take advantage of a protective plan for Verizon voice, diagnostics and broadband connections, including phone jacks and inside wiring. The best internet options for your business depend on various factors, such as your location and the nature of your business. Verizon Business offers several types of business internet options to cater to different needs and requirements. These options include:,: Upgrade your business internet to Verizon's ultra-fast fiber-optic network with 99.99% network reliability. This option provides blazing-fast speeds and high bandwidth for efficient operations. Fios is available in select areas. : Experience fast and scalable wireless connectivity solutions with Verizon's 5G Business Internet. This option offers fast speeds, low latency and unlimited data to support businesses of any size. 5G Business Internet availability varies and it is not available in all locations. For businesses with a need for mobility, Verizon's LTE Business Internet provides wireless connectivity with easy setup and pervasive coverage. It is suitable for primary or failover connectivity and can be used in various on-the-go scenarios. Fuel your business with high-performance internet through Verizon's Internet Dedicated Service. This option offers scalable speeds and bandwidth, customizable Quality of Service and enterprise-class service-level agreements. When selecting the best internet for your business, consider factors such as reliability, speed, scalability and specific business requirements. Verizon's range of business internet options can provide the necessary connectivity to keep your business running smoothly and meet your specific needs. Verizon business internet pricing varies depending on the chosen plan, product and speed options. Eligible plans start at $69/month for the base service fee (plus taxes, fees and other charges). For Fios and LTE Business Internet plans, the price guarantee extends for up to 3 years, depending on your plan; with a 1 year price guarantee for the low speed plan, a 2 year guarantee for the mid speed plan and a 3 year guarantee for the high speed plan. Our business internet price guarantees ensure that you can rely on stable pricing for the duration of the applicable guarantee period, providing peace of mind and cost predictability for your business. Verizon's business internet services require a compatible router. For LTE and 5G Business Internet, the router policy allows customers the option to either purchase the Verizon provided gateway router or bring their own compatible device (BYOD). Routers purchased from Verizon can be returned within a 30-day return and exchange period subject to our Return Policy. A restocking fee may apply. Customers may also bring their own device (BYOD); check the for compatible models. For Fios Business Internet, customers can either purchase the Verizon provided router, choose to rent the router, or bring their own compatible device (BYOD). Routers purchased from Verizon can be returned within a 30-day return and exchange period subject to our Return Policy. The data allowance for LTE Business Internet is 300 GB/line/month, after which overage charges apply. Fios, 5G Business Internet and Internet Dedicated Service have unlimited data plans. Verizon provides a 30-day satisfaction guarantee for its wireless business internet plans and for Fios with a 2-yr term. This guarantee allows customers to evaluate the service and cancel within 30 days of ordering if they are not satisfied. If you decide to cancel within this period, you can contact Verizon to initiate the cancellation process. Routers purchased from Verizon can be returned within 30 days subject to our Return Policy. Yes, Verizon business internet solutions are available nationwide. Verizon offers extensive coverage and availability for its business internet services. to find out which Verizon business internet service is available in your specific area. The ideal internet speed for your business depends on factors specific to your business. It's important to consider both download and upload speeds. To determine the best internet speed for your business, consider factors such as the number of employees, the nature of your business activities and the need for reliable connectivity. You can test your current . Yes, Verizon business internet solutions include Wi-Fi capabilities and offers equipment that supports the latest Wi-Fi technology. Additionally, Verizon's business internet plans can support Wi-Fi from third-party routers, giving businesses flexibility in choosing their preferred Wi-Fi setup. This ensures that businesses can enjoy wireless connectivity for their operations and provide internet access to their employees. The main differences between business internet and home internet is that business internet plans can be purchased only by business customers (with an ECPD profile indicating that they are a corporate liable end user). Fios Internet Services Business

,. Verizon Fios Internet Service uses state-of-the-art fiber-optic technology to deliver broadband internet access to your business. Its fiber-optic technology and speed set Verizon Fios Internet Service apart from other solutions to provide you with:,When you access the internet with Fios, a fiber-optic cable carries laser-generated pulses of light that transmit a data signal to your office. Once the signal arrives, an Optical Network Terminal (ONT) converts it to an electrical signal that is understood by your computer. Your ONT takes all converted incoming information and delivers it to your router via an Ethernet cable. After the signal has passed through your firewall, the Ethernet cable carries the signal to the network interface card (NIC) plugged into your computer. When your computer sends data over the internet, the electrical signal from your computer is converted back to light signals by the ONT and transmitted to the recipient over the fiber-optic cable. This enables consistent, remarkably fast internet speeds, making it ideal for streaming, online gaming and supporting multiple devices. Verizon provides and installs the equipment needed for your Fios internet connection. The ONT translates the pulses of light that carry the data over the fiber-optic cable into electric signals that are recognized by your computer. Your ONT requires electricity to operate all Verizon services provided on the Verizon Fios network and has its own built-in ONT Power Supply Unit (OPSU). The OPSU powers the ONT by connecting it directly to an electrical outlet at your location. To ensure connectivity to the Verizon Fios network, make sure your ONT Power Supply Unit is plugged in at all times. The OPSU contains a single indicator light that tells you if electrical power is present. If the indicator light is dark, electricity is not flowing from the outlet to the ONT. During normal operation, the light should be green. The ONT requires very little power to operate. In fact, the amount of power needed is as little as what it would take to operate a couple of night-lights. With an active battery, the BBU will provide backup power for your basic Fios voice services, including Emergency 911 dialing, for up to eight hours in the event of a commercial power failure. You are responsible for purchasing and replacing the battery in the BBU. Much like you would need to replace the batteries in a portable radio from time to time, periodically the BBU must be replaced. Please note that a damaged or leaking battery may damage Verizon network equipment and should be removed and replaced immediately. The Fios Router provides the access point to the internet and includes a firewall that helps to protect your computer from unauthorized access by hackers. It supports networking using coaxial cables, Ethernet or Wi-Fi. Find the area where your utilities enter your office and locate an indoor grounded electrical outlet nearby that accepts three-prong power cords and is not controlled by a switch. If you already have an ONT installed, installation typically takes between three and four hours. If you don't have an ONT, installation can take between four and six hours. An adult who can make decisions regarding equipment placement and computer configuration options must be present for the entire installation. The Verizon technician will need access to the location where your utilities enter your business. The technician will also need room to work around your computer, as well as any areas where Ethernet jacks will be installed. If you ordered Fios TV, the technician will need room to work around your TVs. In order for the Verizon technician to be able to install Fios, you must have administrator rights for your computer. If you have installed software on your computer before, you probably already have administrator rights. You also need to have any other usernames or passwords needed to access your computer, including your firewall, networking router and Windows® login. If you are a Basic Internet customer who is upgrading to Fios, please have your current Verizon online user ID and password available. If drilling is required for your installation, our skilled technician will work with you on the proper placement. If you do not own the property, permission to drill will be required from your landlord. The installation of Verizon Fios Internet is a two-step process. The first step is to install a fiber-optic line to your office. We will perform this step after you place your Fios order but before your installation appointment. Generally, this involves either aerial or underground work and depends on how previous utilities were delivered to your office. You typically do not need to be present for this part of the installation. With an aerial installation, Verizon will install the fiber-optic line from a telephone pole to the side of your office. The ONT will be installed inside the office at a later time. Sometimes aerial installations are performed the same day as your scheduled installation appointment. With an underground installation, Verizon will contact the utility companies in your area to locate their services. Next, a Verizon crew will dig a trench and bury the fiber from the fiber terminal in your neighborhood to the entry location at your business. This work is typically done 24 to 48 hours prior to your installation appointment. Note: Please mark your sprinkler system or any other obstacles that may be buried in your yard. This helps ensure that no damage occurs during installation. The second step for Fios Internet setup is to have your Fios equipment installed in your office. During your installation appointment, a Verizon technician will install Verizon Fios Internet service equipment in your office and establish a wired connection with the fiber terminal in your neighborhood. Next the technician will connect your computer to the Fios equipment in your office and guide you through the Fios software installation, account setup and activation on your primary computer. The ONT is usually installed inside of your office, house or apartment in the area where any existing phone services enter. The Fios equipment might also be installed in a central equipment room that you may not be able to access. The Verizon technician will run data wiring from the ONT to your router and, if necessary, install an Ethernet jack. The technician will also connect your computer to your router. Note: If you need new wiring installed inside of your walls, consider hiring a contractor prior to your Fios installation. Your Verizon technician will guide you through the Fios software installation and activate Fios on your primary computer. Additional computers can be configured by the technician for an extra fee. Once all work is completed, the technician will verify that your Fios service is working and that you can access the internet. Most connection problems can be resolved by simply rebooting your router. If rebooting your router didn't solve the issue or if you don't have a connection issue with your router, review specific troubleshooting tips for your router. Your Fios Internet service and Fios TV On Demand service share capacity on the fiber-optic connection to your office. The capacity available for your FiOS Internet access service may be reduced if you are watching multiple Fios TV On Demand titles simultaneously. For router-specific troubleshooting tips, refer to the following resources:,If you have questions about a discontinued item, please refer to the original equipment manufacturer for assistance. If you would like to upgrade your equipment, you can . If you think you are experiencing less than expected speeds with Verizon Fios Internet, please first check your speeds using the . Factors that can limit speeds on wireless devices include:,Sometimes simply changing the location of your router can improve performance. Depending on your current equipment, you might also be able to improve speeds by upgrading to a newer router or purchasing a wireless network extender to improve router signal strength. Visit . An intermittent loss of your connection to the internet can be caused by electronic or physical interference from the following:,Televisions, entertainment electronics, microwaves, other electrical equipment and large metal objects can cause interference. Try to keep your networking router away from these sources of electronic interference. Routers near your office running wireless networks at the same frequency as your router can interfere with your connection. Changing the channel of your wireless router can sometimes solve this problem. Walls, floors, entertainment electronics, appliances, furniture and other physical obstructions can cause interference if the wireless signals have to pass through them. Moving your networking router to another location that isn't in the line of sight of these potential interference factors can improve your connection. To determine if your ONT has power, do the following:,Although the ONT lines are grounded, do not attempt to open the ONT or test the lines during rain, a thunderstorm or other hazardous weather conditions. Also, if there is a loud hum on the line, do not test the ONT. Contact Verizon for assistance. 